₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,979,424 members, 4,152,186 topics. Date: Saturday, 24 March 2018 at 06:18 PM

Daddy Freeze: To Be Like Dangote, Bill Gates Stop Listening To Oyedepo & Adeboye - Religion - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Daddy Freeze: To Be Like Dangote, Bill Gates Stop Listening To Oyedepo & Adeboye (10763 Views)

Daddy Freeze To Start Preaching On TV Against Tithing (Video) / Daddy Freeze To Stephanie Otobo: "Tell Us The Politicians That Paid You" / Bishop Oyedepo: "Adeboye Saved Me From Spiritual Attack On My Private Jet" (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)

Daddy Freeze: To Be Like Dangote, Bill Gates Stop Listening To Oyedepo & Adeboye by DailyNuella: 12:30pm
Controversial O.A.P Daddy Freeze has hit us again with one of his many controversial forewarnings.

Sharing a collaged photo of Bill Gates, Aliko Dangote and popular Nigerian clerics, Bishop David Oyedepo and Pastor Enoch Adeboye he adviced his followers not to listen to clerics if they want to be billionaires.

According to Daddy Freeze these clerics can't lead you to heaven because they don't know the way there.

The leader of Free The Sheeple movement also told that Bill Gates and Dangote have 2000 heads and no one should be deceived by clerics who say they can be like these men because they have one head .

Having said that, he noted that he can never be like Dangote because he does not have his unique entrepreneurial gift.

Read Below:

A CONCOCTION OF CONTRADICTIONS
*****************************************
If you want to end up like Dangote or Bill Gates, stop listening to the men pictured above.
-
The sad thing about this, is that they can’t even lead you to heaven because they don’t know the way there...
-
If the scriptures are anything to go by, teachers of religious law are hell bound, TITHING IS THE LAW!
-
Another fallacy is the prosperity teaching that says: “You can be like Dangote, Dangote doesn’t have two heads”.
-
Let me break your hearts today, in the area of entrepreneurship;
DANGOTE AND BILL GATES HAVE 2,000 HEADS! They have a rare and unique talent that isn’t available to just any and everyone. Remember in all of Egypt ONLY Joseph could interpret pharaohs dream.
-
Anyone who tells you that you can do business like Dangote is a LIAR, it’s like telling you that you can sing like Michael Jackson, understand Physics like Einstein or play football like Messi or Ronaldo.
-
I CAN NEVER BE LIKE DNGOTE, because I don’t have his unique entrepreneurial gift.
-
My unique gift is deep understanding of, and the ability to teach the SCRIPTURES, which I have shown with much dexterity, what is your gift? You want to play football like Messi? Welldonsir, find your gift today and harness it.
-
◄ Matthew 23 ►
[13] “What sorrow awaits you teachers of religious law and you Pharisees. Hypocrites! For you shut the door of the Kingdom of Heaven in people’s faces. You won’t go in yourselves, and you don’t let others enter either. [15] “What sorrow awaits you teachers of religious law and you Pharisees. Hypocrites! For you cross land and sea to make one convert, and then you turn that person into twice the child of hellf you yourselves are!

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bgs3ttzgRhl/

Source: http://dailyleakblog.com/2018/03/24/if-you-want-to-be-like-bill-gates-and-dangote-stop-listening-to-pastor-oyedepo-and-adeboye-daddy-freeze-says/

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Daddy Freeze: To Be Like Dangote, Bill Gates Stop Listening To Oyedepo & Adeboye by OKorowanta: 12:33pm
So Freeze doesn't have any other life again?

16 Likes 1 Share

Re: Daddy Freeze: To Be Like Dangote, Bill Gates Stop Listening To Oyedepo & Adeboye by greatnaija01: 12:37pm
HE IS NOT LIKE DANGOTE.... DANGOTE N OYEDEPO ARE PRODUCTS OF ARCH BISHOP BENSON IDAHOSA......


This FREEZED Goat head will open mouth about others but keeps his own private....

35 Likes

Re: Daddy Freeze: To Be Like Dangote, Bill Gates Stop Listening To Oyedepo & Adeboye by Zonacom(m): 12:38pm
Freeze what's your achievement in life? Are you made like Dangote?

