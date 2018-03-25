Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Brothers, How Do You Cope Sitting Beside Ladies That Bare Cleavage In Church? (7826 Views)

Sometimes it's difficult sitting beside girls who dress indecently to church, the worst part is they won't even cover up while sitting with you, instead of you as a guy concentrating in church, your mind will be running to and fro.



Please share your experience if you have been in such situation before and how one can cope

It is a must to sit near her? Carry your bible and simply go and seat with a person decently dressed biko. 22 Likes 1 Share

You are the person distracting yourself because you are paying unnecessary attention to their exposed dressing 12 Likes

airmirthd1:

It is a must to sit near her? Carry your bible and simply go and seat with a person decently dressed biko. What if there is no other sit? What if there is no other sit?

it distracts U from the boring sermon..



Finally, Best time do Nairaland(just like i'm doing now) is during Boring sermon, repeating same old shyte week in week out... 2 Likes 1 Share

airmirthd1:

It is a must to sit near her? Carry your bible and simply go and seat with a person decently dressed biko.

which church be that bro 6 Likes 1 Share

By 'having the breastplate of righteousness' 5 Likes

I don't go to church 3 Likes

You cope with your dick sir

Where is the Church? I need to go there, I can smell more blessing. 4 Likes

You must have suffered your eyes very well @op;

That stylish look when you don't want her town notice that you've been staring at the boobs!

Your eyes muscles don suffer!



You need the holy spirit more than ever to sanctify your mind and eyes.



Kpele, hope you no carry verseline go church?



Emi eshu dey your body! 2 Likes

There is nothing more adventurous than having konji in the house of God..

I have bleeped more than 4 choir members this month alone. Almighty God be praised. 6 Likes

I think of the plan of action to get them on my bed

Change your seat shikina 2 Likes

In my church, guys sit on their own. Ladies on their own. And them no even born you well to dress anyhow come my church. Na ushers go send you back!!! 3 Likes 1 Share

airmirthd1:

It is a must to sit near her? Carry your bible and simply go and seat with a person decently dressed biko. it's a must my dear.... Abegg Wer u siddon? hopeBare the cleavage? it's a must my dear.... Abegg Wer u siddon? hopeBare the cleavage?

the kain mess and bad smell wey dey ooze out of those curves yansh no go gree me sit beside anyone of them 1 Like

Olawale118:

which church be that bro

You want to go there You want to go there

samzzycash:

There is nothing more adventurous than having konji in the house of God..

I have bleeped more than 4 choir members this month alone. Almighty God be praised. bros you be case oh. Who dey do you don die!!! bros you be case oh. Who dey do you don die!!!

I'll help her do the rest, by that time my ***** go don long like pencil.

I close my eyes till the service is over because I am allergic to boobs / mammary glands, they make me hyper next news jare 1 Share

is this supposed to be funny is breast a new thing. Rubbish and very unintelligent post 1 Like









Don't let the devil use you







Op I simple relocate to another seat. And report to a female usher she'll talk to her the girls way.

Well I devise new means to stare at it



Only thing is that after service/mass I discover I didn't learn anything new



Which is okay



Because the pastor talks about the same subject (tithing and giving) every sunday

Happy Sunday guys

It shows that the preaching of righteousness has been lost in churches. The focus is now worldliness and quick riches without effort 1 Like