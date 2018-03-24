₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|16-Year-Old Girl Bathes Boy With Acid As He Refuses Her Proposal In Bangladesh by Prechbills(m): 3:33am
A 16-year-old girl whose romantic notion towards a 17-year-old Mahmudul Hasan Maruf, was turned down by him, reportedly threw acid in his face in an incident which occurred in Dhaka, Bangladesh.
It was gathered that before dousing the boy with acid, the 16-year-old girl had been chasing after Mahamdul for a number of months despite his rejections.
Local media reports the boy was on his way home from a night out with friends, when he was confronted by the girl. However her last confrontation, left the boy with horrific facial injuries as a result of the attack.
The girl and her mother have now both been arrested by police in Bangladesh. Mahmadul’s mother joined him in the hospital, where he revealed the horrendous damage caused by the acid attack.
He suffered most of the burns to his face, but also had injuries to his shoulder.
Doctors say it is likely the boy will be scarred for life, after entire layers of skin fell off his face.
http://www.yabaleftonline.net/2018/03/24/16-year-old-girl-bathes-boy-acid-refused-love-proposal/
|Re: 16-Year-Old Girl Bathes Boy With Acid As He Refuses Her Proposal In Bangladesh by Jaykolo10(m): 3:46am
Evil
|Re: 16-Year-Old Girl Bathes Boy With Acid As He Refuses Her Proposal In Bangladesh by Chicagoesontop: 3:54am
Does this guy look like who a babe should be begging for love ? that's why I love my 9ija babes, they cannot look your direction if your pocket is not over loaded !!!
|Re: 16-Year-Old Girl Bathes Boy With Acid As He Refuses Her Proposal In Bangladesh by jboy73: 4:05am
The babe tried for him.
She gave his face a new unique look.
Bravo
|Re: 16-Year-Old Girl Bathes Boy With Acid As He Refuses Her Proposal In Bangladesh by Kingwizzy16(m): 4:12am
Hahahahahahahhaaha. I don't know what to comment self
You mean 16years old girl proposed to a guy :-
How did she know about it
|Re: 16-Year-Old Girl Bathes Boy With Acid As He Refuses Her Proposal In Bangladesh by daewoorazer(m): 4:15am
'if I can't have you, no one else will' syndrome of women has killed a lot of souls
|Re: 16-Year-Old Girl Bathes Boy With Acid As He Refuses Her Proposal In Bangladesh by fullstreets: 6:33am
If the girl is not veeerry ugly and despicable, just accept and put her in the list of free fvcks, when she gets tired of getting laid without commitment, she will go quietly. (make her buy the condoms u use on her). Acid birth incidence will be avoided.
|Re: 16-Year-Old Girl Bathes Boy With Acid As He Refuses Her Proposal In Bangladesh by bjayx: 6:35am
Why ignore to wash her kitten for her?? He deserves it ooo
|Re: 16-Year-Old Girl Bathes Boy With Acid As He Refuses Her Proposal In Bangladesh by ubunja(m): 7:49am
losers everywhere...
|Re: 16-Year-Old Girl Bathes Boy With Acid As He Refuses Her Proposal In Bangladesh by Lalas247(f): 7:58am
Wawu
At the age of 16 ... already attempted murder in the name of LUST sad
What will she do by 21 years...
he has every right to reject her if he is not interested ..!
If tables were turned the guy would be shuttered for doing this to her .. hope she get well deserved purnishment because she has ruined his quality of life which he can never get bk ..
|Re: 16-Year-Old Girl Bathes Boy With Acid As He Refuses Her Proposal In Bangladesh by Nutase: 10:31am
|Re: 16-Year-Old Girl Bathes Boy With Acid As He Refuses Her Proposal In Bangladesh by Lagbaja01(m): 12:36pm
fullstreets:If the poor dude did as u have suggested and still got bath with acid after dumping her, u people would still cast blame on that poor dude.
