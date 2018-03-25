₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,979,725 members, 4,153,226 topics. Date: Sunday, 25 March 2018 at 01:14 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Achike Udenwa: "Igbo Presidency 2023 Is Arrant Nonsense" (4544 Views)
Igbo Presidency 2023: Igbo Group Lists Buhari's Achievements, Backs Him For 2019 / Vote Buhari To Get Presidency 2023- Martins Azubuike, PDP Chieftain Tells Ndigbo / Governor Bindow Visits Suntai, Ex-Governor Who Survived A Plane Crash. Photo (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Achike Udenwa: "Igbo Presidency 2023 Is Arrant Nonsense" by igbodefender: 10:15pm On Mar 24
Saying that voting for Buhari is the easiest way for the Igbo to produce the president of this country is arrant nonsense. If you like, give Buhari 100 per cent vote, it would not improve your chances of producing the president of this country.
Source:http://sunnewsonline.com/voting-for-buhari-will-not-give-igbo-presidency-ex-gov-udenwa/
Igbodefender's Reaction: They keep speaking against Igbo Presidency 2023, but ask then if they have a better alternative for Ndigbo, and they begin to mention general ideas. Ndigbo need practical solutions not general ideas!
Igbos, anyone who critisizes Igbo Presidency 2023, ask yourself this question: What practical solution have they brought to the table, or is it just criticism without solutions?
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Achike Udenwa: "Igbo Presidency 2023 Is Arrant Nonsense" by BankeSmalls(f): 10:21pm On Mar 24
Only the tribes who cannot compete try to cling to the presidency as if their whole life depends on it, and it does. The hunger afflicting some sections of the country will get worse if things are balanced and every region treated equally, that's why they want to hang on to the presidency to give them undue advantage through nepotism.
Let us continue to pretend to ourselves as if everything is right, but right inside, we all know the country is tethering on the brink of collapse and every tribe is grabbing as much money as they can, before the ship sinks into the ocean.
The Igbos should stand aside and watch these final games as they tear each other to shreds, it's too late for anyone to save this contraption, and the Igbo who is unfortunate to be made president will be blamed for all the sins of Nigeria from 1970 till date.
44 Likes
|Re: Achike Udenwa: "Igbo Presidency 2023 Is Arrant Nonsense" by flokii: 10:21pm On Mar 24
Igbos should better look for somewhere to chill..
Just like APC and Lagos, APC won't leave Presidency seat in a very long while.
If it's to rig, de de ni
But the next in line after PMB is a Yoruba man. Either PYO or Bola Tinubu.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Achike Udenwa: "Igbo Presidency 2023 Is Arrant Nonsense" by buhariguy(m): 10:21pm On Mar 24
Who know this thief udenwa.
Because he is a thief, he cannot near that seat call aso rock,
The way idiotic pigs of Biafra are going about it, they cannot achieve the presidency in 2023.
Idiotic pigs of Biafra should come and apologized to buhari according to amaechi.
Beside, buhari is a trustworthy man, he will always fulfill what he promised.
You can see in case of the returned dapchi girl's, boko haram trusted him.
And in the case of ineffectual buffoon, he promise not to arrest him, instead he went for dansuki.
Cool your mind and vote for buhari, in 2023, it will be okoroawusa.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Achike Udenwa: "Igbo Presidency 2023 Is Arrant Nonsense" by CoolFreeday(m): 10:25pm On Mar 24
To me, its the best for Igbo, no harm in trying and with the calibre of Igbo men around the President, I know its possible.
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Achike Udenwa: "Igbo Presidency 2023 Is Arrant Nonsense" by igbodefender: 10:26pm On Mar 24
They keep speaking against Igbo Presidency 2023, but ask then if they have a better alternative for Ndigbo, and they begin to mention general ideas. Ndigbo need practical solutions not general ideas!
Igbos, anyone who critisizes Igbo Presidency 2023, ask yourself this question: What practical solution have they brought to the table, or is it just criticism without solutions?
