Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / "Defend Yourselves Against Killers" - TY Danjuma (963 Views)

Defend Yourselves Against Killer Herdsmen - Governor Ortom Tells Benue People / TY Danjuma's 80th Birthday Celebration: Ambode, Amaechi, Amosun, Gowon Attend / Jukun Body Demands Withdrawal Of Threat To Arrest TY Danjuma (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





The former Minister of Defense and an elder statesman, Gen. Theophilus Danjuma (retd.) on Saturday urged Nigerians to defend themselves against killers in the country.



Danjuma made the call while speaking at the maiden convocation of the Taraba State University, Jalingo, Taraba State.



“I am not a politician and politics is one profession I don’t want to belong to because if I am a politician, I would not say what I am going to say to you now.



“When I arrived this arena, I saw rich cultural display, and I was amazed at the rich cultural heritage of our people. Taraba is a mini Nigeria with diverse ethnic groups living together peacefully, but the peace in this state is under assault.



“There is an attempt at ethnic cleansing in the state and of course, some rural states in Nigeria. “We must resist it. We must stop it. Everyone of us must rise up.”



Details later.



http://punchng.com/breaking-defend-yourselves-against-killers-says-ty-danjuma/amp/#click=https:///wJMfEYZtnl By Justin Tyopuusu, Jalingo.....The former Minister of Defense and an elder statesman, Gen. Theophilus Danjuma (retd.) on Saturday urged Nigerians to defend themselves against killers in the country.Danjuma made the call while speaking at the maiden convocation of the Taraba State University, Jalingo, Taraba State.“I am not a politician and politics is one profession I don’t want to belong to because if I am a politician, I would not say what I am going to say to you now.“When I arrived this arena, I saw rich cultural display, and I was amazed at the rich cultural heritage of our people. Taraba is a mini Nigeria with diverse ethnic groups living together peacefully, but the peace in this state is under assault.“There is an attempt at ethnic cleansing in the state and of course, some rural states in Nigeria. “We must resist it. We must stop it. Everyone of us must rise up.”Details later.



Has it gotten to this NawaoHas it gotten to this



Happy defending then Happy defending then 2 Likes





I thought all this while the Fulani were butchering his people that he went blind... Deaf and dumb..



Middle belt is really an amalgamation of people who lacks foresight





I expect them to still chant sai barber next year This fool is still waking up...I thought all this while the Fulani were butchering his people that he went blind... Deaf and dumb..Middle belt is really an amalgamation of people who lacks foresightI expect them to still chant sai barber next year 3 Likes

The Jukun general has spoken because they brought the fight to his people. I pray the Fulani militia visits Niger too so that the evil genius hidding there would speak up too.



Evil visits those who sponsors them... 3 Likes

Ok

AdiscoPele:

Gowon Yakubu shared in his facebook page list of achievements by past leaders irrespective of corruption. There was corruption in Nigeria when Awolowo built Cocoa House, TV station and the first university in Africa



There was corruption in Nigeria when IBB built Third Mainland Bridge, built Aso Rock, National Assembly Complex, turned Abuja into our Federal capital territory.



http://www.newslinknaija.com/2018/03/politics-gowon-yakubu-blast-buhari-stop.html



There was corruption in Nigeria when Obasanjo brought Gsm, banking reform, police reform, civil defense, There was corruption in Nigeria when Jonathan introduced BVN and PVC, built 12 new federal universities, revamped railway lines, made Our economy fastest growing in Africa & third in the world.



http://www.newslinknaija.com/2018/03/politics-gowon-yakubu-blast-buhari-stop.html



If anyone tell you the reason Buhari is not working is because he inherited corruption, tell them great leaders don't blame people and events for their failures. They simply accept responsibility and move on. Ask them, what has Buhari done after all the fake promise of fixing power in 6wks, reducing pump price to #45 naira, making N1 equal to a $ 1, stopping Boko Haram etc. It's a shame.



The inferno truth is, corruption started from heaven when Satan violated a privilege given him. That never stop God's works.



He waited for God to create man and brought his lawlessness and corruption into the garden of eden.



God wasn't moved. He introduced a redemption plan. The Savior was born. Sadly, Judas Iscariot was there.



Not discouraged yet, He gave us God the Holy Spirit.



If anyone tell you the reason Buhari is not working is because he inherited corruption, tell them corruption is rooted in the DNA of homo sapiens ( Latin: wise man ) because we are just mere mortal infected with a virus of good & evil.



Yet, great leaders don't blame people and events for their failures. They simply accept responsibility and move on.



#InecWillNotCountPrayerPointsButVotes. Please, strive and endeavor to collect your PVC.

My PVC is ready, and I'm voting Buhari again! My PVC is ready, and I'm voting Buhari again!

iliyande:

By Justin Tyopuusu, Jalingo.....



The former Minister of Defense and an elder statesman, Gen. Theophilus Danjuma (retd.) on Saturday urged Nigerians to defend themselves against killers in the country.



Danjuma made the call while speaking at the maiden convocation of the Taraba State University, Jalingo, Taraba State.



“I am not a politician and politics is one profession I don’t want to belong to because if I am a politician, I would not say what I am going to say to you now.



