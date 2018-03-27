₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,980,771 members, 4,157,859 topics. Date: Tuesday, 27 March 2018 at 11:20 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / How Do Girls Prefer Being Talked To? Face To Face or Chat? Please Answers (6836 Views)
Man Yanks Off Girlfriend’s Wig At A Party Because Different Guys Talked To Her / Should I Tell Him 2 His Face Or What? Help A Confused Bro / Guys, Which Do You Prefer, A Beautiful Face Or A Banging Body? (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|How Do Girls Prefer Being Talked To? Face To Face or Chat? Please Answers by Tripleclick(m): 10:19pm On Mar 25
I have been thinking about this for a while
Do a girl prefer d guy to meet her 1 on 1 before taking him serious or do chat work??
Please answer
Thanks
|Re: How Do Girls Prefer Being Talked To? Face To Face or Chat? Please Answers by chinedubrazil(m): 10:49pm On Mar 25
It depends on the kind of lady you are admiring..
Alot of ladies who we describe as extroverts want it face to face, the shy ones prefer online..
I think the op is an introvert, when ever male introvert is crushing on a lady and want to approach her, this kind of question is what bothers him most..
7 Likes
|Re: How Do Girls Prefer Being Talked To? Face To Face or Chat? Please Answers by Tripleclick(m): 11:24pm On Mar 25
chinedubrazil:thanks...
Partially introvert.. Loll
3 Likes
|Re: How Do Girls Prefer Being Talked To? Face To Face or Chat? Please Answers by chinedubrazil(m): 12:07am On Mar 26
Tripleclick:me na worst
you hardly see me outside.
To speak english face to face with u is like nigeria biafra war
7 Likes
|Re: How Do Girls Prefer Being Talked To? Face To Face or Chat? Please Answers by stubbornman(m): 12:10am On Mar 26
NIGERIAN GIRLS ARE JUST TERRIBLE.....DONT BOTHER
27 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: How Do Girls Prefer Being Talked To? Face To Face or Chat? Please Answers by Tripleclick(m): 5:56am On Mar 26
chinedubrazil:Looll........ *faints*
Me de try sha.. might talk other issues with the girl... But to chick her? That one is a big mountain to climb
3 Likes
|Re: How Do Girls Prefer Being Talked To? Face To Face or Chat? Please Answers by Tripleclick(m): 5:57am On Mar 26
stubbornman:don't Generalize
4 Likes
|Re: How Do Girls Prefer Being Talked To? Face To Face or Chat? Please Answers by funmisticqueen(f): 6:20am On Mar 26
Face to face, chatting is for cheap people. I dont do chat
3 Likes
|Re: How Do Girls Prefer Being Talked To? Face To Face or Chat? Please Answers by Prechbills(m): 6:25am On Mar 26
funmisticqueen:
what angers me most on this forum is when broke people try to form shít, your words alone shows you're cheap.... BTW I don't roll with kids ,don't paste any insults /vulgar words on my mention
34 Likes
|Re: How Do Girls Prefer Being Talked To? Face To Face or Chat? Please Answers by MissRaine69(f): 7:01am On Mar 26
Tripleclick:Does it matter if your end goal is just to do a drive by?
If you have no intention of getting to know the person mode of communication is irrelevant.
If the intent is on building a foundation finding out essential detail via chat is necessary for instance if you have anything of substance to actully talk about if and when you do meet face to face. Nothing depresses me more like small talk.
1 Like
|Re: How Do Girls Prefer Being Talked To? Face To Face or Chat? Please Answers by Shugarlord213: 7:03am On Mar 26
I don’t know what you people are saying. I have taken women as h.oes and treated all Nigerian girls as the same.
I stopped dealing with women for 5 months to enable me save money to buy a car, because with a car you have unlimited access to their kitty even your friends wives and girls will follow you just so you know how cheap they are.
Once I fvck a naija gal, I just drop her at the busstop and leave #500 for her hand. Sometimes as soon as she steps off my car, I zoom off
If the girl like male she call me again if she doesn’t call me I get over 40 number ladies women way day disturb me for WhatsApp
Why spend for a leech when you got a car and bills to pay. I even bought a dog so to tell you I can’t afford to spend money on another being with complete legs and hands
Guys get sense pls and pls. Get a car if you don’t have. If you are on leggedis benz we way get car go fvck your babe and we don’t care how you feel atall
27 Likes 1 Share
|Re: How Do Girls Prefer Being Talked To? Face To Face or Chat? Please Answers by highqueen(f): 7:07am On Mar 26
lool,chyking me face to face?..its a no no for me cos I'm a very shy person.
|Re: How Do Girls Prefer Being Talked To? Face To Face or Chat? Please Answers by swiz123(m): 7:10am On Mar 26
Shugarlord213:
You talk true!!!!!
5 Likes
|Re: How Do Girls Prefer Being Talked To? Face To Face or Chat? Please Answers by chinedubrazil(m): 7:33am On Mar 26
MissRaine69:
my type would contradict all these you typed here...
So u are trying to say that substance issues can't be talked about through online chat??
|Re: How Do Girls Prefer Being Talked To? Face To Face or Chat? Please Answers by chinedubrazil(m): 7:42am On Mar 26
Shugarlord213:
some girls online would be forming too hard to get meanwhile they are cheaper than the value of razor blade in reality most of them are in nairaland here..
I didn't call any name
if you are angry just no that you have discovered yourself
7 Likes
|Re: How Do Girls Prefer Being Talked To? Face To Face or Chat? Please Answers by AlexCk: 7:42am On Mar 26
depends.
people are difference.
some prefer chatting, they are sooo good with chats, but face-to-face, they are terrible, while others cant chat at all, but when you talk to them on the phone or face-to-face, mehn, they can talk for Africa.
