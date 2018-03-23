₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,979,151 members, 4,151,022 topics. Date: Saturday, 24 March 2018 at 12:09 AM

Man Uses POS To Defraud Customers N1.2b (photo) - Crime - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man Uses POS To Defraud Customers N1.2b (photo) (11030 Views)

Policeman Uses A POS To Extort Money From Bike Rider In Lagos (Video) / Roman Goddess Catches Her Impersonator Using Her Pics To Defraud Men / Lagos Man Uses Facebook To Lure, Rape, Rob Ladies (photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Man Uses POS To Defraud Customers N1.2b (photo) by dre11(m): 9:03pm On Mar 23
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Lagos Zonal office, on Wednesday, March 21, 2018, arraigned one Ifeanyi Nwaneri before Justice Olusola Ajibike Williams of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos on a five-count charge bordering on stealing to the tune of N1.2billion.

The defendant, a customer with Access Bank Plc, was alleged to have fraudulently carried out several transactions on Point of Sales (POS) terminal issued to him by the bank.

One of the counts reads: “That you, Ifeanyi Nwaneri, sometime between September 1 and 4, 2017, at Lagos within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, dishonestly converted for the use of Sessy Global Ventures the sum of N25, 000, 000.00 (Twenty-five Million Naira only), property of Access Bank Plc.”

Another count reads: “That you, Ifeanyi Nwaneri, sometime between August 15 and September 12, 2017, at Lagos within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, dishonestly converted for the use of Omede Shedu Silas the sum of N17, 000, 000.00 (Seventeen Million, One Hundred Thousand Naira) only property of Access Bank Plc.”

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against him.

In view of his plea, the prosecution counsel, Nnemeka Omewa, urged the court to allow his trial begin immediately and, remand the defendant in prison custody pending the determination of the charges levelled against him.

However, counsel to the defendant, John Dong, informed the court of a pending application for bail on behalf of his client.

He, therefore, prayed the court to grant the defendant bail.

Consequently, Justice Williams granted the defendant bail in the sum of N5million with two sureties in like sum.

One of the sureties must be a relation to the defendant and must own a landed property within the jurisdiction of the court.

Thereafter, Justice Williams asked the prosecution counsel to call his witness in the matter.

Led by Omewa, the first prosecution witness, PW1, Chuks Igboerika, a manager with Access Bank Plc, revealed to the court how the defendant had approached the bank sometime in March, 2017 for the issuance of a POS terminal.

PW1 said the defendant had requested that the POS machine should be enabled in such a way that it would accept international cards, which he was eventually granted.

The witness further told the court that the defendant started receiving huge inflows into his account through his international cards on July 30, 2017.

He also said that the defendant consistently received money from July, 2017 to September 18, 2017 to the tune of N1.2billion.

“When we discovered how money was being credited into Ifeanyi’s account with Access Bank, he was engaged by the Relationship Team Unit of Access Bank to know the nature of the work he did that could have warranted the large sums of money that he had in his account. He told the team that he deals in ‘Precious Stone’, in addition to dealing in automobile parts. He also said that his customers were foreigners.”

“As the money came into his account, he transferred some into different bank accounts. He has so far transferred N508million to other banks, leaving a credit of about N677million in the account with Access Bank”, the witness said.

In his further evidence, PW1 also told the court that Access Bank received a mail from Interswitch in which it made declaration of fraud in the transactions of POS belonging to the defendant and the fact that there was no authorization for the transactions from the legitimate owners of the money involved.

Investigations, however, revealed that the defendant carried out the transactions with the VISA International Card.

Also, investigation revealed that when the bank asked the defendant to produce the POS machine issued to him, he said it was not with him.

It was also revealed that when Access Bank asked Interswitch to produce ‘chargebacks’-complaints from the persons who lost money so as to declare the transactions fraudulent, it could not produce any.

Giving further testimony, the witness told the court that “the loophole was discovered by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, after Access Bank reported the transactions.

“It was revealed that Interswitch was hoarding the debits entries in its system records without passing the entries to the appropriate channels, which were the real card holders who have allegedly parted with their money.

“An international POS transaction must go through Interswitch, then to the card issuing company which, in this case, is VISA Card. Then, the transaction must reflect to the card holder and go back through the same channel to the bank before a transaction can be confirmed approved.

“And if a transaction was declined or not approved, it goes through the same channel. But in this case, it was discovered by CBN that the transactions done by the defendant started and ended between the defendant and Interswitch.”

The witness told the court that all the authorized companies; VISA Card, Unified Payment System, Interswitch, CBN, and Access bank involved in an international POS transaction were invited to review the fraud independently.

