|9 Things Only Those Who Don't Stay Out Late Can Relate To. by xynerise(m): 8:20pm
1. Your definition of Late night is different from others. You see late night as 10pm when everyone should be sleeping, while your friends see 12midnight as when the fun begins.
2. Your friends always complain you are not a fun person anytime you stay out late with them because you always act as the PUNCTUALITY PREFECT(Reminder)
3.All you do throughout the night is continuously checking your watch to see if it past your bed time .
4.So your head started calculating the earliest you could be home so you won't look awful staying past your time.
5. When you are invited to a party that will commence at 10pm, you keep giving flimsy excuses why you won't come...
6. At a point you start preaching to your friends why staying out late is a bad habit and they nicknamed you "Grandpa/Grandma"
7. You decided to attend the party with them to avoid tagging you "granny" but as soon as it clocks 10pm, you begin to step backward slowly until you disappear into thin air
8.And when the next invitation pops up as text message and the time says "Starts by 10pm", you just giggle because you are not going
9. Then you start questioning why your friends like staying out late, what is the benefit? Absolutely, nothing .
Well, I am one of the #TeamDontStayOutLate
What kind of fun you do late night that can't be done in the day?
|Re: 9 Things Only Those Who Don't Stay Out Late Can Relate To. by swiz123(m): 8:21pm
Most people close their gate by 10pm.
Those who live in a rented apartment can relate
|Re: 9 Things Only Those Who Don't Stay Out Late Can Relate To. by xynerise(m): 8:27pm
swiz123:
It is not about rented apartment, it is about principles . I don't stay in a rented apartment na
|Re: 9 Things Only Those Who Don't Stay Out Late Can Relate To. by Airoflaw(m): 8:28pm
|Re: 9 Things Only Those Who Don't Stay Out Late Can Relate To. by evanscheck(m): 8:31pm
Responsible Pple don't stay out late...
|Re: 9 Things Only Those Who Don't Stay Out Late Can Relate To. by englishmart(m): 8:32pm
I stay out late always. Sometimes I try to go to bed early, yet I can't. My mom told me that since I was born till now, I've never slept until it is 12 am...
|Re: 9 Things Only Those Who Don't Stay Out Late Can Relate To. by xynerise(m): 8:33pm
englishmart:
Wizard
|Re: 9 Things Only Those Who Don't Stay Out Late Can Relate To. by josh123(m): 8:39pm
englishmart:when u finally sleep do u see urself flying in ur dream?
|Re: 9 Things Only Those Who Don't Stay Out Late Can Relate To. by englishmart(m): 8:50pm
josh123:no o, I only jump higher than 50 feet sometimes. Also, I usually see people sharing red wine and suya. The wine tastes like......... I've forgotten how it tastes sha
|Re: 9 Things Only Those Who Don't Stay Out Late Can Relate To. by englishmart(m): 8:51pm
xynerise:science wizard?
|Re: 9 Things Only Those Who Don't Stay Out Late Can Relate To. by LordKO(m): 8:57pm
The misconception by many - mentally parochial people - that staying out late at night automatically equals to irresponsibleness always amuse me. Such a parochial opinion can only holds true if and only the person involved in it is unprincipled in particular and bad in general. This myopic thought process is akin to the erroneous notion by this same class of people that anyone who usually goes to work at night automatically does a security/menial job - there's nothing wrong with those doing security/menial jobs anyway.
In truth, while you're whiling and sleeping away your time at such nights, some responsible people are using theirs to negotiate and close business deals with likeminded fellows, while some others in the responsible category are using theirs to equip and upgrade themselves in other ways. I don't hold brief for small-minded people.
More so, the country or neighbourhood in a country where one lives will also determine one's lifestyle. If you've been to different many countries then you'll agree with me that 1 AM in most countries is just like 6 PM in Nigeria in respect to liveliness and bubbling.
|Re: 9 Things Only Those Who Don't Stay Out Late Can Relate To. by flokii: 9:08pm
For me, anything you do up till 10pm outside is okay..
You need to get at least 6 - 7 hours sleep before starting the next day's work.
