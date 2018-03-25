THE DAY EBONYI SOUTH ZONE HONOURED THEIR SON







By Philip Nweze





The mega rally organized last Friday by the people of Ebonyi South district in support of Governor David Umahi is a great example of what happens when leadership does its work right. The buzz around Government Secondary School Afikpo, venue of the event captured it all. Umahi is a symbol that his people themselves choose to lift up with their votes and invest their collective dreams in. The southerners couldn't help but roll out their drums to publicly acknowledge the performance of their son which has shaken Ebonyi state to its root and rekindled hope in the future of democracy in the state. Without doubt, their son and governor has unleashed a series of well thought out and adequately funded development schemes across the state and when the curtain finally drops on the current tenure, Governor Umahi will take a deserved bow to the tumultuous cheer of an appreciative audience of kinsmen and brothers.



The mega rally delivered on the wings of Ebonyi South Development Public Officers Forum was a demonstration of a rare show of unity by the southerners. The event , which was an expression of public officers from the zone was an opportunity to celebrate and bring to the front burner their son's infrastructural and administrative accomplishments comprising good road networks, modern flyovers, beautified capital territory laced with trappings of modernity; including different brands of empowerment initiatives for Ebonyians and non Ebonyians residing in the state.



The governor arrived the scene like a king of the jungle, accompanied by his wife Rachel. The rousy welcome given to him was indicative of a man who has endeared himself to his people. The superlative support was encouraging and instructive. The welcome party was reflective of a man fondly loved and cherished by his people.



Not only was the governor honoured with a grand civic reception by his people, he was equally presented with a cheque of ten million naira, in advance, for the purchase of his gubernatorial nomination ticket as a sign of their commitment to his 're-election bid, in addition to two brand new campaign buses.



The rally cracked to life when the National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party, led by the National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus stormed Government Secondary School Afikpo. The PDP leadership believes that Umahi has garnered a shimmering rainbow of colours with his stunning performance. His speech had so many emotional hooks that sought to rouse Ndi Ebonyi and urge them to seize the moment. Seconds was full of praises for a man who has laid a solid foundation upon which his state stands. A man who has placed Ebonyi state on the map of national politics. A man who has transformed Ebonyi into a first class state.



After a thorough assessment of the brand of leadership in Ebonyi state, Secondus and his team, described Ebonyi Governor as a rare gift to his people. They spoke admiringly of the governor's vision and commitment which has placed the young state on the laps of glory and made her a force to reckon with in the league of States.



The hugely successful event lived up to its billings. There is no better way to show appreciation to a man who has brought the south to limelight; out of the woods to the land of hope and dream, other than gathering with a unified voice as they did, to collectively assure him that they are for him and with him in his quest to make Ebonyi state the number one state in the country.