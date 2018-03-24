₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Uriel Oputa Slams Followers Who Body Shamed Her Over Saggy Breasts by stane007: 2:22pm
Big Brother Naija 2017 star, Uriel Ngozi Oputa, took to her Instagram page to drag her followers all females, who body-shamed her over her non-perky boobs.
According to Uriel who in her response disclosed that it took her 10 years to accept her 'saggy' boobs, she just wants to be happy.
To her follower @jessiemoney, Uriel wrote;
Disgrace to womanhood... Next picture loading... you come on my page to bring me down.. by now you should know I don't care .. your a mother and YOU said such nasty words to me.. I pray no 1 would ever speak Ill of your children . Deleting soon... I'm sooo disgusted by certain women you act like we can choose our body parts .. I Never choose my body it's all God.. I could have spoke about you not having hips but I looked at your beautiful boobs and said God is great..
Stop body shaming
To Muliqueen, she wrote;
Disgrace to womanhood.. You said so many hurtful things I guess you want attention.... well here you go.. I looked on your page and sis I could say come make I dash you some nice hair and make up but I didn't I accepted that we don't all have the same pocket so bringing you down because of your appearance is wrong... my body is my temple a Gift from God my husband's paradise. My breast is not perky but I love them it took me 10 years to accept them.. I just want to be happy that's all if I dont love me how will my man love me?? Pls stop body shaming
https://lailasnews.com/uriel-drags-followers-who-body-shamed-her-over-saggy-breasts/
5 Likes
|Re: Uriel Oputa Slams Followers Who Body Shamed Her Over Saggy Breasts by Horlaidex(m): 2:31pm
Truth to be told. The boob's don fall finish...
Olympus has fallen
42 Likes
|Re: Uriel Oputa Slams Followers Who Body Shamed Her Over Saggy Breasts by elgramz: 4:06pm
Were you expecting them to lie to you just to make you feel good? They told you the simple truth. Your boobs don sag!!
4 Likes
|Re: Uriel Oputa Slams Followers Who Body Shamed Her Over Saggy Breasts by Skyfornia(m): 4:07pm
Nobody is against fallen breasts..but bringing them to the public for all eyes to feast is totally wrong. They are not bodyshaming her rather they are ashamed of her.
58 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Uriel Oputa Slams Followers Who Body Shamed Her Over Saggy Breasts by haywhy1026(m): 6:50pm
I dont kno why all these girls are not conscious of the fact that they are disgracing their generation......Your breast did not just grow saggy...let us kno those guys that sqeeze the life outta those boobs so that we can charge them for murder...
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Uriel Oputa Slams Followers Who Body Shamed Her Over Saggy Breasts by Primusinterpares(m): 6:50pm
A minute silent for the fallen heroes...
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Uriel Oputa Slams Followers Who Body Shamed Her Over Saggy Breasts by Kinggnicole(f): 6:51pm
Horlaidex:Ok we've heard you
3 Likes
|Re: Uriel Oputa Slams Followers Who Body Shamed Her Over Saggy Breasts by paymentvoucher: 6:51pm
Truth be Told, She has Saggy Breast
2 Likes
|Re: Uriel Oputa Slams Followers Who Body Shamed Her Over Saggy Breasts by kceewhyte(m): 6:51pm
Is a goal is a goal
|Re: Uriel Oputa Slams Followers Who Body Shamed Her Over Saggy Breasts by pembisco(m): 6:51pm
She looks masculine
1 Like
|Re: Uriel Oputa Slams Followers Who Body Shamed Her Over Saggy Breasts by chibike69: 6:52pm
|Re: Uriel Oputa Slams Followers Who Body Shamed Her Over Saggy Breasts by Masama: 6:52pm
When you dey expose am for all eyes to see, why them no go talk? Public sampling leads to public talking
|Re: Uriel Oputa Slams Followers Who Body Shamed Her Over Saggy Breasts by fuckerstard: 6:52pm
Horlaidex:
I'm not sure the boobs stand before, make una leave this girl.
