Watch The Video Below:





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F1ljWEOgFqQ



Source:

http://www.nairaplus.com/2018/03/wizkid-perform-at-dangotes-daughters.html Nigerian singer "wizkid" also perform at the Nigeria billionaire daughter's "Fatima Dangote" white wedding in lagos. 1 Like

Religion is rubbish.. I'm done.. So should you 17 Likes 4 Shares

lol musicians should learn to know there audience before climbing stage..u dey tell bill gate put ur hands up. 43 Likes 1 Share

ifex370:

Religion is rubbish.. I'm done.. So should you

You are just realizing now? Anyway better late than ever. I walked out of than scam structure more than 10 years ago. You are just realizing? Anyway better late than ever. I walked out of than scam structure more than 10 years ago. 14 Likes

ruggedtimi:

lol musicians should learn to know there audience before climbing stage..u dey tell bill gate put ur hands up. na only bill gatez day there? na only bill gatez day there? 19 Likes

ruggedtimi:

lol musicians should learn to know there audience before climbing stage..u dey tell bill gate put ur hands up. so Bill Gates no be human being





Una too dey worship all diss white wey no give any fuçk about una so Bill Gates no be human beingUna too dey worship all diss white wey no give any fuçk about una 14 Likes 1 Share

this boy can,t choose better song play for wedding as e big reach 4 Likes

2dice01:

so Bill Gates no be human being





Una too dey worship all diss white wey no give any fuçk about una abeg free dat guy way dey talk wetin e no know, wizkid no even tell anybody 2 carry e hand go up o, e just der hail people normal performance tinz abeg free dat guy way dey talk wetin e no know, wizkid no even tell anybody 2 carry e hand go up o, e just der hail people normal performance tinz

esecoal:

this boy can,t choose better song play for wedding as e big reach wot of davido way perform fia fia wot of davido way perform fia fia 2 Likes

Is that not Dino Melaye taking his pics with phone?







Den for call all dis aboki autotune singers na. Den for call all dis aboki autotune singers na. 4 Likes









This is Haram...

The bride wasn't even with a hijab



Chai.... Religion is for the poorThis is Haram...The bride wasn't even with a hijabChai.... 2 Likes

Nigerians will never stop worshiping this whites 1 Like

flawlessly done

g

Jeezuzpick:







Den for call all dis aboki autotune singers na. . their sharp Auto tune day verse me ehnnnn . their sharp Auto tune day verse me ehnnnn

ifex370:

Religion is rubbish.. I'm done.. So should you

One soul freed at last. 170 Million more to go. One soul freed at last. 170 Million more to go. 7 Likes 1 Share

ifex370:

Religion is rubbish.. I'm done.. So should you I have been so done since 15 years ago.....

Being an Alien opened my eyes to how d world truely works! I have been so done since 15 years ago.....Being an Alien opened my eyes to how d world truely works! 2 Likes 1 Share

At least they patronised made in Nigeria

I cant pay 30k for that his show. The song is off and irrelevant to the occasion. I will rather sing by myself. 1 Like

Why is he singing off key?? Why is he parting himself, he can’t sing without auto tune, Nigerian musicians should know their audience, Blah Blah Blah More Blahs.. go and ask his manager how much he collected for d few minutes he performed... Nigerians and cyber hating... God help you people 3 Likes

. Cos this wedding confused me Is Dangote a yoruba ma. Cos this wedding confused me 1 Like

ifex370:

Religion is rubbish.. I'm done.. So should you

Imagine dat kain song.... Imagine dat kain song....

Haram

To those who could only see religion in the lives of those sharing their happy moments with friends and family:-

Religion is personal, as it should be.

We have rich liberal folks who practice their religion their own way in peace, not disturbing anybody and just living their lives while we also have rich conservative folks who feel they must compel others to practice religion their own way.

We also have poor people in either category.

Live and let live.

Its not your heaven or your hell. Face your own lane.

Dangote has made more impact in the lives of Nigerians as Bill Gates has made in the lives of Africans (I know he's agnostic). Yet some people who carry the religion for head, or who also don't practice anything haven't had a positive influence in the lives of their immediate family members talkmore of their neighbor 1 Like 1 Share

KendrickAyomide:

na only bill gatez day there?

I wonder oh �‍♂️ I wonder oh �‍♂️

Amazing performance, Small boy with big God.

I swear. Nigerian don't have good musicians again that sings meaningful songs. Imagine where Billgate Dangote Otedola And so many other vIPs in attendance and Wizkid David will be singing Banana fall on u. Chai !!





I pity poor men wey dey carry religion for head like hawkers sh Smh and no religion disparity ooo.I pity poor men wey dey carry religion for head like hawkers sh