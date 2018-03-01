Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / 2 Sisters Killed By Armed Robbers, Buried Side By Side Amid Tears. Graphic Pics (15262 Views)

The girls identified as 11-year-old Vivian Ifeanyinwa Alor and 7-year-old Venus Oyinyechukwu Alor were said to be traveling from Lagos to their village immediately after Christmas to celebrate the festive season with their grandma before they were killed by stray bullets during an armed robbery operation.



They were buried on Friday 23rd, amid tears with family, friends and relations in attendance.



May their souls rest in peace.



Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/vivian-ifeanyinwa-alor-and-venus-oyinyechukwu-alor-killed-by-armed-robbers.html





Oh my God,this is so heartbreaking.

Oh my goodness. At that prime and tender age. Really sad. May their souls rest in peace. 8 Likes





∆ Huh... Calamity.





The generation of the armed robbers will not know peace. ∆







Armed Robbers eh!



Well police will control ur stay on earth!



Amin! 2 Likes

Sad period for the family.May God console them.

Crime should be resisted by everyone.



Armed robbers should not get away. 1 Like

Very sad. 1 Like





Them ole devil worshiping Freemasons are the ones responsible for gun trafficking all over the world.



Ase



May their killers never find peace 3 Likes

Nawa..



Worst embalmment ever,..what do we even know how to do in dis sh*thole



RIP 3 Likes

r.i.p little angels....in ur next life, pls dont come to shithole

Like Fulani Islamic herdsmen







like Igbo Christian armed robbers







Like Yoruba 419ers yahoo yahoo









Meanwhile REST IN PEACE CUTIES 1 Like

Killing 2 little children n de feel they will know peace.

And one stewpeed IGP and govt want to disarm Anambra vigilante service?? I pity anambla ppu if dat hapuns.. Anoda Derico nwamama loading be dat...

LadyNaija:

Really? You had to do this here? Really? You had to do this here? 1 Like

repose en paix des soeurs douces. Dieu jugera les méchants





some people are so wicked, they deserve more than eternal fire.

Imagine the pain the family would be going through now.

Rest in peace little girls.

May the robbers responsible,die the most painful death. 5 Likes

May their souls rip

This is bad

RIP beautiful souls

Rip...

my condolences to the bereaved family...

As for the robbers...

may they meet their water low in like manner. Amen 1 Like

What a sad way to leave the stage

tempest69:

Christian armed robbers seriously, what you take doesn't conform with your system. you had better stop before you end up at rehab. seriously, what you take doesn't conform with your system. you had better stop before you end up at rehab.

So shall their killers be killed.

asmovic:

seriously, what you take doesn't conform with your system. you had better stop before you end up at rehab. lol will be joining you lol will be joining you





may untimely death never be our portion this year in Jesus name.. Amen

it's so sad and disheartening why this bright young girls has to die. ..



but the reason for keeping them that long in the Moutary is what I find hard to fantom. may untimely death never be our portion this year in Jesus name.. Amenit's so sad and disheartening why this bright young girls has to die. ..but the reason for keeping them that long in the Moutary is what I find hard to fantom.







Insecurity everywhere Buhari sefInsecurity everywhere

Wicked world!