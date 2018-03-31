₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,979,119 members, 4,150,910 topics. Date: Friday, 23 March 2018 at 09:47 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / BBNaija: Pokello Nare Speaks On Cee-C And Tobi's Relationship (4049 Views)
BBNaija: DJ Neptune Reacts As Tobi Walks Out On Cee C / "Beverly Osu Is Wearing Fake Camel Toe" - Fans React To Gym Photo Of Ex-BBA Star / Pokello And Beverly Osu Clash Over Tboss (1) (2) (3) (4)
|BBNaija: Pokello Nare Speaks On Cee-C And Tobi's Relationship by Faithway10: 6:39pm
Coming from someone who fell in love and got married from Big brother Africa, we have to take this seriously.
Pokello Nare has taken to Twitter to weigh in on Cee-C and Tobi's dramatic relationship. According to her, falling in love in the house and falling in love outside are two different experiences.
This is coming after Cee-C was following Tobi around today, begging for his attention, but as usual, dude was unbothered.
Elikem Kumordzie and Pokello Nare met and fell in love on season 8 of Big Brother Africa (The Chase) in 2013.
https://www.amagitesblog.com/2018/03/bbnaija-ex-bba-star-pokello-weighs-cee-c-tobis-relationship.html
|Re: BBNaija: Pokello Nare Speaks On Cee-C And Tobi's Relationship by adamsbadoo(f): 9:12pm
oh! nt again.
how can you claim to know abt football yet u are telling me messi is better than bakayoko?
|Re: BBNaija: Pokello Nare Speaks On Cee-C And Tobi's Relationship by Achillesdam500(m): 9:12pm
The moniker on top me why
What did I do to you to deserve this harshness and inhumane act put up by you tonight
I neglected the golden opportunity to take the lion share of the sumptuous jollof rice in the kitchen just to make Ftc
Now you robbed me of that
Woe to your network provider
2 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Pokello Nare Speaks On Cee-C And Tobi's Relationship by muhdchilli(m): 9:13pm
nonsense
|Re: BBNaija: Pokello Nare Speaks On Cee-C And Tobi's Relationship by iamleumas: 9:13pm
Someone should please help me with recharge card. Any amount pls!
2 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Pokello Nare Speaks On Cee-C And Tobi's Relationship by NwanyiAwkaetiti(f): 9:13pm
So we should boil ogili?
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Pokello Nare Speaks On Cee-C And Tobi's Relationship by KingsleyCEO: 9:16pm
The way our youth give themselves to this show, if they do same with governance. Nigeria would have been far better.
|Re: BBNaija: Pokello Nare Speaks On Cee-C And Tobi's Relationship by Essentials1(m): 9:16pm
NwanyiAwkaetiti:
some people and their fake popularity will not mind their business again... Go and fix your broken relationship first...
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Pokello Nare Speaks On Cee-C And Tobi's Relationship by Ichel: 9:16pm
we should now fry cucumbers or garden eggs
|Re: BBNaija: Pokello Nare Speaks On Cee-C And Tobi's Relationship by jimkramar(m): 9:19pm
How cone Pokello dey flow pigin like naija babe
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Pokello Nare Speaks On Cee-C And Tobi's Relationship by bjayx: 9:19pm
What's the score btw Poland n Nigeria?
|Re: BBNaija: Pokello Nare Speaks On Cee-C And Tobi's Relationship by honorr: 9:21pm
This Nare babe sha look so much like Ms Yoruba English Titilope
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Pokello Nare Speaks On Cee-C And Tobi's Relationship by IgbosAreOsus: 9:24pm
Lol!
Tobi don chop wetin hìn want chop.
The boy don tire, I DON'T KNOW WHY OSU PEOPLE WON'T STOP HATING ON HIM
That girl is purely evil.
Ugly, rude, arrogant and aggressive.
She's a disgrace to her osu clans
|Re: BBNaija: Pokello Nare Speaks On Cee-C And Tobi's Relationship by IgbosAreOsus: 9:24pm
|Re: BBNaija: Pokello Nare Speaks On Cee-C And Tobi's Relationship by IgbosAreOsus: 9:24pm
|Re: BBNaija: Pokello Nare Speaks On Cee-C And Tobi's Relationship by Lampilo: 9:24pm
8 Day to Go.....EASTER SINGLES ~ MEGA HANGOUT!
This Event is specially packaged with Love and genuine matchmaking....LIVE IN LAGOS!
