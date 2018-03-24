



According to Uriel who in her response disclosed that it took her 10 years to accept her 'saggy' boobs, she just wants to be happy.



To her follower @jessiemoney, Uriel wrote;



Disgrace to womanhood... Next picture loading... you come on my page to bring me down.. by now you should know I don't care .. your a mother and YOU said such nasty words to me.. I pray no 1 would ever speak Ill of your children . Deleting soon... I'm sooo disgusted by certain women you act like we can choose our body parts .. I Never choose my body it's all God.. I could have spoke about you not having hips but I looked at your beautiful boobs and said God is great..

Stop body shaming



To Muliqueen, she wrote;



Disgrace to womanhood.. You said so many hurtful things I guess you want attention.... well here you go.. I looked on your page and sis I could say come make I dash you some nice hair and make up but I didn't I accepted that we don't all have the same pocket so bringing you down because of your appearance is wrong... my body is my temple a Gift from God my husband's paradise. My breast is not perky but I love them it took me 10 years to accept them.. I just want to be happy that's all if I dont love me how will my man love me?? Pls stop body shaming



https://lailasnews.com/uriel-drags-followers-who-body-shamed-her-over-saggy-breasts/ Big Brother Naija 2017 star, Uriel Ngozi Oputa, took to her Instagram page to drag her followers all females, who body-shamed her over her non-perky boobs.According to Uriel who in her response disclosed that it took her 10 years to accept her 'saggy' boobs, she just wants to be happy.To her follower @jessiemoney, Uriel wrote;Disgrace to womanhood... Next picture loading... you come on my page to bring me down.. by now you should know I don't care .. your a mother and YOU said such nasty words to me.. I pray no 1 would ever speak Ill of your children . Deleting soon... I'm sooo disgusted by certain women you act like we can choose our body parts .. I Never choose my body it's all God.. I could have spoke about you not having hips but I looked at your beautiful boobs and said God is great..Stop body shamingTo Muliqueen, she wrote;Disgrace to womanhood.. You said so many hurtful things I guess you want attention.... well here you go.. I looked on your page and sis I could say come make I dash you some nice hair and make up but I didn't I accepted that we don't all have the same pocket so bringing you down because of your appearance is wrong... my body is my temple a Gift from God my husband's paradise. My breast is not perky but I love them it took me 10 years to accept them.. I just want to be happy that's all if I dont love me how will my man love me?? Pls stop body shaming 5 Likes