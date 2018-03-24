Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Meet Pata Pichy, Patapaa's Girlfriend (Photos) (18099 Views)

Well, Patapaa, since he hit the mainstream with his single One Corner, has been tagged as a physically unpleasant guy by many but it seems, someone’s poison is another man’s taste.







One Corner hitmaker, Patapaa Amisty has been spotted taking a selfie with a very pretty fair lady,Pata Pichy be his sweetheart.Well, Patapaa, since he hit the mainstream with his single One Corner, has been tagged as a physically unpleasant guy by many but it seems, someone's poison is another man's taste.The photo of Patapaa and his darling was Posted

You mean pata bleachy 34 Likes 1 Share

Adukey:

You mean pata bleachy lwkmd



I thought m d only one dat noticed it



Pata pichy kor pata bleachy ni lwkmdI thought m d only one dat noticed itPata pichy kor pata bleachy ni 7 Likes

sinaj:

lwkmd

I thought m d only one dat noticed it

Pata pichy kor pata bleachy ni lol lol 1 Like

This guy still dey wear rags up and down. 5 Likes

her skin is a huge turn off,see the legs..madam patapata for worworness.. 2 Likes

..she is not the rugged type .......she is not the rugged type 2 Likes





man must date lightskinned gyal by force UK size 10 with bleaching as cherry on topman must date lightskinned gyal by force

I pity both of them 1 Like





they complement each other



reminds me of that Micheal Jackson song, Black and White.



Did she use poster color on her body?? they complement each otherreminds me of that Micheal Jackson song, Black and White.Did she use poster color on her body?? 7 Likes





Cash only, no cheque who's gonna buy this space pls?Cash only, no cheque 1 Like

That white timberland boot is just so cool! 11 Likes 1 Share

She must very good in performing One Corner 2 Likes

Good for them.





Meanwhile ,Bill Gates and Oprah Winfrey are in Lagos at the moment.



I think it's time to meet my real parents. í ½í¸í ½í¸í ½í¸ 4 Likes

She rub make up reach leg. I just pray that this guy doesn't end up spending his little change on trying to look cool. 1 Like

Her feet though, looking like what I don't know 1 Like

Why is she "multi colored"?



I don't know why my neighbour is buying Caro white bleaching cream for her daughter of fourteen years and the girl was complaining of not buying funbact A to miss the cream.

She is in SS1 and l wonder when she will stop. Her legs is just like roasted plantain with her face like black Maria. 1 Share

stephleena:

her skin is a huge turn off,see the legs..madam patapata for worworness..



She ain't whorlwhorl She ain't whorlwhorl 2 Likes

Nairaland and ERROR 2 Likes

dirty, filthy and wounded thing...

see as the guy resemble all those fulani/ almajiri dem, wey pick money finish run go bend down select buy okrika designers.

I heard he's now running mad....

Jaga jaga combination

She must have inspired that song WITH HER SEX DRIVE.....







HE was always giving HER AT EVERY CORNER





**JustSaying

walexGodson:

I pity both of them what are u insinuating? Are they suffering? what are u insinuating? Are they suffering?

No man with a fat wallet is ugly! 1 Like