|Edo University Commissions First Anatomage Table In Nigeria by 360metrosports: 8:48am
Edo University Iyamho, has again made history, with the commissioning of the Anatomage Table by any Medical Training institution in Nigeria.
The Vice Chancellor of the institution, Engr. (Prof.) Emmanuel Aluyor, made this disclosure Friday, during the University’s 2nd Founder’s Day, held at Iyamho in Etsako West local government area of the State.
According to the VC, an Anatomage Table is the most technologically advanced anatomy visualization system in the world for anatomy education which has been adopted by many of the world’s leading medical schools.
He further disclosed that the University is one of the four Medical Training institutions in Nigeria with power lab system for teaching Physiology and Pharmacology, adding that the clinical skills laboratory when fully operational, will compete with other leading medical schools in the continent.
It would be recalled that the University management recently signed memorandum of understanding for partnership with two foreign universities, namely, Worcester State University, Massachusetts, United States of America, and the University of Sunderland, United Kingdom.
Prof. Aluyor said the partnerships would afford some students of the institution the opportunity to spend between one and two years abroad in the students’ exchange programme, to complete their training in approved program.
He said that the University has made history within its two years of existence, having just been adjudged the best State-owned University in Nigeria and 3rd out of 160 Universities assessed by the National Universities Commission (NUC), in the Open Educational Resources (OER) ranking recently.
“Achieving this feat just within two years of its existence further shows that the vision of the University to become a centre of excellence in quality teaching, research, innovations and community development is being vigorously pursued in order to live up to its motto ‘Quality Education for Development,'” he added.
http://www.metronaija.ng/edo-university-commissions-first-anatomage-table-in-nigeria/
|Re: Edo University Commissions First Anatomage Table In Nigeria by iamKajogbola: 9:12am
Is alright
|Re: Edo University Commissions First Anatomage Table In Nigeria by NwaAmaikpe: 9:12am
It is not such a great feat considering the resources at their disposal.
Their Anatomy department had no difficulty in getting cadavers for this research unlike other schools considering the fact that herdsmen butcher farmers anyhow now in the Elele and Iyamho axis and the Mopol 60 base stationed there does nothing aside extorting bike riders.
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Edo University Commissions First Anatomage Table In Nigeria by teebaxy(m): 9:12am
Ok
|Re: Edo University Commissions First Anatomage Table In Nigeria by phranklyn92(m): 9:13am
Wonderful... it's simply a statement of intent. To achieve those 2 feats in just 2 years?! Absolutely great!!!!
|Re: Edo University Commissions First Anatomage Table In Nigeria by daroz(m): 9:13am
Nice one from my state. I know Haters will choose to avoid this thread since it does not involve prostitution and cultism.
Nonsense
1 Like
|Re: Edo University Commissions First Anatomage Table In Nigeria by KingTrollMan: 9:13am
Very Nice. More of this.
|Re: Edo University Commissions First Anatomage Table In Nigeria by teebaxy(m): 9:13am
phranklyn92:what
|Re: Edo University Commissions First Anatomage Table In Nigeria by daroz(m): 9:14am
|Re: Edo University Commissions First Anatomage Table In Nigeria by Salmoneus(m): 9:14am
What is an anatomage table?
1 Like
|Re: Edo University Commissions First Anatomage Table In Nigeria by Deltayankeeboi: 9:14am
Salmoneus:it means a table that is anatomage
5 Likes
|Re: Edo University Commissions First Anatomage Table In Nigeria by daroz(m): 9:14am
|Re: Edo University Commissions First Anatomage Table In Nigeria by Lanre4uonly(m): 9:15am
That's good.
|Re: Edo University Commissions First Anatomage Table In Nigeria by free2ryhme: 9:18am
360metrosports:
How many doctors has the university graduated?
|Re: Edo University Commissions First Anatomage Table In Nigeria by Kingwizzy16(m): 9:18am
What's that??
|Re: Edo University Commissions First Anatomage Table In Nigeria by jendhorlee(m): 9:19am
1 Like
|Re: Edo University Commissions First Anatomage Table In Nigeria by Tiffbuxas: 9:26am
ASA7677:dude this is 2018
|Re: Edo University Commissions First Anatomage Table In Nigeria by Tapout(m): 9:26am
NwaAmaikpe:
oga Thats the essence of the anatomage table... They don't need cadavers anymore... When they tell u to Read ur books you won't read
7 Likes
|Re: Edo University Commissions First Anatomage Table In Nigeria by abimic(m): 9:27am
Professor Aluyo is now a vc ....wow..... My professor then in UNIBEN,.. A Great mind of the civil engineering department, professor sunny, professor akii and others..... Engineering professors are the best!
|Re: Edo University Commissions First Anatomage Table In Nigeria by veacea: 9:27am
Congrats to them
|Re: Edo University Commissions First Anatomage Table In Nigeria by danjumakolo: 9:28am
1 Like
|Re: Edo University Commissions First Anatomage Table In Nigeria by noupzy: 9:28am
|Re: Edo University Commissions First Anatomage Table In Nigeria by IMASTEX: 9:29am
Good development
|Re: Edo University Commissions First Anatomage Table In Nigeria by danjumakolo: 9:30am
It's pronounced Anatomaj
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QRiKIG9AYV8
|Re: Edo University Commissions First Anatomage Table In Nigeria by Blacky1: 9:33am
Hmmmmm .,....them be no get person wey get camera to snap the table and show us...make I pass jarreee, believe Nigerians elite at your peril
|Re: Edo University Commissions First Anatomage Table In Nigeria by kennsville(m): 9:37am
No picture. Or did they commission the sight for the anatomage..
|Re: Edo University Commissions First Anatomage Table In Nigeria by daroz(m): 9:43am
noupzy:So yahoo Boys don dey recruit, na wa o
|Re: Edo University Commissions First Anatomage Table In Nigeria by mediclife1987(m): 9:46am
noupzy:
Hmm....caveat.
|Re: Edo University Commissions First Anatomage Table In Nigeria by davide470(m): 9:58am
..I am not here for the table. I am here for the VC; Engr (Prof.) Aluyor!
The man who comes to class and spends half the time discussing politics in Nigeria instead of the teaching Chemical Engineering Modelling.
Lol. I see he has found good fortunes!
|Re: Edo University Commissions First Anatomage Table In Nigeria by Paschy88(m): 9:58am
No pinshure.. Must we google everything we don't know?
|Re: Edo University Commissions First Anatomage Table In Nigeria by jeronimo(m): 10:03am
Huge stride indeed. Wait o, does this means Edo state now has two state universities in addition to UNIBEN and Okada university?
