Before I start, I would love to say this…



“The reason why people won’t expose their secret of making money on Fiverr without charging you money is that they don’t need competition”



The more competition, the fewer money sellers make. An average Nigerian seller on Fiverr doesn’t want you to know his secrets so that he pays you less to do the job for him.



But why should you be contented as a reseller, when you can be the main seller and make so much money that you can get a new car within six months?







I bought my first car after 6 months on Fiverr, and I believe that you reading this can also do same.



All the gigs I am about to mention are things anyone like you and me can do without stress, and make so much money to fund our lifestyles.



If you are looking to make an extra side income or even quit your job like I did, then freelancing on Fiverr is the platform for you. I hate the 9 – 5 job so much like you do, and that’s the reason for this post.



Some people make hundreds of dollars per month from Fiverr, just from selling simple services like the ones I will outline.



Confused about what is Fiverr?



It is a freelancing platform where people come around to buy or sell services (which are known as gigs) on the platform. Anything you want (whether to design a portrait, artwork, website, mobile application), the services are sold on Fiverr.



On Fiverr, you sign up to render a service, and you are paid in return. The lowest amount you can ever get for any service is $50 as a novice. Then after few months, you can earn about $1000 performing simple services.



On a website that has been around since 2009, there are millions of people looking for who to hire for a job. So regardless of what you have to offer, you can make $100 easily on Fiverr.



What are the Easy Jobs you can do and Make Thousands of Dollars?





Become a Human Billboard





So simple! People will pay you to write a message on your face or even body, take a picture of it to enable use it for promotion. It could include drawing a client’s logo, company name, slogan, etc. This isn’t for everyone if you aren’t cool with it.



Blog Commenting



The same way you are going to comment on this thread, people will pay you $10 to comment on a blog for them. It sounds easy, right? Lol… OH YEA!!!



When I tell you that there is money on freelancing on Fdon’t take it as a joke no more.



All you need do is just reach an agreement on how many blogs and comment needed, and you do your job and comment on blogs for money.



But remember that you have to set up your account well, and I can help you do that. Just reach out using the blog link below.



Social Media Promoter



If you have a social media account and you aren’t making money, then something is wrong. Social media is an integral part of digital marketing. Everyone from big brands to small bloggers wants to go viral on the social media, and they are willing to pay for it.



Whether it is Facebook likes or tweets to a large audience, buyers on Fiverr must surely patronize you.



You can easily set up gigs that offer likes on platforms, like Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.



A friend charges $30 per tweet, you can also do the same, and could increase as your positive reviews increases too.



Website Tester



This was my best Fiverr gig with one of my accounts. As long as you can browse the internet, you can do this job.



Startups, new blogs, and established websites wish to know if their site is user-friendly. This means that they give you the job of testing their website, and pay you for your review and feedback.



You don’t need any technical expertise to carry out this task. Just test the site, document your review, and earn more than $100 in few hours.



Become a Virtual Assistant



Blog owners and business owners are searching for people who can help them do things that they don’t have time for. Your services range from Scheduling blog posts on Twitter, Facebook, or even data entry.



People on Fiverr are always looking out for Virtual Assistants. So if you are reliable and can be easily reached, you can make about $200/week as a virtual assistant.







There are several others like:-



- Becoming a Sign Holder

- Creating Video Testimonials

- Do a voice over

- Prankster



All these are sure ways to earn above $500 every month doing things you love doing. I have written extensively on how to go about all these gigs in details.



BAD NEWS!!!



Experts on Fiverr are going to add these to their existing gigs and make more money. While you keep debating if this can work or not, people who know it works will capitalize on it and keep making more money.



Now that you know how doing these simple things can give you such a huge amount of money –



What are you doing with your Internet Connection and Phone/Laptop?



making money online is easy as long as you know your way. i spent 3 years earning pennies on fiverr but the story all changed when i saw THIS PAGE. i made N171, 000 in my first month.

Lalasticlala

Bro @younmajor abeg I fit get ur contact!

How do i go about it....help a brother

Very informative thread

Quite expository!

You said it all

Wow so informative. Please is there a way I can make money from xvideos.com ? I spend all my time on the website. Like can I hold cameras while dey are doing the porn. Or maybe hype porn videos? 11 Likes 1 Share

Mr youngmajor How do I withdraw the money I make? Cause PayPal is still not working

OK noted

Next

Easier said than done!



The thing I want to know is why this guy's thread ALWAYS hits front page?



Even when he recycles the same ol' information --> FP



Even when it's obvious that it's the same one person with myraids of monikers --> FP.



And even when it's obvious that he wants people to buy that eBook he is selling. Is this not connivance?



You people should not think we don't know what is happening o. And when people point these out, they get banned! 15 Likes 1 Share

my brother, how do I go about it? Am a novice in this. 0% idea of what you talking about. Can you give me more hint on how to go about it.



Since the payment is in dollars, is it paid directly to our local bank account or there are other procedures to follow?

Pls can you link me on how to go about this.this is a lovely concept

Na wa oo. Seams am the only dude who doesn't know about fiverr or freelancing. Put me through abeg . samezesam@gmail.com

Fiverr is bae, made close to 500k this month alone. You can make money, just start today 1 Like

Best Fiver thread so far.





Nice one bro but the information given is still shallow. Are you aware that it's very hard to rank using a Nigerian profile. Or ain't you going to give us a secret to by-passing it? 2 Likes

simafem:

Fiverr is bae, made close to 500k this month alone. You can make money, just start today please what are you into? please what are you into? 1 Like

Wow

JONITEZ:

Nice one bro but the information given is still shallow. Are you aware that it's very hard to rank using a Nigerian profile. Or ain't you going to give us a secret to by-passing it? they won't tell you those important info you need to know, all they do is make noise just to hit fp they won't tell you those important info you need to know, all they do is make noise just to hit fp 1 Like

Is not as easy as the op post it here, to. Start with you need to buy reviews you need to sleep in buyers request page and most of this gigs are saturated, it can be frustrating if you're not the patient type.



It's not as easy as it is written here. You might start and not even make a penny for over a month.



But if you put in your time, it will definitely pay out, now Fiverr is even had to break through unlike then,due to their strick rules now and you know what being a Nigerian in platform like that means. 1 Like

ve heard so much about this fiver, need to give it a shot!......i once logged on to the website but the setting was rather abstract!

simafem:

Fiverr is bae, made close to 500k this month alone. You can make money, just start today Bro please, what service are you offering Bro please, what service are you offering

renod:

they won't tell you those important info you need to know, all they do is make noise just to hit fp Well said! Well said!

all the guys just wana sell their material, nobody actually wana help