17 Likes

Re: Daddy Freeze: To Be Like Dangote, Bill Gates Stop Listening To Oyedepo & Adeboye by NairalandCS(m): 12:44pm
Truer words have never been spoken. grin

Giving someone the little you have and having the person tell you the so called god will multiply it and give you back in ten folds, while they use the money to buy private jet and live like dangote and otedola that you've been praying to live like. grin

57 Likes 5 Shares

Re: Daddy Freeze: To Be Like Dangote, Bill Gates Stop Listening To Oyedepo & Adeboye by LIFEisSIMPLE: 12:47pm
lol. i have a feeling that freeze can slap one of this men if he meets them in hidden corners

E NO LIKE THEM AT ALL

16 Likes

Re: Daddy Freeze: To Be Like Dangote, Bill Gates Stop Listening To Oyedepo & Adeboye by DailyNuella: 12:57pm
lol
LIFEisSIMPLE:
lol. i have a feeling that freeze can slap one of this men if he meets them in hidden corners

E NO LIKE THEM AT ALL

1 Like

Re: Daddy Freeze: To Be Like Dangote, Bill Gates Stop Listening To Oyedepo & Adeboye by DailyNuella: 1:21pm
he did mention that he can never be like dangote
Zonacom:
Freeze what's your achievement in life? Are you made like Dangote?

7 Likes

Re: Daddy Freeze: To Be Like Dangote, Bill Gates Stop Listening To Oyedepo & Adeboye by Kobicove(m): 3:24pm
Nigerians like to worship anyone who claims to be a Man of God...

Most of these guys are essentially glorified scam artists undecided

42 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Daddy Freeze: To Be Like Dangote, Bill Gates Stop Listening To Oyedepo & Adeboye by DailyNuella: 3:37pm
true
Kobicove:
Nigerians like to worship anyone who claims to be a Man of God...

Most of these guys are essentially glorified scam artists undecided

8 Likes 1 Share

Re: Daddy Freeze: To Be Like Dangote, Bill Gates Stop Listening To Oyedepo & Adeboye by gracewealth007(f): 3:38pm
Since you are not listening to them, how is your own? Even invite for waiter you couldn't show us. Ode iwo undecided

11 Likes

Re: Daddy Freeze: To Be Like Dangote, Bill Gates Stop Listening To Oyedepo & Adeboye by ClintonEmex: 3:44pm
Ok what you mean is that they should find their talent and try to be like Dangote, Messi, or Einstein in their talent? Ok.

2 Likes

Re: Daddy Freeze: To Be Like Dangote, Bill Gates Stop Listening To Oyedepo & Adeboye by alexistaiwo: 4:44pm
I am not saying that he is right ooo....


All I just want to say is that he might be right.

9 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Daddy Freeze: To Be Like Dangote, Bill Gates Stop Listening To Oyedepo & Adeboye by Penalty82(m): 4:44pm
undecided
Re: Daddy Freeze: To Be Like Dangote, Bill Gates Stop Listening To Oyedepo & Adeboye by adamsbadoo(m): 4:45pm
Okay, i will work on it but tell her to mind her business .
or else,
i'll rape her. cheesy
Re: Daddy Freeze: To Be Like Dangote, Bill Gates Stop Listening To Oyedepo & Adeboye by MorataFC: 4:45pm
Oloshi
Re: Daddy Freeze: To Be Like Dangote, Bill Gates Stop Listening To Oyedepo & Adeboye by NOETHNICITY(m): 4:45pm
stooges of GOs will soon rear their heads now and start throwing tantrums unpanda

7 Likes 1 Share

Re: Daddy Freeze: To Be Like Dangote, Bill Gates Stop Listening To Oyedepo & Adeboye by pawesome(m): 4:46pm
See yarn grin

That was a yarn and still a yarn and he yarned
Re: Daddy Freeze: To Be Like Dangote, Bill Gates Stop Listening To Oyedepo & Adeboye by MorataFC: 4:46pm
gracewealth007:
Since you are not listening to them, how is your own? Even invite for waiter you couldn't show us. Ode iwo undecided
gbam

1 Like

Re: Daddy Freeze: To Be Like Dangote, Bill Gates Stop Listening To Oyedepo & Adeboye by soberdrunk(m): 4:46pm
angry
Re: Daddy Freeze: To Be Like Dangote, Bill Gates Stop Listening To Oyedepo & Adeboye by Chukabiz(m): 4:46pm
Mumu. You that have not been listening to them, have you become like Dangote and Bill gates?

