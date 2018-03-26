₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Which Nigerian University Has The Best Part Time Program by vibrant40(m): 8:30am On Mar 24
Good morning nairalanders. Please I need advice on the best university which can offer me part time studies on any course in education.
I need the requirements, and probably the fees for registration and school fee, potential accommodation fee inclusive.
|Re: Which Nigerian University Has The Best Part Time Program by ajibola90: 8:53am On Mar 24
Lautech is d best
|Re: Which Nigerian University Has The Best Part Time Program by vibrant40(m): 9:17am On Mar 24
Do you know anything about the registration fee and school fee?
|Re: Which Nigerian University Has The Best Part Time Program by ajibola90: 11:52am On Mar 24
Yes. Dats wot am doing nw and am In final year
|Re: Which Nigerian University Has The Best Part Time Program by vibrant40(m): 12:58pm On Mar 24
ajibola90:Please share with me those fees and when their form will be out.
|Re: Which Nigerian University Has The Best Part Time Program by ajibola90: 2:37pm On Mar 25
vibrant40:It will be out by June, d fee is 100k per yr. And u wl be given textbooks and every oda tins from it
|Re: Which Nigerian University Has The Best Part Time Program by vibrant40(m): 9:12pm On Mar 25
ajibola90:I am so sorry for the disturbs.
Does the 100k covers the form and other things?
Secondly, what is the duration of the course (B.Sc)
|Re: Which Nigerian University Has The Best Part Time Program by vicola0281: 7:35am
EKSU.. they r more serious with part time than full time sef..
|Re: Which Nigerian University Has The Best Part Time Program by yomalex(m): 7:36am
okay
|Re: Which Nigerian University Has The Best Part Time Program by Nwaohafia1(f): 7:36am
Do we have universities here?
|Re: Which Nigerian University Has The Best Part Time Program by Amirullaha(m): 7:37am
It will be better if you find a school near you as going to a far place will cost more money not minding our transport system these days...
Lautech can be a good option...
|Re: Which Nigerian University Has The Best Part Time Program by onyourown04(m): 7:37am
Oboy... Why can't you just look for scholarship...? Nothing good comes easy!!!
|Re: Which Nigerian University Has The Best Part Time Program by udemzy101(m): 7:37am
I thought part time was cancelled in all universities?
|Re: Which Nigerian University Has The Best Part Time Program by LilNetty(m): 7:39am
Am currently running a part time course in TASUED Ijebu Ode. We do go for lectures on Fridays and Saturdays..
|Re: Which Nigerian University Has The Best Part Time Program by ishowdotgmail(m): 7:45am
Watch as all of them go come out dey refer to their institutions oooo....
Would have recommend UI to u, but they only offer Distance learning. Try Unilag OP but might be expensive tho
|Re: Which Nigerian University Has The Best Part Time Program by hostine316(m): 7:46am
You say what?!!!
|Re: Which Nigerian University Has The Best Part Time Program by Albert0011(m): 7:48am
Go to National open university, its in all the States in Nigeria.. the school is not part time sha but its very flexible for the working class,u don't even need to go lectures self.
|Re: Which Nigerian University Has The Best Part Time Program by ossaisly(m): 7:53am
for u to say that one school is better than the other, you should try both.
|Re: Which Nigerian University Has The Best Part Time Program by Sodijan(m): 8:01am
UNILORIN IOE IS D BEST, 100K for d first yr nd returning is max of 50k for d remaining 4yrs
|Re: Which Nigerian University Has The Best Part Time Program by Alameer(m): 8:02am
[quote author=Nwaohafia1 post=66161654]Do we have universities here?[Would you shut up?]
|Re: Which Nigerian University Has The Best Part Time Program by khalleb(m): 8:05am
NOUN IS THE BEST FOR YOU
