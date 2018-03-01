Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Palm Sunday: Ugandans Hired A White Man To Play Jesus For Them (13852 Views)

Palm Sunday is the start of the Holy Week and the day Christians celebrate the triumphal entry of Jesus into Jerusalem, one week before he was crucified.



But a community Catholic church in the country's capital decided to use a 'real' White man to play the role of Jesus Christ whom they probably felt is White also - thereby causing unrest among Ugandan netizens.



Some online users were quick to criticize the pictures after they were shared online. Some said Africans who are not proud of themselves - like to feel inferior to the Whites while others argued that it is just a play and nothing else matters.



But jesus is not an African na 23 Likes 1 Share

Africans... When we go learn 4 Likes

Meanwhile in isreal one rabbi is calling black people monkey I don't belame Ugandans thou.



the character Jesus has always been play by white man ,even in the story book Jesus is portal as a white man with blue eyes and long hair, but it so amazing how Africans think some middle east man die 4 there sins.





a man that may or may not exist(cause there is no evidence that he did)I weep for black people it so sad. 12 Likes 3 Shares

northvietnam:

But jesus is not an African na and how do you know he's not an African... that is the same thing the post is talking about. we feel Jesus is White abi was White... we really don't know. na only for film Jesus White oo..lalasticlala what do you think 2 Likes 1 Share

Gossiplover:

and how do you know he's not an African... that is the same thing the post is talking about. we feel Jesus is White abi was White... we really don't know. na only for film Jesus White oo..lalasticlala what do you think

Consult ur bible...

Jesus christ of Nazareth...



His mother is an isreali Consult ur bible...Jesus christ of Nazareth...His mother is an isreali 20 Likes

Next time,he should use black Jesus so that peace will reign. 4 Likes

Was Jesus black? 2 Likes

Africa my Africa

And what if he is a member of the church and volunteered to act?





Lol...Jesus is from middle east na 1 Like

WHITE OR BLACK JESUS IS JESUS. 1 Like

Mental slavery... 2 Likes

but Jesus was from Isreal nah? Lolbut Jesus was from Isreal nah? 2 Likes

Just because the white man was the one who brought Jesus doesnt mean JESUS IS WHITE biko. 1 Like

He looks more like an ARAB paapa self. 4 Likes

We have to remember that these people are recreating the exact images they have been fed. Remember that they're are only expressing their ideas about the ethnicity of Jesus Christ as they have been taught.



It is widely accepted today that Jesus was a blackman, but then again, the church isn't very keen to correct racialistic misconceptions.



I am not offended by their use of a whiteman to play Jesus since catholicism is an image rich religion. 1 Like

Is Or was Jesus white or black?! I'm confused.

This is not a whiteman - it is an Arab. 5 Likes 1 Share

Jesus is a black 1 Like

Na Lebanese man sef. They no fit afford ordinary Caucasian male. Black man always low-key worship white folk regardless of race.