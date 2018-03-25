Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Achike Udenwa: "Igbo Presidency 2023 Is Arrant Nonsense" (4544 Views)

Igbo Presidency 2023: Igbo Group Lists Buhari's Achievements, Backs Him For 2019 / Vote Buhari To Get Presidency 2023- Martins Azubuike, PDP Chieftain Tells Ndigbo / Governor Bindow Visits Suntai, Ex-Governor Who Survived A Plane Crash. Photo

Saying that voting for Buhari is the easiest way for the Igbo to produce the president of this country is arrant nonsense. If you like, give Buhari 100 per cent vote, it would not improve your chances of producing the president of this country.



These are all gimmicks. The Igbo should vote for a party that believes in restructuring, a party that generally believes in Nigeria’s unity, a party that genuinely believes that every Nigerian is equal, a party that believes that every Nigerian irrespective of where you come from have equal rights.



That is what the Igbo should vote for and not be talking about voting for the APC because you want to be president in 2023. That does not hold anywhere and those who are saying it know that they are not serious. Even our brothers who are saying it know that they are not serious. Go and ask our brothers who went to the APC about their fate in the party.



They have no place there. They are not usually there when decisions are being taken. They are not consulted when decisions are made no matter how highly placed they may be.

Igbodefender's Reaction: They keep speaking against Igbo Presidency 2023, but ask then if they have a better alternative for Ndigbo, and they begin to mention general ideas. Ndigbo need practical solutions not general ideas!



Source: http://sunnewsonline.com/voting-for-buhari-will-not-give-igbo-presidency-ex-gov-udenwa/

Only the tribes who cannot compete try to cling to the presidency as if their whole life depends on it, and it does. The hunger afflicting some sections of the country will get worse if things are balanced and every region treated equally, that's why they want to hang on to the presidency to give them undue advantage through nepotism.



Let us continue to pretend to ourselves as if everything is right, but right inside, we all know the country is tethering on the brink of collapse and every tribe is grabbing as much money as they can, before the ship sinks into the ocean.



The Igbos should stand aside and watch these final games as they tear each other to shreds, it's too late for anyone to save this contraption, and the Igbo who is unfortunate to be made president will be blamed for all the sins of Nigeria from 1970 till date. 44 Likes





Just like APC and Lagos, APC won't leave Presidency seat in a very long while.

If it's to rig, de de ni



But the next in line after PMB is a Yoruba man. Either PYO or Bola Tinubu. Igbos should better look for somewhere to chill..

Who know this thief udenwa.



Because he is a thief, he cannot near that seat call aso rock,



The way idiotic pigs of Biafra are going about it, they cannot achieve the presidency in 2023.



Idiotic pigs of Biafra should come and apologized to buhari according to amaechi.



Beside, buhari is a trustworthy man, he will always fulfill what he promised.

You can see in case of the returned dapchi girl's, boko haram trusted him.



And in the case of ineffectual buffoon, he promise not to arrest him, instead he went for dansuki.

Cool your mind and vote for buhari, in 2023, it will be okoroawusa. 6 Likes 1 Share

To me, its the best for Igbo, no harm in trying and with the calibre of Igbo men around the President, I know its possible. 5 Likes 2 Shares

I put it to u igbodefender abi wetin be yr name so....Bfr Thunder Disgrace yr lineage Stop Ass licking Buhari 18 Likes 1 Share

Achike Udenwa is Spot on, An Igbo Presidency is A mirage 20 Likes 1 Share

Igbos should better look for somewhere to chill..



Just like APC and Lagos, APC won't leave Presidency seat in a very long while.

If it's to rig, de de ni



But the next in line after PMB is a Yoruba man. Either PYO or Bola Tinubu.

PYO and Tinubu are great politians but 2023 is Igbo's turn. Yoruba has had their turn (8 years of Obasanjo).

Achike Udenwa is Spot on, An Igbo Presidency is A mirage

It is not a mirage, but a dream that can come true if Igbos set their house in order.

Back to sender.
Buhari till 2023. Igbo Presidency in 2023.

Buhari till 2023. Igbo Presidency in 2023.

U Sellout

You enemy of Igbo progress.

U Sellout

Bring a practical solutions to the long sufferings of Ndigbo right here right now if you have it in you.

It is not a mirage, but a dream that can come true if Igbos set their house in order.

You better rest cos Ndigbo are not buying into your mirage.

You better rest cos Ndigbo are not buying into your mirage.

What is your solution to the marginalization of Ndigbo?

If Nigerian Presidency didnt save those who held it in the past, it definitely wont save Igbos 16 Likes

If Nigerian Presidency didnt save those who held it in the past, it definitely wont save Igbos

Stop thinking negative. Let me recommend a book for you: The Power Of Positive Thinking by Norman Vincent Peale. Stop thinking negative. Let me recommend a book for you: The Power Of Positive Thinking by Norman Vincent Peale. 1 Like

What is your solution to the marginalization of Ndigbo?

Strategically position ourselves on private business ideas and develop the east through regional partnerships that can drive the region to industrialisation, which will create the much needed jobs that will keep Igbos busy in the east.

