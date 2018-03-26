Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Which Nigerian University Has The Best Part Time Program (1880 Views)

Good morning nairalanders. Please I need advice on the best university which can offer me part time studies on any course in education.

I need the requirements, and probably the fees for registration and school fee, potential accommodation fee inclusive.

Lautech is d best 2 Likes

Do you know anything about the registration fee and school fee?

Yes. Dats wot am doing nw and am In final year

Please share with me those fees and when their form will be out.

It will be out by June, d fee is 100k per yr. And u wl be given textbooks and every oda tins from it

It will be out by June, d fee is 100k per yr. And u wl be given textbooks and every oda tins from it I am so sorry for the disturbs.

Does the 100k covers the form and other things?

I am so sorry for the disturbs.

Does the 100k covers the form and other things?

Secondly, what is the duration of the course (B.Sc)

EKSU.. they r more serious with part time than full time sef..

Do we have universities here?

It will be better if you find a school near you as going to a far place will cost more money not minding our transport system these days...



Lautech can be a good option...

Oboy... Why can't you just look for scholarship...? Nothing good comes easy!!!

I thought part time was cancelled in all universities?

Am currently running a part time course in TASUED Ijebu Ode. We do go for lectures on Fridays and Saturdays..

Would have recommend UI to u, but they only offer Distance learning. Try Unilag OP but might be expensive tho

Lautech is d best You say what?!!! You say what?!!!

Go to National open university, its in all the States in Nigeria.. the school is not part time sha but its very flexible for the working class,u don't even need to go lectures self. 2 Likes

for u to say that one school is better than the other, you should try both.

UNILORIN IOE IS D BEST, 100K for d first yr nd returning is max of 50k for d remaining 4yrs

Do we have universities here?