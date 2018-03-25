₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Odell Beckham Jr Checks Out Cristiano Ronaldo's N972m Customized Bugatti Chiron by Automotive1(m): 5:35pm On Mar 24
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lWXSEZBB8OE
Nike brings together Real Madrid’s Portuguese striker, Cristiano Ronaldo and American Football wide receiver for the New York Giants,Odell Beckham Jr, for the launch of the Nike Mercurial football boot.
The two superstars who come from two very different footballing worlds hung out in Madrid for the day and made sure they let fans know their every move.
Ronaldo at one stage even managed to get his $2.7million Bugatti involved, as Odell Beckham Junior posted a video of him checking out the car before joking how it’s “disrespectful” for Ronaldo to ruin his car with the "CR7" side badges.
Despite his 2017 campaign being cut short by injury, OBJ's popularity has gone strength to strength along with his 10.2 million followers on Instagram. Ronaldo of course is one of the biggest stars in the sport world and has an Instagram following of 122 million.
Ronaldo's Bugatti Chiron is powered by an 8.0-liter W16 engine, producing 1,500 HP and 1,600 Nm (1,180 lb-ft) of torque. It can get from zero to 100 km/h (62 mph) in under 2.5 seconds, and max out at 420 km/h (260 mph).
OBJ has being seen posing next to a McLaren 720S and a Lamborghini Huracan, but the only two cars he's consistently seen in are matte black Mercedes CLS 63 AMG and a white Rolls-Royce Wraith.
By comparison, Ronaldo's car collection is huge, which is to be expected. With a yearly salary of around $39.6 million (N14.2b), he earns about 20 times than Beckham Jr.
After checking out Ronaldo’s Bugatti Chiron, maybe he’ll be wanting one for himself, judging by his reaction to it.
Source https://autojosh.com/obj-checks-out-cristiano-ronaldos-n972m-customized-bugatti-chiron/
|Re: Odell Beckham Jr Checks Out Cristiano Ronaldo's N972m Customized Bugatti Chiron by NeeKlaus: 6:24pm On Mar 24
Who else taught the OBJ there meant Olusegun Obasanjo??
|Re: Odell Beckham Jr Checks Out Cristiano Ronaldo's N972m Customized Bugatti Chiron by Benjom(m): 6:40pm On Mar 24
NeeKlaus:
|Re: Odell Beckham Jr Checks Out Cristiano Ronaldo's N972m Customized Bugatti Chiron by Aldebaran(m): 6:48pm On Mar 24
Automotive1:;
N14.2b
There is no way a Nigerian scholar can earn this except you are a poliTHIEFcian
|Re: Odell Beckham Jr Checks Out Cristiano Ronaldo's N972m Customized Bugatti Chiron by obonujoker(m): 7:26pm On Mar 24
Aldebaran:
Huh....
|Re: Odell Beckham Jr Checks Out Cristiano Ronaldo's N972m Customized Bugatti Chiron by ADENIKETINA2015(f): 7:36pm On Mar 24
Thought twas Obasanjo
|Re: Odell Beckham Jr Checks Out Cristiano Ronaldo's N972m Customized Bugatti Chiron by StarUp: 8:05pm On Mar 24
I was wondering what Obasanjo(OBJ) had in common with CR7 to the extent of hanging out with him...until I finally read the...
|Re: Odell Beckham Jr Checks Out Cristiano Ronaldo's N972m Customized Bugatti Chiron by fuckpro: 8:47pm On Mar 24
...if you open this thread thinking it was our Obansanjo tap like otherwise tap share
Very deceptive title
|Re: Odell Beckham Jr Checks Out Cristiano Ronaldo's N972m Customized Bugatti Chiron by nanakgh(m): 9:09pm On Mar 24
Haha..people running into the thread, thinking ''which OBJ na''?
|Re: Odell Beckham Jr Checks Out Cristiano Ronaldo's N972m Customized Bugatti Chiron by johnglefury(m): 9:48pm On Mar 24
See clickbait sha. OP, nice one. Sorry for all those who expected to see Obasanjo
|Re: Odell Beckham Jr Checks Out Cristiano Ronaldo's N972m Customized Bugatti Chiron by tstx(m): 10:03pm On Mar 24
yawn... ok
|Re: Odell Beckham Jr Checks Out Cristiano Ronaldo's N972m Customized Bugatti Chiron by soberdrunk(m): 10:03pm On Mar 24
I am weak......
