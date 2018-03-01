₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|It's Palm Sunday - Blessed Is He Who Comes In The Name Of The Lord by drindahouz(m): 7:22am
Hello People
Thank God we made it to this brand new day, the first day of the last week of March 2018 and which is heralding the "Holy Week" of Passion of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ.
It's Sunday but this is not just like any of your regular Sundays, it is a special Sunday - the #PalmSunday.
Today, the Churches of the World are commemorating the Triumphant Entry of Jesus Christ into Jerusalem as He prepared Himself to take on the sins of the world.
Today in history (not exact by day or date), He was treated like King on His official outing
Today in history (not exact by day or date), He sat upon a never before used Donkey and people treated Him to a red carpet event as they brought out the freshest of their fine linens for the donkey to walk on
Today in history (not exact by day or date), they shouted "Hosanna to the Son of David, Blessed is He Who cometh in the Name of the Lord"
As Jesus rides into Jerusalem today, to conquer and to save, have you invited Him to come take a ride into your life to conquer and save you too?
That's a personal question, do give a credible answer to it
It's Palm Sunday, enjoy the songs and praises
#SirDrJTF
http://ihiministries.blogspot.com/2018/03/its-palm-sunday-blessed-is-he-who-comes.html
|Re: It's Palm Sunday - Blessed Is He Who Comes In The Name Of The Lord by mikeweezy(m): 7:27am
Jesus all the way ...Happy palm Sunday
|Re: It's Palm Sunday - Blessed Is He Who Comes In The Name Of The Lord by Kingwizzy16(m): 7:27am
Amen
|Re: It's Palm Sunday - Blessed Is He Who Comes In The Name Of The Lord by EvilChild: 7:28am
Christianity is the biggest scam on earth.
|Re: It's Palm Sunday - Blessed Is He Who Comes In The Name Of The Lord by DrinkLimca(m): 7:30am
EvilChild:Yaba left patient,,, Who released you?
|Re: It's Palm Sunday - Blessed Is He Who Comes In The Name Of The Lord by Penalty82(m): 7:40am
EvilChild:
An evil child has nothing to offer... African proverb
|Re: It's Palm Sunday - Blessed Is He Who Comes In The Name Of The Lord by HoodBillionaire: 9:04am
abegi
afta church
dey we go and drink
smoke
fuc
go to club
tell lies
fornicate
cheat
abegi
let the devil guide u
|Re: It's Palm Sunday - Blessed Is He Who Comes In The Name Of The Lord by drindahouz(m): 9:05am
mikeweezy:
The same to you
|Re: It's Palm Sunday - Blessed Is He Who Comes In The Name Of The Lord by martins18(m): 9:06am
Happy Palm Sunday to my fellow Catholics
|Re: It's Palm Sunday - Blessed Is He Who Comes In The Name Of The Lord by drindahouz(m): 9:07am
EvilChild:
Like seriously?
Tell me more!!!!
|Re: It's Palm Sunday - Blessed Is He Who Comes In The Name Of The Lord by Pavore9: 9:07am
Hosanna in the highest, blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord.
|Re: It's Palm Sunday - Blessed Is He Who Comes In The Name Of The Lord by drindahouz(m): 9:08am
martins18:
The same to you
Enjoy the presence of the Lord today and always
|Re: It's Palm Sunday - Blessed Is He Who Comes In The Name Of The Lord by drindahouz(m): 9:10am
Pavore9:
Hallelujah
|Re: It's Palm Sunday - Blessed Is He Who Comes In The Name Of The Lord by jendhorlee(m): 9:10am
See how Nigerian artistes pray in their various churches
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mceYJwafm1U
|Re: It's Palm Sunday - Blessed Is He Who Comes In The Name Of The Lord by Gullah: 9:11am
Hossana in the highest, blessed is He that comes in the name of the Lord
|Re: It's Palm Sunday - Blessed Is He Who Comes In The Name Of The Lord by Dosinspector(m): 9:11am
EvilChild:
|Re: It's Palm Sunday - Blessed Is He Who Comes In The Name Of The Lord by Jomark(m): 9:16am
Hosanna in the highest!
|Re: It's Palm Sunday - Blessed Is He Who Comes In The Name Of The Lord by Jimmy231: 9:20am
MA geshin lo
|Re: It's Palm Sunday - Blessed Is He Who Comes In The Name Of The Lord by nnamdibig(m): 9:21am
Hosanna to the son of David! Blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord! Hosanna in the highest!
|Re: It's Palm Sunday - Blessed Is He Who Comes In The Name Of The Lord by Nicklaus619(m): 9:23am
Hallelujah, hallelujah
|Re: It's Palm Sunday - Blessed Is He Who Comes In The Name Of The Lord by archangel1(m): 9:23am
Hosanna Filio David,Benedictus Qui Venit in Nomine Domini
Hosanna O son of David , blessed is He who comes in the Name of the Lord.
Glorious Palm Sunday to all
|Re: It's Palm Sunday - Blessed Is He Who Comes In The Name Of The Lord by Nicklaus619(m): 9:25am
EvilChild:
Your mumu no get part two.
|Re: It's Palm Sunday - Blessed Is He Who Comes In The Name Of The Lord by archangel1(m): 9:29am
Nicklaus619:Till Easter . Now is Hosanna
|Re: It's Palm Sunday - Blessed Is He Who Comes In The Name Of The Lord by PrecisionFx(m): 9:30am
drindahouz:
Ritual.
|Re: It's Palm Sunday - Blessed Is He Who Comes In The Name Of The Lord by Nicklaus619(m): 9:31am
archangel1:
I am a catholic and I believe in the resurrection and for me, he has died and resurrected, dates ain't counting here
|Re: It's Palm Sunday - Blessed Is He Who Comes In The Name Of The Lord by tamethem(m): 9:33am
EvilChild:
Your brain is rusty.
|Re: It's Palm Sunday - Blessed Is He Who Comes In The Name Of The Lord by drindahouz(m): 9:37am
PrecisionFx:
As in??
|Re: It's Palm Sunday - Blessed Is He Who Comes In The Name Of The Lord by Hexilon: 9:44am
|Re: It's Palm Sunday - Blessed Is He Who Comes In The Name Of The Lord by Chikita66(f): 9:46am
Hosana in the highest!!!
|Re: It's Palm Sunday - Blessed Is He Who Comes In The Name Of The Lord by Fmartin(m): 9:49am
happy sunday.... Blessed is he who come in the name of the Lord.. Hossana in the highest.....
