|Man Uses POS To Defraud Customers N1.2b (photo) by dre11(m): 9:03pm On Mar 23
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Lagos Zonal office, on Wednesday, March 21, 2018, arraigned one Ifeanyi Nwaneri before Justice Olusola Ajibike Williams of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos on a five-count charge bordering on stealing to the tune of N1.2billion.
http://www.nta.ng/news/finance/20180323-ifeanyi-uses-pos-to-defraud-customers-n1-2b/
|Re: Man Uses POS To Defraud Customers N1.2b (photo) by Chijohn42k(m): 9:04pm On Mar 23
dre11:every blessed day in nija na almost d same news and we go dey call government awa own runs pass gvtment individually
|Re: Man Uses POS To Defraud Customers N1.2b (photo) by eTECTIVe(m): 9:10pm On Mar 23
He wasnt defrauding customers. He was helping yahoo boys launder their funds. Python and ko oya ooo, una Fud don done..
|Re: Man Uses POS To Defraud Customers N1.2b (photo) by timwudz(m): 9:17pm On Mar 23
Igbo kwenu
|Re: Man Uses POS To Defraud Customers N1.2b (photo) by BiafranBushBoy: 9:30pm On Mar 23
Ifeanyi oooo
No comment. Make I share this tori for here abeg. Make una read ooo
How I dealt with my landlord's wife on bed and got her pregnant
|Re: Man Uses POS To Defraud Customers N1.2b (photo) by OrestesDante(m): 10:16pm On Mar 23
☣ ☠
∆ This is the real Fraudster!!! ∆
☣ ☠
|Re: Man Uses POS To Defraud Customers N1.2b (photo) by BruncleZuma: 10:23pm On Mar 23
Lekki Husbands
|Re: Man Uses POS To Defraud Customers N1.2b (photo) by Talkingboy: 10:24pm On Mar 23
**Runs to check the name***
Not surprised ....
Kwenu Kwenu Kwenu Ooooooo
|Re: Man Uses POS To Defraud Customers N1.2b (photo) by Barrywhite8620: 10:25pm On Mar 23
Na only God go save us for we country.
|Re: Man Uses POS To Defraud Customers N1.2b (photo) by room089: 10:25pm On Mar 23
Ok o.
|Re: Man Uses POS To Defraud Customers N1.2b (photo) by sobastical(m): 10:25pm On Mar 23
See as the bros gallant for chair... smh
|Re: Man Uses POS To Defraud Customers N1.2b (photo) by oluwasegun007(m): 10:25pm On Mar 23
awon boizz
|Re: Man Uses POS To Defraud Customers N1.2b (photo) by IgbosAreOsus: 10:26pm On Mar 23
1.2 Billz
Is that possible
OSU kweunu
OSU amaka
I hail thee
Cc Absuchat
|Re: Man Uses POS To Defraud Customers N1.2b (photo) by ZombieTAMER: 10:27pm On Mar 23
timwudz:
This is all Buhari fault
|Re: Man Uses POS To Defraud Customers N1.2b (photo) by emror4u(m): 10:27pm On Mar 23
Jesos!!!
This one na MVP
|Re: Man Uses POS To Defraud Customers N1.2b (photo) by lastempero: 10:27pm On Mar 23
But I can't see the 1billion in this guy's body.
|Re: Man Uses POS To Defraud Customers N1.2b (photo) by Dearlord(m): 10:29pm On Mar 23
He is lucky that he stole in a big way.
|Re: Man Uses POS To Defraud Customers N1.2b (photo) by ZombieTAMER: 10:29pm On Mar 23
IgbosAreOsus:
Cone head soaking garri since 2015
You voted Buhari
This is the kind of news that comes with your actions
Enjoy it
|Re: Man Uses POS To Defraud Customers N1.2b (photo) by northvietnam(m): 10:29pm On Mar 23
I thought banks stopped paying POS...
na normal fraud na...
Indian hackers should be arrested to cuz na dem the drop. the Authorization code and generate error slip for the POS
|Re: Man Uses POS To Defraud Customers N1.2b (photo) by IgbosAreOsus: 10:30pm On Mar 23
ZombieTAMER:Frustrated Osu o
|Re: Man Uses POS To Defraud Customers N1.2b (photo) by sulakishop(m): 10:30pm On Mar 23
Flat heads
|Re: Man Uses POS To Defraud Customers N1.2b (photo) by IME1: 10:31pm On Mar 23
That person no resemble who don't touch N1billion
Him for don port.
But sadly scam and crime exposes people to their true worth
Ponders on this for both the victim and the criminal al
|Re: Man Uses POS To Defraud Customers N1.2b (photo) by PotatoSalad(m): 10:32pm On Mar 23
Isi agu. Chai. People get mind o. How was he able to sleep comfortably at night?
|Re: Man Uses POS To Defraud Customers N1.2b (photo) by costail: 10:32pm On Mar 23
Ok
|Re: Man Uses POS To Defraud Customers N1.2b (photo) by Yankee101: 10:33pm On Mar 23
Interswitch should be on trial too for not completing verifications through final switch originators before assuming verification and paying.
|Re: Man Uses POS To Defraud Customers N1.2b (photo) by anibirelawal(m): 10:33pm On Mar 23
Hmm.
lastempero:
The money is not in the guy body, rather inside his bank account.
|Re: Man Uses POS To Defraud Customers N1.2b (photo) by legendary24: 10:34pm On Mar 23
kongagatuaga I hail oooh bro key board warrior internet gang star
costail:kongagatuaga I hail oooh bro key board warrior internet gang star
|Re: Man Uses POS To Defraud Customers N1.2b (photo) by priceaction: 10:34pm On Mar 23
And 5 million bail? That's why he is smiling. This country judiciary self. In all cases I have seen involving big money, they only give small bail conditions. That means ,telling you that if you want to steal big , steal big so that we can chop together and give you lighter judgments.
|Re: Man Uses POS To Defraud Customers N1.2b (photo) by Absuchat(m): 10:35pm On Mar 23
IgbosAreOsus:
Hahaha, earlier I told you that we are professionals in everything we do, so am not surprised. If it had been those dirty things in the west, the topic could have read "man stole a neighbor's goat"
Cowards
|Re: Man Uses POS To Defraud Customers N1.2b (photo) by gaskiyamagana: 10:36pm On Mar 23
Biafraudra or Biafra ?
|Re: Man Uses POS To Defraud Customers N1.2b (photo) by thesheddytalker(m): 10:37pm On Mar 23
Talkingboy:be looking for trouble dia
Talkingboy:be looking for trouble dia