|Re: Odell Beckham Jr Checks Out Cristiano Ronaldo's N972m Customized Bugatti Chiron by Kizyte(m): 10:03pm On Mar 24
|Re: Odell Beckham Jr Checks Out Cristiano Ronaldo's N972m Customized Bugatti Chiron by MDsambo: 10:04pm On Mar 24
Those are the real celebrities not the Aba made.
|Re: Odell Beckham Jr Checks Out Cristiano Ronaldo's N972m Customized Bugatti Chiron by Samexdx(m): 10:04pm On Mar 24
Seen.. Next
|Re: Odell Beckham Jr Checks Out Cristiano Ronaldo's N972m Customized Bugatti Chiron by momenti: 10:06pm On Mar 24
sccscs
|Re: Odell Beckham Jr Checks Out Cristiano Ronaldo's N972m Customized Bugatti Chiron by iyke926(m): 10:06pm On Mar 24
Money, you are my honey
|Re: Odell Beckham Jr Checks Out Cristiano Ronaldo's N972m Customized Bugatti Chiron by iyke926(m): 10:07pm On Mar 24
Money, you gon be my honey.
|Re: Odell Beckham Jr Checks Out Cristiano Ronaldo's N972m Customized Bugatti Chiron by emmie14: 10:08pm On Mar 24
MDsambo:Like dog pikin name
|Re: Odell Beckham Jr Checks Out Cristiano Ronaldo's N972m Customized Bugatti Chiron by Wonderboy91: 10:09pm On Mar 24
Ok.. next please
|Re: Odell Beckham Jr Checks Out Cristiano Ronaldo's N972m Customized Bugatti Chiron by lilbest4(m): 10:10pm On Mar 24
Ronaldo is greater than Donald Trump
Ronaldo is greater than Buhari
Of course Ronaldo is greater than both Messi and that rat face pretty boy called Neymer add together
|Re: Odell Beckham Jr Checks Out Cristiano Ronaldo's N972m Customized Bugatti Chiron by freak33: 10:10pm On Mar 24
wetin they the car wey e cost almost a billion naira
|Re: Odell Beckham Jr Checks Out Cristiano Ronaldo's N972m Customized Bugatti Chiron by Millz404(m): 10:11pm On Mar 24
Na wao.... Na my fellow human being d carry almost 1b naira buy motor o......
|Re: Odell Beckham Jr Checks Out Cristiano Ronaldo's N972m Customized Bugatti Chiron by ademidedavid(m): 10:11pm On Mar 24
Wanted to say OBJ will not sit in a place.......not until I read it all!
|Re: Odell Beckham Jr Checks Out Cristiano Ronaldo's N972m Customized Bugatti Chiron by Dandanlowo: 10:21pm On Mar 24
14.2b. Yearly and me neva see 1m for my account beford
God shud jes reset de world
|Re: Odell Beckham Jr Checks Out Cristiano Ronaldo's N972m Customized Bugatti Chiron by BuhariSelf(m): 10:27pm On Mar 24
Kai! See Motar, Make One Idiot Come Here Come Tell Me Vanity Upon Vanity.
|Re: Odell Beckham Jr Checks Out Cristiano Ronaldo's N972m Customized Bugatti Chiron by Fernandowski(m): 10:27pm On Mar 24
Nice one..... Lebron james can get 10 of those if he wants to shaaa
|Re: Odell Beckham Jr Checks Out Cristiano Ronaldo's N972m Customized Bugatti Chiron by sulasa07(m): 10:31pm On Mar 24
MDsambo:Do u mean Hushpuppi n d likes with fake Gucci products
|Re: Odell Beckham Jr Checks Out Cristiano Ronaldo's N972m Customized Bugatti Chiron by rattlesnake(m): 10:36pm On Mar 24
if u do serious things u will not be poor but rubbish like soccer 900million car
daddy freeze
|Re: Odell Beckham Jr Checks Out Cristiano Ronaldo's N972m Customized Bugatti Chiron by raph101(m): 10:51pm On Mar 24
Money na scam.... wallai.... I dont even know what am talking about!
|Re: Odell Beckham Jr Checks Out Cristiano Ronaldo's N972m Customized Bugatti Chiron by Elxandre(m): 11:08pm On Mar 24
My question is how the odel Beckham can Afford a Rolls Royce with his 2m yearly salary.
|Re: Odell Beckham Jr Checks Out Cristiano Ronaldo's N972m Customized Bugatti Chiron by Skepticus: 11:09pm On Mar 24
lilbest4:
You have mental problem, walahi
Check in on your pastor.
His koboko/Bulala will help out
