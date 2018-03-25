₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,979,636 members, 4,152,979 topics. Date: Sunday, 25 March 2018 at 10:13 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Brothers, How Do You Cope Sitting Beside Ladies That Bare Cleavage In Church? (7826 Views)
Miracle Esenam's Cleavage-Baring Wedding Gown Defended By Laurie Idahosa (Photo) / Pastor Adeboye Sitting On Ooni Of Ife's Palace Highest Stool (Photos) / Lady Who Wore Cleavage-Baring Outfit To Church Blasted By Guy (Pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Brothers, How Do You Cope Sitting Beside Ladies That Bare Cleavage In Church? by crunchyg(m): 8:16am
Sometimes it's difficult sitting beside girls who dress indecently to church, the worst part is they won't even cover up while sitting with you, instead of you as a guy concentrating in church, your mind will be running to and fro.
Please share your experience if you have been in such situation before and how one can cope
|Re: Brothers, How Do You Cope Sitting Beside Ladies That Bare Cleavage In Church? by crunchyg(m): 8:17am
1 Like
|Re: Brothers, How Do You Cope Sitting Beside Ladies That Bare Cleavage In Church? by airmirthd1(f): 8:23am
It is a must to sit near her? Carry your bible and simply go and seat with a person decently dressed biko.
22 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Brothers, How Do You Cope Sitting Beside Ladies That Bare Cleavage In Church? by UAE123(m): 8:32am
You are the person distracting yourself because you are paying unnecessary attention to their exposed dressing
12 Likes
|Re: Brothers, How Do You Cope Sitting Beside Ladies That Bare Cleavage In Church? by crunchyg(m): 8:36am
airmirthd1:What if there is no other sit?
|Re: Brothers, How Do You Cope Sitting Beside Ladies That Bare Cleavage In Church? by northvietnam(m): 8:43am
Its Awesome My Dear....
it distracts U from the boring sermon..
Finally, Best time do Nairaland(just like i'm doing now) is during Boring sermon, repeating same old shyte week in week out...
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Brothers, How Do You Cope Sitting Beside Ladies That Bare Cleavage In Church? by moscobabs(m): 8:43am
|Re: Brothers, How Do You Cope Sitting Beside Ladies That Bare Cleavage In Church? by LilSmith55(m): 8:43am
airmirthd1:
Simple as XYZ
|Re: Brothers, How Do You Cope Sitting Beside Ladies That Bare Cleavage In Church? by Olawale118(m): 8:43am
which church be that bro
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Brothers, How Do You Cope Sitting Beside Ladies That Bare Cleavage In Church? by Heywhizzy(m): 8:43am
By 'having the breastplate of righteousness'
5 Likes
|Re: Brothers, How Do You Cope Sitting Beside Ladies That Bare Cleavage In Church? by Omololu2121: 8:44am
I don't go to church
3 Likes
|Re: Brothers, How Do You Cope Sitting Beside Ladies That Bare Cleavage In Church? by veacea: 8:44am
You cope with your dick sir
|Re: Brothers, How Do You Cope Sitting Beside Ladies That Bare Cleavage In Church? by KingTrollMan: 8:44am
Where is the Church? I need to go there, I can smell more blessing.
4 Likes
|Re: Brothers, How Do You Cope Sitting Beside Ladies That Bare Cleavage In Church? by BruncleZuma: 8:45am
Shild of the World
1 Like
|Re: Brothers, How Do You Cope Sitting Beside Ladies That Bare Cleavage In Church? by foliman(m): 8:45am
You must have suffered your eyes very well @op;
That stylish look when you don't want her town notice that you've been staring at the boobs!
Your eyes muscles don suffer!
You need the holy spirit more than ever to sanctify your mind and eyes.
Kpele, hope you no carry verseline go church?
Emi eshu dey your body!
2 Likes
|Re: Brothers, How Do You Cope Sitting Beside Ladies That Bare Cleavage In Church? by samzzycash(m): 8:45am
There is nothing more adventurous than having konji in the house of God..
I have bleeped more than 4 choir members this month alone. Almighty God be praised.
