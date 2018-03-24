Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / PDP Threatens To Sue Kano Government For Stopping Rally (7050 Views)

Italy Apologizes To Nigerian Government For Hurriedly Burying 26 Girls / Man Slams Ogun Government For Going To Watch Antony Joshua’s Fight / Kano Government, Dangote Donate N500m Each To Victims Of Market Fire Disaster (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)



The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Kano state has threatened to take legal action against the state government for allegedly using the police to stop its planned rally in Gaya on Saturday, March 24.







The state party chairman, Alhaji Mas’ud El-Jibril Doguwa made the stand of the party known while addressing newsmen in Kano on Friday. He said during the rally, the party planned to receive the gubernatorial candidate of People Democratic Movement (PDM), Engr Bashir Ishaq and his supporters into the PDP.







He said as a matter of official courtesy and to ensure adequate security coverage, the party wrote to inform all relevant security agencies including the Nigeria Police and the DSS weeks ago. He explained that all the security agencies assured the party of their cooperation which gave them the courage to go ahead with their preparations.







“The police only yesterday (Thursday) communicated to us another decision adivising that we shelve our planned rally over what they maliciously called “security challenges”. He alleged that it was the state government that planned and decided to give the party what he described as ‘Kwankwassiyya treatment’.







He said the 1999 constitution as amended in sections 40 and 41 (1) and (2) A has guaranteed every Nigerian freedom of assembly and association with other persons including belonging to any political party. He said the constitution did not require the party to ask for permission pointing out that the party had done the needful. “It is only fair if a registered political party is allowed to exercise its constitutionally guaranteed fundamental human rights to assemble in Gaya tomorrow, “he said.



source

https://www.reportnaija.ng/2018/03/24/pdp-threatens-legal-action-against-kano-state-government-for-stopping-its-planned-rally-today/ The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Kano state has threatened to take legal action against the state government for allegedly using the police to stop its planned rally in Gaya on Saturday, March 24.The state party chairman, Alhaji Mas’ud El-Jibril Doguwa made the stand of the party known while addressing newsmen in Kano on Friday. He said during the rally, the party planned to receive the gubernatorial candidate of People Democratic Movement (PDM), Engr Bashir Ishaq and his supporters into the PDP.He said as a matter of official courtesy and to ensure adequate security coverage, the party wrote to inform all relevant security agencies including the Nigeria Police and the DSS weeks ago. He explained that all the security agencies assured the party of their cooperation which gave them the courage to go ahead with their preparations.“The police only yesterday (Thursday) communicated to us another decision adivising that we shelve our planned rally over what they maliciously called “security challenges”. He alleged that it was the state government that planned and decided to give the party what he described as ‘Kwankwassiyya treatment’.He said the 1999 constitution as amended in sections 40 and 41 (1) and (2) A has guaranteed every Nigerian freedom of assembly and association with other persons including belonging to any political party. He said the constitution did not require the party to ask for permission pointing out that the party had done the needful. “It is only fair if a registered political party is allowed to exercise its constitutionally guaranteed fundamental human rights to assemble in Gaya tomorrow, “he said.source 2 Likes

Do your rally peacefully, NO they won't do it peacefully. Instead they will hire thugs who will want to disrupt the peace of the state.



There is NO GO AREA for the useless PDP in kano state. You guys should better take your nonsensical rally to another state. Is not like they have any political base in kano, they just want to use their useless rally to cause trouble.



Yan iska kawai!!!

3 Likes 1 Share

fiizznation:

Do your rally peacefully, NO they won't do it peacefully. Instead they will hire thugs who will want to disrupt the peace of the state.



There is NO GO AREA for the useless PDP in kano state. You guys should better take your nonsensical rally to another state. Is not like they have any political base in kano, they just want to use their useless rally to cause trouble.



Yan iska kawai!!!







And his among the educated few in the north...

Smh And his among the educated few in the north...Smh 71 Likes 5 Shares

PDP is now regional party populated by the idiotic Pigs of Biafra..Their rallies should be restricted to the South East where they feed their subjects hate, corruption and bigotry.. 2 Likes

When APC do it, it is security challenges but when Wike do it, it is undemocratic.