9 Likes 1 Share

Re: Daddy Freeze: To Be Like Dangote, Bill Gates Stop Listening To Oyedepo & Adeboye by DeZoro(m): 4:47pm
Mr. Freezer or Freezed head, why have you allowed the devil to use you against your maker? Do u know the road to heaven or can you ever be like Dangote? Devil himself freeze your head

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Daddy Freeze: To Be Like Dangote, Bill Gates Stop Listening To Oyedepo & Adeboye by allanphash7(m): 4:47pm
Wasere





The truth sayer
Re: Daddy Freeze: To Be Like Dangote, Bill Gates Stop Listening To Oyedepo & Adeboye by Nackzy: 4:48pm
Mad Man
Re: Daddy Freeze: To Be Like Dangote, Bill Gates Stop Listening To Oyedepo & Adeboye by Queenext: 4:48pm
Funkeeeee
Re: Daddy Freeze: To Be Like Dangote, Bill Gates Stop Listening To Oyedepo & Adeboye by Pavore9: 4:48pm
Laughing..... cheesy
Re: Daddy Freeze: To Be Like Dangote, Bill Gates Stop Listening To Oyedepo & Adeboye by Firgemachar: 4:48pm
Freeze!

Why are you like this

Are you mad

Both Gates & Dangote have the highest regard for Adeboye and Oyedepo anytime anyday.

4 Likes

Re: Daddy Freeze: To Be Like Dangote, Bill Gates Stop Listening To Oyedepo & Adeboye by Ratals(m): 4:48pm
Facebook Page With 15,000 Likes for Sale.

Link: fb.com/bigbrothersnaija

Re: Daddy Freeze: To Be Like Dangote, Bill Gates Stop Listening To Oyedepo & Adeboye by Tajbol4splend(m): 4:48pm
This Daddy freeze no get joy
Re: Daddy Freeze: To Be Like Dangote, Bill Gates Stop Listening To Oyedepo & Adeboye by MorataFC: 4:48pm
greatnaija01:
HE IS NOT LIKE DANGOTE.... DANGOTE N OYEDEPO ARE PRODUCTS OF ARCH BISHOP BENSON IDAHOSA......


This FREEZED Goat head will open mouth about others but keeps his own private....

tell him, let him know

1 Like

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply)

Sermon By Benson Idahosa Part1 / 10 Things You Really Don’t Know About Christ / Is The Adam And Eve Story To Be Understood Literally?

Viewing this topic: oluwafemim(m), mastertunji(m), lative(m), Asuokaa, toms55(m), gabby1002(m), Pchikaodili(m), zubby29(m), twalart, hebraheem20(m), Vince77(m), EricBloodAxe, Rasmega(m), lacruz12(m), Joshuamilarge(m), hopowers, jayinfo2(m), anizy(f), Femsmart(m), Martinez19(m), Igboboy59(m), SweetJoystick(m), abodundef, baranzy(m), LUCKIE2014(m), aribitoye(m), Ikem147(m), boldx(m), jayjayjones, Laeroy(f), ebecode(m), jonnyboy4u, postmann, nkbeauty(f), tunjijones(m), wadanki, solid3(m), olan4ward, sujexy(m), henrystids(m), butterbread, dalaman, oluwalewis(m), nezer83, chymes0359(m), dekung(m), jiggalo(m), odutolasodiq(m), Odogwucharles, seunoj, Morbeta11, drizzy22(m), xmileeasy, Mutiana, IjeleNwa(m), helpee(m), hydoo(m), Heywhizzy(m), bravedude(m), emmanwandud(m), Samcenation(m), heyswitch(m), abbey37(m), mrkhaynoni, desgiezd(m), segmond(m), project4OO, Hussainvictor12, bobydo, AlanSugar(m), Brinxs(m), Zukoslim(m), Impactever(m), 8stargeneral, berryprety(f), Lec25(m), MrPrsdent(m), gunner4life(m), mrpuzzle, thundey2(m), Epikaizo1038, Ladyhippolyta88(f), Jethrolite(m), Yubee40(m), Obynobyl(m), BeardedTraveler, tziz(m), ayaside(m), jonyjay(m), AstroG(m) and 114 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 21
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.