|Man Jumps Out Of Hospital Bed, Chases Girlfriend For Taking His Phone In US by Explorers(m): 7:27pm On Mar 24
People enjoy their privacy and will do just about anything to keep it secure.
And that was certainly the case for a patient in a Kansas City hospital who jumped on his girlfriends car after she took his cellphone.
'Y'all, see a girl go through here?
She took my phone?
f*ck man,'
said the unlucky man as he runs to the parking lot in a hospital gown.
'Oh sh*t hospital, there's some sh*t always going down,'
the cameraman narrates as he quickly follows the man outside.
'Where the fu*k she at bro?
the man screams as he searches for the woman's car.
And once he finds her, he immediately runs at her and screams
'Hey, where my phone?
'Don't worry bout it,'
the woman can be heard shouting back as she starts the engine for her car.
'Why you going through my phone,' the irate man asks trying to get his mobile device back from the scornful woman.
As the man continues demanding his phone back, the woman in the car starts her vehicle and begins moving.
'Bit*h, don't hit me, the cameraman asserts as the woman drives off.
But he didn't give up, demanding his phone and jumping on the trunk of the car as the woman speeds down the road.
It is unknown what came of the man and whether or not he was able to get his phone.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5532595/Man-jumps-hospital-bed-chase-girlfriend-taking-phone.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FEeWyTqYoxg
3 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Man Jumps Out Of Hospital Bed, Chases Girlfriend For Taking His Phone In US by OneTeslim(m): 7:28pm On Mar 24
Babe after going through his phone
119 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Man Jumps Out Of Hospital Bed, Chases Girlfriend For Taking His Phone In US by obi4eze: 7:31pm On Mar 24
|Re: Man Jumps Out Of Hospital Bed, Chases Girlfriend For Taking His Phone In US by Aliyeous(m): 7:31pm On Mar 24
secrets
3 Likes
|Re: Man Jumps Out Of Hospital Bed, Chases Girlfriend For Taking His Phone In US by XhosaNostra(f): 7:32pm On Mar 24
Run him over & break the other unbroken bones on his body
18 Likes
|Re: Man Jumps Out Of Hospital Bed, Chases Girlfriend For Taking His Phone In US by Olalan(m): 7:33pm On Mar 24
Funny, the dude must have so much skeletons in his cupboard
34 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Man Jumps Out Of Hospital Bed, Chases Girlfriend For Taking His Phone In US by HajimeSaito(m): 7:33pm On Mar 24
This is why you must always erase those late night WhatsApp chats with your sidechick from your phone, and all those xvídeo downloads. Dude thought he was about to be busted.
11 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Man Jumps Out Of Hospital Bed, Chases Girlfriend For Taking His Phone In US by shinarlaura(f): 7:36pm On Mar 24
For him to get up from a sick bed to chase his girlfriend means there's so much he s hidding.
31 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Man Jumps Out Of Hospital Bed, Chases Girlfriend For Taking His Phone In US by Blackfire(m): 7:37pm On Mar 24
Where your treasure is there will your heart be
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Man Jumps Out Of Hospital Bed, Chases Girlfriend For Taking His Phone In US by AntiBrutus: 7:38pm On Mar 24
LOL. The lady must have had her suspicions all along, so she waited for the perfect moment.
May God grant her the strength to absorb the content of that phone.
12 Likes
|Re: Man Jumps Out Of Hospital Bed, Chases Girlfriend For Taking His Phone In US by makydebbie(f): 7:40pm On Mar 24
Plenty skeleton dey inside his cupboard.
2 Likes
|Re: Man Jumps Out Of Hospital Bed, Chases Girlfriend For Taking His Phone In US by lovelygurl(f): 7:42pm On Mar 24
Lmaooo .
He even jumped on car
|Re: Man Jumps Out Of Hospital Bed, Chases Girlfriend For Taking His Phone In US by northvietnam(m): 7:42pm On Mar 24
Come naija come try am
2 Likes
|Re: Man Jumps Out Of Hospital Bed, Chases Girlfriend For Taking His Phone In US by highqueen(f): 7:45pm On Mar 24
if they are told to be faithful,they will say it's in their DNA. Olodo.
