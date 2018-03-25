₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|BBNaija: Voting Results Of Ex Housemates That Returned Khloe And Anto by ceometromedia: 9:21pm
How the votes went.
http://www.metronaija.ng/photo-voting-results-of-bbnaija-ex-housemates-returning/
|Re: BBNaija: Voting Results Of Ex Housemates That Returned Khloe And Anto by taylor89(m): 9:22pm
See where the k.brule guy dey self
my neighbour has no arms and he's been infected with staphylococcus
Should i help him scratch his blockos
|Re: BBNaija: Voting Results Of Ex Housemates That Returned Khloe And Anto by Mynd44: 9:25pm
I don't watch this show but isn't thisbunfair advantage to bring back people who were evicted?
I mean, they have seen the figures, seen the percentages and the weakness of the ones remaining and can use it to their advantage.
Weird
Or is there a way to balance this unfair advantage?
|Re: BBNaija: Voting Results Of Ex Housemates That Returned Khloe And Anto by SamoaJoe: 9:49pm
Mynd44:
It doesn't matter. There is no way on earth these two will win the show. Biggie is loosing money: Feeding, Flight, Accommodation, Taxes, Electricity etc.
The show has been lacklustre and people are not sending in sms like last year. Sponsorship is bad too. You as a mod might have noticed how people were so negative about this show when it started and progressed. Its all about sex sex sex this year own. By the way, economy is bad.
So I think Biggie is trying to pull a fast one by bringing people back to make more money.
|Re: BBNaija: Voting Results Of Ex Housemates That Returned Khloe And Anto by obafemi04(m): 9:49pm
Kbrule
|Re: BBNaija: Voting Results Of Ex Housemates That Returned Khloe And Anto by greatme2good(f): 9:50pm
Total rubbish....Mtcheew.
|Re: BBNaija: Voting Results Of Ex Housemates That Returned Khloe And Anto by IeatPussy: 9:50pm
Anto be like ; she went to holiday and came back to the house .
|Re: BBNaija: Voting Results Of Ex Housemates That Returned Khloe And Anto by TheNigerianMan: 9:51pm
God, give me the wisdom to run a show like Big Brother, just imagine how many people are voting and how many times they are voting... the last time they made just N333m from one voting session alone.. That is 11million votes that N30 which is the cost...
Now imagine people voting up to 10 times that is N3.3bn... Chai
|Re: BBNaija: Voting Results Of Ex Housemates That Returned Khloe And Anto by ayatt(m): 9:51pm
Mynd44:
Mynd44:
|Re: BBNaija: Voting Results Of Ex Housemates That Returned Khloe And Anto by Promiscojohnney(m): 9:51pm
Nigerian number one time waster ......
|Re: BBNaija: Voting Results Of Ex Housemates That Returned Khloe And Anto by UD101(m): 9:51pm
11
|Re: BBNaija: Voting Results Of Ex Housemates That Returned Khloe And Anto by iyapont: 9:51pm
this result is something else...anto is too boring abeg
|Re: BBNaija: Voting Results Of Ex Housemates That Returned Khloe And Anto by Treasure1919(f): 9:51pm
.....
......
......
......
......
......
......
......
......
......
......
......
.....
.....
....
...
.
That's what this show is to me.
RUBBISH
|Re: BBNaija: Voting Results Of Ex Housemates That Returned Khloe And Anto by mrworldwide1(m): 9:52pm
Porn watchers will come here condemning bbnaija
|Re: BBNaija: Voting Results Of Ex Housemates That Returned Khloe And Anto by statrboiTolu(m): 9:52pm
I want to do something new... Please, can i bath inside washing machine
|Re: BBNaija: Voting Results Of Ex Housemates That Returned Khloe And Anto by aluma(m): 9:52pm
Have u talked about buhari today
|Re: BBNaija: Voting Results Of Ex Housemates That Returned Khloe And Anto by Neimar: 9:53pm
lemme jst laff@Angel
d dude nr get fanbase@all
|Re: BBNaija: Voting Results Of Ex Housemates That Returned Khloe And Anto by dogstyle007(m): 9:54pm
Hmmmm
|Re: BBNaija: Voting Results Of Ex Housemates That Returned Khloe And Anto by nely4me(m): 9:54pm
ANGEL aka Shaka Zulu
the guy no try at all.
|Re: BBNaija: Voting Results Of Ex Housemates That Returned Khloe And Anto by ifyalways(f): 9:55pm
statrboiTolu:
Yes darling.
Make sure to set the controls to "Spin".
|Re: BBNaija: Voting Results Of Ex Housemates That Returned Khloe And Anto by Nwaohafia1(f): 9:57pm
So Deloitte gave Angel 1%? Anto and Khloe i voted for came back. Good job fans
|Re: BBNaija: Voting Results Of Ex Housemates That Returned Khloe And Anto by Turnedaround: 9:57pm
statrboiTolu:
E NOR BETTER FOR WHO TRY STOP YOU
|Re: BBNaija: Voting Results Of Ex Housemates That Returned Khloe And Anto by davodyguy: 9:58pm
Fraud
|Re: BBNaija: Voting Results Of Ex Housemates That Returned Khloe And Anto by Coldfeets: 9:58pm
Mynd44:
Go an' ask Glo na.
No be dem be the grand masters of unfair advantage?
|Re: BBNaija: Voting Results Of Ex Housemates That Returned Khloe And Anto by davodyguy: 9:59pm
Nwaohafia1:Clear fraud
Prior to Antoinette's eviction, 10 house mates have been evicted and next day, they're put on the SAA flight back to Lagos. From Tuesday to Thursday, they go on media tour to popular radio stations around Lagos. All 10 evicted housemates passed through that channel, except Antoinette. Or they want to claim the reason they didn't send her back to Nigeria was cos they had a Cristal Ball that showed she would be voted back in?
Makes no sense at all
|Re: BBNaija: Voting Results Of Ex Housemates That Returned Khloe And Anto by statrboiTolu(m): 9:59pm
Turnedaround:amen!!!
|Re: BBNaija: Voting Results Of Ex Housemates That Returned Khloe And Anto by Luukasz(m): 9:59pm
Abeg who get bet9ja 20 odd?
|Re: BBNaija: Voting Results Of Ex Housemates That Returned Khloe And Anto by Donjazzy12(m): 9:59pm
taylor89:
|Re: BBNaija: Voting Results Of Ex Housemates That Returned Khloe And Anto by MrChad(m): 9:59pm
Why did they bring diqualified back to d game... Don't they know d meaning of being diqualified?? Khloe shouldn't be there... Who else is watching
|Re: BBNaija: Voting Results Of Ex Housemates That Returned Khloe And Anto by heyswitch(m): 10:00pm
OK.
|Re: BBNaija: Voting Results Of Ex Housemates That Returned Khloe And Anto by prince3009(m): 10:00pm
So Ifu Ennada after all the MTN card sharing in her Instagram and the "Rape while being a Virgin and STI" story did not go back to the house?
|Re: BBNaija: Voting Results Of Ex Housemates That Returned Khloe And Anto by benn94(m): 10:01pm
This show is full of trash
