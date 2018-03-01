₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,979,424 members, 4,152,186 topics. Date: Saturday, 24 March 2018 at 06:18 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / "Defend Yourselves Against Killers" - TY Danjuma (963 Views)
Defend Yourselves Against Killer Herdsmen - Governor Ortom Tells Benue People / TY Danjuma's 80th Birthday Celebration: Ambode, Amaechi, Amosun, Gowon Attend / Jukun Body Demands Withdrawal Of Threat To Arrest TY Danjuma (1) (2) (3) (4)
|"Defend Yourselves Against Killers" - TY Danjuma by iliyande(m): 4:42pm
By Justin Tyopuusu, Jalingo.....
The former Minister of Defense and an elder statesman, Gen. Theophilus Danjuma (retd.) on Saturday urged Nigerians to defend themselves against killers in the country.
Danjuma made the call while speaking at the maiden convocation of the Taraba State University, Jalingo, Taraba State.
“I am not a politician and politics is one profession I don’t want to belong to because if I am a politician, I would not say what I am going to say to you now.
“When I arrived this arena, I saw rich cultural display, and I was amazed at the rich cultural heritage of our people. Taraba is a mini Nigeria with diverse ethnic groups living together peacefully, but the peace in this state is under assault.
“There is an attempt at ethnic cleansing in the state and of course, some rural states in Nigeria. “We must resist it. We must stop it. Everyone of us must rise up.”
Details later.
http://punchng.com/breaking-defend-yourselves-against-killers-says-ty-danjuma/amp/#click=https:///wJMfEYZtnl
|Re: "Defend Yourselves Against Killers" - TY Danjuma by iliyande(m): 4:42pm
Nawao
Has it gotten to this
|Re: "Defend Yourselves Against Killers" - TY Danjuma by fulaniHERDSman(m): 4:44pm
Happy defending then
2 Likes
|Re: "Defend Yourselves Against Killers" - TY Danjuma by ZombieTAMER: 4:47pm
This fool is still waking up...
I thought all this while the Fulani were butchering his people that he went blind... Deaf and dumb..
Middle belt is really an amalgamation of people who lacks foresight
I expect them to still chant sai barber next year
3 Likes
|Re: "Defend Yourselves Against Killers" - TY Danjuma by jared007: 4:49pm
The Jukun general has spoken because they brought the fight to his people. I pray the Fulani militia visits Niger too so that the evil genius hidding there would speak up too.
Evil visits those who sponsors them...
3 Likes
|Re: "Defend Yourselves Against Killers" - TY Danjuma by lovere: 4:52pm
Ok
|Re: "Defend Yourselves Against Killers" - TY Danjuma by tayebest(m): 4:54pm
AdiscoPele:
My PVC is ready, and I'm voting Buhari again!
|Re: "Defend Yourselves Against Killers" - TY Danjuma by ChimaAdeoye: 5:01pm
iliyande:
I will ONLY advise Nigerians at the mercy of these herdsmen to defend themselves and inflict equal fear on these invaders. If they think of the cost of destroying your farms and killing villagers, they will have a change of heart.
Folding your hands and doing nothing is just going to encourage them to continue the carnage. They will try to use Police and army to protect their evil activities and prevent you from forming vigilante to protect your villages, DO NOT BE DISCOURAGED by their antics. CONTINUE TO DEFEND YOUR VILLAGES AND YOUR PEOPLE NO MATTER WHAT THEY COME UP WITH TO STOP YOU.
1 Like
|Re: "Defend Yourselves Against Killers" - TY Danjuma by saaron: 5:01pm
Anybody waiting on buhari's soldiers or police for protection will end up in the grave.
2 Likes
|Re: "Defend Yourselves Against Killers" - TY Danjuma by Cooly100: 5:02pm
ZombieTAMER:
Where is Paul Unongo?
1 Like
|Re: "Defend Yourselves Against Killers" - TY Danjuma by surgical: 5:03pm
tayebest:Good luck to you with that but don't ask for help if the dividends of your action becomes unbearable.
