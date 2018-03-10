Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / 10 Nigerian Yahoo Boys Arrested In Ghana (Photo) (13197 Views)

4 Nigerian Yahoo Boys Arrested While Fleeing With A Rope In Thailand / Nigerian Yahoo Boys, Others Arrested In Ghana, Laptops & Phones Recovered. PIC / Meet Nigerian Yahoo Boy Who Makes N100M Every 6 Months (photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





The suspects are identified As:



Diamond Andy, 22, Benson Romeo, 20, Randy Samuel, 25, Kelvin Agho, 23, Osas Igbo, 21, David Okondu, 23, Praise Onyekwena, 22, Ohis David, 25, Duru Wisdom, 22 and Uyi Ighodaro, 24.



Six internet modems, 54 different SIM cards, 9 laptops and 5 mobile phones were retrieved from them. The suspects, according to DSP James Aseidu, District Commander of Kwabenya Police Station, who led the operation, had set up computers in a room.



The Greater Accra Regional Police Commander, DCOP George Alex Mensah, said the arrests were made on Wednesday, March 21, 2018 around 2pm. “The suspects are often not seen during the day and often move out at night everyday to have fun with friends.



Police also discovered that the suspects do not work but lead lavish lifestyles in the area. This prompted the police to raid the said house to arrest the suspects," he said.





Source:

http://www.nairaplus.com/2018/03/10-nigerian-yahoo-boys-arrested-in-ghana.html Ten Nigerians suspected to be internet fraudsters, have been arrested in a house at Ashongman Estate, Accra, by the Kwabenya PoliceDiamond Andy, 22, Benson Romeo, 20, Randy Samuel, 25, Kelvin Agho, 23, Osas Igbo, 21, David Okondu, 23, Praise Onyekwena, 22, Ohis David, 25, Duru Wisdom, 22 and Uyi Ighodaro, 24.Six internet modems, 54 different SIM cards, 9 laptops and 5 mobile phones were retrieved from them. The suspects, according to DSP James Aseidu, District Commander of Kwabenya Police Station, who led the operation, had set up computers in a room.The Greater Accra Regional Police Commander, DCOP George Alex Mensah, said the arrests were made on Wednesday, March 21, 2018 around 2pm. “The suspects are often not seen during the day and often move out at night everyday to have fun with friends.Police also discovered that the suspects do not work but lead lavish lifestyles in the area. This prompted the police to raid the said house to arrest the suspects," he said.

flat head gang repping flat head gang repping 35 Likes 3 Shares

Free em biko 4 Likes 1 Share

If you know how much dey enter Ghana daily, if they leave, your economy will go down Nana knows that, that's why banks open Monday to Sunday day and night 12 Likes

This is serious o. 2 Likes

Frame up.... Ghanaians are now number1 at 419 specialising in 'love peddling'. 3 Likes

Orodje:

If you know how much dey enter Ghana daily, if they leave, your economy will go down Nana knows that, that's why banks open Monday to Sunday day and night And who told you its only naija guys that are the only fraud boys here? the Ghanaian fraud boys are times 3 of the few naija boys who are comfirming but instead of staying lowkey being unregulated immigrants. No, they will be doing laulau some of them are armed robbers but disguising as yahoo boys . And who told you its only naija guys that are the only fraud boys here? the Ghanaian fraud boys are times 3 of the few naija boys who are comfirming but instead of staying lowkey being unregulated immigrants. No, they will be doing laulau some of them are armed robbers but disguising as yahoo boys . 18 Likes

gentlebullet:



And who told you its only naija guys that are the only fraud boys here? the Ghanaian fraud boys are times 3 of the few naija boys who are comfirming but instead of staying lowkey being unregularised immigrants. but no, they will be doing laulaus some of them are armed robbers but disguising as yahoo boys .

Your 100% right. Na dem sef dey draw too much attention to demseves.

Go Malaysia, na same thing. Your 100% right. Na dem sef dey draw too much attention to demseves.Go Malaysia, na same thing. 14 Likes

Yahoo

The 'Developers Club" 8 Likes

Normal

gentlebullet:

some of them are armed robbers but disguising as yahoo boys .

What is the difference? What is the difference? 11 Likes

Let them continue the development 2 Likes

Unlucky scapegoats

Before and after police catch a yahoo boy. 19 Likes 1 Share

Nigerians full Ghana prisons.



Normal. NEXT plz 1 Like

Yahoo boiz or hustlers? 2 Likes

Chai..... See this my guy wey we bin dey do kponkpon work before..... Buggy, na so ekelebe take gbab u..... 3 Likes

Organs of e-war coming to distort d peace being experienced in d house on a cool Saturday evening but d gods against tribalism won't let them....







but this my tribesmen sef......una blood too dey hot oo!! 2 Likes

Na their age be my own concern oooo!



Wahala dey for our generation oooo 9 Likes

Looks like those guys are all from either south south or south east 3 Likes

What baffles me is their loud lifestyles despite knowing the illegalities they are engaged in. 4 Likes

Sometimes i wonder what these guys wud be doing if there was no yahoo 1 Like

gg

So these people still took this business to Ghana. That's serious.

Name Checkers Association.

ok

Edo boys in the building 2 Likes



This will serve as a lesson to all of them That's good for dem flat headsThis will serve as a lesson to all of them 1 Like

ego mbute gone wrong