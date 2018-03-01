₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Wizkid Performs At Fatima Dangote's White Wedding In Lagos (video) by muckross(m): 10:33pm On Mar 24
Nigerian singer "wizkid" also perform at the Nigeria billionaire daughter's "Fatima Dangote" white wedding in lagos.
Watch The Video Below:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F1ljWEOgFqQ
Source:
http://www.nairaplus.com/2018/03/wizkid-perform-at-dangotes-daughters.html
|Re: Wizkid Performs At Fatima Dangote's White Wedding In Lagos (video) by ifex370(m): 10:45pm On Mar 24
Religion is rubbish.. I'm done.. So should you
|Re: Wizkid Performs At Fatima Dangote's White Wedding In Lagos (video) by ruggedtimi(m): 12:04am
lol musicians should learn to know there audience before climbing stage..u dey tell bill gate put ur hands up.
|Re: Wizkid Performs At Fatima Dangote's White Wedding In Lagos (video) by FisifunKododada: 2:17am
ifex370:
You are just realizing now? Anyway better late than ever. I walked out of than scam structure more than 10 years ago.
|Re: Wizkid Performs At Fatima Dangote's White Wedding In Lagos (video) by KendrickAyomide: 8:34am
ruggedtimi:na only bill gatez day there?
|Re: Wizkid Performs At Fatima Dangote's White Wedding In Lagos (video) by 2dice01: 9:51am
ruggedtimi:so Bill Gates no be human being
Una too dey worship all diss white wey no give any fuçk about una
|Re: Wizkid Performs At Fatima Dangote's White Wedding In Lagos (video) by esecoal(m): 11:28am
this boy can,t choose better song play for wedding as e big reach
|Re: Wizkid Performs At Fatima Dangote's White Wedding In Lagos (video) by Henryfocoyo(m): 11:34am
2dice01:abeg free dat guy way dey talk wetin e no know, wizkid no even tell anybody 2 carry e hand go up o, e just der hail people normal performance tinz
|Re: Wizkid Performs At Fatima Dangote's White Wedding In Lagos (video) by Henryfocoyo(m): 11:36am
esecoal:wot of davido way perform fia fia
|Re: Wizkid Performs At Fatima Dangote's White Wedding In Lagos (video) by nairavsdollars(f): 11:57am
Is that not Dino Melaye taking his pics with phone?
|Re: Wizkid Performs At Fatima Dangote's White Wedding In Lagos (video) by Jeezuzpick(m): 11:58am
Den for call all dis aboki autotune singers na.
|Re: Wizkid Performs At Fatima Dangote's White Wedding In Lagos (video) by ZombieTAMER: 11:58am
Religion is for the poor
This is Haram...
The bride wasn't even with a hijab
Chai....
|Re: Wizkid Performs At Fatima Dangote's White Wedding In Lagos (video) by Zaikon(m): 11:58am
Nigerians will never stop worshiping this whites
|Re: Wizkid Performs At Fatima Dangote's White Wedding In Lagos (video) by jericco1(m): 11:58am
flawlessly done
|Re: Wizkid Performs At Fatima Dangote's White Wedding In Lagos (video) by bilo1(m): 11:58am
g
|Re: Wizkid Performs At Fatima Dangote's White Wedding In Lagos (video) by KendrickAyomide: 11:58am
Jeezuzpick:. their sharp Auto tune day verse me ehnnnn
|Re: Wizkid Performs At Fatima Dangote's White Wedding In Lagos (video) by Troublemaker007(m): 12:00pm
ifex370:
One soul freed at last. 170 Million more to go.
|Re: Wizkid Performs At Fatima Dangote's White Wedding In Lagos (video) by luminouz(m): 12:01pm
ifex370:I have been so done since 15 years ago.....
Being an Alien opened my eyes to how d world truely works!
|Re: Wizkid Performs At Fatima Dangote's White Wedding In Lagos (video) by FarahAideed: 12:01pm
At least they patronised made in Nigeria
|Re: Wizkid Performs At Fatima Dangote's White Wedding In Lagos (video) by olaolaking(m): 12:03pm
I cant pay 30k for that his show. The song is off and irrelevant to the occasion. I will rather sing by myself.
|Re: Wizkid Performs At Fatima Dangote's White Wedding In Lagos (video) by aikluck007(m): 12:03pm
Why is he singing off key?? Why is he parting himself, he can’t sing without auto tune, Nigerian musicians should know their audience, Blah Blah Blah More Blahs.. go and ask his manager how much he collected for d few minutes he performed... Nigerians and cyber hating... God help you people
|Re: Wizkid Performs At Fatima Dangote's White Wedding In Lagos (video) by ednut1(m): 12:03pm
Is Dangote a yoruba ma . Cos this wedding confused me
|Re: Wizkid Performs At Fatima Dangote's White Wedding In Lagos (video) by partnerbiz4: 12:04pm
ifex370:
Imagine dat kain song....
|Re: Wizkid Performs At Fatima Dangote's White Wedding In Lagos (video) by smithsydny(m): 12:05pm
Haram
|Re: Wizkid Performs At Fatima Dangote's White Wedding In Lagos (video) by eyinjuege: 12:07pm
To those who could only see religion in the lives of those sharing their happy moments with friends and family:-
Religion is personal, as it should be.
We have rich liberal folks who practice their religion their own way in peace, not disturbing anybody and just living their lives while we also have rich conservative folks who feel they must compel others to practice religion their own way.
We also have poor people in either category.
Live and let live.
Its not your heaven or your hell. Face your own lane.
Dangote has made more impact in the lives of Nigerians as Bill Gates has made in the lives of Africans (I know he's agnostic). Yet some people who carry the religion for head, or who also don't practice anything haven't had a positive influence in the lives of their immediate family members talkmore of their neighbor
|Re: Wizkid Performs At Fatima Dangote's White Wedding In Lagos (video) by ObaAdebola(m): 12:07pm
KendrickAyomide:
I wonder oh �♂️
|Re: Wizkid Performs At Fatima Dangote's White Wedding In Lagos (video) by free2ryhme: 12:08pm
muckross:
|Re: Wizkid Performs At Fatima Dangote's White Wedding In Lagos (video) by Catastrophe1: 12:08pm
Amazing performance, Small boy with big God.
|Re: Wizkid Performs At Fatima Dangote's White Wedding In Lagos (video) by IeatPussy: 12:09pm
I swear. Nigerian don't have good musicians again that sings meaningful songs. Imagine where Billgate Dangote Otedola And so many other vIPs in attendance and Wizkid David will be singing Banana fall on u. Chai !!
|Re: Wizkid Performs At Fatima Dangote's White Wedding In Lagos (video) by Emeskhalifa(m): 12:10pm
Smh and no religion disparity ooo.
I pity poor men wey dey carry religion for head like hawkers sh
|Re: Wizkid Performs At Fatima Dangote's White Wedding In Lagos (video) by KingGBsky(m): 12:10pm
FisifunKododada:
How is your life how since you walked out from God who created you?
