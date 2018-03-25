Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Edo University Commissions First Anatomage Table In Nigeria (4776 Views)

The Vice Chancellor of the institution, Engr. (Prof.) Emmanuel Aluyor, made this disclosure Friday, during the University’s 2nd Founder’s Day, held at Iyamho in Etsako West local government area of the State.



According to the VC, an Anatomage Table is the most technologically advanced anatomy visualization system in the world for anatomy education which has been adopted by many of the world’s leading medical schools.



He further disclosed that the University is one of the four Medical Training institutions in Nigeria with power lab system for teaching Physiology and Pharmacology, adding that the clinical skills laboratory when fully operational, will compete with other leading medical schools in the continent.



It would be recalled that the University management recently signed memorandum of understanding for partnership with two foreign universities, namely, Worcester State University, Massachusetts, United States of America, and the University of Sunderland, United Kingdom.



Prof. Aluyor said the partnerships would afford some students of the institution the opportunity to spend between one and two years abroad in the students’ exchange programme, to complete their training in approved program.



He said that the University has made history within its two years of existence, having just been adjudged the best State-owned University in Nigeria and 3rd out of 160 Universities assessed by the National Universities Commission (NUC), in the Open Educational Resources (OER) ranking recently.



“Achieving this feat just within two years of its existence further shows that the vision of the University to become a centre of excellence in quality teaching, research, innovations and community development is being vigorously pursued in order to live up to its motto ‘Quality Education for Development,'” he added.



It is not such a great feat considering the resources at their disposal.



Their Anatomy department had no difficulty in getting cadavers for this research unlike other schools considering the fact that herdsmen butcher farmers anyhow now in the Elele and Iyamho axis and the Mopol 60 base stationed there does nothing aside extorting bike riders.

Wonderful... it's simply a statement of intent. To achieve those 2 feats in just 2 years?! Absolutely great!!!!

Nice one from my state. I know Haters will choose to avoid this thread since it does not involve prostitution and cultism.

Very Nice. More of this.

What is an anatomage table? 1 Like

What is an anatomage table? it means a table that is anatomage 5 Likes

That's good.

?? What's that??

Nice feat.



It won't be so difficult for the Anatomy department to get cadavers considering the fact that herdsmen butcher farmers anyhow now in the Elele and Iyamho axis and the Mopol 60 base stationed there does nothing aside extorting bike riders.

oga Thats the essence of the anatomage table... They don't need cadavers anymore... When they tell u to Read ur books you won't read 7 Likes

....wow..... My professor then in UNIBEN,.. A Great mind of the civil engineering department, professor sunny, professor akii and others..... Engineering professors are the best! Professor Aluyo is now a vc....wow..... My professor then in UNIBEN,.. A Great mind of the civil engineering department, professor sunny, professor akii and others..... Engineering professors are the best!

Congrats to them



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rXlYM1m3lEE 1 Like

Good development









https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QRiKIG9AYV8 It's pronounced Anatomaj

Hmmmmm .,....them be no get person wey get camera to snap the table and show us...make I pass jarreee, believe Nigerians elite at your peril

No picture. Or did they commission the sight for the anatomage..

So yahoo Boys don dey recruit, na wa o

Hmm....caveat. Hmm....caveat.

..I am not here for the table. I am here for the VC; Engr (Prof.) Aluyor!



The man who comes to class and spends half the time discussing politics in Nigeria instead of the teaching Chemical Engineering Modelling.



Lol. I see he has found good fortunes!

.. Must we google everything we don't know? No pinshure.. Must we google everything we don't know?