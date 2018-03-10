₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
10 Nigerian Yahoo Boys Arrested In Ghana (Photo) by muckross(m): 12:20pm
Ten Nigerians suspected to be internet fraudsters, have been arrested in a house at Ashongman Estate, Accra, by the Kwabenya Police
The suspects are identified As:
Diamond Andy, 22, Benson Romeo, 20, Randy Samuel, 25, Kelvin Agho, 23, Osas Igbo, 21, David Okondu, 23, Praise Onyekwena, 22, Ohis David, 25, Duru Wisdom, 22 and Uyi Ighodaro, 24.
Six internet modems, 54 different SIM cards, 9 laptops and 5 mobile phones were retrieved from them. The suspects, according to DSP James Aseidu, District Commander of Kwabenya Police Station, who led the operation, had set up computers in a room.
The Greater Accra Regional Police Commander, DCOP George Alex Mensah, said the arrests were made on Wednesday, March 21, 2018 around 2pm. “The suspects are often not seen during the day and often move out at night everyday to have fun with friends.
Police also discovered that the suspects do not work but lead lavish lifestyles in the area. This prompted the police to raid the said house to arrest the suspects," he said.
Source:
http://www.nairaplus.com/2018/03/10-nigerian-yahoo-boys-arrested-in-ghana.html
Re: 10 Nigerian Yahoo Boys Arrested In Ghana (Photo) by forreelinc(m): 12:22pm
flat head gang repping
35 Likes 3 Shares
Re: 10 Nigerian Yahoo Boys Arrested In Ghana (Photo) by Lordspicy(m): 1:01pm
Free em biko
4 Likes 1 Share
Re: 10 Nigerian Yahoo Boys Arrested In Ghana (Photo) by Orodje(m): 1:04pm
If you know how much dey enter Ghana daily, if they leave, your economy will go down Nana knows that, that's why banks open Monday to Sunday day and night
12 Likes
Re: 10 Nigerian Yahoo Boys Arrested In Ghana (Photo) by StarBukola(f): 1:12pm
This is serious o.
2 Likes
Re: 10 Nigerian Yahoo Boys Arrested In Ghana (Photo) by NwaNimo1(m): 3:35pm
Frame up.... Ghanaians are now number1 at 419 specialising in 'love peddling'.
3 Likes
Re: 10 Nigerian Yahoo Boys Arrested In Ghana (Photo) by gentlebullet(m): 3:54pm
Orodje:And who told you its only naija guys that are the only fraud boys here? the Ghanaian fraud boys are times 3 of the few naija boys who are comfirming but instead of staying lowkey being unregulated immigrants. No, they will be doing laulau some of them are armed robbers but disguising as yahoo boys .
18 Likes
Re: 10 Nigerian Yahoo Boys Arrested In Ghana (Photo) by Emeskhalifa(m): 4:35pm
gentlebullet:
Your 100% right. Na dem sef dey draw too much attention to demseves.
Go Malaysia, na same thing.
14 Likes
Re: 10 Nigerian Yahoo Boys Arrested In Ghana (Photo) by pejuakinab: 4:35pm
Yahoo
Re: 10 Nigerian Yahoo Boys Arrested In Ghana (Photo) by soberdrunk(m): 4:35pm
The 'Developers Club"
8 Likes
Re: 10 Nigerian Yahoo Boys Arrested In Ghana (Photo) by WowSweetGuy(m): 4:35pm
Normal
Re: 10 Nigerian Yahoo Boys Arrested In Ghana (Photo) by Xisnin(m): 4:35pm
gentlebullet:
What is the difference?
11 Likes
Re: 10 Nigerian Yahoo Boys Arrested In Ghana (Photo) by favourmic(m): 4:36pm
Let them continue the development
2 Likes
Re: 10 Nigerian Yahoo Boys Arrested In Ghana (Photo) by collitexnaira(m): 4:36pm
Unlucky scapegoats
Re: 10 Nigerian Yahoo Boys Arrested In Ghana (Photo) by Hibiscuss(m): 4:36pm
Before and after police catch a yahoo boy.
19 Likes 1 Share
Re: 10 Nigerian Yahoo Boys Arrested In Ghana (Photo) by EmekaBlue(m): 4:36pm
Nigerians full Ghana prisons.
Normal. NEXT plz
1 Like
Re: 10 Nigerian Yahoo Boys Arrested In Ghana (Photo) by pejuakinab: 4:36pm
Yahoo boiz or hustlers?
2 Likes
Re: 10 Nigerian Yahoo Boys Arrested In Ghana (Photo) by kingwill2050(m): 4:37pm
Chai..... See this my guy wey we bin dey do kponkpon work before..... Buggy, na so ekelebe take gbab u.....
3 Likes
Re: 10 Nigerian Yahoo Boys Arrested In Ghana (Photo) by dynicks(m): 4:37pm
Organs of e-war coming to distort d peace being experienced in d house on a cool Saturday evening but d gods against tribalism won't let them....
but this my tribesmen sef......una blood too dey hot oo!!
2 Likes
Re: 10 Nigerian Yahoo Boys Arrested In Ghana (Photo) by DrObum(m): 4:38pm
Na their age be my own concern oooo!
Wahala dey for our generation oooo
9 Likes
Re: 10 Nigerian Yahoo Boys Arrested In Ghana (Photo) by Tajbol4splend(m): 4:39pm
Looks like those guys are all from either south south or south east
3 Likes
Re: 10 Nigerian Yahoo Boys Arrested In Ghana (Photo) by Pavore9: 4:39pm
What baffles me is their loud lifestyles despite knowing the illegalities they are engaged in.
4 Likes
Re: 10 Nigerian Yahoo Boys Arrested In Ghana (Photo) by yeyerolling: 4:39pm
Sometimes i wonder what these guys wud be doing if there was no yahoo
1 Like
Re: 10 Nigerian Yahoo Boys Arrested In Ghana (Photo) by omoadeleye(m): 4:42pm
gg
Re: 10 Nigerian Yahoo Boys Arrested In Ghana (Photo) by Ebullience(m): 4:45pm
So these people still took this business to Ghana. That's serious.
Re: 10 Nigerian Yahoo Boys Arrested In Ghana (Photo) by Bimffo(m): 4:47pm
Name Checkers Association.
Re: 10 Nigerian Yahoo Boys Arrested In Ghana (Photo) by TheAngry1: 4:47pm
ok
Re: 10 Nigerian Yahoo Boys Arrested In Ghana (Photo) by WebSurfer(m): 4:48pm
Edo boys in the building
2 Likes
Re: 10 Nigerian Yahoo Boys Arrested In Ghana (Photo) by pweshdodo(m): 4:49pm
That's good for dem flat heads
This will serve as a lesson to all of them
1 Like
Re: 10 Nigerian Yahoo Boys Arrested In Ghana (Photo) by kalu61(m): 4:49pm
ego mbute gone wrong
Re: 10 Nigerian Yahoo Boys Arrested In Ghana (Photo) by newguy1(m): 4:49pm
Kids of . Early 20 so ddesperate for money I weep for our future in thee country cu thee kids aiint the leaders of tomorrow