“They all came to the verdict that the fraudulent transactions done by the defendant were debited from Access Bank authorized by Interswitch.

In view of this, the prosecution counsel, Omewa, sought to tender the petition written to EFCC against the defendant and the defendant’s statement of account.

Both documents were admitted in evidence as exhibits by the court.

During cross-examination by the defence counsel, the witness told the court that it was at the point of interrogation that the defendant told the bank what he does for a living.

But the defence counsel pointed out that it was wrong of a financial institution to have failed to do that from the outset.

The case was adjourned to April 23 and 27, 2018 for continuation of trial.



http://www.nta.ng/news/finance/20180323-ifeanyi-uses-pos-to-defraud-customers-n1-2b/

1 Share

Re: Man Uses POS To Defraud Customers N1.2b (photo) by Chijohn42k(m): 9:04pm On Mar 23
dre11:









http://www.nta.ng/news/finance/20180323-ifeanyi-uses-pos-to-defraud-customers-n1-2b/





every blessed day in nija na almost d same news and we go dey call government awa own runs pass gvtment individually
Re: Man Uses POS To Defraud Customers N1.2b (photo) by eTECTIVe(m): 9:10pm On Mar 23
He wasnt defrauding customers. He was helping yahoo boys launder their funds. Python and ko oya ooo, una Fud don done..

1 Like

Re: Man Uses POS To Defraud Customers N1.2b (photo) by timwudz(m): 9:17pm On Mar 23
Igbo kwenu

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Man Uses POS To Defraud Customers N1.2b (photo) by BiafranBushBoy: 9:30pm On Mar 23
Ifeanyi oooo

No comment. Make I share this tori for here abeg. Make una read ooo

How I dealt with my landlord's wife on bed and got her pregnant

3 Likes

Re: Man Uses POS To Defraud Customers N1.2b (photo) by OrestesDante(m): 10:16pm On Mar 23
angry angry angry

☣ ☠


This is the real Fraudster!!!



☣ ☠

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Man Uses POS To Defraud Customers N1.2b (photo) by BruncleZuma: 10:23pm On Mar 23
grin grin grin grin

Lekki Husbands

1 Like

Re: Man Uses POS To Defraud Customers N1.2b (photo) by Talkingboy: 10:24pm On Mar 23
**Runs to check the name***

Not surprised ....

Kwenu Kwenu Kwenu Ooooooo

grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin

5 Likes

Re: Man Uses POS To Defraud Customers N1.2b (photo) by Barrywhite8620: 10:25pm On Mar 23
Na only God go save us for we country.
Re: Man Uses POS To Defraud Customers N1.2b (photo) by room089: 10:25pm On Mar 23
Ok o.
Re: Man Uses POS To Defraud Customers N1.2b (photo) by sobastical(m): 10:25pm On Mar 23
See as the bros gallant for chair... smh

1 Like

Re: Man Uses POS To Defraud Customers N1.2b (photo) by oluwasegun007(m): 10:25pm On Mar 23
awon boizz

1 Like

Re: Man Uses POS To Defraud Customers N1.2b (photo) by IgbosAreOsus: 10:26pm On Mar 23
1.2 Billz


Is that possible shocked

OSU kweunu

OSU amaka

I hail thee
Cc Absuchat

2 Likes

Re: Man Uses POS To Defraud Customers N1.2b (photo) by ZombieTAMER: 10:27pm On Mar 23
timwudz:
Igbo kwenu

This is all Buhari fault
Re: Man Uses POS To Defraud Customers N1.2b (photo) by emror4u(m): 10:27pm On Mar 23
Jesos!!!

This one na MVP
Re: Man Uses POS To Defraud Customers N1.2b (photo) by lastempero: 10:27pm On Mar 23
But I can't see the 1billion in this guy's body.
Re: Man Uses POS To Defraud Customers N1.2b (photo) by Dearlord(m): 10:29pm On Mar 23
He is lucky that he stole in a big way.
Re: Man Uses POS To Defraud Customers N1.2b (photo) by ZombieTAMER: 10:29pm On Mar 23
IgbosAreOsus:
1.2 Billz


Is that possible shocked

OSU kweunu

OSU amaka

I hail thee

Cone head soaking garri since 2015
You voted Buhari
This is the kind of news that comes with your actions


Enjoy it

9 Likes 1 Share

Re: Man Uses POS To Defraud Customers N1.2b (photo) by northvietnam(m): 10:29pm On Mar 23
I thought banks stopped paying POS...

na normal fraud na...

