Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Atiku Abubakar At Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Lagos (12665 Views)

Zahra & Aisha Buhari At Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Lagos (Photos) / What Baffles Me In Jamil Abubakar & Fatima Dangote's Wedding / Lady Meets Atiku Abubakar At Gucci Store (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





http://www.metronaija.ng/photos-atiku-at-fatima-dangotes-wedding-in-lagos/ Former vice president, Atiku Abubakar pictured at the wedding reception of Alhaji Aliko Dangote’s daughter, Fatima in Lagos. 2 Likes





Saraki mopes at Osinbajo





Pictures are a thousand words Saraki laughs heartily with AtikuSaraki mopes at OsinbajoPictures are a thousand words 36 Likes 3 Shares

and you ask yourself what Osinbajo was laughing alone at when the closest person to him, Saraki, was mocking and not even give a damn. Osinbajo should just quit before it is too late. Honestly speaking that 2nd picture was so shamefuland you ask yourself what Osinbajo was laughing alone at when the closest person to him, Saraki, was mocking and not even give a damn. Osinbajo should just quit before it is too late. 16 Likes 3 Shares

cs

Atiku just dey look for attention



you are going nowhere 2 Likes

who cares 4 Likes

guttentag:

Atiku just dey look for attention



you are going nowhere are you God?



Yet to see OBJ are you God?Yet to see OBJ 9 Likes

Chaaii...see men dem

Money gud walai

The second picture tho... Saraki looking at Osinbajo like man gerrarahere 4 Likes

Bukola looking at Yemi in the 2nd pic like 7 Likes

Money Talks everytime with this folks

see them together and some congratulators will be wailing now

guttentag:

Atiku just dey look for attention



you are going nowhere



That's your next president come 2019 That's your next president come 2019 2 Likes

I pity the shortest man standing over their, Saraki be like what is funny to this mere commissioner 1 Like 1 Share

nonsense

........and this is what Osinbajo has been reduced to? The man is wise indeed

Nodogragra4me:







That's your next president come 2019

Tell that clown the truth. If he likes let him go and hang in his dingy room. Atiku is Nigeria next President! Tell that clown the truth. If he likes let him go and hang in his dingy room. Atiku is Nigeria next President! 2 Likes

Ok. Happy married life to the couple.

Atiku all the way 1 Like

is bukola saraki a Yoruba man or Hausa man

Atiku is the next president of Nigeria.





Buhari is going back to Daura, Tinubu, Saraki, Ekweremadu and Dogara will help Atiku achieve this mandate. 6 Likes

tomakint:





Tell that clown the truth. If he likes let him go and hang in his dingy room. Atiku is Nigeria next President! can we not have a different candidate, must we keep recycling leaders in a country >180 million people.... Atiku ruled along with Obasanjo 8 yrs fr crying out loud. same way we embraced buhari to replace Jonathan, we wanna bring in another mumu saraki is a clown. wolf in sheep clothingcan we not have a different candidate, must we keep recycling leadersin a country >180 million people.... Atiku ruled along with Obasanjo 8 yrs fr crying out loud. same way we embraced buhari to replace Jonathan, we wanna bring in another mumu 1 Like

Saraki, be like what is this “mere commissioner” tryna say...

Ratello:

Honestly speaking that 2nd picture was so shameful and you ask yourself what Osinbajo was laughing alone at when the closest person to him, Saraki, was mocking and not even give a damn. Osinbajo should just quit before it is too late.



What is this one saying? What is this one saying?

next President I sight u.... take over from the cattle rearer! 1 Like

Nodogragra4me:





That's your next president come 2019

I am certain you are not Nigerian.

Atiku will be president of your country in 2019. I am certain you are not Nigerian.Atiku will be president of your country in 2019.

This picture alone will tell you that saraki is a hypocrite