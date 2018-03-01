₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Palm Sunday: Ugandans Hired A White Man To Play Jesus For Them by Angelanest: 3:47pm
A heated debate has been sparked online after a White man was allegedly hired to play the role of Jesus Christ for Palm Sunday celebration at Munyonyo Martyrs Shrine in Kampala, Uganda.
Palm Sunday is the start of the Holy Week and the day Christians celebrate the triumphal entry of Jesus into Jerusalem, one week before he was crucified.
But a community Catholic church in the country's capital decided to use a 'real' White man to play the role of Jesus Christ whom they probably felt is White also - thereby causing unrest among Ugandan netizens.
Some online users were quick to criticize the pictures after they were shared online. Some said Africans who are not proud of themselves - like to feel inferior to the Whites while others argued that it is just a play and nothing else matters.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/ugandan-catholic-church-hires-a-white-man-to-play-jesus-for-them.html
|Re: Palm Sunday: Ugandans Hired A White Man To Play Jesus For Them by Angelanest: 3:48pm
|Re: Palm Sunday: Ugandans Hired A White Man To Play Jesus For Them by northvietnam(m): 3:49pm
But jesus is not an African na
|Re: Palm Sunday: Ugandans Hired A White Man To Play Jesus For Them by Horpsy17(m): 3:50pm
Africans... When we go learn
|Re: Palm Sunday: Ugandans Hired A White Man To Play Jesus For Them by Jesse01(m): 3:51pm
Meanwhile in isreal one rabbi is calling black people monkey I don't belame Ugandans thou.
the character Jesus has always been play by white man ,even in the story book Jesus is portal as a white man with blue eyes and long hair, but it so amazing how Africans think some middle east man die 4 there sins.
a man that may or may not exist(cause there is no evidence that he did)I weep for black people it so sad.
|Re: Palm Sunday: Ugandans Hired A White Man To Play Jesus For Them by Gossiplover: 3:52pm
and how do you know he's not an African... that is the same thing the post is talking about. we feel Jesus is White abi was White... we really don't know. na only for film Jesus White oo..lalasticlala what do you think
northvietnam:
|Re: Palm Sunday: Ugandans Hired A White Man To Play Jesus For Them by northvietnam(m): 4:04pm
Gossiplover:
Consult ur bible...
Jesus christ of Nazareth...
His mother is an isreali
|Re: Palm Sunday: Ugandans Hired A White Man To Play Jesus For Them by Evablizin(f): 5:23pm
Next time,he should use black Jesus so that peace will reign.
|Re: Palm Sunday: Ugandans Hired A White Man To Play Jesus For Them by Ladyhippolyta88(f): 5:50pm
Evablizin:Happy birthday Evablizin.May God guide you and protect you may all the good things of life locate you and be at your doorstep may the evil eyes of the enemy not see you.All the best as you add another year to your age.
|Re: Palm Sunday: Ugandans Hired A White Man To Play Jesus For Them by Evablizin(f): 5:55pm
Ladyhippolyta88:Amen and Amen, Thanks dear .
|Re: Palm Sunday: Ugandans Hired A White Man To Play Jesus For Them by Ladyhippolyta88(f): 5:57pm
Evablizin:You are welcome.
|Re: Palm Sunday: Ugandans Hired A White Man To Play Jesus For Them by soberdrunk(m): 6:48pm
Was Jesus black?
|Re: Palm Sunday: Ugandans Hired A White Man To Play Jesus For Them by bjayx: 6:48pm
Africa my Africa
|Re: Palm Sunday: Ugandans Hired A White Man To Play Jesus For Them by Empress2014(f): 6:49pm
The mumu sef is feeling like jesus :
|Re: Palm Sunday: Ugandans Hired A White Man To Play Jesus For Them by Nwaohafia1(f): 6:49pm
And what if he is a member of the church and volunteered to act?
I'm off to Dstv 198. See you all lerra!
|Re: Palm Sunday: Ugandans Hired A White Man To Play Jesus For Them by anyimontana(m): 6:49pm
Lol...Jesus is from middle east na
|Re: Palm Sunday: Ugandans Hired A White Man To Play Jesus For Them by Deltayankeeboi: 6:49pm
WHITE OR BLACK JESUS IS JESUS.
|Re: Palm Sunday: Ugandans Hired A White Man To Play Jesus For Them by SoftP(m): 6:49pm
Mental slavery...
|Re: Palm Sunday: Ugandans Hired A White Man To Play Jesus For Them by futprintz(m): 6:50pm
Lol but Jesus was from Isreal nah?
|Re: Palm Sunday: Ugandans Hired A White Man To Play Jesus For Them by IamJix: 6:50pm
mumu set of fools.
|Re: Palm Sunday: Ugandans Hired A White Man To Play Jesus For Them by Godwinfury(m): 6:50pm
When will this idiots ever learn?
Just because the white man was the one who brought Jesus doesnt mean JESUS IS WHITE biko.
|Re: Palm Sunday: Ugandans Hired A White Man To Play Jesus For Them by Mandrake007(m): 6:50pm
And so? did that change africa's poverty level?
|Re: Palm Sunday: Ugandans Hired A White Man To Play Jesus For Them by afamaustin(m): 6:51pm
Just laughing
|Re: Palm Sunday: Ugandans Hired A White Man To Play Jesus For Them by Pray(m): 6:51pm
He looks more like an ARAB paapa self.
|Re: Palm Sunday: Ugandans Hired A White Man To Play Jesus For Them by KOPT33: 6:52pm
We have to remember that these people are recreating the exact images they have been fed. Remember that they're are only expressing their ideas about the ethnicity of Jesus Christ as they have been taught.
It is widely accepted today that Jesus was a blackman, but then again, the church isn't very keen to correct racialistic misconceptions.
I am not offended by their use of a whiteman to play Jesus since catholicism is an image rich religion.
|Re: Palm Sunday: Ugandans Hired A White Man To Play Jesus For Them by ArcGibson: 6:52pm
Is Or was Jesus white or black?! I'm confused.
|Re: Palm Sunday: Ugandans Hired A White Man To Play Jesus For Them by KOPT33: 6:53pm
This is not a whiteman - it is an Arab.
|Re: Palm Sunday: Ugandans Hired A White Man To Play Jesus For Them by cana882(m): 6:53pm
Lol
|Re: Palm Sunday: Ugandans Hired A White Man To Play Jesus For Them by nairavsdollars(f): 6:54pm
Jesus is a black
|Re: Palm Sunday: Ugandans Hired A White Man To Play Jesus For Them by Seajae: 6:54pm
Na Lebanese man sef. They no fit afford ordinary Caucasian male. Black man always low-key worship white folk regardless of race.
|Re: Palm Sunday: Ugandans Hired A White Man To Play Jesus For Them by Movingcoil(m): 6:56pm
Don't bleeping say the whole Christians celebrate this poo please.