APC your days of intolerance, corruption, lies, propaganda deceit and clueleseness are numbered 39 Likes

I don't give a fvck to both PDP and Apc, they are birds of the same feathers, thieves and rogues, they both deserves to be flogged with koboko laden with chilly pepper and stoned out of office 1 Like

PDP can never win this case...

Buhari has killed our judiciary system...

Funny how He gave terrorist Amnesty and no one is talking...

God please punish APC members and Satan with the same punishment 9 Likes

Even freedom of Association, they wanna take from US and some didnt mention Buhari as ONE OF THE 10 MOST DEADLIEST ANIMAL 20 Likes

And those first two commenters are one of the most educated in that region on this platform,Chukwu ekwekwana 14 Likes 1 Share

That's too bad of Kano state government, whoever that was their governor came to PDP, why are they afraid of defeat? 4 Likes

Fight for the notorious Kano votes. I hope APC loses this battle 6 Likes

make all of them go rest.

CCTV Spy Recording Pen. Get this quality CCTV Spy recording pen. This pen can video,audio,and can snap pictures secretly without no one knowing. The pen is good for business negotiations, crime investigation, secret recording, evidence for court. Price is #12.000. To buy pls call the phone number below. Pay on delivery is available to all States in Nigeria. 1 Share

No PDP in Kano

The more you look, the less you see when it comes to Nigeria politics.

Clerverly:

PDP is now regional party populated by the idiotic Pigs of Biafra..Their rallies should be restricted to the South East where they feed their subjects hate, corruption and bigotry.. Your monika says cleverly...it's so unfortunate Your monika says cleverly...it's so unfortunate 15 Likes

APC party of the saint.

Their members has lost their sense of humanity 4 Likes

Clerverly:

PDP is now regional party populated by the idiotic Pigs of Biafra..Their rallies should be restricted to the South East where they feed their subjects hate, corruption and bigotry.. If not for PDP GEJ schools for Amajeris, people like you wouldn't have the opportunity to visit this forum and type scrap. If not for PDP GEJ schools for Amajeris, people like you wouldn't have the opportunity to visit this forum and type scrap. 18 Likes

fiizznation:

Do your rally peacefully, NO they won't do it peacefully. Instead they will hire thugs who will want to disrupt the peace of the state.



There is NO GO AREA for the useless PDP in kano state. You guys should better take your nonsensical rally to another state. Is not like they have any political base in kano, they just want to use their useless rally to cause trouble.



Yan iska kawai!!!

G swagagolic01:





And his among the educated few in the north...

Smh When ever i read comment from this fizzination and quotasystem, I understand why Nigeria will never develope as long as the north (including middle belt) continues to control govt When ever i read comment from this fizzination and quotasystem, I understand why Nigeria will never develope as long as the north (including middle belt) continues to control govt 8 Likes

Should they be threatening or just sue them straight? What's all these nonsense sef?

fiizznation:

Do your rally peacefully, NO they won't do it peacefully. Instead they will hire thugs who will want to disrupt the peace of the state.



There is NO GO AREA for the useless PDP in kano state. You guys should better take your nonsensical rally to another state. Is not like they have any political base in kano, they just want to use their useless rally to cause trouble.



Yan iska kawai!!!



My advice for you is to go to school and be educated maybe after 4 years you can come back to give an intelligent comment.

You would thank me later. My advice for you is to go to school and be educated maybe after 4 years you can come back to give an intelligent comment.You would thank me later. 11 Likes 1 Share

swagagolic01:





And his among the educated few in the north...

Smh He's Mr Educated Professor He's Mr Educated Professor

There is no PDP in Kano

pls ooooo,help!!!...i saw buhari in my dream,what does it mean? 1 Like

What is APC afraid of?? 1 Like

fiizznation:

Do your rally peacefully, NO they won't do it peacefully. Instead they will hire thugs who will want to disrupt the peace of the state.



There is NO GO AREA for the useless PDP in kano state. You guys should better take your nonsensical rally to another state. Is not like they have any political base in kano, they just want to use their useless rally to cause trouble.



Yan iska kawai!!!





My oh my !!!! This is one of the reason while Nigeria will remain backward , when adult will see White and call it black. Smh I belive if reverseis the case of APC in the East . U will be crying blood. This pics depicts ur brain .. 5 Likes 1 Share

So there is pdp in kano