2 Likes
|Re: Uriel Oputa Slams Followers Who Body Shamed Her Over Saggy Breasts by fergie001(m): 6:53pm
Nice laps,nice bodice but let's be frank,the bress is
10 Likes
|Re: Uriel Oputa Slams Followers Who Body Shamed Her Over Saggy Breasts by Zabilon007(m): 6:53pm
Kai, Gaskiya wahala dey.
|Re: Uriel Oputa Slams Followers Who Body Shamed Her Over Saggy Breasts by soberdrunk(m): 6:53pm
Say No to 'Breast discrimination" are breasts are beautifully and wonderfully made!!!
2 Likes
|Re: Uriel Oputa Slams Followers Who Body Shamed Her Over Saggy Breasts by MrMicholo(m): 6:53pm
Some mods think they are God!!!!
.
#OnlyIfMenWereGod
1 Like
|Re: Uriel Oputa Slams Followers Who Body Shamed Her Over Saggy Breasts by enemyofprogress: 6:53pm
I'm sure lala mouth follow dey on top
|Re: Uriel Oputa Slams Followers Who Body Shamed Her Over Saggy Breasts by ogorwyne(f): 6:53pm
Women and this 'put her down syndrome'
2 Likes
|Re: Uriel Oputa Slams Followers Who Body Shamed Her Over Saggy Breasts by ALAYORMII: 6:53pm
Can't someone have flat boobs in peace again
2 Likes
|Re: Uriel Oputa Slams Followers Who Body Shamed Her Over Saggy Breasts by lastempero: 6:54pm
Must u show the whole world the fallen boobs.I don't know what our women are becoming.
|Re: Uriel Oputa Slams Followers Who Body Shamed Her Over Saggy Breasts by maxiuc(m): 6:54pm
Those days when it was so difficult to see a woman cleavage
Those days the word cleavage doesn't exist
This present time what is supposed to be an eyesore is now appealing and even fetching more Cash and fame
Is gonna be alright someday
1 Like
|Re: Uriel Oputa Slams Followers Who Body Shamed Her Over Saggy Breasts by OboOlora(f): 6:54pm
Forget the boobs and stretch marks, you can’t avoid them except u have tiny boobs.
I’m more concerned about the dude/girl next to her, does she do meth or y r his/her teeth so hank anukuish?
|Re: Uriel Oputa Slams Followers Who Body Shamed Her Over Saggy Breasts by Aldebaran(m): 6:55pm
You will still find countless of over 70s Grannies with firmer breast than today's lady's breast
I wonder what they do with their boobs
2 Likes
|Re: Uriel Oputa Slams Followers Who Body Shamed Her Over Saggy Breasts by Teaser0904(m): 6:56pm
Bla bla bla bla bla bla accept the truth my dear,those boobs are slippers.
|Re: Uriel Oputa Slams Followers Who Body Shamed Her Over Saggy Breasts by Beedude(m): 6:56pm
How Can Someone Have Saggy Boobs And Still Prefer To Display It Anyhow. Lemme Come and Be Going Jare. I No Want Wahala
|Re: Uriel Oputa Slams Followers Who Body Shamed Her Over Saggy Breasts by Timil: 6:56pm
Greatest Nigerian Student, Greatest Gbagba, Greatest Gbogbo, Greatest E shi won, Greatest E do won, Greatest e la won, Greatest e ya pata won... I am a lunatic, moti ya were e mi na mo be. Igbe loun gban mi
|Re: Uriel Oputa Slams Followers Who Body Shamed Her Over Saggy Breasts by introvertme: 6:57pm
fergie001:
almost on the floor
|Re: Uriel Oputa Slams Followers Who Body Shamed Her Over Saggy Breasts by kingspeter42(m): 6:57pm
aradarada adago nke kwu oto kagadakwa
|Re: Uriel Oputa Slams Followers Who Body Shamed Her Over Saggy Breasts by Nutase: 6:58pm
|Re: Uriel Oputa Slams Followers Who Body Shamed Her Over Saggy Breasts by fergie001(m): 6:59pm
introvertme:Sorry,stand up pls
5 Likes
|Re: Uriel Oputa Slams Followers Who Body Shamed Her Over Saggy Breasts by hinograce: 6:59pm
Never feel bad about your body. U didn't create yourself. I hear people talk about boobs size, penile size , waist size, nose size, eyes shape, hair colour etc and I feel surprised. Never change your body because of what people say
3 Likes 1 Share