9 Likes
|Re: Man Jumps Out Of Hospital Bed, Chases Girlfriend For Taking His Phone In US by kajsa08(f): 7:47pm On Mar 24
|Re: Man Jumps Out Of Hospital Bed, Chases Girlfriend For Taking His Phone In US by Lonestar124: 7:50pm On Mar 24
The way op transcribed the story make it more funny
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Man Jumps Out Of Hospital Bed, Chases Girlfriend For Taking His Phone In US by Tallesty1(m): 7:51pm On Mar 24
Olalan:With his phone in hand, the babe can steal or spend all his money.
5 Likes
|Re: Man Jumps Out Of Hospital Bed, Chases Girlfriend For Taking His Phone In US by Lomprico2: 7:55pm On Mar 24
Was there a ding dong bell when he jumped on d car?
|Re: Man Jumps Out Of Hospital Bed, Chases Girlfriend For Taking His Phone In US by emeijeh(m): 8:02pm On Mar 24
WhatsApp wahala I guess
|Re: Man Jumps Out Of Hospital Bed, Chases Girlfriend For Taking His Phone In US by JONNYSPUTE(m): 8:05pm On Mar 24
This guys must be the chairman of cheaters association for him to go thru all this just to stop his girlfriend from going thru his phone,lol
4 Likes
|Re: Man Jumps Out Of Hospital Bed, Chases Girlfriend For Taking His Phone In US by OrestesDante(m): 8:08pm On Mar 24
|Re: Man Jumps Out Of Hospital Bed, Chases Girlfriend For Taking His Phone In US by Ebuka2016(m): 8:17pm On Mar 24
the babe got zero chill
and his boyfriend got zero sanity
with that his dress code, he come look like one Nigeria comedian...
if the phone has fingerprint support, he shouldnt be bothered one bit
|Re: Man Jumps Out Of Hospital Bed, Chases Girlfriend For Taking His Phone In US by Chikita66(f): 8:38pm On Mar 24
LMAO.
|Re: Man Jumps Out Of Hospital Bed, Chases Girlfriend For Taking His Phone In US by ikbnice(m): 8:40pm On Mar 24
A simple app locker of 5MB will have saved this man from this mess.
|Re: Man Jumps Out Of Hospital Bed, Chases Girlfriend For Taking His Phone In US by linearity: 8:43pm On Mar 24
Why is no one asking the obvious questions?
Why must she steal his phone?
Does the phone belong to her?
What happens to privacy?
If she suspects him of cheating, it means there is no longer trust in the relationship. If you no longer trust the other party in a relationship dump them already.
Life is too short to be going through emotional non senses like thus.
23 Likes
|Re: Man Jumps Out Of Hospital Bed, Chases Girlfriend For Taking His Phone In US by Wonderboy91: 9:22pm On Mar 24
He must be a psych patient
|Re: Man Jumps Out Of Hospital Bed, Chases Girlfriend For Taking His Phone In US by DIKEnaWAR: 9:24pm On Mar 24
Kedu udi ogbanje girlfriend bu nke a?
A man is dying and all you are thinking of is to see his chats...
9 Likes
|Re: Man Jumps Out Of Hospital Bed, Chases Girlfriend For Taking His Phone In US by Tazdroid(m): 9:30pm On Mar 24
So many soft skeletons on that phone perhaps
1 Like
|Re: Man Jumps Out Of Hospital Bed, Chases Girlfriend For Taking His Phone In US by MsFaith(f): 9:33pm On Mar 24
SMH . He must have his life in that phone
1 Like
|Re: Man Jumps Out Of Hospital Bed, Chases Girlfriend For Taking His Phone In US by DeadRat(m): 9:34pm On Mar 24
Because Of Phone What The Hell Is In The Phone
|Re: Man Jumps Out Of Hospital Bed, Chases Girlfriend For Taking His Phone In US by Biglittlelois(f): 10:29pm On Mar 24
For the guy to run after her like that, it means he cheating with either her mum, sister or best friend cos a serial cheat wouldnt mind being caught, he will just promote the "cheatee" to girlfriend
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Man Jumps Out Of Hospital Bed, Chases Girlfriend For Taking His Phone In US by BruncleZuma: 10:30pm On Mar 24