Indian hackers should be arrested to cuz na dem the drop. the Authorization code and generate error slip for the POS
Re: Man Uses POS To Defraud Customers N1.2b (photo) by IgbosAreOsus: 10:30pm On Mar 23
ZombieTAMER:


Cone head soaking garri since 2015
You voted Buhari
This is the kind of news that comes with your actions


Enjoy it
Frustrated Osu o
grin

7 Likes 1 Share

Re: Man Uses POS To Defraud Customers N1.2b (photo) by sulakishop(m): 10:30pm On Mar 23
Flat heads

2 Likes

Re: Man Uses POS To Defraud Customers N1.2b (photo) by IME1: 10:31pm On Mar 23
undecided
That person no resemble who don't touch N1billion
Him for don port.
But sadly scam and crime exposes people to their true worth
Ponders on this for both the victim and the criminal al

Re: Man Uses POS To Defraud Customers N1.2b (photo) by PotatoSalad(m): 10:32pm On Mar 23
Isi agu. Chai. People get mind o. How was he able to sleep comfortably at night?

1 Like

Re: Man Uses POS To Defraud Customers N1.2b (photo) by costail: 10:32pm On Mar 23
Ok
Re: Man Uses POS To Defraud Customers N1.2b (photo) by Yankee101: 10:33pm On Mar 23
Interswitch should be on trial too for not completing verifications through final switch originators before assuming verification and paying.

2 Likes

Re: Man Uses POS To Defraud Customers N1.2b (photo) by anibirelawal(m): 10:33pm On Mar 23
Hmm.
lastempero:
But I can't see the 1billion in this guy's body.


The money is not in the guy body, rather inside his bank account. grin

2 Likes

Re: Man Uses POS To Defraud Customers N1.2b (photo) by legendary24: 10:34pm On Mar 23
kongagatuaga I hail oooh bro key board warrior internet gang star

costail:
Ok
kongagatuaga I hail oooh bro key board warrior internet gang star
Re: Man Uses POS To Defraud Customers N1.2b (photo) by priceaction: 10:34pm On Mar 23
And 5 million bail? That's why he is smiling. This country judiciary self. In all cases I have seen involving big money, they only give small bail conditions. That means ,telling you that if you want to steal big , steal big so that we can chop together and give you lighter judgments.

1 Like

Re: Man Uses POS To Defraud Customers N1.2b (photo) by Absuchat(m): 10:35pm On Mar 23
IgbosAreOsus:
1.2 Billz


Is that possible shocked

OSU kweunu

OSU amaka

I hail thee
Cc Absuchat

Hahaha, earlier I told you that we are professionals in everything we do, so am not surprised. If it had been those dirty things in the west, the topic could have read "man stole a neighbor's goat"

Cowards
Re: Man Uses POS To Defraud Customers N1.2b (photo) by gaskiyamagana: 10:36pm On Mar 23
Biafraudra or Biafra ?

1 Like

Re: Man Uses POS To Defraud Customers N1.2b (photo) by thesheddytalker(m): 10:37pm On Mar 23
Talkingboy:
**Runs to check the name***

Not surprised ....

Kwenu Kwenu Kwenu Ooooooo smiley grin**Runs to check the name***

Not surprised ....

Kwenu Kwenu Kwenu Ooooooo smiley
be looking for trouble dia grin
Talkingboy:
**Runs to check the name***

Not surprised ....

Kwenu Kwenu Kwenu Ooooooo smiley grin**Runs to check the name***

Not surprised ....

Kwenu Kwenu Kwenu Ooooooo smiley
be looking for trouble dia

(0) (1) (Reply)

Governor Fayose Okays Death Penalty For Cultists, Terrorists / Ever Been Interrogated By Nigerian Police? Share Your Experience. / Obama: Vladimir Putin Is No 'chess Master'

Viewing this topic: GeneralJyds, idpomping, Yyeske(m), dafemnet, hasyak(m), Smile4george(m), daddio, EvilChild, Slonge2(m), lampard01(m), riversproperty(m), ollah2, melayemi, adozie(m), Ofemmanutosure, Ekpoh7(m), gadoski4sure, zwar, dingdung, olufemijason, intts, sheky24, ghostmist, Hizzojay(m), WarrenC(m), DIG1, Bhol28, Akinkunmi69(m), mosquitoway, dijon, Adonis8296(m), amasicharles(m), AdolfHitlerxXx, chinedumu23, Ahydee777, famm0011, VIPERVENOM(m), neoG(f), ferdison(m) and 86 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 89
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.