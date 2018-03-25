₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Mayorkun Shares Throwback Photos. Fans React. by miracle956: 4:51pm
Fast rising Nigerian superstar mayorkun decided to give us a sneak peek into his life back in the days by sharing this lovely throwback, while his fans reacts.
Cc
lalasticlala
mynd44
|Re: Mayorkun Shares Throwback Photos. Fans React. by itspzpics(m): 4:56pm
Bliv
1 Like
|Re: Mayorkun Shares Throwback Photos. Fans React. by walexGodson(m): 4:57pm
Change is constant
|Re: Mayorkun Shares Throwback Photos. Fans React. by hidhrhis(m): 5:00pm
everything na history now
|Re: Mayorkun Shares Throwback Photos. Fans React. by xpac01(m): 5:07pm
Fans and reaction....
I thought fan is only meant for blowing air
6 Likes
|Re: Mayorkun Shares Throwback Photos. Fans React. by NeeKlaus: 5:07pm
#NaMoneyBeFineBobo.
|Re: Mayorkun Shares Throwback Photos. Fans React. by Rextayne: 5:12pm
Make money and transform your appearance.
1 Like
|Re: Mayorkun Shares Throwback Photos. Fans React. by talk2archy: 7:45pm
fans take time
|Re: Mayorkun Shares Throwback Photos. Fans React. by Austindark(m): 7:46pm
He really changed....
Money can really transform
1 Like
|Re: Mayorkun Shares Throwback Photos. Fans React. by wearley21(m): 7:47pm
Nobody's ugly.
Pray my life should change in one night too.
1 Like
|Re: Mayorkun Shares Throwback Photos. Fans React. by phranklyn92(m): 7:47pm
He didn't change much.
|Re: Mayorkun Shares Throwback Photos. Fans React. by zheja(m): 7:47pm
Wnever I remember dt FG n Boko haram dy communicate,fear dy grip me
2 Likes
|Re: Mayorkun Shares Throwback Photos. Fans React. by ShadowFighter: 7:47pm
So this boy was a real village boy, lmaooo.....
1 Like
|Re: Mayorkun Shares Throwback Photos. Fans React. by agbonkamen(f): 7:48pm
In my next life poverty you will never see me
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mayorkun Shares Throwback Photos. Fans React. by Teaser0904(f): 7:50pm
My boo always tell me say i never fine oo,make he be billionaire but me think say i don fine finish for my mind.
|Re: Mayorkun Shares Throwback Photos. Fans React. by shogotermies(m): 7:50pm
everyone has such throw back photo.. a photo with oily face, and the 200naira headset...
|Re: Mayorkun Shares Throwback Photos. Fans React. by lilfreezy: 7:50pm
Buh why is he wearing biafran sneakers
|Re: Mayorkun Shares Throwback Photos. Fans React. by MANNABBQGRILLS: 7:51pm
DO NOT DESPISE THE DAYS OF LITTLE BEGINNING.
|Re: Mayorkun Shares Throwback Photos. Fans React. by IgbosAreOsus: 7:51pm
No be everybody money fit make fine
|Re: Mayorkun Shares Throwback Photos. Fans React. by adamsbadoo(m): 7:52pm
.
|Re: Mayorkun Shares Throwback Photos. Fans React. by point5: 7:53pm
Money is good...period
|Re: Mayorkun Shares Throwback Photos. Fans React. by FisifunKododada: 7:53pm
Mayorkun needs to get out of Davido's shadow - he is a far better musician.
|Re: Mayorkun Shares Throwback Photos. Fans React. by horlatunes: 7:53pm
life changing d picture background tells it all ;Dlife changing d picture background tells it all
|Re: Mayorkun Shares Throwback Photos. Fans React. by crunchyg(m): 7:53pm
|Re: Mayorkun Shares Throwback Photos. Fans React. by adamsbadoo(m): 7:55pm
Mayorkun baby oo
*keep shining.
M gonna make it ALSO* .
|Re: Mayorkun Shares Throwback Photos. Fans React. by Deltayankeeboi: 7:55pm
NIGERIAN FANS ARE ALWAYS REACTING EVERYTIME WITHOUT FORMING ANY PRODUCT. WHY CANT THEY EVER GET PAST THEIR ACTIVATION ENERGY TO FORM A PRODUCT. USELESS AND WEAK REACTANTS
|Re: Mayorkun Shares Throwback Photos. Fans React. by Nairalanda080: 7:55pm
Money good o
|Re: Mayorkun Shares Throwback Photos. Fans React. by justscorchone(m): 7:55pm
I pray all my men glo up IJN,nobody really ugly for this life
|Re: Mayorkun Shares Throwback Photos. Fans React. by Finest6: 7:57pm
Change is contant
|Re: Mayorkun Shares Throwback Photos. Fans React. by castrol180(m): 8:00pm
This guy resemble an odoyo in the first pics...