After attending this event, you cant go back and remain single, GUARANTEED! Else, demand for a refund!!! GUARANTEED!!!
Games, Karaoke, Volleyball (Guys vs Ladies), real live hook-ups, matchmaking and networking, food, drinks and dance...ALL LIVE ON THE BEACH!
If you want to remain single and lonely when all you need to do is attend and be hookedup...THEN DONT BOTHER ATTEND!!!
VENUES (TIME IS 11 am):
LEKKI (31/03/2018): ELEGUSHI BEACH, LEKKI, LAGOS
PASS: N4,999
Whatsapp/Call/Telegram: +2381~(632) ~ 429615)
|Re: BBNaija: Pokello Nare Speaks On Cee-C And Tobi's Relationship by LesbianBoy(m): 9:25pm
They don't love their self
|Re: BBNaija: Pokello Nare Speaks On Cee-C And Tobi's Relationship by Flexherbal(m): 9:28pm
All for the money !
|Re: BBNaija: Pokello Nare Speaks On Cee-C And Tobi's Relationship by Bonjoro: 9:29pm
Thunda fire any mod pushing this nonsense bb naija for here again. Fooolishh pplp.
|Re: BBNaija: Pokello Nare Speaks On Cee-C And Tobi's Relationship by ibkgab001: 9:29pm
|Re: BBNaija: Pokello Nare Speaks On Cee-C And Tobi's Relationship by Nedfed(m): 9:30pm
My neighbour do me wrong but have forgiven her. We both spread cloth on top wire this morning before I went to work. I beg her to help me remove the cloths if it happen it want to rain b4 I come back and she promise to. Unfortunately I came back dis evening and saw all my cloths flooded. I saw her and ask why she can help me out and she said in a loud voice ARE MINE YOUR HOUSEHELP!
I was shocked
|Re: BBNaija: Pokello Nare Speaks On Cee-C And Tobi's Relationship by NwanyiAwkaetiti(f): 9:34pm
Essentials1:Broken relationship? Sadist plz swerve Biko.
|Re: BBNaija: Pokello Nare Speaks On Cee-C And Tobi's Relationship by veacea: 9:41pm
Pokello I know. Pls who is Cece-c and Tobi? Are they IT students in dstv or they work with Facebook?
|Re: BBNaija: Pokello Nare Speaks On Cee-C And Tobi's Relationship by jaxxy(m): 9:44pm
A True boss lady has spoken.
(0) (Reply)
Captivating Pictures Of Noni, A Rapper And Model / PICTURES From Koffi's Comedy Night Live Launch: / Jide Kosoko Daugher Sola Weds
Viewing this topic: Missbizy(f), farellstone, Lampilo, Bayokun(m), Leoflair(m), waleco2008, Gbless86, HDT13(m), sheyishay, chinwemine(m), Tboiyyy, Meks22(m), sabbiboi, mildflame, mirob(f), Tinkee1, Modupenko, patwilly(m), bamitek(m), Trafford(m), bunmikay(f), aliondo, tayoponz(m), vivavik(f), filterpaper234(m), mekonglobal(m), Papoose04(m), Zabilon007(m), MissJoy29(f), ajoyeleke(m), darlingnuel(m), Ekasco1(m), valdovas, Krizeukay, oluwafemim(m), Oblang(m), ZKOSOSO(m), SONFGOD12, anodi, KingHenry2, ZiggyMr(m), doris4u(f), G007(m), jerryadigun, Cardinaljossy(m), Agunne, k4kings(m), seunmacaulay, TheDynamite, akemizy, insignegianniga, LoveofGod2much, Mautonmentos(m), adamsbadoo(f), Ekiseme(m), rafson37(m), Omonjoe(m), shinarlaura(f), veacea, Equado(m), LessNoise, abiolert(m), brayan(m), totoakins(m), Tayorfresh(m), Wantyto, Omon11(m), frank417, Esthered and 103 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 33