http://www.metronaija.ng/photo-voting-results-of-bbnaija-ex-housemates-returning/ How the votes went. 2 Likes 1 Share

See where the k.brule guy dey self





















my neighbour has no arms and he's been infected with staphylococcus











Should i help him scratch his blockos 2 Likes 1 Share

I don't watch this show but isn't thisbunfair advantage to bring back people who were evicted?



I mean, they have seen the figures, seen the percentages and the weakness of the ones remaining and can use it to their advantage.



Weird



Or is there a way to balance this unfair advantage? 12 Likes

Mynd44:

It doesn't matter. There is no way on earth these two will win the show. Biggie is loosing money: Feeding, Flight, Accommodation, Taxes, Electricity etc.



The show has been lacklustre and people are not sending in sms like last year. Sponsorship is bad too. You as a mod might have noticed how people were so negative about this show when it started and progressed. Its all about sex sex sex this year own. By the way, economy is bad.



So I think Biggie is trying to pull a fast one by bringing people back to make more money. It doesn't matter. There is no way on earth these two will win the show. Biggie is loosing money: Feeding, Flight, Accommodation, Taxes, Electricity etc.Its all about sex sex sex this year own. By the way, economy is bad. 14 Likes 1 Share

Kbrule

Total rubbish....Mtcheew.

Anto be like ; she went to holiday and came back to the house .

God, give me the wisdom to run a show like Big Brother, just imagine how many people are voting and how many times they are voting... the last time they made just N333m from one voting session alone.. That is 11million votes that N30 which is the cost...



Now imagine people voting up to 10 times that is N3.3bn... Chai

Nigerian number one time waster ...... 1 Like

11

this result is something else...anto is too boring abeg 1 Like

Porn watchers will come here condemning bbnaija 1 Like

I want to do something new... Please, can i bath inside washing machine 12 Likes

Have u talked about buhari today 1 Like





d dude nr get fanbase@all lemme jst laff@Angeld dude nr get fanbase@all 3 Likes

Hmmmm

ANGEL aka Shaka Zulu

the guy no try at all. 2 Likes

statrboiTolu:

I want to do something new... Please, can i bath inside washing machine

Yes darling.

Make sure to set the controls to "Spin". Yes darling.Make sure to set the controls to "". 10 Likes 1 Share

So Deloitte gave Angel 1%? Anto and Khloe i voted for came back. Good job fans

statrboiTolu:

I want to do something new... Please, can i bath inside washing machine

E NOR BETTER FOR WHO TRY STOP YOU E NOR BETTER FOR WHO TRY STOP YOU 4 Likes

Fraud

Go an' ask Glo na.



No be dem be the grand masters of unfair advantage? Go an' ask Glo na.No be dem be the grand masters of unfair advantage? 1 Like

Nwaohafia1:

So Deloitte gave Angel 1%? Anto and Khloe i voted for came back. Good job fans Clear fraud



Prior to Antoinette's eviction, 10 house mates have been evicted and next day, they're put on the SAA flight back to Lagos. From Tuesday to Thursday, they go on media tour to popular radio stations around Lagos. All 10 evicted housemates passed through that channel, except Antoinette. Or they want to claim the reason they didn't send her back to Nigeria was cos they had a Cristal Ball that showed she would be voted back in?



Makes no sense at all Clear fraudPrior to Antoinette's eviction, 10 house mates have been evicted and next day, they're put on the SAA flight back to Lagos. From Tuesday to Thursday, they go on media tour to popular radio stations around Lagos. All 10 evicted housemates passed through that channel, except Antoinette. Or they want to claim the reason they didn't send her back to Nigeria was cos they had a Cristal Ball that showed she would be voted back in?Makes no sense at all 8 Likes 1 Share

Turnedaround:



E NOR BETTER FOR WHO TRY STOP YOU amen!!! amen!!!

Abeg who get bet9ja 20 odd?

taylor89:

See where the k.brule guy dey self

Just come out plainly and tell you are gay





















my neighbour has no arms and he's been infected with staphylococcus











Should i help him scratch his blockos

Why did they bring diqualified back to d game... Don't they know d meaning of being diqualified?? Khloe shouldn't be there... Who else is watching 2 Likes

OK.

So Ifu Ennada after all the MTN card sharing in her Instagram and the "Rape while being a Virgin and STI" story did not go back to the house?