It was gathered that before dousing the boy with acid, the 16-year-old girl had been chasing after Mahamdul for a number of months despite his rejections.



Local media reports the boy was on his way home from a night out with friends, when he was confronted by the girl. However her last confrontation, left the boy with horrific facial injuries as a result of the attack.





The girl and her mother have now both been arrested by police in Bangladesh. Mahmadul’s mother joined him in the hospital, where he revealed the horrendous damage caused by the acid attack.



He suffered most of the burns to his face, but also had injuries to his shoulder.



Doctors say it is likely the boy will be scarred for life, after entire layers of skin fell off his face.



Evil

Does this guy look like who a babe should be begging for love ? that's why I love my 9ija babes, they cannot look your direction if your pocket is not over loaded !!! 2 Likes

The babe tried for him.

She gave his face a new unique look.

Bravo 1 Like







You mean 16years old girl proposed to a guy :-



How did she know about it Hahahahahahahhaaha. I don't know what to comment selfYou mean 16years old girl proposed to a guy:-How did she know about it





'if I can't have you, no one else will' syndrome of women has killed a lot of souls



1 Like

If the girl is not veeerry ugly and despicable, just accept and put her in the list of free fvcks, when she gets tired of getting laid without commitment, she will go quietly. (make her buy the condoms u use on her). Acid birth incidence will be avoided. 2 Likes

Why ignore to wash her kitten for her?? He deserves it ooo

losers everywhere...





At the age of 16 ... already attempted murder in the name of LUST sad

What will she do by 21 years...

he has every right to reject her if he is not interested ..!



If tables were turned the guy would be shuttered for doing this to her .. hope she get well deserved purnishment because she has ruined his quality of life which he can never get bk .. WawuAt the age of 16 ... already attempted murder in the name of LUSTsadWhat will she do by 21 years...he has every right to reject her if he is not interested ..!If tables were turned the guy would be shuttered for doing this to her .. hope she get well deserved purnishment because she has ruined his quality of life which he can never get bk .. 1 Like

fullstreets:

If the girl is not veeerry ugly and despicable, just accept and put her in the list of free fvcks, when she gets tired of getting laid without commitment, she will go quietly. (make her buy the condoms u use on her). Acid birth incidence will be avoided. If the poor dude did as u have suggested and still got bath with acid after dumping her, u people would still cast blame on that poor dude. If the poor dude did as u have suggested and still got bath with acid after dumping her, u people would still cast blame on that poor dude.

Eleyi tun gidi gan 1 Like

Shawty wanna be a thug

this life self, every body with his own problem

She is lusting after the guy,

It's not love abeg.



Separate the both.



If you truly love someone and the person turns you down,

You will feel bad but not to the extent of doing this.



Take heart, boy

Heaven hath no Rage like Love to Hatred turn'd Nor Hell A Fury Like A woman Scorn'd. Just Bleep until u relocate and she forgets about u Heaven hath no Rage like Love to Hatred turn'd Nor Hell A Fury Like A woman Scorn'd. Just Bleep until u relocate and she forgets about u

Chicagoesontop:

Does this guy look like who a babe should be begging for love ? that's why I love my 9ija babes, they cannot look your direction if your pocket is not over loaded !!!



u knw they see say na fine boy,the acid scatter am now him look like roasted plantain u knw they see say na fine boy,the acid scatter am now him look like roasted plantain

16years

Fear a desperate woman, for she can do and undo.

THIS IS SERIOUSLY SERIOUS!

you see what we keep saying about keeping girls/women in captivity in the name of whatever, they try to break free at the least opportunity







Buhari is even working overseas 1 Like

girl is psychotic!

fullstreets:

If the girl is not veeerry ugly and despicable, just accept and put her in the list of free fvcks, when she gets tired of getting laid without commitment, she will go quietly. (make her buy the condoms u use on her). Acid birth incidence will be avoided. you think this kind of babe will let you go after free fcks? Stop thinking with your dick ! you think this kind of babe will let you go after free fcks? Stop thinking with your dick !

Prechbills:

Pataricatering:

you think this kind of babe will let you go after free fcks? Stop thinking with your dick ! Ok I will think with your's. Ok I will think with your's.

Lagbaja01:

If the poor dude did as u have suggested and still got bath with acid after dumping her, u people would still cast blame on that poor dude. Well he was bathed and he got no pvssy. Well he was bathed and he got no pvssy.

Chicagoesontop:

Does this guy look like who a babe should be begging for love ? that's why I love my 9ija babes, they cannot look your direction if your pocket is not over loaded !!! That's not an admirable quality. It's a shameful habit to be frank. That's not an admirable quality. It's a shameful habit to be frank.