2 Likes
|Re: Achike Udenwa: "Igbo Presidency 2023 Is Arrant Nonsense" by SadiqBabaSani: 10:28pm On Mar 24
igbodefender:U Sellout
18 Likes
|Re: Achike Udenwa: "Igbo Presidency 2023 Is Arrant Nonsense" by SadiqBabaSani: 10:29pm On Mar 24
I put it to u igbodefender abi wetin be yr name so....Bfr Thunder Disgrace yr lineage Stop Ass licking Buhari
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Achike Udenwa: "Igbo Presidency 2023 Is Arrant Nonsense" by SadiqBabaSani: 10:30pm On Mar 24
Achike Udenwa is Spot on, An Igbo Presidency is A mirage
20 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Achike Udenwa: "Igbo Presidency 2023 Is Arrant Nonsense" by igbodefender: 10:30pm On Mar 24
flokii:
PYO and Tinubu are great politians but 2023 is Igbo's turn. Yoruba has had their turn (8 years of Obasanjo).
|Re: Achike Udenwa: "Igbo Presidency 2023 Is Arrant Nonsense" by igbodefender: 10:31pm On Mar 24
SadiqBabaSani:
It is not a mirage, but a dream that can come true if Igbos set their house in order.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Achike Udenwa: "Igbo Presidency 2023 Is Arrant Nonsense" by igbodefender: 10:32pm On Mar 24
SadiqBabaSani:Back to sender.
Buhari till 2023. Igbo Presidency in 2023.
|Re: Achike Udenwa: "Igbo Presidency 2023 Is Arrant Nonsense" by igbodefender: 10:34pm On Mar 24
SadiqBabaSani:
You enemy of Igbo progress.
|Re: Achike Udenwa: "Igbo Presidency 2023 Is Arrant Nonsense" by igbodefender: 10:36pm On Mar 24
SadiqBabaSani:
Bring a practical solutions to the long sufferings of Ndigbo right here right now if you have it in you.
|Re: Achike Udenwa: "Igbo Presidency 2023 Is Arrant Nonsense" by Ojiofor: 10:37pm On Mar 24
igbodefender:
You better rest cos Ndigbo are not buying into your mirage.
10 Likes
|Re: Achike Udenwa: "Igbo Presidency 2023 Is Arrant Nonsense" by igbodefender: 10:38pm On Mar 24
Ojiofor:
What is your solution to the marginalization of Ndigbo?
|Re: Achike Udenwa: "Igbo Presidency 2023 Is Arrant Nonsense" by gidgiddy: 10:39pm On Mar 24
If Nigerian Presidency didnt save those who held it in the past, it definitely wont save Igbos
16 Likes
|Re: Achike Udenwa: "Igbo Presidency 2023 Is Arrant Nonsense" by igbodefender: 10:40pm On Mar 24
gidgiddy:
Stop thinking negative. Let me recommend a book for you: The Power Of Positive Thinking by Norman Vincent Peale.
1 Like
|Re: Achike Udenwa: "Igbo Presidency 2023 Is Arrant Nonsense" by BankeSmalls(f): 10:43pm On Mar 24
igbodefender:
Strategically position ourselves on private business ideas and develop the east through regional partnerships that can drive the region to industrialisation, which will create the much needed jobs that will keep Igbos busy in the east.
15 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Achike Udenwa: "Igbo Presidency 2023 Is Arrant Nonsense" by igbodefender: 10:46pm On Mar 24
BankeSmalls:
What have we done in this regard, or is it just talk without concrete action? What you are saying, Prof. Barth Nnaji said it in 2000. 18 years later, where are we?
2 Likes
|Re: Achike Udenwa: "Igbo Presidency 2023 Is Arrant Nonsense" by flokii: 10:52pm On Mar 24
igbodefender:
Even in 30 years to come, Igbos will still be where they are.
Till you learn that charity begins at home, you folks will hardly achieve anything.
|Re: Achike Udenwa: "Igbo Presidency 2023 Is Arrant Nonsense" by Ojiofor: 10:54pm On Mar 24
igbodefender:
Igbo presidency won't solve Igbo marginalization but restructuring will take care of it.
For example, Gen Ihejirika was the head of the Army few years ago but today Ndigbo are back to square one and whatever advantage have been reversed by the current administration.Above all Buhari can never be the one to hand over power to Igbo man.It's simply impossible.Majority of Ndigbo knows it except few dreamers like yourself.
