|FG Reacts To Sgt. David Bako E-Mail On Dapchi Abduction, Release by nairavsdollars(f): 4:15pm
Temidayo Akinsuyi, Lagos
The Federal Government on Sunday described as fake a viral news of a certain Nigerian Christian soldier, Sergeant David Bako from the Middle Belt, Plateau State who revealed how the Dapchi schoolgirls kidnap drama was plotted and executed.
In an email sent to a Paris based news outlet, the said Sergeant David Bako said the plot was planned and rehearsed for two weeks by Buhari’s loyalists in the army of which he was one. He said the desperation by Buhari to rule Nigeria for another four years drove him on to employ all means to make sure he remains in power.
However addressing newsmen in Lagos, Alhaji Lai Mohammed who described the news as disinformation and fake news said there is no soldier bearing the name ‘David Bako’ in the Nigerian Army and that the intention of those behind the fake news is to cause disaffection between Christian and Muslims.
While urging Nigerians especially the media to be wary of fake news being bandied about, the minister who said many naysayers who are desperate to unseat President Muhammadu Buhari are behind the fake news added that the administration’s prompt response in securing the release of the girls is causing naysayers a lot of heartaches.
“Let me use this opportunity to react to the fake news making the rounds concerning a supposed Sergeant in the Nigerian Army, named David Bako, who said he was part of an alleged conspiracy by the Government to abduct the Dapchi girls.
“This is a classic example of what I have just said: Disinformation and fake news! I can tell you categorically that this David Bako is fake. There is no such soldier in the Nigerian Army. There was no conspiracy anywhere. The intention of those behind the disinformation and fake news is to cause disaffection between Christians and Muslims, and between Southerners and Northerners”.
“This Administration’s success in seeking an early release of the Dapchi girls has ruffled many feathers. It has upturned a lot of plans by naysayers. They have not been able to sleep since the girls came back”.
“Their campaign to unseat President Buhari is fuelling their desperation. Nigerians should prepare to see more avalanche of disinformation and fake news. But they should not lend any credibility to such reports. They belong to the trash can!
Read more https://independent.ng/dapchi-david-bako-viral-e-mail-classic-example-of-fake-news-fg/
|Re: FG Reacts To Sgt. David Bako E-Mail On Dapchi Abduction, Release by Paperwhite(m): 4:19pm
Chibok and Dapchi incidents were grand conspiracy by the APC QED.The difference is that they used both as tools of political propaganda @ different times;the former when they were in the opposition & latter both as ruling & opposition to itself.
Karma is telling on them.Check out the incongrous statements they have been issueing with the Dapchi case.No peace for the wicked.
|Re: FG Reacts To Sgt. David Bako E-Mail On Dapchi Abduction, Release by sassysure: 4:25pm
See how swift and quick he replied. Why are they afraid?
|Re: FG Reacts To Sgt. David Bako E-Mail On Dapchi Abduction, Release by BankeSmalls(f): 4:38pm
The guilty are afraid
|Re: FG Reacts To Sgt. David Bako E-Mail On Dapchi Abduction, Release by Biglittlelois(f): 4:39pm
Of course there will be no Sgt. David Bako in the military, do you think the real person will be soo stupid to reveal his real name and identity so that him and his family and entire generation will be slaughtered like meat
|Re: FG Reacts To Sgt. David Bako E-Mail On Dapchi Abduction, Release by iyke926(m): 4:39pm
Paperwhite:
You've said it all.
|Re: FG Reacts To Sgt. David Bako E-Mail On Dapchi Abduction, Release by kenonze(f): 4:40pm
The so called e-mail was simply edited. They have plenty of such mails waiting for the right time to unleash it for the gullible to consume
|Re: FG Reacts To Sgt. David Bako E-Mail On Dapchi Abduction, Release by okonja(m): 4:40pm
ok
|Re: FG Reacts To Sgt. David Bako E-Mail On Dapchi Abduction, Release by Jaykolo10(m): 4:40pm
All na wayo
|Re: FG Reacts To Sgt. David Bako E-Mail On Dapchi Abduction, Release by MANNABBQGRILLS: 4:40pm
“This Administration’s success in seeking an early release of the Dapchi girls has ruffled many feathers. It has upturned a lot of plans by naysayers. They have not been able to sleep since the girls came back”.
