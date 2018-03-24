



Obasanjo made this known while advising women to play more roles in politics.



In his words;



“It is out of the selfishness of our men; they will look for anything to keep women under and look at the sort of things that we do.



“I had two girls before I had a boy. I had thought that I would never have a boy before I had a boy. But it doesn’t matter who you are in our own family…. My first child, my daughter (Iyabo) will not take nonsense from you.



And you try it; you would be put in your place. It doesn’t matter; you may be 10 times her height, she will bring you down. (It is) because I give them the encouragement and you heard, eight of my children have PhDs. I have slightly more boys than girls but I have more girls with PhD than boys.”



