|My Daughter Iyabo Will Not Take Nonsense From Anyone – Olusegun Obasanjo by metronaija5: 9:53am
Olusegun Obasanjo at the 14th annual lecture of the Women in Management, Business, and Public Service, held at the Eko Hotels and Suites on Thursday, stated that his daughter Iyabo Obasanjo is a no-nonsense kind of person.
Obasanjo made this known while advising women to play more roles in politics.
In his words;
“It is out of the selfishness of our men; they will look for anything to keep women under and look at the sort of things that we do.
“I had two girls before I had a boy. I had thought that I would never have a boy before I had a boy. But it doesn’t matter who you are in our own family…. My first child, my daughter (Iyabo) will not take nonsense from you.
And you try it; you would be put in your place. It doesn’t matter; you may be 10 times her height, she will bring you down. (It is) because I give them the encouragement and you heard, eight of my children have PhDs. I have slightly more boys than girls but I have more girls with PhD than boys.”
http://www.metronaija.ng/my-daughter-iyabo-will-not-take-nonsense-from-anyone-olusegun-obasanjo/
|Re: My Daughter Iyabo Will Not Take Nonsense From Anyone – Olusegun Obasanjo by AntiWailer: 9:57am
8 of his children has PHD ?
Waoo
|Re: My Daughter Iyabo Will Not Take Nonsense From Anyone – Olusegun Obasanjo by Emjay1310(m): 10:04am
Obj the good father. It's good for women to be independent before they get married, else they will only become one of other properties of the husband.
|Re: My Daughter Iyabo Will Not Take Nonsense From Anyone – Olusegun Obasanjo by fk001: 10:09am
OBJ feeling like he owns Nigeria since 1979.....
He scammed us with Operation feed the Nation, biggest scam in Nigeria history.........
|Re: My Daughter Iyabo Will Not Take Nonsense From Anyone – Olusegun Obasanjo by Bari22(m): 10:14am
But she is a nonsense
|Re: My Daughter Iyabo Will Not Take Nonsense From Anyone – Olusegun Obasanjo by babdap: 10:14am
One of Nigerian problem.
|Re: My Daughter Iyabo Will Not Take Nonsense From Anyone – Olusegun Obasanjo by jerseyboy: 10:32am
STFU idiot Obansanjo
|Re: My Daughter Iyabo Will Not Take Nonsense From Anyone – Olusegun Obasanjo by OboOlora(f): 1:29pm
8children with PhD Wow, that’s a big feat!
May god give me the grace n money to achieve this and more for my children.
|Re: My Daughter Iyabo Will Not Take Nonsense From Anyone – Olusegun Obasanjo by DonPiiko: 1:30pm
Hope you are married you should be old
fk001:
|Re: My Daughter Iyabo Will Not Take Nonsense From Anyone – Olusegun Obasanjo by foliman(m): 1:31pm
|Re: My Daughter Iyabo Will Not Take Nonsense From Anyone – Olusegun Obasanjo by Standardcosting: 1:31pm
Okay
|Re: My Daughter Iyabo Will Not Take Nonsense From Anyone – Olusegun Obasanjo by Pinoralia: 1:31pm
fk001:
Operation scam the nation�
|Re: My Daughter Iyabo Will Not Take Nonsense From Anyone – Olusegun Obasanjo by Amirullaha(m): 1:31pm
We don hear...
|Re: My Daughter Iyabo Will Not Take Nonsense From Anyone – Olusegun Obasanjo by ALAYORMII: 1:33pm
No be Iyabo we hear say she slap Gbenga Daniels that year
This is not my real face ooo
|Re: My Daughter Iyabo Will Not Take Nonsense From Anyone – Olusegun Obasanjo by emmykendo(m): 1:33pm
he don't do poo how this take make the price of garri drop nah
|Re: My Daughter Iyabo Will Not Take Nonsense From Anyone – Olusegun Obasanjo by ohem007(m): 1:33pm
Can someone pls help me with that.....
"who ask you" meme
|Re: My Daughter Iyabo Will Not Take Nonsense From Anyone – Olusegun Obasanjo by agarawu23(m): 1:34pm
But you took nonsense from her during the letter palava?
|Re: My Daughter Iyabo Will Not Take Nonsense From Anyone – Olusegun Obasanjo by olahero(m): 1:34pm
Ride on the rebrader of corruption, you taught your daughter's the ways of arrogant.
You are one of the enemy of Nigeria.
By the way, you stoled and imposed to make your history.
We ain't trip for that.
|Re: My Daughter Iyabo Will Not Take Nonsense From Anyone – Olusegun Obasanjo by Ayanko(m): 1:34pm
I love the man OBJ
|Re: My Daughter Iyabo Will Not Take Nonsense From Anyone – Olusegun Obasanjo by oshe11: 1:35pm
Just like she didnt take nonsense from You
|Re: My Daughter Iyabo Will Not Take Nonsense From Anyone – Olusegun Obasanjo by justuschi50: 1:40pm
including ur corrupt brain
|Re: My Daughter Iyabo Will Not Take Nonsense From Anyone – Olusegun Obasanjo by seguno2: 1:40pm
That is why she debunked all your lies about Jonathan in the useless letter that you wrote.
We know.
Can you please tell us what we don’t already know
Thanks.
|Re: My Daughter Iyabo Will Not Take Nonsense From Anyone – Olusegun Obasanjo by Ladyhippolyta88(f): 1:42pm
Good one
|Re: My Daughter Iyabo Will Not Take Nonsense From Anyone – Olusegun Obasanjo by JohnieWalker(m): 1:44pm
|Re: My Daughter Iyabo Will Not Take Nonsense From Anyone – Olusegun Obasanjo by Toide: 1:44pm
obj the fearless general, 8phd that is great!
|Re: My Daughter Iyabo Will Not Take Nonsense From Anyone – Olusegun Obasanjo by seguno2: 1:47pm
OboOlora:
Even if it means stealing $16 billion meant to give us electricity and enable millions of Nigerian children go to good primary schools
|Re: My Daughter Iyabo Will Not Take Nonsense From Anyone – Olusegun Obasanjo by Mrjo(m): 1:48pm
foliman:U AR UNDER ARREST 4 BREAKING RULES OF ENGAGENENT.
|Re: My Daughter Iyabo Will Not Take Nonsense From Anyone – Olusegun Obasanjo by Yankee101: 1:50pm
That's why she's divorced nah. Men don't like wahala. We'll walk away
|Re: My Daughter Iyabo Will Not Take Nonsense From Anyone – Olusegun Obasanjo by MissAprokoMedia(f): 1:52pm