|Re: FG Reacts To Sgt. David Bako E-Mail On Dapchi Abduction, Release by dynicks(m): 4:40pm
APC loyalist/ zombies be like " How out assess gets to be exposed at every plan we cook up shocks me; abi we no dey play our cards well or what"?
d matter dey weak me ooo; e truly dey weak me......oga lai moha abeg find better lie give this people biko....shame don dey catch us small small.......make we no go dey talk now e go come be like say we dey wail..
|Re: FG Reacts To Sgt. David Bako E-Mail On Dapchi Abduction, Release by noble2faith(m): 4:41pm
shakpatialaba!!!! walaka!!!!
|Re: FG Reacts To Sgt. David Bako E-Mail On Dapchi Abduction, Release by Ngokafor(f): 4:41pm
Ndi oshi!!...ofvourse you will say its all fabrication,before nko??.....Dapchi kidnap is nothng but a poorly scripted APC movie...Unfortunately its a huge flop.
|Re: FG Reacts To Sgt. David Bako E-Mail On Dapchi Abduction, Release by Newbiee: 4:41pm
We know is wailers concocted sergeant
|Re: FG Reacts To Sgt. David Bako E-Mail On Dapchi Abduction, Release by Nancy2018(f): 4:41pm
Buhari acting movie... A pity Buhari is now into kidnapping instead of governance
|Re: FG Reacts To Sgt. David Bako E-Mail On Dapchi Abduction, Release by datola: 4:41pm
ok
|Re: FG Reacts To Sgt. David Bako E-Mail On Dapchi Abduction, Release by talk2percy(m): 4:41pm
Shithole administration that cannot plan common a clean kidnap and rescue operation!
|Re: FG Reacts To Sgt. David Bako E-Mail On Dapchi Abduction, Release by alan056: 4:41pm
Not saying it's entirely true, but this is possible
|Re: FG Reacts To Sgt. David Bako E-Mail On Dapchi Abduction, Release by junkiesneverdie: 4:41pm
Nigeria Has become House of Commotion!!!
|Re: FG Reacts To Sgt. David Bako E-Mail On Dapchi Abduction, Release by MANNABBQGRILLS: 4:41pm
sassysure:If he didn't reply on time, you will still find something to say.
Bunch of wailers everywhere.
|Re: FG Reacts To Sgt. David Bako E-Mail On Dapchi Abduction, Release by ZombieTAMER: 4:41pm
Breeze Don blow
Fowl yansh don open
There is no hiding place for lies and propaganda
Truth is like pregnancy
With Time .... It comes to the open
|Re: FG Reacts To Sgt. David Bako E-Mail On Dapchi Abduction, Release by Kposkila: 4:41pm
The truth cannot be hidden for long...
|Re: FG Reacts To Sgt. David Bako E-Mail On Dapchi Abduction, Release by ayaside(m): 4:42pm
Anyone believing this government that is riddled with lies is a BIGGER PROBLEM because help isn't gonna come from them rather they'll be defending incompetency.
|Re: FG Reacts To Sgt. David Bako E-Mail On Dapchi Abduction, Release by Nancy2018(f): 4:42pm
Maybe evans has motivated Buhari apc into doing kidnapping
|Re: FG Reacts To Sgt. David Bako E-Mail On Dapchi Abduction, Release by fahren(m): 4:42pm
Oga Lie Mohammed, we will rather believe the Sargent Bako than to believe you.
Even your name is a lie.
Back to Daura loading.. Go and get your PVCs people.
|Re: FG Reacts To Sgt. David Bako E-Mail On Dapchi Abduction, Release by HIGHESTPOPORI(m): 4:42pm
Why was security withdrawn before the girls were kidnapped?
|Re: FG Reacts To Sgt. David Bako E-Mail On Dapchi Abduction, Release by Omeokachie: 4:42pm
Why do I always find it difficult to believe anything that comes out of the mouth of Lai Mohammed?
|Re: FG Reacts To Sgt. David Bako E-Mail On Dapchi Abduction, Release by RZArecta2(m): 4:42pm
Sgt Bako's story is more realistic and believable than the FG's concocted drama
|Re: FG Reacts To Sgt. David Bako E-Mail On Dapchi Abduction, Release by ZombieTAMER: 4:42pm
MANNABBQGRILLS:
