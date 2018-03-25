₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Jamil Abubakar Helps His Wife, Fatima Dangote Adjust Her Shoes by 360metrosports: 8:55am
He is such a doting husband!
|Re: Jamil Abubakar Helps His Wife, Fatima Dangote Adjust Her Shoes by chrisbaby24(m): 9:02am
All for the camera..!!!
Ftc on a palm Sunday...
For men wey dey hustle...dis week go sure die...
Oya recieve it...!!!
|Re: Jamil Abubakar Helps His Wife, Fatima Dangote Adjust Her Shoes by marunga(m): 9:36am
he started again o. will he do this for the rest of their marriage life?
|Re: Jamil Abubakar Helps His Wife, Fatima Dangote Adjust Her Shoes by swiz123(m): 11:50am
All these asslicking, just earn face with her billionaire father.
I don't Fatima for marrying him though, age isn't on her side
|Re: Jamil Abubakar Helps His Wife, Fatima Dangote Adjust Her Shoes by slightlyMad(f): 11:50am
I still don't think dangote's wealth is well deserved because all he did was use government influences to amass them, this includes otedola.
These are the guys that helped make cheap buildings on banana island cost 600 million naira, more expensive than luxury house in California.
Talk of making money you really didn't work hard for, just connections.
|Re: Jamil Abubakar Helps His Wife, Fatima Dangote Adjust Her Shoes by Teewhy2: 11:50am
If na me self, I will carry water to wash the leg dry it with my clothes before putting on the shoes for her. Na money dey talk.
Some people with their little money will take / make people travel to Dubai or South Africa to have their weddings but Dangote the richest man in Africa instead of taking people out of Nigeria brought Bill Gates to Nigeria for his daughters wedding.
That is to tell you class is different from school.
|Re: Jamil Abubakar Helps His Wife, Fatima Dangote Adjust Her Shoes by ochardbaby(m): 11:50am
Love
|Re: Jamil Abubakar Helps His Wife, Fatima Dangote Adjust Her Shoes by joeaz58(m): 11:50am
fool ya selves
|Re: Jamil Abubakar Helps His Wife, Fatima Dangote Adjust Her Shoes by Bizzysmitty: 11:50am
Money good o
|Re: Jamil Abubakar Helps His Wife, Fatima Dangote Adjust Her Shoes by Nairalanddist: 11:50am
Haram
|Re: Jamil Abubakar Helps His Wife, Fatima Dangote Adjust Her Shoes by nairavsdollars(f): 11:51am
Hope he wont be the errand boy at home?
Go wash my undies = yes ma
Go get me soft drink = yes ma
Run to the market = yes ma
|Re: Jamil Abubakar Helps His Wife, Fatima Dangote Adjust Her Shoes by lifestyle1(m): 11:51am
This is haram..
Abeg watin Haram mean sef ?
|Re: Jamil Abubakar Helps His Wife, Fatima Dangote Adjust Her Shoes by QuickStandard: 11:51am
What's this doing on front page?
|Re: Jamil Abubakar Helps His Wife, Fatima Dangote Adjust Her Shoes by bilo1(m): 11:51am
lovely
|Re: Jamil Abubakar Helps His Wife, Fatima Dangote Adjust Her Shoes by Zaikon(m): 11:51am
Starting what he can't finish
|Re: Jamil Abubakar Helps His Wife, Fatima Dangote Adjust Her Shoes by datfreshdoc(m): 11:51am
tomorrow we don't want to hear divorce oo... happy married life
|Re: Jamil Abubakar Helps His Wife, Fatima Dangote Adjust Her Shoes by Oblitz(m): 11:51am
Beautiful
|Re: Jamil Abubakar Helps His Wife, Fatima Dangote Adjust Her Shoes by bidemz(m): 11:51am
Hmmmm.....First timers
|Re: Jamil Abubakar Helps His Wife, Fatima Dangote Adjust Her Shoes by Jeezuzpick(m): 11:51am
E don dey start.....
Tomorrow na to dey wash her.........
Na joke o!
|Re: Jamil Abubakar Helps His Wife, Fatima Dangote Adjust Her Shoes by GOATandYAMtheory: 11:52am
Some couples started this way...and mind you, only the best moments are seen on photographs
|Re: Jamil Abubakar Helps His Wife, Fatima Dangote Adjust Her Shoes by innocential3032(m): 11:53am
If na me i go do pass that one,do you knw who is girl father is? Even if i no love her,as a confirm igbo boy wey i be,i dnt mind showing her unconditional fake love ooo,i go sweep our room,wash her cloth,name it .....
|Re: Jamil Abubakar Helps His Wife, Fatima Dangote Adjust Her Shoes by free2ryhme: 11:54am
360metrosports:
na real camera washy be this one
make una give them one week, just one week. leopard go show his true spot
|Re: Jamil Abubakar Helps His Wife, Fatima Dangote Adjust Her Shoes by Wiseandtrue(f): 11:54am
This is nice. This is how men should treat their wives.
women deserves to be pampered.
|Re: Jamil Abubakar Helps His Wife, Fatima Dangote Adjust Her Shoes by AFONJAboiy: 11:54am
What's the point of this news
|Re: Jamil Abubakar Helps His Wife, Fatima Dangote Adjust Her Shoes by GOATandYAMtheory: 11:55am
innocential3032:This is why you ll hardly come across a respect deserving igbo man
|Re: Jamil Abubakar Helps His Wife, Fatima Dangote Adjust Her Shoes by KendrickAyomide: 11:55am
.
|Re: Jamil Abubakar Helps His Wife, Fatima Dangote Adjust Her Shoes by Bmaster(m): 11:55am
exactly what i have planned for my future wife
|Re: Jamil Abubakar Helps His Wife, Fatima Dangote Adjust Her Shoes by lawman88(m): 11:56am
Why didn't she wear hijab? Religion is not just the opium of the masses, it's a strong tool in the hand of the rich to oppress the poor more...and make them to accept poverty as a destiny....
|Re: Jamil Abubakar Helps His Wife, Fatima Dangote Adjust Her Shoes by maskamdo(m): 11:56am
NAIJA'S RICHEST SON IN LAW.
|Re: Jamil Abubakar Helps His Wife, Fatima Dangote Adjust Her Shoes by ZombieTAMER: 11:56am
marunga:
This is scary
|Re: Jamil Abubakar Helps His Wife, Fatima Dangote Adjust Her Shoes by MiamiePizza(m): 11:57am
innocential3032:Mumu
|Re: Jamil Abubakar Helps His Wife, Fatima Dangote Adjust Her Shoes by Throwback: 11:57am
slightlyMad:
If Dangote did not work for his money over more than 2 decades he has been notable in the business circle, then I reckon he stole it and became an overnight billionaire?
We all know what business sectors Dangote operates, and like all true entrepreneurs, he tries to dominate and monopolize the competition, while ensuring he remains in the good books of any government of any tribe. He is both political and apolitical. He is Hausa/Fulani/Yoruba/Ijaw/Igbo whenever the need arise. He understands that he has a diverse customer base who are the ones that continue to put money into his pocket.
Most importantly, he is neither proud nor boastful, nor does he claim to have been the reason why any development was attained anywhere. In staying humble those who are above him exalted him till he rose above them. Ultimately, making more friends and less enemies.
Learn from Dangote, and you will be successful too.
