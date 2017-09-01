Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Webmasters / Meet Chimdindu Okpala: Nigeria's Tallest Blogger Squeezed In A Small-Sized Taxi (18303 Views)

Soooo. My Village People have succeeded�... I ordered a taxi with an app and this one came to carry me... I guess is high time they should add a space to put your height on that app because if I had placed 7'1 ft on that app this car won't come to pick me. I was squeezed, folded and bent inside that car for like 20mins drive..��������.. Tall guys and height wahala.. Me that is crying for shoes and clothes now this car came to pick fold me... even at that, am still proud of my height. 7'1 ft





Nairalanders drop one word for this giant... Being Tall is a good thing, but being a 7 foot 1 inche nigga isn't all the best. Here are photos of Nigeria's tallest Blogger, Chimdindu Okpala, who got stock in a taxi he ordered using a car-hailing app, which he shared on his Facebook wall.Nairalanders drop one word for this giant... 1 Like

For him mind 2 Likes

Everything has its ups and downs. He should enjoy the ride. 2 Likes

This your english sef na wa oh. He did not get "stuck". Did he tell you that he cannot come out? He is merely showing you his sitting position, how tall he is and how small the car he is driving in is small. 10 Likes

So we should now fry water? Can't he get another one? 27 Likes

By the way who even uses a Mini Cooper as a taxi cab? So what should we do about it?By the way who even uses a Mini Cooper as a taxi cab? 2 Likes 1 Share

Yes i know this from experience and friends, go ahead, judge me His biz, Tall guys are a no no for me (extremely tall ones) cos i've come to realise their "thing" is extremely small, average looking slim guys are extremely blessed thoughYes i know this from experience and friends, go ahead, judge me 3 Likes 1 Share

This is news ? 1 Like

we can assume anyhow....who officially confirmed him the tallest blogger? 3 Likes

In the land of the blind, the one eyed man is king, because he is in China where most people are short he is feeling like Iroko 11 Likes

Nigeria's tallest blogger. That one na new position... ? OK. Oya where the award dey? 1 Like

No let naija condition hinder our thinking bro.

I saw a picture where someone was usidng a Gwagon to pack grass, grass !!!, like cow grass !!!

When you have money and you are in a society that places more value on people, things like these would seem like nothing.

A time would come when 100 million would be chicken change to us... as long as we hussle and don't stop believing .....can I get an Amen ? No let naija condition hinder our thinking bro.I saw a picture where someone was usidng a Gwagon to pack grass, grass !!!, like cow grass !!!When you have money and you are in a society that places more value on people, things like these would seem like nothing.A time would come when 100 million would be chicken change to us... as long as we hussle and don't stop believing .....can I get an Amen ? 5 Likes

He can't be forming height around South Sudaneses as most of their guys are native palm trees themselves! 3 Likes 1 Share









It has so many advantage's.









See those cute babies below him aren't they adorable I am tall and i like itIt has so many advantage's.See those cute babies below him aren't they adorable

The guy tall o.. See another one here... https://www.owojelasblog.com/2017/09/nigerias-tallest-blogger-chimdindu.html

Who sabi hin blog

Carry Mr bean kind of car come dey expect tall person to sit well inside abi ?

All dis above comments from our short brothers self

He's cute

Of all d cars he saw he chose to enter dat mini cooper, all his bones go twist

Another name for jobless people is called blogger, cause everybody na blogger

Every advantage has a disadvantage

blessing with curse

I'm tall

There are lots of girls crushing on me, even ladies toasting me..

It's good to be tall above 6inches.. The way girls crush on tall guys these days makes one think short guys are very inferior