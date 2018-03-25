₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Ebonyi South Zone Honours Umahi, Their Son by Nweze1986: 12:42pm
THE DAY EBONYI SOUTH ZONE HONOURED THEIR SON
By Philip Nweze
The mega rally organized last Friday by the people of Ebonyi South district in support of Governor David Umahi is a great example of what happens when leadership does its work right. The buzz around Government Secondary School Afikpo, venue of the event captured it all. Umahi is a symbol that his people themselves choose to lift up with their votes and invest their collective dreams in. The southerners couldn't help but roll out their drums to publicly acknowledge the performance of their son which has shaken Ebonyi state to its root and rekindled hope in the future of democracy in the state. Without doubt, their son and governor has unleashed a series of well thought out and adequately funded development schemes across the state and when the curtain finally drops on the current tenure, Governor Umahi will take a deserved bow to the tumultuous cheer of an appreciative audience of kinsmen and brothers.
The mega rally delivered on the wings of Ebonyi South Development Public Officers Forum was a demonstration of a rare show of unity by the southerners. The event , which was an expression of public officers from the zone was an opportunity to celebrate and bring to the front burner their son's infrastructural and administrative accomplishments comprising good road networks, modern flyovers, beautified capital territory laced with trappings of modernity; including different brands of empowerment initiatives for Ebonyians and non Ebonyians residing in the state.
The governor arrived the scene like a king of the jungle, accompanied by his wife Rachel. The rousy welcome given to him was indicative of a man who has endeared himself to his people. The superlative support was encouraging and instructive. The welcome party was reflective of a man fondly loved and cherished by his people.
Not only was the governor honoured with a grand civic reception by his people, he was equally presented with a cheque of ten million naira, in advance, for the purchase of his gubernatorial nomination ticket as a sign of their commitment to his 're-election bid, in addition to two brand new campaign buses.
The rally cracked to life when the National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party, led by the National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus stormed Government Secondary School Afikpo. The PDP leadership believes that Umahi has garnered a shimmering rainbow of colours with his stunning performance. His speech had so many emotional hooks that sought to rouse Ndi Ebonyi and urge them to seize the moment. Seconds was full of praises for a man who has laid a solid foundation upon which his state stands. A man who has placed Ebonyi state on the map of national politics. A man who has transformed Ebonyi into a first class state.
After a thorough assessment of the brand of leadership in Ebonyi state, Secondus and his team, described Ebonyi Governor as a rare gift to his people. They spoke admiringly of the governor's vision and commitment which has placed the young state on the laps of glory and made her a force to reckon with in the league of States.
The hugely successful event lived up to its billings. There is no better way to show appreciation to a man who has brought the south to limelight; out of the woods to the land of hope and dream, other than gathering with a unified voice as they did, to collectively assure him that they are for him and with him in his quest to make Ebonyi state the number one state in the country.
|Re: Ebonyi South Zone Honours Umahi, Their Son by KingsleyCEO: 5:47pm
Nigeria! Celebrating mediocrity since 90s.
If you check well you will discover this honor stuff is not speaking the mind of the majority rather only a few cronies.
1 Like
|Re: Ebonyi South Zone Honours Umahi, Their Son by BruncleZuma: 5:47pm
|Re: Ebonyi South Zone Honours Umahi, Their Son by Banwod1st(m): 5:47pm
Hmmm, sounds good.
|Re: Ebonyi South Zone Honours Umahi, Their Son by Ralphdan(m): 5:48pm
Honouring a thief
|Re: Ebonyi South Zone Honours Umahi, Their Son by Godsent4life: 5:48pm
|Re: Ebonyi South Zone Honours Umahi, Their Son by Banwod1st(m): 5:48pm
KingsleyCEO:Come and edit it o...
|Re: Ebonyi South Zone Honours Umahi, Their Son by Deltayankeeboi: 5:52pm
MY FELLOW NIGERIANS HOW
ARE YOU TODAY. .
OH SORRY I FORGOT. YOU
GUYS ARE STILL SUFFERING IN
THAT SHITHOLE, NOT GOOD,
DEVASTED, WRETCHED, HUNGRY, POOR, USELESS AND WITH NO HOPE FOR A BETTER
FUTURE.
SORRY THO. OVER HERE IN UK
LIFE IS GOOD FOR US.
|Re: Ebonyi South Zone Honours Umahi, Their Son by Deltayankeeboi: 5:52pm
LIFE IS GOOD
|Re: Ebonyi South Zone Honours Umahi, Their Son by Ralphdan(m): 5:53pm
Deltayankeeboi:
Whats this one saying
Deji u don forget say I dey here?
No let make I fall your hand here o
2 Likes
|Re: Ebonyi South Zone Honours Umahi, Their Son by Kennylash11(m): 5:53pm
Banwod1st:
|Re: Ebonyi South Zone Honours Umahi, Their Son by MYHUBBY(m): 5:53pm
na this short man they handle this big project. I like tall and giant ladies as well but na only short one dey come my way
|Re: Ebonyi South Zone Honours Umahi, Their Son by Jones4190: 5:55pm
|Re: Ebonyi South Zone Honours Umahi, Their Son by DonPiiko: 5:56pm
Correct governor, I will be there to welcome you in 3 weeks time, when you come to Abuja
|Re: Ebonyi South Zone Honours Umahi, Their Son by chloride6: 5:57pm
Nweze working for the salary
|Re: Ebonyi South Zone Honours Umahi, Their Son by BabatCargo(m): 5:58pm
Good one
|Re: Ebonyi South Zone Honours Umahi, Their Son by starbhooy(m): 5:59pm
Hnmm
|Re: Ebonyi South Zone Honours Umahi, Their Son by Billionboi: 5:59pm
Umahi is working
|Re: Ebonyi South Zone Honours Umahi, Their Son by Deltayankeeboi: 6:00pm
Ralphdan:I dont KNOW YOU. WHO ARE YOU?
|Re: Ebonyi South Zone Honours Umahi, Their Son by free2ryhme: 6:04pm
Nweze1986:
first son no dey ever finish for una story abi dem use am swear for una
in th end they are first class rouges
|Re: Ebonyi South Zone Honours Umahi, Their Son by Cokoxtrablog: 6:04pm
|Re: Ebonyi South Zone Honours Umahi, Their Son by okerekeikpo: 6:07pm
Idiot govano
|Re: Ebonyi South Zone Honours Umahi, Their Son by KingsleyCEO: 6:08pm
Banwod1st:
Done already
|Re: Ebonyi South Zone Honours Umahi, Their Son by Ralphdan(m): 6:11pm
Deltayankeeboi:
Lol