3 Likes
|Re: How Do Girls Prefer Being Talked To? Face To Face or Chat? Please Answers by MissRaine69(f): 7:44am On Mar 26
chinedubrazil:Did you just select elements of what I wrote? Seems so!
You asked what would women prefer i stated my preference and now you are arguing contradictions incorrectly might I add.
And to your last statement “So u are trying to say that substance issues can't be talked about through online chat??”....which part of what I wrote definitively concluded that?
1 Like
|Re: How Do Girls Prefer Being Talked To? Face To Face or Chat? Please Answers by chinedubrazil(m): 8:01am On Mar 26
MissRaine69:this is the answer to
your last question
MissRaine69:
first thing to note here, i am not the op
again i didnt cherrypick any element
MissRaine69:
MissRaine69:
first thing to note here, i am not the op
again i didnt cherrypick any element
|Re: How Do Girls Prefer Being Talked To? Face To Face or Chat? Please Answers by Tripleclick(m): 8:23am On Mar 26
funmisticqueen:Lol... Niice
|Re: How Do Girls Prefer Being Talked To? Face To Face or Chat? Please Answers by Tripleclick(m): 8:24am On Mar 26
Prechbills:not necessary
1 Like
|Re: How Do Girls Prefer Being Talked To? Face To Face or Chat? Please Answers by Tripleclick(m): 8:25am On Mar 26
MissRaine69:noted!
|Re: How Do Girls Prefer Being Talked To? Face To Face or Chat? Please Answers by Tripleclick(m): 8:27am On Mar 26
Shugarlord213:Loll.. Eazi man
1 Like
|Re: How Do Girls Prefer Being Talked To? Face To Face or Chat? Please Answers by Tripleclick(m): 8:31am On Mar 26
highqueen:Lol.. The kind of girls.. I love most
|Re: How Do Girls Prefer Being Talked To? Face To Face or Chat? Please Answers by MissRaine69(f): 8:31am On Mar 26
chinedubrazil:
I lack the fortitude to continue with this to be honest.
1 Like
|Re: How Do Girls Prefer Being Talked To? Face To Face or Chat? Please Answers by Lalas247(f): 8:37am On Mar 26
Doesn’t really matter face to face or chat
It’s the content that’s important nd the message he or she is trying to pass ..
For me prefer face to face let me see the guys face .. as I read emotions and body language
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: How Do Girls Prefer Being Talked To? Face To Face or Chat? Please Answers by Hector09: 8:42am On Mar 26
My dear even thou face to face or back to back, or online to online if u are broke d answer we be no, when a man ve money u can the best girl on earth
|Re: How Do Girls Prefer Being Talked To? Face To Face or Chat? Please Answers by Tripleclick(m): 8:50am On Mar 26
Lalas247:Then it matters.... Niice one
1 Like
|Re: How Do Girls Prefer Being Talked To? Face To Face or Chat? Please Answers by Tripleclick(m): 8:56am On Mar 26
Hector09:Lol.. Abii... But I defer abit...girls will love u when broke once u r handsome... Just that it might not last
|Re: How Do Girls Prefer Being Talked To? Face To Face or Chat? Please Answers by Prechbills(m): 9:10am On Mar 26
Shugarlord213:
you balling boy... that's how we roll.. make that fvcking cash and fvck the hell outta the damn pussies.. if she was fat when you started fvcking her by the time you're done she should be slim and lousy.. no regrets, that's for my money! their future husbands gonna suffer the blow
2 Likes
|Re: How Do Girls Prefer Being Talked To? Face To Face or Chat? Please Answers by Prechbills(m): 9:11am On Mar 26
Lalas247:
do you know emotions can be faked?
|Re: How Do Girls Prefer Being Talked To? Face To Face or Chat? Please Answers by Lalas247(f): 9:17am On Mar 26
Prechbills:
|Re: How Do Girls Prefer Being Talked To? Face To Face or Chat? Please Answers by agbonkamen(f): 9:22am On Mar 26
Prechbills:don't mind her she must be from the underworld...
My Brother Has Impregnated A Girl @ 17 / 7 Signs He Is Only After Sex / Is My Nyash Really This Big??... See My Photo
Viewing this topic: ralijaafar, Quality20(m), schurley(m), Chukwudi4naija(m), ABM17(m), Dewillsking, OwoMILLION, dumininu01(m), Eleniyan007(m), PigBenis(m), yomomma, pro2010, adenuga558(m), Achor1111(m), oluwamae(f), ibietela2(m), youngichie, TheSuperNerd(m), clerkkent, opewella, credid(m), Enegod(m), avast01(m), Jsaviour(f), toluleke(m), marynPearl(f), zpakln, mohammadbashir(m), decent2, Kalaldi, Lstar4real(m), gincmedia, linobrown9(m), Dracula07(m), Cyberfavour(m), missiles, Lerio(m), errigdee(m), Rozaytee(f), NXTDANGOTE(m), Piercy(m), iamtardey(m), Etusman101(m), Hugo55, Ayo199(m), toyota3(m), sircrabo, hakeem4(m), lilmax(m), nosike3(m), Benz4pimp(m), ukejejohnson(m), nasiir7(m), coded06(m), collinkz, carymastory(m), Tekkyy, TutorV(m), assemble, chubbyswit(m), naijadriva, baakus(m), Biafrareform(m), HRtechnique, KoseweKosegbo, chillychill(f) and 74 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 25