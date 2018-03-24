₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Meet Pata Pichy, Patapaa's Girlfriend (Photos) by GhanaBlogger(m): 11:59am
One Corner hitmaker, Patapaa Amisty has been spotted taking a selfie with a very pretty fair lady,Pata Pichy be his sweetheart.
Well, Patapaa, since he hit the mainstream with his single One Corner, has been tagged as a physically unpleasant guy by many but it seems, someone’s poison is another man’s taste.
The photo of Patapaa and his darling was Posted
LINK TO SEE PATAPAA AND HIS LOVE
http://www.ghanakasa.net/photos-meet-girlfriend-of-patapaa-called-pata-pichy/
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Meet Pata Pichy, Patapaa's Girlfriend (Photos) by Adukey(f): 12:04pm
You mean pata bleachy
34 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Meet Pata Pichy, Patapaa's Girlfriend (Photos) by sinaj(f): 12:07pm
Adukey:lwkmd
I thought m d only one dat noticed it
Pata pichy kor pata bleachy ni
7 Likes
|Re: Meet Pata Pichy, Patapaa's Girlfriend (Photos) by Adukey(f): 12:08pm
sinaj:lol
1 Like
|Re: Meet Pata Pichy, Patapaa's Girlfriend (Photos) by Axis313(m): 12:09pm
This guy still dey wear rags up and down.
5 Likes
|Re: Meet Pata Pichy, Patapaa's Girlfriend (Photos) by stephleena(f): 12:16pm
her skin is a huge turn off,see the legs..madam patapata for worworness..
2 Likes
|Re: Meet Pata Pichy, Patapaa's Girlfriend (Photos) by amakadihot87(f): 12:38pm
GhanaBlogger:.....
..she is not the rugged type
2 Likes
|Re: Meet Pata Pichy, Patapaa's Girlfriend (Photos) by Lalas247(f): 12:42pm
UK size 10 with bleaching as cherry on top
man must date lightskinned gyal by force
|Re: Meet Pata Pichy, Patapaa's Girlfriend (Photos) by walexGodson(m): 12:42pm
I pity both of them
1 Like
|Re: Meet Pata Pichy, Patapaa's Girlfriend (Photos) by Ebuka2016(m): 12:48pm
they complement each other
reminds me of that Micheal Jackson song, Black and White.
Did she use poster color on her body??
7 Likes
|Re: Meet Pata Pichy, Patapaa's Girlfriend (Photos) by Ebuka2016(m): 12:53pm
who's gonna buy this space pls?
Cash only, no cheque
1 Like
|Re: Meet Pata Pichy, Patapaa's Girlfriend (Photos) by davspog2(m): 2:39pm
That white timberland boot is just so cool!
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Meet Pata Pichy, Patapaa's Girlfriend (Photos) by Kobicove(m): 3:32pm
She must very good in performing One Corner
2 Likes
|Re: Meet Pata Pichy, Patapaa's Girlfriend (Photos) by BerryAnny(m): 5:02pm
Good for them.
Meanwhile ,Bill Gates and Oprah Winfrey are in Lagos at the moment.
I think it's time to meet my real parents. í ½í¸í ½í¸í ½í¸
4 Likes
|Re: Meet Pata Pichy, Patapaa's Girlfriend (Photos) by Richnero(m): 5:02pm
.
|Re: Meet Pata Pichy, Patapaa's Girlfriend (Photos) by Darkseid(m): 5:02pm
She rub make up reach leg. I just pray that this guy doesn't end up spending his little change on trying to look cool.
1 Like
|Re: Meet Pata Pichy, Patapaa's Girlfriend (Photos) by buskie13(m): 5:02pm
Her feet though, looking like what I don't know
1 Like
|Re: Meet Pata Pichy, Patapaa's Girlfriend (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 5:10pm
Why is she "multi colored"?
|Re: Meet Pata Pichy, Patapaa's Girlfriend (Photos) by klassd(m): 5:10pm
|Re: Meet Pata Pichy, Patapaa's Girlfriend (Photos) by freeman81: 5:11pm
I don't know why my neighbour is buying Caro white bleaching cream for her daughter of fourteen years and the girl was complaining of not buying funbact A to miss the cream.
She is in SS1 and l wonder when she will stop. Her legs is just like roasted plantain with her face like black Maria.
1 Share
|Re: Meet Pata Pichy, Patapaa's Girlfriend (Photos) by Tajbol4splend(m): 5:11pm
stephleena:
She ain't whorlwhorl
2 Likes
|Re: Meet Pata Pichy, Patapaa's Girlfriend (Photos) by oshe11: 5:11pm
Nairaland and ERROR
2 Likes
|Re: Meet Pata Pichy, Patapaa's Girlfriend (Photos) by castrol180(m): 5:11pm
dirty, filthy and wounded thing...
|Re: Meet Pata Pichy, Patapaa's Girlfriend (Photos) by Youngboss54(m): 5:11pm
see as the guy resemble all those fulani/ almajiri dem, wey pick money finish run go bend down select buy okrika designers.
|Re: Meet Pata Pichy, Patapaa's Girlfriend (Photos) by QueenDeborah(f): 5:11pm
I heard he's now running mad....
|Re: Meet Pata Pichy, Patapaa's Girlfriend (Photos) by kereman1(m): 5:11pm
Jaga jaga combination
|Re: Meet Pata Pichy, Patapaa's Girlfriend (Photos) by oshe11: 5:11pm
She must have inspired that song WITH HER SEX DRIVE.....
HE was always giving HER AT EVERY CORNER
**JustSaying
|Re: Meet Pata Pichy, Patapaa's Girlfriend (Photos) by QueenDeborah(f): 5:13pm
walexGodson:what are u insinuating? Are they suffering?
|Re: Meet Pata Pichy, Patapaa's Girlfriend (Photos) by Pavore9: 5:16pm
No man with a fat wallet is ugly!
1 Like
|Re: Meet Pata Pichy, Patapaa's Girlfriend (Photos) by Randy91(m): 5:16pm
Lalas247:
1 Like