Strategically position ourselves on private business ideas and develop the east through regional partnerships that can drive the region to industrialisation, which will create the much needed jobs that will keep Igbos busy in the east.

What have we done in this regard, or is it just talk without concrete action? What you are saying, Prof. Barth Nnaji said it in 2000. 18 years later, where are we?

What have we done in this regard, or is it just talk without concrete action? What you are saying, Prof. Barth Nnaji said it in 2000. 18 years later, where are we?





Even in 30 years to come, Igbos will still be where they are.



Even in 30 years to come, Igbos will still be where they are.
Till you learn that charity begins at home, you folks will hardly achieve anything.

What is your solution to the marginalization of Ndigbo?

Igbo presidency won't solve Igbo marginalization but restructuring will take care of it.

Igbo presidency won't solve Igbo marginalization but restructuring will take care of it.
For example, Gen Ihejirika was the head of the Army few years ago but today Ndigbo are back to square one and whatever advantage have been reversed by the current administration.Above all Buhari can never be the one to hand over power to Igbo man.It's simply impossible.Majority of Ndigbo knows it except few dreamers like yourself.

What have we done in this regard, or is it just talk without concrete action? What you are saying, Prof. Barth Nnaji said it in 2000. 18 years later, where are we?

We are better than we were 18 years ago? Do you agree?



We are better than we were 18 years ago? Do you agree?
I know that we will be better than this in another 10 years, presidency or not.

We are better than we were 18 years ago? Do you agree?



I know that we will be better than this in another 10 years, presidency or not.

If we check now, you're probably somewhere hiding in SW away from your Ipob brothers in the East.



But you just believe you're better than 18 years ago. Who told you that??



If we check now, you're probably somewhere hiding in SW away from your Ipob brothers in the East.
But you just believe you're better than 18 years ago. Who told you that??
Go back home and see the sad state of things for yourself. Stop relying on lies you see on social media.

Igbo presidency won't solve Igbo marginalization but restructuring will take care of it.

For example, Gen Ihejirika was the head of the Army few years ago but today Ndigbo are back to square one and whatever advantage have been reversed by the current administration.Above all Buhari can never be the one to hand over power to Igbo man.It's simply impossible.Majority of Ndigbo knows it except few dreamers like yourself.

Even if an Igbo man runs for presidency under APC and an Hausa/Fulani eg. Atiku under PDP..



Majority of Igbos will opt for the Hausa/ Fulani in PDP over the Igbo APC candidate



Even if an Igbo man runs for presidency under APC and an Hausa/Fulani eg. Atiku under PDP..
Majority of Igbos will opt for the Hausa/ Fulani in PDP over the Igbo APC candidate
Hope you see why APC won't take that risk?

If we check now, you're probably somewhere hiding in SW away from your fellow Ipob brothers in the East.



But you just believe you're better than 18 years ago. Who told you that??

That I am not in the SE doesn't mean that I am not better than you who cannot leave your mothers kitchen because of free food.



That I am not in the SE doesn't mean that I am not better than you who cannot leave your mothers kitchen because of free food.
The Chinese are living and doing business in the SE too, does it mean Owerri is better than China?

Even if an Igbo man runs for presidency under APC and an Hausa/Fulani eg. Atiku under PDP..



Majority of Igbos will opt for the Hausa/ Fulani in PDP over the Igbo APC candidate



Hope you see why APC won't take that risk?

I will vote for any candidate against an Igbo any day. So that our name will not be in the history of people who ruined Nigeria. All candidates should be either Hausa or Yoruba, since it has not stopped ritual killings or begging in their regions, we are not interested. I will vote for any candidate against an Igbo any day. So that our name will not be in the history of people who ruined Nigeria. All candidates should be either Hausa or Yoruba, since it has not stopped ritual killings or begging in their regions, we are not interested. 8 Likes 1 Share

That I am not in the SE doesn't mean that I am not better than you who cannot leave your mothers kitchen because of free food.



The Chinese are living and doing business in the SE too, does it mean Owerri is better than China?

You can't be in the SE.. Why will you?



It's more like a taboo for you people to stay and develop your region.



It's ready made places developed by Yorubas that entice you people.



You can't be in the SE.. Why will you?
It's more like a taboo for you people to stay and develop your region.
It's ready made places developed by Yorubas that entice you people.
Just make sure you don't speed too much in SE like you do in SW, Your region is nothing to write home about in terms of road and pollution.

I will vote for any candidate against an Igbo any day. So that our name will not be in the history of people who ruined Nigeria. All candidates should be either Hausa or Yoruba, since it has not stopped ritual killings or begging in their regions, we are not interested.

cc: Igbodefender



cc: Igbodefender
You see why you guys are in trouble? Serious one o

igbodefender:





PYO and Tinubu are great politians but 2023 is Igbo's turn. Yoruba has had their turn (8 years of Obasanjo).



Keep dreaming.

flokii:





You can't be in the SE.. Why will you?



It's more like a taboo for you people to stay and develop your region.



It's ready made places developed by Yorubas that entice you people.



Just make sure you don't speed too much in SE like you do in SW, Your region is nothing to write home about in terms of road and pollution.

Tell that to the Chinese, they should all go back and develop China