He is such a doting husband!



He is such a doting husband!



Ftc on a palm Sunday...

For men wey dey hustle...dis week go sure die...

All for the camera..!!! Ftc on a palm Sunday... For men wey dey hustle...dis week go sure die... Oya recieve it...!!!

he started again o. will he do this for the rest of their marriage life?

All these asslicking, just earn face with her billionaire father.



I don't Fatima for marrying him though, age isn't on her side

I still don't think dangote's wealth is well deserved because all he did was use government influences to amass them, this includes otedola.



These are the guys that helped make cheap buildings on banana island cost 600 million naira, more expensive than luxury house in California.



Talk of making money you really didn't work hard for, just connections. 12 Likes 1 Share

If na me self, I will carry water to wash the leg dry it with my clothes before putting on the shoes for her. Na money dey talk.



Some people with their little money will take / make people travel to Dubai or South Africa to have their weddings but Dangote the richest man in Africa instead of taking people out of Nigeria brought Bill Gates to Nigeria for his daughters wedding.

That is to tell you class is different from school.

Love

fool ya selves

Money good o

Haram Haram

Hope he wont be the errand boy at home?

Go wash my undies = yes ma

Go get me soft drink = yes ma

Abeg watin Haram mean sef ? This is haram..Abeg watin Haram mean sef ?

What's this doing on front page? 1 Like

lovely

Starting what he can't finish

tomorrow we don't want to hear divorce oo... happy married life

Beautiful

Hmmmm.....First timers

E don dey start.....



Na joke o!

Some couples started this way...and mind you, only the best moments are seen on photographs 1 Like

If na me i go do pass that one,do you knw who is girl father is? Even if i no love her,as a confirm igbo boy wey i be,i dnt mind showing her unconditional fake love ooo,i go sweep our room,wash her cloth,name it .....

360metrosports:



He is such a doting husband!



http://www.metronaija.ng/photo-fatima-dangotes-husband-jamil-abubakar-helping-her-adjust-her-shoe/





na real camera washy be this one



na real camera washy be this one make una give them one week, just one week. leopard go show his true spot

This is nice. This is how men should treat their wives.



women deserves to be pampered.

What's the point of this news

innocential3032:

This is why you ll hardly come across a respect deserving igbo man

exactly what i have planned for my future wife

Why didn't she wear hijab? Religion is not just the opium of the masses, it's a strong tool in the hand of the rich to oppress the poor more...and make them to accept poverty as a destiny....

NAIJA'S RICHEST SON IN LAW.

marunga:

he started again o. will he do this for the rest of their marriage life?

This is scary This is scary

innocential3032:

Mumu