|Meet Chimdindu Okpala: Nigeria's Tallest Blogger Squeezed In A Small-Sized Taxi by OWOJELA: 11:44am
Being Tall is a good thing, but being a 7 foot 1 inche nigga isn't all the best. Here are photos of Nigeria's tallest Blogger, Chimdindu Okpala, who got stock in a taxi he ordered using a car-hailing app, which he shared on his Facebook wall.
https://mbasic.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=806518996213781&id=100005670635036&refid=17&_ft_=top_level_post_id.806518996213781%3Atl_objid.806518996213781%3Athrowback_story_fbid.806518996213781%3Athid.100005670635036%3A306061129499414%3A2%3A0%3A1522565999%3A4995444741054684904&__tn__=%2As-R
Nairalanders drop one word for this giant...
|Re: Meet Chimdindu Okpala: Nigeria's Tallest Blogger Squeezed In A Small-Sized Taxi by Zonacom(m): 11:48am
For him mind
|Re: Meet Chimdindu Okpala: Nigeria's Tallest Blogger Squeezed In A Small-Sized Taxi by chukxie(m): 11:57am
Everything has its ups and downs. He should enjoy the ride.
|Re: Meet Chimdindu Okpala: Nigeria's Tallest Blogger Squeezed In A Small-Sized Taxi by Bosun: 12:25pm
This your english sef na wa oh. He did not get "stuck". Did he tell you that he cannot come out? He is merely showing you his sitting position, how tall he is and how small the car he is driving in is small.
|Re: Meet Chimdindu Okpala: Nigeria's Tallest Blogger Squeezed In A Small-Sized Taxi by obatoro: 12:35pm
So we should now fry water? Can't he get another one?
|Re: Meet Chimdindu Okpala: Nigeria's Tallest Blogger Squeezed In A Small-Sized Taxi by walexGodson(m): 12:51pm
So make I fry semo abi
|Re: Meet Chimdindu Okpala: Nigeria's Tallest Blogger Squeezed In A Small-Sized Taxi by Kobicove(m): 3:22pm
So what should we do about it?
By the way who even uses a Mini Cooper as a taxi cab?
|Re: Meet Chimdindu Okpala: Nigeria's Tallest Blogger Squeezed In A Small-Sized Taxi by talk2archy: 4:23pm
|Re: Meet Chimdindu Okpala: Nigeria's Tallest Blogger Squeezed In A Small-Sized Taxi by Biglittlelois(f): 4:23pm
His biz, Tall guys are a no no for me (extremely tall ones) cos i've come to realise their "thing" is extremely small, average looking slim guys are extremely blessed though
Yes i know this from experience and friends, go ahead, judge me
|Re: Meet Chimdindu Okpala: Nigeria's Tallest Blogger Squeezed In A Small-Sized Taxi by sunnysunny69(m): 4:23pm
This is news ?
|Re: Meet Chimdindu Okpala: Nigeria's Tallest Blogger Squeezed In A Small-Sized Taxi by martineverest(m): 4:23pm
we can assume anyhow....who officially confirmed him the tallest blogger?
|Re: Meet Chimdindu Okpala: Nigeria's Tallest Blogger Squeezed In A Small-Sized Taxi by soberdrunk(m): 4:24pm
In the land of the blind, the one eyed man is king, because he is in China where most people are short he is feeling like Iroko
|Re: Meet Chimdindu Okpala: Nigeria's Tallest Blogger Squeezed In A Small-Sized Taxi by nanakgh(m): 4:25pm
Nigeria's tallest blogger. That one na new position... ? OK. Oya where the award dey?
|Re: Meet Chimdindu Okpala: Nigeria's Tallest Blogger Squeezed In A Small-Sized Taxi by Hibiscuss(m): 4:27pm
|Re: Meet Chimdindu Okpala: Nigeria's Tallest Blogger Squeezed In A Small-Sized Taxi by Donald3d(m): 4:27pm
Kobicove:
No let naija condition hinder our thinking bro.