“When I arrived this arena, I saw rich cultural display, and I was amazed at the rich cultural heritage of our people. Taraba is a mini Nigeria with diverse ethnic groups living together peacefully, but the peace in this state is under assault.



“There is an attempt at ethnic cleansing in the state and of course, some rural states in Nigeria. “We must resist it. We must stop it. Everyone of us must rise up.”



Details later.



http://punchng.com/breaking-defend-yourselves-against-killers-says-ty-danjuma/amp/#click=https:///wJMfEYZtnl



Lalasticlala

I will ONLY advise Nigerians at the mercy of these herdsmen to defend themselves and inflict equal fear on these invaders. If they think of the cost of destroying your farms and killing villagers, they will have a change of heart.



Folding your hands and doing nothing is just going to encourage them to continue the carnage. They will try to use Police and army to protect their evil activities and prevent you from forming vigilante to protect your villages, DO NOT BE DISCOURAGED by their antics. CONTINUE TO DEFEND YOUR VILLAGES AND YOUR PEOPLE NO MATTER WHAT THEY COME UP WITH TO STOP YOU. 1 Like

Anybody waiting on buhari's soldiers or police for protection will end up in the grave. 2 Likes

ZombieTAMER:

This fool is still waking up...



I thought all this while the Fulani were butchering his people that he went blind... Deaf and dumb..



Middle belt is really an amalgamation of people who lacks foresight





I expect them to still chant sai barber next year

Where is Paul Unongo? 1 Like

tayebest:





My PVC is ready, and I'm voting Buhari again! Good luck to you with that but don't ask for help if the dividends of your action becomes unbearable. Good luck to you with that but don't ask for help if the dividends of your action becomes unbearable. 1 Like

At last!

AdiscoPele:

Gowon Yakubu shared in his facebook page list of achievements by past leaders irrespective of corruption. There was corruption in Nigeria when Awolowo built Cocoa House, TV station and the first university in Africa



There was corruption in Nigeria when IBB built Third Mainland Bridge, built Aso Rock, National Assembly Complex, turned Abuja into our Federal capital territory.



http://www.newslinknaija.com/2018/03/politics-gowon-yakubu-blast-buhari-stop.html



There was corruption in Nigeria when Obasanjo brought Gsm, banking reform, police reform, civil defense, There was corruption in Nigeria when Jonathan introduced BVN and PVC, built 12 new federal universities, revamped railway lines, made Our economy fastest growing in Africa & third in the world.



http://www.newslinknaija.com/2018/03/politics-gowon-yakubu-blast-buhari-stop.html



If anyone tell you the reason Buhari is not working is because he inherited corruption, tell them great leaders don't blame people and events for their failures. They simply accept responsibility and move on. Ask them, what has Buhari done after all the fake promise of fixing power in 6wks, reducing pump price to #45 naira, making N1 equal to a $ 1, stopping Boko Haram etc. It's a shame.



The inferno truth is, corruption started from heaven when Satan violated a privilege given him. That never stop God's works.



He waited for God to create man and brought his lawlessness and corruption into the garden of eden.



God wasn't moved. He introduced a redemption plan. The Savior was born. Sadly, Judas Iscariot was there.



Not discouraged yet, He gave us God the Holy Spirit.



If anyone tell you the reason Buhari is not working is because he inherited corruption, tell them corruption is rooted in the DNA of homo sapiens ( Latin: wise man ) because we are just mere mortal infected with a virus of good & evil.



Yet, great leaders don't blame people and events for their failures. They simply accept responsibility and move on.



#InecWillNotCountPrayerPointsButVotes. Please, strive and endeavor to collect your PVC. Are you sure that statement was from YAKUBU GOWON. I think that man has being mysteriously silent for reasons i dont know Are you sure that statement was from YAKUBU GOWON. I think that man has being mysteriously silent for reasons i dont know

Defending themselves will surely lead to death of innocent fulani people.

So TY Danjuma is still alive while the hausa-fulani he fought for are doing the ethnic cleansing? Karma is real. 1 Like

Foolish man. You couldn't see beyond your nose and you willingly led your people e lambs to the slaughter house. Now the slaughter has begun, you're calling in them to defend themselves with what? Cutlasses, Dane guns, bows and arrows? Against an AK- 47 wielding enemy with the full backing of the federal government?

Oga you're waking up too late in the day and you and your people will pay the price for your stupidity 1 Like

Redoil:

Defending themselves will surely lead to death of innocent fulani people.

and vise vasa bros, looks like you didn't think through your comment bros and vise vasa bros, looks like you didn't think through your comment bros 1 Like

tayebest:





My PVC is ready, and I'm voting Buhari again! Stupidity Stupidity

T Y Danjuma is now an IPOB member

Cooly100:





Where is Paul Unongo?

MISSING in AREWA. MISSING in AREWA.

chairman00100:





and vise vasa bros, looks like you didn't think through your comment bros

He is from the north. It's typical. He is from the north. It's typical.

.



08131322161,08142292027



Or ewim@microviewng.com or visit

www.microviewng.com To get all yout computer networking equipments,please contact Microview Nig Ltd through the following:08131322161,08142292027Or ewim@microviewng.com or visit

hmmmm

[color=#990000] [/color][color=#990000] Bleep Bleep Bleep Bleep Bleep