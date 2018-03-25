Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Holy Ghost Vs Holy Spirit (3650 Views)

Are there differences between Holy Ghost and Holy Spirit?



If there are, please explain. Let us all learn.

Nope only dat ghost is an outdated version of spirit... Spirit is a modern ghost while ghost is the one you see chasing people with slippers in nollywood home videos 17 Likes 2 Shares





But Holy Spirit is gentle... He only concern himself with prophesying, speaking in tongue and doing miracles.



While Holy Spirit helps you identify ur enemy... Holy Ghost helps you finish the enemy with fire.



What else do you want na??





One is a spirit, the other is a ghost..What else do you want na??

The former is what you can't see but created by the mind under the influence of the latter (100% graded - alcohol). 3 Likes

There's no difference, I think both are imaginary



Holy Spirit in the Bible is said to be a spirit that would reveal truth to everyone who has it/him but a simple experiment shows holy spirit is actually whoever claims to have it/him as Christians can NEVER agree on anything despite claiming to talk to the same holy spirit, that's why there are 30,000 different Christian sects each claiming to be the only one that has holy spirit guiding them and almost all claiming the others are fake



This is why I think holy spirit is an imaginary friend 3 Likes

So many funny responses

I know of God the Father, Son and Holy Spirit 1 Like

OP u Don dream before say masquerade day pursue you for dream before with 12 cane in his hand mk one touch u go kw different between ghost and spirit 1 Like





The terms “Holy Spirit” and “Holy Ghost” mean exactly the same thing; both refer to the third Person of the Trinity (the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit). The phrase “Holy Ghost” is simply an older term that dates back several hundred years, and is found in some old versions of the English Bible (such as the King James Version). Because the word “ghost” has a different meaning today than it did several hundred years ago, modern translations of the Bible always use “Holy Spirit.”



Remember that the Holy Spirit is God Himself, and He is at work both in the world and in our hearts. When we come to Christ, the Holy Spirit comes to live within us; in fact, we can’t even come to Him until He convicts us of our sins and convinces us of our need to commit our lives to Christ. Jesus said, “When he comes, he will convict the world of guilt in regard to sin and righteousness and judgment” (John 16: .



But God has given His Spirit to us for another reason: to teach us and open our eyes to God’s truth as it is found in the Bible. Is this happening in your life? Don’t be afraid to ask your pastor or someone else who is spiritually mature if you don’t understand something. God doesn’t want you to be ignorant of His truth, and they will want to help you. God has given people like this to us “to strengthen and encourage you in your faith” (1 Thessalonians 3:2).The terms “Holy Spirit” and “Holy Ghost” mean exactly the same thing; both refer to the third Person of the Trinity (the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit). The phrase “Holy Ghost” is simply an older term that dates back several hundred years, and is found in some old versions of the English Bible (such as the King James Version). Because the word “ghost” has a different meaning today than it did several hundred years ago, modern translations of the Bible always use “Holy Spirit.”Remember that the Holy Spirit is God Himself, and He is at work both in the world and in our hearts. When we come to Christ, the Holy Spirit comes to live within us; in fact, we can’t even come to Him until He convicts us of our sins and convinces us of our need to commit our lives to Christ. Jesus said, “When he comes, he will convict the world of guilt in regard to sin and righteousness and judgment” (John 16:But God has given His Spirit to us for another reason: to teach us and open our eyes to God’s truth as it is found in the Bible. Is this happening in your life? 14 Likes

No difference at all. 3 Likes

Its just comparing Gulder and Goldberg





They are both Lager beers

Ghosts and spirits are essentially the same as they live in the same realm and have the same kind of energy. However, there are subtle differences too.



A ghost has more of a negative connotation associated with it when in comparison to a spirit. It is like a soul that finds it difficult to cross the realm between living and the non-living. Ghost stories add on to this feeling of being scared and wary of ghosts that you might find around the corner.



On the other hand, spirits are there, and we may feel them such as a cold blast of air or a sound in the corner. They are like elves in fairytales who might be mischievous but not harm you maliciously. Spirits are here to give us a guiding hand and are associated with a guardian angel. A parent or grandparent who loved you dearly and can’t bear seeing you in anguish will come to you in your time of need. They can be great sources of comfort and even advice one in subtle ways.



Ghosts do nothing of this sort for us. They are there and just their presence is ominous with bad tidings. They are probably waiting for someone to help them to pass on to the next realm where they actually belong.



There could be bad spirits too, which are out to harm us, but they can be counted on our fingers. But, ghosts are usually associated with someone who is angry, aggressive and has a lot of hurt and pent up frustration within. Such kinds of unhappy ghosts are known as Poltergeists. They love to see people frightened out of their skin. The more uncomfortable and frightened you are the happier they feel. Therefore, ghosts are associated with banging of doors, hearing thumping footsteps. All these things are possibly to get our attention.



To sum up, ghosts are the stuck souls waiting to pass on to the next realm and continue with the learning process. Whereas, spirits are those that have passed on to the next realm and now are able to fluidly move across different realms and be besides those who need comfort.



The concept of ghost and spirit are entirely based on human beliefs.

Bible scholars, our pastor etc over to you guys. Teach us to know

Bible scholars, our pastor etc over to you guys. Teach us to know

They are both same person. 1 Like

Alter-egos of a mythical fraud created by Christianity Alter-egos of a mythical fraud created by Christianity 1 Like

? A ghost does not connote anything good.



The real word is holy spirit. There can be evil or good spirit. In this case we are calling on a good spirit which is the holy spirit. Nothing like holy ghost. There is nothing like holyghost. Its a very bad misconception. I don't think its even in the bible. What is holy about a ghost. Define ghost, a ghost is the soul or a spirit of a person or animal that can appear to the living. So tell me how it's holy? A ghost does not connote anything good.The real word is holy spirit. There can be evil or good spirit. In this case we are calling on a good spirit which is the holy spirit. Nothing like holy ghost.

Lmao, crazy guy Lmao, crazy guy 1 Like

Eleyi ti WO film pa Eleyi ti WO film pa 1 Like

So many inventions in Christianity of no basis 1 Like