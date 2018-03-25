₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Happy Palm Sunday by Pavore9: 4:10am
Today we commemorate Christ's triumphant entry entry into Jerusalem as we wave the palms in joy , today is Palm Sunday which begins the last week of Lent called the Holy week and peaks with the resurrection of Easter Sunday.
|Re: Happy Palm Sunday by neonly: 4:17am
May God peace locate all of us
|Re: Happy Palm Sunday by Kingwizzy16(m): 4:23am
neonly:
Amen
|Re: Happy Palm Sunday by pennywys: 6:19am
Happy Palm Sunday to the Catholics, Anglican Communion, nd others Xtianity denomination celebrating it with us today
|Re: Happy Palm Sunday by Dosinspector(m): 9:08am
|Re: Happy Palm Sunday by jendhorlee(m): 9:09am
See how Nigerian artistes pray in their various churches
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mceYJwafm1U
|Re: Happy Palm Sunday by mimee9(f): 9:11am
happy palm Sunday to all Catholics
|Re: Happy Palm Sunday by Lanre4uonly(m): 9:11am
Happy Palm Sunday to all Christian faithful.
|Re: Happy Palm Sunday by Deltayankeeboi: 9:12am
I DONT HAVE ANYTHING TO SAY
|Re: Happy Palm Sunday by TLisieux: 9:12am
Palm/Passion Sunday commemorates the triumphant entry of Jesus into Jerusalem. The beginning of the most holiest week in the Christian calendar, the Holy week. Everything comes to a glorious ascent at the Resurrection of our Lord and saviour Jesus Christ on Easter Sunday.
We join our prayers today with that of our suffering brethren in different parts of Nigeria being persecuted for their Christian Faith. May the almighty God grant us the grace to persevere and withstand the evil marauding forces fighting against Christianity in Nigeria.
AMEN.
|Re: Happy Palm Sunday by archangel1(m): 9:13am
Hosanna Filio David , Benedictus qui venit in Nomine Domini!!!!!
Glorious Palm Sunday to all Christians and Easter in advance
|Re: Happy Palm Sunday by peterveo(m): 9:14am
It's Palm Sunday...Hosanna in the highest, blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord! The holy week begins.
|Re: Happy Palm Sunday by Dat9jakid(m): 9:18am
Happy palm Sunday
|Re: Happy Palm Sunday by noupzy: 9:31am
|Re: Happy Palm Sunday by pp802: 9:38am
God forgive me. I have not been going to church for some time now, and today palm Sunday, I still didn't attend. There has been a massive setback in my spiritual life.
#Ineedanangel
|Re: Happy Palm Sunday by Fmartin(m): 9:46am
happy palm sunday nairalanders
|Re: Happy Palm Sunday by ZombieTAMER: 9:47am
Happy palm Sunday
|Re: Happy Palm Sunday by ZombieTAMER: 9:48am
pennywys:
Those who don't celebrate are not Christians
|Re: Happy Palm Sunday by Mznaett(f): 9:54am
So happy I read at first mass today.
Happy palm Sunday
|Re: Happy Palm Sunday by Flexy2vybes(m): 10:03am
Happy palm sunday 2 all christain faithful, as 2day begins d holy wk. stay holy n devoid of sinful act.
|Re: Happy Palm Sunday by cyrilamx(m): 10:08am
You a lay reader. My beautiful sister in Christ...can chat outside Nairaland?
Mznaett:
