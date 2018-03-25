Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Man Jumps Out Of Hospital Bed, Chases Girlfriend For Taking His Phone In US (16925 Views)

Sanchoka Waiting For Doctor On Hospital Bed With Sexy Pose / Man Borrows Money From Girlfriend For Business, Only To Travel For His Wedding / Boyfriend Wooed Lady By Leaving His Phone With Her (Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





And that was certainly the case for a patient in a Kansas City hospital who jumped on his girlfriends car after she took his cellphone.





'Y'all, see a girl go through here?





She took my phone?



f*ck man,'



said the unlucky man as he runs to the parking lot in a hospital gown.







'Oh sh*t hospital, there's some sh*t always going down,'



the cameraman narrates as he quickly follows the man outside.





'Where the fu*k she at bro?



the man screams as he searches for the woman's car.





And once he finds her, he immediately runs at her and screams



'Hey, where my phone?





'Don't worry bout it,'



the woman can be heard shouting back as she starts the engine for her car.





'Why you going through my phone,' the irate man asks trying to get his mobile device back from the scornful woman.







As the man continues demanding his phone back, the woman in the car starts her vehicle and begins moving.





'Bit*h, don't hit me, the cameraman asserts as the woman drives off.





But he didn't give up, demanding his phone and jumping on the trunk of the car as the woman speeds down the road.





It is unknown what came of the man and whether or not he was able to get his phone.













http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5532595/Man-jumps-hospital-bed-chase-girlfriend-taking-phone.html





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FEeWyTqYoxg People enjoy their privacy and will do just about anything to keep it secure.And that was certainly the case for a patient in a Kansas City hospital who jumped on his girlfriends car after she took his cellphone.'Y'all, see a girl go through here?She took my phone?f*ck man,'said the unlucky man as he runs to the parking lot in a hospital gown.'Oh sh*t hospital, there's some sh*t always going down,'the cameraman narrates as he quickly follows the man outside.'Where the fu*k she at bro?the man screams as he searches for the woman's car.And once he finds her, he immediately runs at her and screams'Hey, where my phone?'Don't worry bout it,'the woman can be heard shouting back as she starts the engine for her car.'Why you going through my phone,' the irate man asks trying to get his mobile device back from the scornful woman.As the man continues demanding his phone back, the woman in the car starts her vehicle and begins moving.'Bit*h, don't hit me, the cameraman asserts as the woman drives off.But he didn't give up, demanding his phone and jumping on the trunk of the car as the woman speeds down the road.It is unknown what came of the man and whether or not he was able to get his phone. 3 Likes 3 Shares

Babe after going through his phone 119 Likes 4 Shares

secrets 3 Likes

Run him over & break the other unbroken bones on his body 18 Likes

Funny, the dude must have so much skeletons in his cupboard 34 Likes 4 Shares

This is why you must always erase those late night WhatsApp chats with your sidechick from your phone, and all those xvídeo downloads. Dude thought he was about to be busted. 11 Likes 2 Shares





For him to get up from a sick bed to chase his girlfriend means there's so much he s hidding. For him to get up from a sick bed to chase his girlfriend means there's so much he s hidding. 31 Likes 3 Shares

Where your treasure is there will your heart be 2 Likes 2 Shares

LOL. The lady must have had her suspicions all along, so she waited for the perfect moment.



May God grant her the strength to absorb the content of that phone. 12 Likes

Plenty skeleton dey inside his cupboard. 2 Likes

.

He even jumped on car LmaoooHe even jumped on car

Come naija come try am 2 Likes

if they are told to be faithful,they will say it's in their DNA. Olodo. 9 Likes

The way op transcribed the story make it more funny 1 Like 1 Share

Olalan:

Funny, the dude must have so much skeletons in his cupboard With his phone in hand, the babe can steal or spend all his money. With his phone in hand, the babe can steal or spend all his money. 5 Likes

Was there a ding dong bell when he jumped on d car?

WhatsApp wahala I guess

This guys must be the chairman of cheaters association for him to go thru all this just to stop his girlfriend from going thru his phone,lol 4 Likes





the babe got zero chill



and his boyfriend got zero sanity



with that his dress code, he come look like one Nigeria comedian...



if the phone has fingerprint support, he shouldnt be bothered one bit the babe got zero chilland his boyfriend got zero sanitywith that his dress code, he come look like one Nigeria comedian...if the phone has fingerprint support, he shouldnt be bothered one bit

LMAO.

A simple app locker of 5MB will have saved this man from this mess.

Why is no one asking the obvious questions?



Why must she steal his phone?



Does the phone belong to her?



What happens to privacy?



If she suspects him of cheating, it means there is no longer trust in the relationship. If you no longer trust the other party in a relationship dump them already.



Life is too short to be going through emotional non senses like thus. 23 Likes

He must be a psych patient

Kedu udi ogbanje girlfriend bu nke a?





A man is dying and all you are thinking of is to see his chats... 9 Likes

So many soft skeletons on that phone perhaps 1 Like

. He must have his life in that phone SMH. He must have his life in that phone 1 Like

What The Hell Is In The Phone Because Of PhoneWhat The Hell Is In The Phone