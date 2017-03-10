₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Atiku Abubakar At Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Lagos by ceometromedia: 8:25pm On Mar 24
Former vice president, Atiku Abubakar pictured at the wedding reception of Alhaji Aliko Dangote’s daughter, Fatima in Lagos.
|Re: Atiku Abubakar At Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Lagos by dunkem21(m): 9:09pm On Mar 24
Saraki laughs heartily with Atiku
Saraki mopes at Osinbajo
Pictures are a thousand words
|Re: Atiku Abubakar At Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Lagos by LORDOFAFONJAS: 9:10pm On Mar 24
|Re: Atiku Abubakar At Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Lagos by Ratello: 9:23pm On Mar 24
Honestly speaking that 2nd picture was so shameful and you ask yourself what Osinbajo was laughing alone at when the closest person to him, Saraki, was mocking and not even give a damn. Osinbajo should just quit before it is too late.
|Re: Atiku Abubakar At Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Lagos by momenti: 10:06pm On Mar 24
|Re: Atiku Abubakar At Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Lagos by guttentag(m): 10:07pm On Mar 24
Atiku just dey look for attention
you are going nowhere
|Re: Atiku Abubakar At Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Lagos by ekwemama: 10:07pm On Mar 24
who cares
|Re: Atiku Abubakar At Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Lagos by Ahmed0336(m): 10:08pm On Mar 24
guttentag:are you God?
Yet to see OBJ
|Re: Atiku Abubakar At Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Lagos by chrisbaby24(m): 10:08pm On Mar 24
Chaaii...see men dem
Money gud walai
|Re: Atiku Abubakar At Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Lagos by BamiTii(f): 10:08pm On Mar 24
The second picture tho... Saraki looking at Osinbajo like man gerrarahere
|Re: Atiku Abubakar At Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Lagos by ProfEinstein: 10:11pm On Mar 24
Bukola looking at Yemi in the 2nd pic like
|Re: Atiku Abubakar At Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Lagos by bentiagal: 10:11pm On Mar 24
Money Talks everytime with this folks
|Re: Atiku Abubakar At Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Lagos by RealAAdekunjo(m): 10:12pm On Mar 24
see them together and some congratulators will be wailing now
|Re: Atiku Abubakar At Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Lagos by Nodogragra4me: 10:13pm On Mar 24
guttentag:
That's your next president come 2019
|Re: Atiku Abubakar At Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Lagos by teebaxy(m): 10:13pm On Mar 24
I pity the shortest man standing over their, Saraki be like what is funny to this mere commissioner
|Re: Atiku Abubakar At Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Lagos by Emvico34: 10:13pm On Mar 24
nonsense
|Re: Atiku Abubakar At Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Lagos by tomakint: 10:14pm On Mar 24
........and this is what Osinbajo has been reduced to? The man is wise indeed
|Re: Atiku Abubakar At Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Lagos by tomakint: 10:16pm On Mar 24
Nodogragra4me:
Tell that clown the truth. If he likes let him go and hang in his dingy room. Atiku is Nigeria next President!
|Re: Atiku Abubakar At Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Lagos by Lanre4uonly(m): 10:26pm On Mar 24
Ok. Happy married life to the couple.
|Re: Atiku Abubakar At Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Lagos by lmm4real: 10:29pm On Mar 24
Atiku all the way
|Re: Atiku Abubakar At Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Lagos by engrjacuzzi: 10:30pm On Mar 24
is bukola saraki a Yoruba man or Hausa man
|Re: Atiku Abubakar At Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Lagos by ruby360: 10:36pm On Mar 24
Atiku is the next president of Nigeria.
Buhari is going back to Daura, Tinubu, Saraki, Ekweremadu and Dogara will help Atiku achieve this mandate.
|Re: Atiku Abubakar At Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Lagos by tobillionaire(m): 10:38pm On Mar 24
saraki is a clown. wolf in sheep clothing
tomakint:can we not have a different candidate, must we keep recycling leaders in a country >180 million people.... Atiku ruled along with Obasanjo 8 yrs fr crying out loud. same way we embraced buhari to replace Jonathan, we wanna bring in another mumu
|Re: Atiku Abubakar At Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Lagos by wayaa007(m): 10:46pm On Mar 24
Saraki, be like what is this “mere commissioner” tryna say...
|Re: Atiku Abubakar At Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Lagos by CoolAmbience(m): 10:48pm On Mar 24
Ratello:
What is this one saying?
|Re: Atiku Abubakar At Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Lagos by raph101(m): 10:49pm On Mar 24
next President I sight u.... take over from the cattle rearer!
|Re: Atiku Abubakar At Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Lagos by CoolAmbience(m): 10:50pm On Mar 24
Nodogragra4me:
I am certain you are not Nigerian.
Atiku will be president of your country in 2019.
|Re: Atiku Abubakar At Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Lagos by blesskewe(f): 10:55pm On Mar 24
This picture alone will tell you that saraki is a hypocrite
|Re: Atiku Abubakar At Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Lagos by AnanseK(m): 10:57pm On Mar 24
tomakint:
If you want his money, you can tell him that. But that will never happen