1 Like
|Re: "Defend Yourselves Against Killers" - TY Danjuma by Firgemachar: 5:10pm
At last!
|Re: "Defend Yourselves Against Killers" - TY Danjuma by godliman: 5:10pm
AdiscoPele:Are you sure that statement was from YAKUBU GOWON. I think that man has being mysteriously silent for reasons i dont know
|Re: "Defend Yourselves Against Killers" - TY Danjuma by Redoil: 5:11pm
Defending themselves will surely lead to death of innocent fulani people.
|Re: "Defend Yourselves Against Killers" - TY Danjuma by Paperwhite(m): 5:15pm
So TY Danjuma is still alive while the hausa-fulani he fought for are doing the ethnic cleansing? Karma is real.
1 Like
|Re: "Defend Yourselves Against Killers" - TY Danjuma by Gullah: 5:29pm
Foolish man. You couldn't see beyond your nose and you willingly led your people e lambs to the slaughter house. Now the slaughter has begun, you're calling in them to defend themselves with what? Cutlasses, Dane guns, bows and arrows? Against an AK- 47 wielding enemy with the full backing of the federal government?
Oga you're waking up too late in the day and you and your people will pay the price for your stupidity
1 Like
|Re: "Defend Yourselves Against Killers" - TY Danjuma by chairman00100: 5:30pm
Redoil:
and vise vasa bros, looks like you didn't think through your comment bros
1 Like
|Re: "Defend Yourselves Against Killers" - TY Danjuma by Gullah: 5:31pm
tayebest:Stupidity
|Re: "Defend Yourselves Against Killers" - TY Danjuma by HiddenShadow: 5:45pm
T Y Danjuma is now an IPOB member
|Re: "Defend Yourselves Against Killers" - TY Danjuma by AceRoot(m): 5:46pm
Cooly100:
MISSING in AREWA.
|Re: "Defend Yourselves Against Killers" - TY Danjuma by joudini(m): 5:59pm
chairman00100:
He is from the north. It's typical.
|Re: "Defend Yourselves Against Killers" - TY Danjuma by Primusinterpares(m): 6:16pm
.
|Re: "Defend Yourselves Against Killers" - TY Danjuma by Chidex50: 6:16pm
To get all yout computer networking equipments,please contact Microview Nig Ltd through the following:
08131322161,08142292027
Or ewim@microviewng.com or visit
www.microviewng.com
|Re: "Defend Yourselves Against Killers" - TY Danjuma by kkkp: 6:17pm
hmmmm
|Re: "Defend Yourselves Against Killers" - TY Danjuma by jozboy3348(m): 6:17pm
[/color] [color=#990000] Bleep Bleep Bleep Bleep Bleep
|Re: "Defend Yourselves Against Killers" - TY Danjuma by correctguy101(m): 6:18pm
I don't need to be told to defend myself Mr Danjuma. It's my innate response to any threat that will shock you. You'll wonder if I was a wild animal in my past life.
I just bought a box of cooking knives and they'll look pretty in an intruder's throat or eye
(0) (Reply)
Break From Discussing Politics / James Ibori And The People Of Delta 35 Billion . / Etteh: Na Real Thief
Viewing this topic: AGideon(m), BMCSlayer, Vecharry(m), correctguy101(m), onome442, chijioka(m), Sameme2, Johnzzy(m), betesi(m), neonly, themonk(m), Thescienceprof(m), Primusinterpares(m), bravehost4u(m), lastmessenger, ABRlink(m), PqsMike, lifenajeje(m), Mpeace(m), Babalegba(m), justinc(m), Goahead(m), Krak(m), BekeeBuAgbara, onupeter(m), Konkoja, timota(m), hush15, kedra(m), Buharimustgo, HiddenShadow, crystalquest, chukyjones(m), PMBmustGo2019(f), cyanohydrin, Kay17, kkkp, Cooly100, uplay(m), sarcoma, jozboy3348(m), blym4real, RalphKc, Tittos, DrLikita12(f), guruzmarstk(m), Benjom(m), ishiamu(m), ades0la(f), ekestic1976, goke4all(m), pasol4real(m), razy75, Franzinni, ahckmedkosy(m), aji2015, jetz, Onyochejohn(f), joudini(m), FocusedDiva(f), larryhills, eminemkayc, Westmorland(m), khaz(m), OgaJamal, plaetton, webbo(m), life2017, ayori1979, NaijaMutant(f), 36STATES, Pierohandsome, fahren(m), texas1(m), agabusta, AbrahamIsrael, DrElixir(m), ALAYORMII and 203 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13