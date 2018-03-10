₦airaland Forum

10 Nigerian Yahoo Boys Arrested In Ghana (Photo) by muckross(m): 12:20pm
Ten Nigerians suspected to be internet fraudsters, have been arrested in a house at Ashongman Estate, Accra, by the Kwabenya Police

The suspects are identified As:

Diamond Andy, 22, Benson Romeo, 20, Randy Samuel, 25, Kelvin Agho, 23, Osas Igbo, 21, David Okondu, 23, Praise Onyekwena, 22, Ohis David, 25, Duru Wisdom, 22 and Uyi Ighodaro, 24.

Six internet modems, 54 different SIM cards, 9 laptops and 5 mobile phones were retrieved from them. The suspects, according to DSP James Aseidu, District Commander of Kwabenya Police Station, who led the operation, had set up computers in a room.

The Greater Accra Regional Police Commander, DCOP George Alex Mensah, said the arrests were made on Wednesday, March 21, 2018 around 2pm. “The suspects are often not seen during the day and often move out at night everyday to have fun with friends.

Police also discovered that the suspects do not work but lead lavish lifestyles in the area. This prompted the police to raid the said house to arrest the suspects," he said.


Source:
http://www.nairaplus.com/2018/03/10-nigerian-yahoo-boys-arrested-in-ghana.html

Re: 10 Nigerian Yahoo Boys Arrested In Ghana (Photo) by forreelinc(m): 12:22pm
grin flat head gang repping

Re: 10 Nigerian Yahoo Boys Arrested In Ghana (Photo) by Lordspicy(m): 1:01pm
Free em biko

Re: 10 Nigerian Yahoo Boys Arrested In Ghana (Photo) by Orodje(m): 1:04pm
If you know how much dey enter Ghana daily, if they leave, your economy will go down Nana knows that, that's why banks open Monday to Sunday day and night cool

Re: 10 Nigerian Yahoo Boys Arrested In Ghana (Photo) by StarBukola(f): 1:12pm
This is serious o.

Re: 10 Nigerian Yahoo Boys Arrested In Ghana (Photo) by NwaNimo1(m): 3:35pm
Frame up.... Ghanaians are now number1 at 419 specialising in 'love peddling'.

Re: 10 Nigerian Yahoo Boys Arrested In Ghana (Photo) by gentlebullet(m): 3:54pm
Orodje:
If you know how much dey enter Ghana daily, if they leave, your economy will go down Nana knows that, that's why banks open Monday to Sunday day and night cool
And who told you its only naija guys that are the only fraud boys here? the Ghanaian fraud boys are times 3 of the few naija boys who are comfirming but instead of staying lowkey being unregulated immigrants. No, they will be doing laulau some of them are armed robbers but disguising as yahoo boys .

Re: 10 Nigerian Yahoo Boys Arrested In Ghana (Photo) by Emeskhalifa(m): 4:35pm
gentlebullet:

And who told you its only naija guys that are the only fraud boys here? the Ghanaian fraud boys are times 3 of the few naija boys who are comfirming but instead of staying lowkey being unregularised immigrants. but no, they will be doing laulaus some of them are armed robbers but disguising as yahoo boys .

Your 100% right. Na dem sef dey draw too much attention to demseves.
Go Malaysia, na same thing.

Re: 10 Nigerian Yahoo Boys Arrested In Ghana (Photo) by pejuakinab: 4:35pm
Yahoo
Re: 10 Nigerian Yahoo Boys Arrested In Ghana (Photo) by soberdrunk(m): 4:35pm
The 'Developers Club" angry

Re: 10 Nigerian Yahoo Boys Arrested In Ghana (Photo) by WowSweetGuy(m): 4:35pm
Normal
Re: 10 Nigerian Yahoo Boys Arrested In Ghana (Photo) by Xisnin(m): 4:35pm
gentlebullet:
some of them are armed robbers but disguising as yahoo boys .

What is the difference?

Re: 10 Nigerian Yahoo Boys Arrested In Ghana (Photo) by favourmic(m): 4:36pm
Let them continue the development

Re: 10 Nigerian Yahoo Boys Arrested In Ghana (Photo) by collitexnaira(m): 4:36pm
Unlucky scapegoats
Re: 10 Nigerian Yahoo Boys Arrested In Ghana (Photo) by Hibiscuss(m): 4:36pm
Before and after police catch a yahoo boy.

Re: 10 Nigerian Yahoo Boys Arrested In Ghana (Photo) by EmekaBlue(m): 4:36pm
Nigerians full Ghana prisons.

Normal. NEXT plz

Re: 10 Nigerian Yahoo Boys Arrested In Ghana (Photo) by pejuakinab: 4:36pm
Yahoo boiz or hustlers?

Re: 10 Nigerian Yahoo Boys Arrested In Ghana (Photo) by kingwill2050(m): 4:37pm
Chai..... See this my guy wey we bin dey do kponkpon work before..... Buggy, na so ekelebe take gbab u.....

Re: 10 Nigerian Yahoo Boys Arrested In Ghana (Photo) by dynicks(m): 4:37pm
Organs of e-war coming to distort d peace being experienced in d house on a cool Saturday evening but d gods against tribalism won't let them....



but this my tribesmen sef......una blood too dey hot oo!!

Re: 10 Nigerian Yahoo Boys Arrested In Ghana (Photo) by DrObum(m): 4:38pm
Na their age be my own concern oooo!

Wahala dey for our generation oooo

Re: 10 Nigerian Yahoo Boys Arrested In Ghana (Photo) by Tajbol4splend(m): 4:39pm
Looks like those guys are all from either south south or south east

Re: 10 Nigerian Yahoo Boys Arrested In Ghana (Photo) by Pavore9: 4:39pm
What baffles me is their loud lifestyles despite knowing the illegalities they are engaged in.

Re: 10 Nigerian Yahoo Boys Arrested In Ghana (Photo) by yeyerolling: 4:39pm
Sometimes i wonder what these guys wud be doing if there was no yahoo

Re: 10 Nigerian Yahoo Boys Arrested In Ghana (Photo) by omoadeleye(m): 4:42pm
gg
Re: 10 Nigerian Yahoo Boys Arrested In Ghana (Photo) by Ebullience(m): 4:45pm
So these people still took this business to Ghana. That's serious.
Re: 10 Nigerian Yahoo Boys Arrested In Ghana (Photo) by Bimffo(m): 4:47pm
Name Checkers Association.
Re: 10 Nigerian Yahoo Boys Arrested In Ghana (Photo) by TheAngry1: 4:47pm
ok
Re: 10 Nigerian Yahoo Boys Arrested In Ghana (Photo) by WebSurfer(m): 4:48pm
Edo boys in the building

Re: 10 Nigerian Yahoo Boys Arrested In Ghana (Photo) by pweshdodo(m): 4:49pm
That's good for dem flat heads cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy
This will serve as a lesson to all of them tongue tongue tongue

Re: 10 Nigerian Yahoo Boys Arrested In Ghana (Photo) by kalu61(m): 4:49pm
ego mbute gone wrong
Re: 10 Nigerian Yahoo Boys Arrested In Ghana (Photo) by newguy1(m): 4:49pm
Kids of . Early 20 so ddesperate for money I weep for our future in thee country cu thee kids aiint the leaders of tomorrow