Anything from 12am - 4am (Witching hour) is not advisable. Too many evil activities happen within that time frame.
|Re: 9 Things Only Those Who Don't Stay Out Late Can Relate To. by GoodDieYoung1: 9:09pm
englishmart:
Probably because you didn't grow up in my family. The kind beating one will get eh, na 6pm you go dey sleep
|Re: 9 Things Only Those Who Don't Stay Out Late Can Relate To. by xynerise(m): 9:10pm
LordKO:
Hope this is not targeted at my post?
I never said Late night lovers are irresponsible...if you look closely, I was specific on partying at night and not some other activities you mentioned...
|Re: 9 Things Only Those Who Don't Stay Out Late Can Relate To. by LordKO(m): 9:11pm
xynerise:
Far from it OK.
|Re: 9 Things Only Those Who Don't Stay Out Late Can Relate To. by englishmart(m): 9:15pm
GoodDieYoung1:thank God, I didn't grow up in your family o. I for change una routine
|Re: 9 Things Only Those Who Don't Stay Out Late Can Relate To. by gloria34(f): 9:18pm
never had d opportunity to do so till I gained admission into a polytechnic. decided to try a night party (Valentine party), fight started and people were arrested. thank God i escaped ( knowing my mum, she will leave me there), since then, d tot of night outings makes me uncomfortable
|Re: 9 Things Only Those Who Don't Stay Out Late Can Relate To. by myself13: 9:19pm
Narrowing it down to Nigeria alone in the perspective of our primitive understanding which still hold sway, Those who keep late nights are associated with wayward rowdy lifestyle while those who don't are seen more in the light of good upbringing. This is one of our rugged mentalities that hasn't changed. For me, I am unstable. Late night today, the next day opposite.
|Re: 9 Things Only Those Who Don't Stay Out Late Can Relate To. by armadeo(m): 9:25pm
balling happens at night.
i used to be a night crawler but had to relegate ish because mans not young anymore.
believe me the fun happens at night. Friday Saturday and public holidays are the bomb.
|Re: 9 Things Only Those Who Don't Stay Out Late Can Relate To. by Grayjoy: 10:04pm
LordKO:Out of my mouth, you took those words.
|Re: 9 Things Only Those Who Don't Stay Out Late Can Relate To. by LordKO(m): 10:09pm
Grayjoy:
I'm glad we think alike.
|Re: 9 Things Only Those Who Don't Stay Out Late Can Relate To. by Grayjoy: 10:11pm
flokii:LOL, I do tell someone I was equal to any evil dat hour, until I saw a moving bicycle without a rider.
|Re: 9 Things Only Those Who Don't Stay Out Late Can Relate To. by Grayjoy: 10:12pm
LordKO:Maybe or maybe we have nearly same experiences.
|Re: 9 Things Only Those Who Don't Stay Out Late Can Relate To. by Biglittlelois(f): 10:20pm
Anytime it's getting dark and i'm still out, i always feel uneasy even if i am with someone that can keep me safe, lol
|Re: 9 Things Only Those Who Don't Stay Out Late Can Relate To. by BruncleZuma: 10:21pm
xynerise:
Lie kee you there
|Re: 9 Things Only Those Who Don't Stay Out Late Can Relate To. by lovelylad(m): 10:21pm
|Re: 9 Things Only Those Who Don't Stay Out Late Can Relate To. by Arsenalholic(m): 10:21pm
|Re: 9 Things Only Those Who Don't Stay Out Late Can Relate To. by akeentech(m): 10:21pm
Lol. 10pm is even too late. Once I close from work, na house straight. Sometimes as early as 6pm,I'm home. If I get home by 8pm,it's late. Once it's getting dark a bit and I'm still outside, the speed with which I drive to get home, is amazing. Staying in your house early enough at night,can save you from unnecessary wahala.
|Re: 9 Things Only Those Who Don't Stay Out Late Can Relate To. by MorolayoVictor(m): 10:23pm
|Re: 9 Things Only Those Who Don't Stay Out Late Can Relate To. by Ashez: 10:23pm
Very much guilty as charged