|Re: 16-Year-Old Girl Bathes Boy With Acid As He Refuses Her Proposal In Bangladesh by dayleke(m): 12:47pm
Eleyi tun gidi gan
|Re: 16-Year-Old Girl Bathes Boy With Acid As He Refuses Her Proposal In Bangladesh by Deltayankeeboi: 12:47pm
|Re: 16-Year-Old Girl Bathes Boy With Acid As He Refuses Her Proposal In Bangladesh by Jenomtwist(m): 12:48pm
Shawty wanna be a thug
|Re: 16-Year-Old Girl Bathes Boy With Acid As He Refuses Her Proposal In Bangladesh by ASA76711: 12:48pm
|Re: 16-Year-Old Girl Bathes Boy With Acid As He Refuses Her Proposal In Bangladesh by agulion: 12:48pm
this life self, every body with his own problem
|Re: 16-Year-Old Girl Bathes Boy With Acid As He Refuses Her Proposal In Bangladesh by OriakuAmara(f): 12:48pm
She is lusting after the guy,
It's not love abeg.
Separate the both.
If you truly love someone and the person turns you down,
You will feel bad but not to the extent of doing this.
Take heart, boy
|Re: 16-Year-Old Girl Bathes Boy With Acid As He Refuses Her Proposal In Bangladesh by Stallion93(m): 12:49pm
Heaven hath no Rage like Love to Hatred turn'd Nor Hell A Fury Like A woman Scorn'd. Just Bleep until u relocate and she forgets about u
|Re: 16-Year-Old Girl Bathes Boy With Acid As He Refuses Her Proposal In Bangladesh by askibee(m): 12:49pm
Chicagoesontop:
u knw they see say na fine boy,the acid scatter am now him look like roasted plantain
|Re: 16-Year-Old Girl Bathes Boy With Acid As He Refuses Her Proposal In Bangladesh by Queenserah26(f): 12:49pm
16years
|Re: 16-Year-Old Girl Bathes Boy With Acid As He Refuses Her Proposal In Bangladesh by Charltex(m): 12:50pm
Fear a desperate woman, for she can do and undo.
|Re: 16-Year-Old Girl Bathes Boy With Acid As He Refuses Her Proposal In Bangladesh by MANNABBQGRILLS: 12:50pm
THIS IS SERIOUSLY SERIOUS!
|Re: 16-Year-Old Girl Bathes Boy With Acid As He Refuses Her Proposal In Bangladesh by Rigel95(m): 12:51pm
you see what we keep saying about keeping girls/women in captivity in the name of whatever, they try to break free at the least opportunity
|Re: 16-Year-Old Girl Bathes Boy With Acid As He Refuses Her Proposal In Bangladesh by ZombieTAMER: 12:53pm
Buhari is even working overseas
|Re: 16-Year-Old Girl Bathes Boy With Acid As He Refuses Her Proposal In Bangladesh by gypsey(m): 12:53pm
girl is psychotic!
|Re: 16-Year-Old Girl Bathes Boy With Acid As He Refuses Her Proposal In Bangladesh by Pataricatering(f): 12:56pm
fullstreets:you think this kind of babe will let you go after free fcks? Stop thinking with your dick !
|Re: 16-Year-Old Girl Bathes Boy With Acid As He Refuses Her Proposal In Bangladesh by free2ryhme: 12:57pm
Prechbills:
|Re: 16-Year-Old Girl Bathes Boy With Acid As He Refuses Her Proposal In Bangladesh by fullstreets: 12:57pm
Pataricatering:Ok I will think with your's.
|Re: 16-Year-Old Girl Bathes Boy With Acid As He Refuses Her Proposal In Bangladesh by fullstreets: 12:58pm
Lagbaja01:Well he was bathed and he got no pvssy.
|Re: 16-Year-Old Girl Bathes Boy With Acid As He Refuses Her Proposal In Bangladesh by KevinDein: 12:58pm
Chicagoesontop:That's not an admirable quality. It's a shameful habit to be frank.
|Re: 16-Year-Old Girl Bathes Boy With Acid As He Refuses Her Proposal In Bangladesh by godofuck231: 12:58pm
Deltayankeeboi:
Na hungiri go kill u, idiot
