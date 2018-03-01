Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / It's Palm Sunday - Blessed Is He Who Comes In The Name Of The Lord (1004 Views)

Thank God we made it to this brand new day, the first day of the last week of March 2018 and which is heralding the "Holy Week" of Passion of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ.



It's Sunday but this is not just like any of your regular Sundays, it is a special Sunday - the #PalmSunday.



Today, the Churches of the World are commemorating the Triumphant Entry of Jesus Christ into Jerusalem as He prepared Himself to take on the sins of the world.



Today in history (not exact by day or date), He was treated like King on His official outing

Today in history (not exact by day or date), He sat upon a never before used Donkey and people treated Him to a red carpet event as they brought out the freshest of their fine linens for the donkey to walk on

Today in history (not exact by day or date), they shouted "Hosanna to the Son of David, Blessed is He Who cometh in the Name of the Lord"



As Jesus rides into Jerusalem today, to conquer and to save, have you invited Him to come take a ride into your life to conquer and save you too?



That's a personal question, do give a credible answer to it



It's Palm Sunday, enjoy the songs and praises



#SirDrJTF



Jesus all the way ...Happy palm Sunday 6 Likes

Amen 2 Likes

Christianity is the biggest scam on earth.

EvilChild:

Christianity is the biggest scam on earth. Yaba left patient,,, Who released you? 5 Likes

EvilChild:

Christianity is the biggest scam on earth.

An evil child has nothing to offer... African proverb An evil child has nothing to offer... African proverb 3 Likes

let the devil guide u

mikeweezy:

Jesus all the way ...Happy palm Sunday



The same to you The same to you 1 Like

Happy Palm Sunday to my fellow Catholics 5 Likes

EvilChild:

Christianity is the biggest scam on earth.

Like seriously?

Tell me more!!!! Like seriously?Tell me more!!!!

Hosanna in the highest, blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord. 4 Likes

martins18:

Happy Palm Sunday to my fellow Catholics

The same to you

Enjoy the presence of the Lord today and always The same to youEnjoy the presence of the Lord today and always 1 Like

Pavore9:

Hosanna in the highest, blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord.

Hallelujah Hallelujah 1 Like





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mceYJwafm1U See how Nigerian artistes pray in their various churches

Hossana in the highest, blessed is He that comes in the name of the Lord 1 Like

EvilChild:

Christianity is the biggest scam on earth. 1 Like

Hosanna in the highest! 3 Likes

MA geshin lo 1 Like

Hosanna to the son of David! Blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord! Hosanna in the highest! 3 Likes

Hallelujah, hallelujah 1 Like





Hosanna O son of David , blessed is He who comes in the Name of the Lord.



Glorious Palm Sunday to all Hosanna Filio David,Benedictus Qui Venit in Nomine DominiHosanna O son of David , blessed is He who comes in the Name of the Lord.Glorious Palm Sunday to all 6 Likes

EvilChild:

Christianity is the biggest scam on earth.

Your mumu no get part two. Your mumu no get part two. 3 Likes

Nicklaus619:

Hallelujah, hallelujah Till Easter . Now is Hosanna Till Easter . Now is Hosanna 1 Like

Ritual. Ritual.

archangel1:



Till Easter . Now is Hosanna

I am a catholic and I believe in the resurrection and for me, he has died and resurrected, dates ain't counting here I am a catholic and I believe in the resurrection and for me, he has died and resurrected, dates ain't counting here 1 Like

EvilChild:

Christianity is the biggest scam on earth.

Your brain is rusty. Your brain is rusty.

PrecisionFx:







Ritual.

As in?? As in??

Hosana in the highest!!!