I saw a picture where someone was usidng a Gwagon to pack grass, grass !!!, like cow grass !!!
When you have money and you are in a society that places more value on people, things like these would seem like nothing.
A time would come when 100 million would be chicken change to us... as long as we hussle and don't stop believing .....can I get an Amen ?
|Re: Meet Chimdindu Okpala: Nigeria's Tallest Blogger Squeezed In A Small-Sized Taxi by Pavore9: 4:27pm
He can't be forming height around South Sudaneses as most of their guys are native palm trees themselves!
|Re: Meet Chimdindu Okpala: Nigeria's Tallest Blogger Squeezed In A Small-Sized Taxi by fk001: 4:28pm
I am tall and i like it
It has so many advantage's.
See those cute babies below him aren't they adorable
|Re: Meet Chimdindu Okpala: Nigeria's Tallest Blogger Squeezed In A Small-Sized Taxi by OWOJELA: 4:29pm
The guy tall o.. See another one here... https://www.owojelasblog.com/2017/09/nigerias-tallest-blogger-chimdindu.html
|Re: Meet Chimdindu Okpala: Nigeria's Tallest Blogger Squeezed In A Small-Sized Taxi by yeyerolling: 4:29pm
Who sabi hin blog
|Re: Meet Chimdindu Okpala: Nigeria's Tallest Blogger Squeezed In A Small-Sized Taxi by Rexnegro(m): 4:30pm
Carry Mr bean kind of car come dey expect tall person to sit well inside abi ?
|Re: Meet Chimdindu Okpala: Nigeria's Tallest Blogger Squeezed In A Small-Sized Taxi by Lonestar124: 4:31pm
All dis above comments from our short brothers self
|Re: Meet Chimdindu Okpala: Nigeria's Tallest Blogger Squeezed In A Small-Sized Taxi by eaglechild: 4:31pm
soberdrunk:Even in the NBA 7 feet 1 is considered tall.
|Re: Meet Chimdindu Okpala: Nigeria's Tallest Blogger Squeezed In A Small-Sized Taxi by khalhokage(m): 4:33pm
Kobicove:Person wey get money I guess. Plus it's not a taxi exactly, it's a ride sharing service like Uber or Lyft.
|Re: Meet Chimdindu Okpala: Nigeria's Tallest Blogger Squeezed In A Small-Sized Taxi by Kinggnicole(f): 4:33pm
He's cute
|Re: Meet Chimdindu Okpala: Nigeria's Tallest Blogger Squeezed In A Small-Sized Taxi by kereman1(m): 4:34pm
Of all d cars he saw he chose to enter dat mini cooper, all his bones go twist
|Re: Meet Chimdindu Okpala: Nigeria's Tallest Blogger Squeezed In A Small-Sized Taxi by mrde(m): 4:35pm
Biglittlelois:
Proudly #teamaveragelookingslimguys....winks
|Re: Meet Chimdindu Okpala: Nigeria's Tallest Blogger Squeezed In A Small-Sized Taxi by skyhighweb(m): 4:37pm
Another name for jobless people is called blogger, cause everybody na blogger
|Re: Meet Chimdindu Okpala: Nigeria's Tallest Blogger Squeezed In A Small-Sized Taxi by collitexnaira(m): 4:38pm
Every advantage has a disadvantage
|Re: Meet Chimdindu Okpala: Nigeria's Tallest Blogger Squeezed In A Small-Sized Taxi by Gkay1(m): 4:41pm
blessing with curse
|Re: Meet Chimdindu Okpala: Nigeria's Tallest Blogger Squeezed In A Small-Sized Taxi by lascodii(m): 4:41pm
I'm tall
There are lots of girls crushing on me, even ladies toasting me..
It's good to be tall above 6inches.. The way girls crush on tall guys these days makes one think short guys are very inferior
|Re: Meet Chimdindu Okpala: Nigeria's Tallest Blogger Squeezed In A Small-Sized Taxi by Amarabae(f): 4:42pm
Okpala certainly an enugu guy.
They are always tall or huge
