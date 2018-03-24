₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Daddy Freeze: To Be Like Dangote, Bill Gates Stop Listening To Oyedepo & Adeboye by DailyNuella: 12:30pm
Controversial O.A.P Daddy Freeze has hit us again with one of his many controversial forewarnings.
Sharing a collaged photo of Bill Gates, Aliko Dangote and popular Nigerian clerics, Bishop David Oyedepo and Pastor Enoch Adeboye he adviced his followers not to listen to clerics if they want to be billionaires.
According to Daddy Freeze these clerics can't lead you to heaven because they don't know the way there.
The leader of Free The Sheeple movement also told that Bill Gates and Dangote have 2000 heads and no one should be deceived by clerics who say they can be like these men because they have one head .
Having said that, he noted that he can never be like Dangote because he does not have his unique entrepreneurial gift.
Read Below:
A CONCOCTION OF CONTRADICTIONS
|Re: Daddy Freeze: To Be Like Dangote, Bill Gates Stop Listening To Oyedepo & Adeboye by OKorowanta: 12:33pm
So Freeze doesn't have any other life again?
|Re: Daddy Freeze: To Be Like Dangote, Bill Gates Stop Listening To Oyedepo & Adeboye by greatnaija01: 12:37pm
HE IS NOT LIKE DANGOTE.... DANGOTE N OYEDEPO ARE PRODUCTS OF ARCH BISHOP BENSON IDAHOSA......
This FREEZED Goat head will open mouth about others but keeps his own private....
|Re: Daddy Freeze: To Be Like Dangote, Bill Gates Stop Listening To Oyedepo & Adeboye by Zonacom(m): 12:38pm
Freeze what's your achievement in life? Are you made like Dangote?
|Re: Daddy Freeze: To Be Like Dangote, Bill Gates Stop Listening To Oyedepo & Adeboye by NairalandCS(m): 12:44pm
Truer words have never been spoken.
Giving someone the little you have and having the person tell you the so called god will multiply it and give you back in ten folds, while they use the money to buy private jet and live like dangote and otedola that you've been praying to live like.
|Re: Daddy Freeze: To Be Like Dangote, Bill Gates Stop Listening To Oyedepo & Adeboye by LIFEisSIMPLE: 12:47pm
lol. i have a feeling that freeze can slap one of this men if he meets them in hidden corners
E NO LIKE THEM AT ALL
|Re: Daddy Freeze: To Be Like Dangote, Bill Gates Stop Listening To Oyedepo & Adeboye by DailyNuella: 12:57pm
lol
LIFEisSIMPLE:
|Re: Daddy Freeze: To Be Like Dangote, Bill Gates Stop Listening To Oyedepo & Adeboye by DailyNuella: 1:21pm
he did mention that he can never be like dangote
Zonacom:
|Re: Daddy Freeze: To Be Like Dangote, Bill Gates Stop Listening To Oyedepo & Adeboye by Kobicove(m): 3:24pm
Nigerians like to worship anyone who claims to be a Man of God...
Most of these guys are essentially glorified scam artists
|Re: Daddy Freeze: To Be Like Dangote, Bill Gates Stop Listening To Oyedepo & Adeboye by DailyNuella: 3:37pm
true
Kobicove:
|Re: Daddy Freeze: To Be Like Dangote, Bill Gates Stop Listening To Oyedepo & Adeboye by gracewealth007(f): 3:38pm
Since you are not listening to them, how is your own? Even invite for waiter you couldn't show us. Ode iwo
|Re: Daddy Freeze: To Be Like Dangote, Bill Gates Stop Listening To Oyedepo & Adeboye by ClintonEmex: 3:44pm
Ok what you mean is that they should find their talent and try to be like Dangote, Messi, or Einstein in their talent? Ok.
|Re: Daddy Freeze: To Be Like Dangote, Bill Gates Stop Listening To Oyedepo & Adeboye by alexistaiwo: 4:44pm
I am not saying that he is right ooo....
All I just want to say is that he might be right.
|Re: Daddy Freeze: To Be Like Dangote, Bill Gates Stop Listening To Oyedepo & Adeboye by Penalty82(m): 4:44pm
|Re: Daddy Freeze: To Be Like Dangote, Bill Gates Stop Listening To Oyedepo & Adeboye by adamsbadoo(m): 4:45pm
Okay, i will work on it but tell her to mind her business .
or else,
i'll rape her.
|Re: Daddy Freeze: To Be Like Dangote, Bill Gates Stop Listening To Oyedepo & Adeboye by MorataFC: 4:45pm
Oloshi
|Re: Daddy Freeze: To Be Like Dangote, Bill Gates Stop Listening To Oyedepo & Adeboye by NOETHNICITY(m): 4:45pm
stooges of GOs will soon rear their heads now and start throwing tantrums unpanda
|Re: Daddy Freeze: To Be Like Dangote, Bill Gates Stop Listening To Oyedepo & Adeboye by pawesome(m): 4:46pm
See yarn
That was a yarn and still a yarn and he yarned
|Re: Daddy Freeze: To Be Like Dangote, Bill Gates Stop Listening To Oyedepo & Adeboye by MorataFC: 4:46pm
gracewealth007:gbam
|Re: Daddy Freeze: To Be Like Dangote, Bill Gates Stop Listening To Oyedepo & Adeboye by soberdrunk(m): 4:46pm
|Re: Daddy Freeze: To Be Like Dangote, Bill Gates Stop Listening To Oyedepo & Adeboye by Chukabiz(m): 4:46pm
Mumu. You that have not been listening to them, have you become like Dangote and Bill gates?
|Re: Daddy Freeze: To Be Like Dangote, Bill Gates Stop Listening To Oyedepo & Adeboye by DeZoro(m): 4:47pm
Mr. Freezer or Freezed head, why have you allowed the devil to use you against your maker? Do u know the road to heaven or can you ever be like Dangote? Devil himself freeze your head
|Re: Daddy Freeze: To Be Like Dangote, Bill Gates Stop Listening To Oyedepo & Adeboye by allanphash7(m): 4:47pm
Wasere
The truth sayer
|Re: Daddy Freeze: To Be Like Dangote, Bill Gates Stop Listening To Oyedepo & Adeboye by Nackzy: 4:48pm
Mad Man
|Re: Daddy Freeze: To Be Like Dangote, Bill Gates Stop Listening To Oyedepo & Adeboye by Queenext: 4:48pm
Funkeeeee
|Re: Daddy Freeze: To Be Like Dangote, Bill Gates Stop Listening To Oyedepo & Adeboye by Pavore9: 4:48pm
Laughing.....
|Re: Daddy Freeze: To Be Like Dangote, Bill Gates Stop Listening To Oyedepo & Adeboye by Firgemachar: 4:48pm
Freeze!
Why are you like this
Are you mad
Both Gates & Dangote have the highest regard for Adeboye and Oyedepo anytime anyday.
|Re: Daddy Freeze: To Be Like Dangote, Bill Gates Stop Listening To Oyedepo & Adeboye by Ratals(m): 4:48pm
|Re: Daddy Freeze: To Be Like Dangote, Bill Gates Stop Listening To Oyedepo & Adeboye by Tajbol4splend(m): 4:48pm
This Daddy freeze no get joy
|Re: Daddy Freeze: To Be Like Dangote, Bill Gates Stop Listening To Oyedepo & Adeboye by MorataFC: 4:48pm
greatnaija01:tell him, let him know
