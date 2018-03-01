₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|2 Sisters Killed By Armed Robbers, Buried Side By Side Amid Tears. Graphic Pics by dainformant(m): 2:26pm
The two young sisters who were killed after being hit by the robbers’ bullets in Onitsha in Anambra State last December - have been laid to rest at their hometown in Agulu area of Anambra state.
The girls identified as 11-year-old Vivian Ifeanyinwa Alor and 7-year-old Venus Oyinyechukwu Alor were said to be traveling from Lagos to their village immediately after Christmas to celebrate the festive season with their grandma before they were killed by stray bullets during an armed robbery operation.
They were buried on Friday 23rd, amid tears with family, friends and relations in attendance.
May their souls rest in peace.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/vivian-ifeanyinwa-alor-and-venus-oyinyechukwu-alor-killed-by-armed-robbers.html
|Re: 2 Sisters Killed By Armed Robbers, Buried Side By Side Amid Tears. Graphic Pics by Evablizin(f): 2:31pm
Oh my God,this is so heartbreaking.
RIP YOUNG GIRLS.
|Re: 2 Sisters Killed By Armed Robbers, Buried Side By Side Amid Tears. Graphic Pics by Treasure17(m): 2:32pm
Oh my goodness. At that prime and tender age. Really sad. May their souls rest in peace.
|Re: 2 Sisters Killed By Armed Robbers, Buried Side By Side Amid Tears. Graphic Pics by OrestesDante(m): 2:37pm
☣ ☠
∆ Huh... Calamity.
The generation of the armed robbers will not know peace. ∆
☣ ☠
|Re: 2 Sisters Killed By Armed Robbers, Buried Side By Side Amid Tears. Graphic Pics by onward4life(m): 2:37pm
Armed Robbers eh!
Well police will control ur stay on earth!
Amin!
|Re: 2 Sisters Killed By Armed Robbers, Buried Side By Side Amid Tears. Graphic Pics by thorpido(m): 2:42pm
Sad period for the family.May God console them.
Crime should be resisted by everyone.
Armed robbers should not get away.
|Re: 2 Sisters Killed By Armed Robbers, Buried Side By Side Amid Tears. Graphic Pics by Strikethem: 3:49pm
Very sad.
|Re: 2 Sisters Killed By Armed Robbers, Buried Side By Side Amid Tears. Graphic Pics by KingSango(m): 4:34pm
Nothing hurts more than seeing women and children die from the violence of man.
Them ole devil worshiping Freemasons are the ones responsible for gun trafficking all over the world.
www.theriseofsodom.blogspot.com
Ase
Love Sango
|Re: 2 Sisters Killed By Armed Robbers, Buried Side By Side Amid Tears. Graphic Pics by nairavsdollars(f): 7:39pm
May their killers never find peace
|Re: 2 Sisters Killed By Armed Robbers, Buried Side By Side Amid Tears. Graphic Pics by anyimontana(m): 7:40pm
Nawa..
Worst embalmment ever,..what do we even know how to do in dis sh*thole
RIP
|Re: 2 Sisters Killed By Armed Robbers, Buried Side By Side Amid Tears. Graphic Pics by omocalabar(m): 7:40pm
r.i.p little angels....in ur next life, pls dont come to shithole
|Re: 2 Sisters Killed By Armed Robbers, Buried Side By Side Amid Tears. Graphic Pics by tempest69: 7:42pm
Like Fulani Islamic herdsmen
like Igbo Christian armed robbers
Like Yoruba 419ers yahoo yahoo
Meanwhile REST IN PEACE CUTIES
|Re: 2 Sisters Killed By Armed Robbers, Buried Side By Side Amid Tears. Graphic Pics by LadyNaija: 7:42pm
|Re: 2 Sisters Killed By Armed Robbers, Buried Side By Side Amid Tears. Graphic Pics by dfrost: 7:42pm
|Re: 2 Sisters Killed By Armed Robbers, Buried Side By Side Amid Tears. Graphic Pics by calddon(m): 7:43pm
Killing 2 little children n de feel they will know peace.
|Re: 2 Sisters Killed By Armed Robbers, Buried Side By Side Amid Tears. Graphic Pics by cutefergiee(m): 7:43pm
And one stewpeed IGP and govt want to disarm Anambra vigilante service?? I pity anambla ppu if dat hapuns.. Anoda Derico nwamama loading be dat...
|Re: 2 Sisters Killed By Armed Robbers, Buried Side By Side Amid Tears. Graphic Pics by Nairalanda080: 7:43pm
Fff
|Re: 2 Sisters Killed By Armed Robbers, Buried Side By Side Amid Tears. Graphic Pics by dfrost: 7:43pm
LadyNaija:
Really? You had to do this here?
|Re: 2 Sisters Killed By Armed Robbers, Buried Side By Side Amid Tears. Graphic Pics by Oblitz(m): 7:43pm
repose en paix des soeurs douces. Dieu jugera les méchants
some people are so wicked, they deserve more than eternal fire.
Imagine the pain the family would be going through now.
Rest in peace little girls.
|Re: 2 Sisters Killed By Armed Robbers, Buried Side By Side Amid Tears. Graphic Pics by andyanders: 7:43pm
May the robbers responsible,die the most painful death.
|Re: 2 Sisters Killed By Armed Robbers, Buried Side By Side Amid Tears. Graphic Pics by JONNYSPUTE(m): 7:44pm
May their souls rip
|Re: 2 Sisters Killed By Armed Robbers, Buried Side By Side Amid Tears. Graphic Pics by northvietnam(m): 7:44pm
This is bad
RIP beautiful souls
|Re: 2 Sisters Killed By Armed Robbers, Buried Side By Side Amid Tears. Graphic Pics by Primusinterpares(m): 7:45pm
Rip...
my condolences to the bereaved family...
As for the robbers...
may they meet their water low in like manner. Amen
|Re: 2 Sisters Killed By Armed Robbers, Buried Side By Side Amid Tears. Graphic Pics by talk2percy(m): 7:45pm
What a sad way to leave the stage
|Re: 2 Sisters Killed By Armed Robbers, Buried Side By Side Amid Tears. Graphic Pics by asmovic(m): 7:46pm
tempest69:seriously, what you take doesn't conform with your system. you had better stop before you end up at rehab.
|Re: 2 Sisters Killed By Armed Robbers, Buried Side By Side Amid Tears. Graphic Pics by SuperBlack: 7:47pm
So shall their killers be killed.
|Re: 2 Sisters Killed By Armed Robbers, Buried Side By Side Amid Tears. Graphic Pics by tempest69: 7:47pm
asmovic:lol will be joining you
|Re: 2 Sisters Killed By Armed Robbers, Buried Side By Side Amid Tears. Graphic Pics by tydi(m): 7:48pm
may untimely death never be our portion this year in Jesus name.. Amen
it's so sad and disheartening why this bright young girls has to die. ..
but the reason for keeping them that long in the Moutary is what I find hard to fantom.
|Re: 2 Sisters Killed By Armed Robbers, Buried Side By Side Amid Tears. Graphic Pics by ZombieTAMER: 7:48pm
Buhari sef
Insecurity everywhere
|Re: 2 Sisters Killed By Armed Robbers, Buried Side By Side Amid Tears. Graphic Pics by emeijeh(m): 7:48pm
Wicked world!
|Re: 2 Sisters Killed By Armed Robbers, Buried Side By Side Amid Tears. Graphic Pics by loomer: 7:48pm
these robbers don end these 2 lives, I hope they meet the nastiest death ever.