6 Likes
|Re: Brothers, How Do You Cope Sitting Beside Ladies That Bare Cleavage In Church? by CuteMadridista: 8:45am
I think of the plan of action to get them on my bed
|Re: Brothers, How Do You Cope Sitting Beside Ladies That Bare Cleavage In Church? by fecta: 8:45am
Change your seat shikina
2 Likes
|Re: Brothers, How Do You Cope Sitting Beside Ladies That Bare Cleavage In Church? by emsheddy(m): 8:45am
In my church, guys sit on their own. Ladies on their own. And them no even born you well to dress anyhow come my church. Na ushers go send you back!!!
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Brothers, How Do You Cope Sitting Beside Ladies That Bare Cleavage In Church? by Tiffbuxas: 8:46am
airmirthd1:it's a must my dear.... Abegg Wer u siddon? hopeBare the cleavage?
|Re: Brothers, How Do You Cope Sitting Beside Ladies That Bare Cleavage In Church? by dayo2me(m): 8:46am
the kain mess and bad smell wey dey ooze out of those curves yansh no go gree me sit beside anyone of them
1 Like
|Re: Brothers, How Do You Cope Sitting Beside Ladies That Bare Cleavage In Church? by shinarlaura(f): 8:46am
Olawale118:
You want to go there
|Re: Brothers, How Do You Cope Sitting Beside Ladies That Bare Cleavage In Church? by emsheddy(m): 8:46am
samzzycash:bros you be case oh. Who dey do you don die!!!
|Re: Brothers, How Do You Cope Sitting Beside Ladies That Bare Cleavage In Church? by GODWINLOWSKI: 8:46am
I'll help her do the rest, by that time my ***** go don long like pencil.
|Re: Brothers, How Do You Cope Sitting Beside Ladies That Bare Cleavage In Church? by AngelicBeing: 8:46am
I close my eyes till the service is over because I am allergic to boobs / mammary glands, they make me hyper next news jare
1 Share
|Re: Brothers, How Do You Cope Sitting Beside Ladies That Bare Cleavage In Church? by voicelez: 8:47am
H
|Re: Brothers, How Do You Cope Sitting Beside Ladies That Bare Cleavage In Church? by Deltayankeeboi: 8:47am
is this supposed to be funny is breast a new thing. Rubbish and very unintelligent post
1 Like
|Re: Brothers, How Do You Cope Sitting Beside Ladies That Bare Cleavage In Church? by 3millionia: 8:47am
Op I simple relocate to another seat. And report to a female usher she'll talk to her the girls way.
Don't let the devil use you
As always you can download powerful and inspirational gospel songs and worship Mixtapes ==>https://mixtapes.ng/latest/gospel-worship/
|Re: Brothers, How Do You Cope Sitting Beside Ladies That Bare Cleavage In Church? by stefanweeks: 8:47am
Well I devise new means to stare at it
Only thing is that after service/mass I discover I didn't learn anything new
Which is okay
Because the pastor talks about the same subject (tithing and giving) every sunday
|Re: Brothers, How Do You Cope Sitting Beside Ladies That Bare Cleavage In Church? by Naijaschoolgist: 8:47am
Happy Sunday guys
|Re: Brothers, How Do You Cope Sitting Beside Ladies That Bare Cleavage In Church? by achiever12: 8:47am
It shows that the preaching of righteousness has been lost in churches. The focus is now worldliness and quick riches without effort
1 Like
|Re: Brothers, How Do You Cope Sitting Beside Ladies That Bare Cleavage In Church? by blackbeau1(f): 8:47am
Either you control your mind or you find a different seat
Sexuality / What Is A Familiar Spirit? / Pastor Chris & The Superhuman Complex – 2 Corinthians 5:17
Viewing this topic: obi58, valemtech(m), Feranmicharless, Worldbest281, LargeBreed(m), iba(m), ameristu, Caulay(m), Supercoo, pascalval, Larrybabs17, oluwatymylehyn(m), destinychild715, Utibejames, Ojemedad, superhumanist(m), Xerum(m), ashiwajew, JOSSYTEM(f), alveene(m), memnon37(m), Deelola(f), kondum1, megatran(m), maamisco(f), Ajokeade17, wiringdpt(m), blessedweapon(m), akdjr(m), naijanative, AdetayoS(m), Kingsley10000, rikatrina, Pacman1998, Phil69(m), kelvindim(m), damzyofficial23, jnrbona, platinumsam, rule(m), skallion7(m), PrinceAkbabio(m), dopedealer(m), REB3L(m), echomog1, itsMrIke(m), omoobi(m), Bonaventura(m), bilag17, Yakdbull and 86 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6