|Drunk Man Mistakenly Drank Insecticide At Lagos Chinese Restaurant, Dies by Ekekester(m): 9:04pm
A sad incident occurred yesterday at a Chinese restaurant in Adeniran Ogunsanya street, Surulere, Lagos, as it was gathered that a drunk man died after mistakenly drinking an insecticide at the restaurant.
The deceased who proceeded to hangout with friends at the restaurant after attending a wedding at Aguda, Surulere where he got drunk, drank the insecticide a staff of the restaurant had inadvertently left inside an empty bottle of water on his table.
The drunk man who ended up taking the insecticide instead of the bottle of water he ordered for, died while being rushed to hospital shortly after he opened up to his friends, that he took something thinking it was water.
The Manager of the Restaurant was arrested and detained at Bode Thomas Police Station, after the drunk man incident was reported.
|Re: Drunk Man Mistakenly Drank Insecticide At Lagos Chinese Restaurant, Dies by EngrMcDon(m): 9:06pm
And what was the insecticide doing there?
|Re: Drunk Man Mistakenly Drank Insecticide At Lagos Chinese Restaurant, Dies by greatnaija01: 9:06pm
oh lord... have mercy.
this is just bad.
What about his family....
|Re: Drunk Man Mistakenly Drank Insecticide At Lagos Chinese Restaurant, Dies by IamJix: 9:10pm
EngrMcDon:
You took this outta my mind.
|Re: Drunk Man Mistakenly Drank Insecticide At Lagos Chinese Restaurant, Dies by Memories12411: 9:28pm
Since when does sniper starts to look like Alomo, Erujeje and the rest? Or could it be that he drinks anything liquid?
|Re: Drunk Man Mistakenly Drank Insecticide At Lagos Chinese Restaurant, Dies by Nihilstjnr: 9:51pm
chilled sniper
|Re: Drunk Man Mistakenly Drank Insecticide At Lagos Chinese Restaurant, Dies by Vicintonsh(m): 9:51pm
You took sniper thinking it was water??
Really?
Sniper with its bad smell
No......village people do this one!!
|Re: Drunk Man Mistakenly Drank Insecticide At Lagos Chinese Restaurant, Dies by Nihilstjnr: 9:51pm
cc lordfalcao Diggz cruzifixio airmark Funlord skimpledawg
someone actually drank sniper on the rocks with a dash of lemon
|Re: Drunk Man Mistakenly Drank Insecticide At Lagos Chinese Restaurant, Dies by nairaman66(m): 9:51pm
Na wah!!
|Re: Drunk Man Mistakenly Drank Insecticide At Lagos Chinese Restaurant, Dies by fotadmowmend(m): 9:52pm
That one strong o
|Re: Drunk Man Mistakenly Drank Insecticide At Lagos Chinese Restaurant, Dies by fullstreets: 9:52pm
RIP, so sad but my brothers, "a man does not stop drinking water because his son got drowned in a river".
|Re: Drunk Man Mistakenly Drank Insecticide At Lagos Chinese Restaurant, Dies by akeentech(m): 9:52pm
How did insecticide get to the restaurant, This is Lagos nd not Anambra no insect in Lagos
|Re: Drunk Man Mistakenly Drank Insecticide At Lagos Chinese Restaurant, Dies by Nwaohafia1(f): 9:52pm
He died in active service nah.
Why would the man put insecticide in a bottle and place near a water bottle? Something is fishy about this shaa
To prevent things like this, is why petrol is dyed, so you differentiate it from kerosene.
|Re: Drunk Man Mistakenly Drank Insecticide At Lagos Chinese Restaurant, Dies by OtemAtum: 9:54pm
RIP. He died trying to enjoy his life to the fullest.
|Re: Drunk Man Mistakenly Drank Insecticide At Lagos Chinese Restaurant, Dies by prince3009(m): 9:54pm
He thought it was Passion Energy Drink
|Re: Drunk Man Mistakenly Drank Insecticide At Lagos Chinese Restaurant, Dies by Gkemz(m): 9:54pm
The staff who dropped the insecticide and the management that employed a careless staff should be held responsible.
The management operate an outlet for people to get intoxicated and ought to have known that an intoxicated person has no sense of good judgement. Hence should have removed any object or substance that could be harmful to the customers. What did he really intend to achieve by bringing an insecticide inside a beer parlor.
|Re: Drunk Man Mistakenly Drank Insecticide At Lagos Chinese Restaurant, Dies by captainbell: 9:55pm
I smell rat
|Re: Drunk Man Mistakenly Drank Insecticide At Lagos Chinese Restaurant, Dies by StoneLucifer: 9:55pm
Na wa o..
|Re: Drunk Man Mistakenly Drank Insecticide At Lagos Chinese Restaurant, Dies by Nihilstjnr: 9:55pm
captainbell:
|Re: Drunk Man Mistakenly Drank Insecticide At Lagos Chinese Restaurant, Dies by heyswitch(m): 9:55pm
Wow. Meanwhile...
|Re: Drunk Man Mistakenly Drank Insecticide At Lagos Chinese Restaurant, Dies by eleko1: 9:56pm
village pipu confused him/turned his destiny upside down
|Re: Drunk Man Mistakenly Drank Insecticide At Lagos Chinese Restaurant, Dies by adetes: 9:56pm
Drunker, lesson to others
|Re: Drunk Man Mistakenly Drank Insecticide At Lagos Chinese Restaurant, Dies by ifyalways(f): 9:57pm
Which sort of silly mistake is that? Who puts insecticide in a water bottle and then leaves in on a table?
Must be a dirty, run down, no name, Chinese restaurant and deserve to be shut down.
|Re: Drunk Man Mistakenly Drank Insecticide At Lagos Chinese Restaurant, Dies by Abdulazeez007(m): 9:57pm
Shayo Na bastard
|Re: Drunk Man Mistakenly Drank Insecticide At Lagos Chinese Restaurant, Dies by amani63(m): 9:58pm
Who kept the insecticide there
Nigeria and mistakes
If you ever watch 1000 ways to die you will know that Nigeria is the only country that 1000 is achievable
|Re: Drunk Man Mistakenly Drank Insecticide At Lagos Chinese Restaurant, Dies by candy(f): 9:58pm
Really? Who puts insecticide on a restaurant table? Guy was poisoned abeg.
|Re: Drunk Man Mistakenly Drank Insecticide At Lagos Chinese Restaurant, Dies by princeade86(m): 9:58pm
shayo na d bad thing to humanitarian
|Re: Drunk Man Mistakenly Drank Insecticide At Lagos Chinese Restaurant, Dies by macphilip: 9:58pm
the man must be a science student
|Re: Drunk Man Mistakenly Drank Insecticide At Lagos Chinese Restaurant, Dies by Austeeenxx: 9:59pm
Finally, i'm a believer of village people inc.
|Re: Drunk Man Mistakenly Drank Insecticide At Lagos Chinese Restaurant, Dies by Sweetcollins: 9:59pm
No be mistakenly anything
|Re: Drunk Man Mistakenly Drank Insecticide At Lagos Chinese Restaurant, Dies by freeman67: 9:59pm
Many people will want to concentrate on the drunken state of the man before going there without asking what an insecticide doing in a bottle water container and what it was doing on the table of a customer that ordered a bottled water.. What sort of carelessness is that..?
