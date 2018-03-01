Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Drunk Man Mistakenly Drank Insecticide At Lagos Chinese Restaurant, Dies (6214 Views)

Drunk Man Stabs Guy During Argument In A Bar Over Stolen Shoes. Photos / Lady Commits Suicide In Ajuwon Lagos By Drinking Sniper Insecticide / MMM: About-to-wed Man Drinks Insecticide Over Alleged Crash Of Scheme In Otukpo (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The deceased who proceeded to hangout with friends at the restaurant after attending a wedding at Aguda, Surulere where he got drunk, drank the insecticide a staff of the restaurant had inadvertently left inside an empty bottle of water on his table.



The drunk man who ended up taking the insecticide instead of the bottle of water he ordered for, died while being rushed to hospital shortly after he opened up to his friends, that he took something thinking it was water.



The Manager of the Restaurant was arrested and detained at Bode Thomas Police Station, after the drunk man incident was reported.



http://www.asonaija.com.ng/2018/03/drunk-man-dies-after-mistakenly.html A sad incident occurred yesterday at a Chinese restaurant in Adeniran Ogunsanya street, Surulere, Lagos, as it was gathered that a drunk man died after mistakenly drinking an insecticide at the restaurant.The deceased who proceeded to hangout with friends at the restaurant after attending a wedding at Aguda, Surulere where he got drunk, drank the insecticide a staff of the restaurant had inadvertently left inside an empty bottle of water on his table.The drunk man who ended up taking the insecticide instead of the bottle of water he ordered for, died while being rushed to hospital shortly after he opened up to his friends, that he took something thinking it was water.The Manager of the Restaurant was arrested and detained at Bode Thomas Police Station, after the drunk man incident was reported. 1 Share

And what was the insecticide doing there? 10 Likes 1 Share

oh lord... have mercy.





this is just bad.

What about his family....

EngrMcDon:

And what was the insecticide doing there?

You took this outta my mind. You took this outta my mind. 5 Likes

Since when does sniper starts to look like Alomo, Erujeje and the rest? Or could it be that he drinks anything liquid? 4 Likes

chilled sniper 3 Likes

You took sniper thinking it was water??

Really?

Sniper with its bad smell



No......village people do this one!! 7 Likes

cc lordfalcao Diggz cruzifixio airmark Funlord skimpledawg





someone actually drank sniper on the rocks with a dash of lemon 1 Like

Na wah!!

That one strong o

RIP, so sad but my brothers, "a man does not stop drinking water because his son got drowned in a river". 4 Likes

How did insecticide get to the restaurant, This is Lagos nd not Anambra no insect in Lagos

He died in active service nah.





Why would the man put insecticide in a bottle and place near a water bottle? Something is fishy about this shaa



To prevent things like this, is why petrol is dyed, so you differentiate it from kerosene.

RIP. He died trying to enjoy his life to the fullest.

He thought it was Passion Energy Drink

The staff who dropped the insecticide and the management that employed a careless staff should be held responsible.

The management operate an outlet for people to get intoxicated and ought to have known that an intoxicated person has no sense of good judgement. Hence should have removed any object or substance that could be harmful to the customers. What did he really intend to achieve by bringing an insecticide inside a beer parlor. 7 Likes 1 Share

I smell rat 1 Like

Na wa o..

captainbell:

I smell rat



Wow. Meanwhile...

village pipu confused him/turned his destiny upside down village pipu confused him/turned his destiny upside down

Drunker, lesson to others

Which sort of silly mistake is that? Who puts insecticide in a water bottle and then leaves in on a table?



Must be a dirty, run down, no name, Chinese restaurant and deserve to be shut down. 1 Like

Shayo Na bastard





Who kept the insecticide there







Nigeria and mistakes



If you ever watch 1000 ways to die you will know that Nigeria is the only country that 1000 is achievable Who kept the insecticide thereNigeria and mistakesIf you ever watch 1000 ways to die you will know that Nigeria is the only country that 1000 is achievable 1 Like 1 Share

Really? Who puts insecticide on a restaurant table? Guy was poisoned abeg.

shayo na d bad thing to humanitarian

the man must be a science student

Finally, i'm a believer of village people inc. 1 Like

No be mistakenly anything