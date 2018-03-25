Today we commemorate Christ's triumphant entry entry into Jerusalem as we wave the palms in joy , today is Palm Sunday which begins the last week of Lent called the Holy week and peaks with the resurrection of Easter Sunday.

Palm/Passion Sunday commemorates the triumphant entry of Jesus into Jerusalem. The beginning of the most holiest week in the Christian calendar, the Holy week. Everything comes to a glorious ascent at the Resurrection of our Lord and saviour Jesus Christ on Easter Sunday.

We join our prayers today with that of our suffering brethren in different parts of Nigeria being persecuted for their Christian Faith. May the almighty God grant us the grace to persevere and withstand the evil marauding forces fighting against Christianity in Nigeria.

AMEN. 2 Likes