17 Likes
|Re: Achike Udenwa: "Igbo Presidency 2023 Is Arrant Nonsense" by BankeSmalls(f): 10:54pm On Mar 24
igbodefender:
We are better than we were 18 years ago? Do you agree?
I know that we will be better than this in another 10 years, presidency or not.
8 Likes
|Re: Achike Udenwa: "Igbo Presidency 2023 Is Arrant Nonsense" by flokii: 10:58pm On Mar 24
BankeSmalls:
If we check now, you're probably somewhere hiding in SW away from your Ipob brothers in the East.
But you just believe you're better than 18 years ago. Who told you that??
Go back home and see the sad state of things for yourself. Stop relying on lies you see on social media.
3 Likes
|Re: Achike Udenwa: "Igbo Presidency 2023 Is Arrant Nonsense" by flokii: 11:02pm On Mar 24
Ojiofor:
Even if an Igbo man runs for presidency under APC and an Hausa/Fulani eg. Atiku under PDP..
Majority of Igbos will opt for the Hausa/ Fulani in PDP over the Igbo APC candidate
Hope you see why APC won't take that risk?
3 Likes
|Re: Achike Udenwa: "Igbo Presidency 2023 Is Arrant Nonsense" by BankeSmalls(f): 11:04pm On Mar 24
flokii:
That I am not in the SE doesn't mean that I am not better than you who cannot leave your mothers kitchen because of free food.
The Chinese are living and doing business in the SE too, does it mean Owerri is better than China?
7 Likes
|Re: Achike Udenwa: "Igbo Presidency 2023 Is Arrant Nonsense" by BankeSmalls(f): 11:08pm On Mar 24
flokii:
I will vote for any candidate against an Igbo any day. So that our name will not be in the history of people who ruined Nigeria. All candidates should be either Hausa or Yoruba, since it has not stopped ritual killings or begging in their regions, we are not interested.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Achike Udenwa: "Igbo Presidency 2023 Is Arrant Nonsense" by flokii: 11:09pm On Mar 24
BankeSmalls:
You can't be in the SE.. Why will you?
It's more like a taboo for you people to stay and develop your region.
It's ready made places developed by Yorubas that entice you people.
Just make sure you don't speed too much in SE like you do in SW, Your region is nothing to write home about in terms of road and pollution.
3 Likes
|Re: Achike Udenwa: "Igbo Presidency 2023 Is Arrant Nonsense" by flokii: 11:11pm On Mar 24
BankeSmalls:
cc: Igbodefender
You see why you guys are in trouble? Serious one o
|Re: Achike Udenwa: "Igbo Presidency 2023 Is Arrant Nonsense" by BlakKluKluxKlan(m): 11:12pm On Mar 24
igbodefender:
Keep dreaming.
1 Like
|Re: Achike Udenwa: "Igbo Presidency 2023 Is Arrant Nonsense" by BankeSmalls(f): 11:12pm On Mar 24
flokii:
Tell that to the Chinese, they should all go back and develop China
7 Likes
|Re: Achike Udenwa: "Igbo Presidency 2023 Is Arrant Nonsense" by BlakKluKluxKlan(m): 11:14pm On Mar 24
igbodefender:
Biafra or regionalism
1 Like
Terry Waya Arrested In London / Obasanjo (SW) Is A Bigger Thief Than Abacha (NW) - Olu Falae (SW) / Nigeria's Official Website Shutdown
Viewing this topic: theshadyexpress(m), Iyanuoluwa27(f), Obillion(m), zlantanfan, Clardo, anthony86(m), sweetose(f), FUTREMFARM, misgab, nakamora, CrystalTiger(m), donemitex1, ganja06(m), Hakeymco(m), mubeela(m), kbrule1, skyhighweb(m), pallybrown(m), dudebuck, klintdjoe1(m), xandy84, supereagle(m), positivelord, yelanst(m), kmariko, Nasir123(m), Makaveli1166(m), PabloAfricanus(m), Morkavictor, iroko2020(m), Firstpage, 5ircreepy(m), leyte(m), Adegokenath(m), obataokenwa(m), JohnXcel, franchasng(m), MarkGud(m), Papasmal(m), DahtDopeBoi(m), origima, UncleJudax(m), iykecicero, uprightman(m), GoroTango(m), AzizG550(m), dniro, akachianyim and 79 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12