Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / How Do Girls Prefer Being Talked To? Face To Face or Chat? Please Answers (6836 Views)

Man Yanks Off Girlfriend’s Wig At A Party Because Different Guys Talked To Her / Should I Tell Him 2 His Face Or What? Help A Confused Bro / Guys, Which Do You Prefer, A Beautiful Face Or A Banging Body? (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)

I have been thinking about this for a while



Do a girl prefer d guy to meet her 1 on 1 before taking him serious or do chat work??





Please answer



Thanks

It depends on the kind of lady you are admiring..



Alot of ladies who we describe as extroverts want it face to face, the shy ones prefer online..



I think the op is an introvert, when ever male introvert is crushing on a lady and want to approach her, this kind of question is what bothers him most.. 7 Likes

chinedubrazil:

It depends on the kind of lady you are admiring..



Alot of ladies who we describe as extroverts want it face to face, the shy ones prefer online..



I think the op is an introvert, when ever male introvert is crushing on a lady and want to approach her, this kind of question is what bothers him most..



thanks...



Partially introvert.. Loll thanks...Partially introvert.. Loll 3 Likes

Tripleclick:

thanks...

Partially introvert.. Loll me na worst

you hardly see me outside.

To speak english face to face with u is like nigeria biafra war me na worstyou hardly see me outside.To speak english face to face with u is like nigeria biafra war 7 Likes

NIGERIAN GIRLS ARE JUST TERRIBLE.....DONT BOTHER 27 Likes 2 Shares

chinedubrazil:





me na worst



you hardly see me outside.



To speak english face to face with u is like nigeria biafra war Looll........ *faints*

Me de try sha.. might talk other issues with the girl... But to chick her? That one is a big mountain to climb Looll........ *faints*Me de try sha.. might talk other issues with the girl... But to chick her? That one is a big mountain to climb 3 Likes

stubbornman:

NIGERIAN GIRLS ARE JUST TERRIBLE.....DONT BOTHER don't Generalize don't Generalize 4 Likes

Face to face, chatting is for cheap people. I dont do chat 3 Likes

funmisticqueen:

Face to face, chatting is for cheap people. I dont do chat



what angers me most on this forum is when broke people try to form shít, your words alone shows you're cheap.... BTW I don't roll with kids ,don't paste any insults /vulgar words on my mention 34 Likes

Tripleclick:

I have been thinking about this for a while



Do a girl prefer d guy to meet her 1 on 1 before taking him serious or do chat work??





Please answer



Thanks Does it matter if your end goal is just to do a drive by?

If you have no intention of getting to know the person mode of communication is irrelevant.



If the intent is on building a foundation finding out essential detail via chat is necessary for instance if you have anything of substance to actully talk about if and when you do meet face to face. Nothing depresses me more like small talk. Does it matter if your end goal is just to do a drive by?If you have no intention of getting to know the person mode of communication is irrelevant.If the intent is on building a foundation finding out essential detail via chat is necessary for instance if you have anything of substance to actully talk about if and when you do meet face to face. Nothing depresses me more like small talk. 1 Like

I don’t know what you people are saying. I have taken women as h.oes and treated all Nigerian girls as the same.



I stopped dealing with women for 5 months to enable me save money to buy a car, because with a car you have unlimited access to their kitty even your friends wives and girls will follow you just so you know how cheap they are.



Once I fvck a naija gal, I just drop her at the busstop and leave #500 for her hand. Sometimes as soon as she steps off my car, I zoom off



If the girl like male she call me again if she doesn’t call me I get over 40 number ladies women way day disturb me for WhatsApp



Why spend for a leech when you got a car and bills to pay. I even bought a dog so to tell you I can’t afford to spend money on another being with complete legs and hands



Guys get sense pls and pls. Get a car if you don’t have. If you are on leggedis benz we way get car go fvck your babe and we don’t care how you feel atall 27 Likes 1 Share

lool,chyking me face to face?..its a no no for me cos I'm a very shy person.

Shugarlord213:

I don’t know what you people are saying. I have taken women as h.oes and treated all Nigerian girls as the same.



I stopped dealing with women for 5 months to enable me save money to buy a car, because with a car you have unlimited access to their kitty even your friends wives and girls will follow you just so you know how cheap they are.



Once I fvck a naija gal, I just drop her at the busstop and leave #500 for her hand. Sometimes as soon as she steps off my car, I zoom off



If the girl like male she call me again if she doesn’t call me I get over 40 number ladies women way day disturb me for WhatsApp



Why spend for a leech when you got a car and bills to pay. I even bought a dog so to tell you I can’t afford to spend money on another being with complete legs and hands



Guys get sense pls and pls. Get a car if you don’t have. If you are on leggedis benz we way get car go fvck your babe and we don’t care how you feel atall



You talk true!!!!! You talk true!!!!! 5 Likes

MissRaine69:



Does it matter if your end goal is just to do a drive by?

If you have no intention of getting to know the person mode of communication is irrelevant.



If the intent is on building a foundation finding out essential detail via chat is necessary for instance if you have anything of substance to actully talk about if and when you do meet face to face. Nothing depresses me more like small talk.

my type would contradict all these you typed here...



So u are trying to say that substance issues can't be talked about through online chat?? my type would contradict all these you typed here...So u are trying to say that substance issues can't be talked about through online chat??

Shugarlord213:

I don’t know what you people are saying. I have taken women as h.oes and treated all Nigerian girls as the same.



I stopped dealing with women for 5 months to enable me save money to buy a car, because with a car you have unlimited access to their kitty even your friends wives and girls will follow you just so you know how cheap they are.



Once I fvck a naija gal, I just drop her at the busstop and leave #500 for her hand. Sometimes as soon as she steps off my car, I zoom off



If the girl like male she call me again if she doesn’t call me I get over 40 number ladies women way day disturb me for WhatsApp



Why spend for a leech when you got a car and bills to pay. I even bought a dog so to tell you I can’t afford to spend money on another being with complete legs and hands



Guys get sense pls and pls. Get a car if you don’t have. If you are on leggedis benz we way get car go fvck your babe and we don’t care how you feel atall



some girls online would be forming too hard to get meanwhile they are cheaper than the value of razor blade in reality most of them are in nairaland here..



I didn't call any name

if you are angry just no that you have discovered yourself some girls online would be forming too hard to get meanwhile they are cheaper than the value of razor blade in reality most of them are in nairaland here..I didn't call any nameif you are angry just no that you have discovered yourself 7 Likes

depends.

people are difference.



some prefer chatting, they are sooo good with chats, but face-to-face, they are terrible, while others cant chat at all, but when you talk to them on the phone or face-to-face, mehn, they can talk for Africa. 3 Likes

chinedubrazil:





my type would contradict all these you typed here...





Did you just select elements of what I wrote? Seems so!

You asked what would women prefer i stated my preference and now you are arguing contradictions incorrectly might I add.





And to your last statement “So u are trying to say that substance issues can't be talked about through online chat??”....which part of what I wrote definitively concluded that? Did you just select elements of what I wrote? Seems so!You asked what would women prefer i stated my preference and now you are arguing contradictions incorrectly might I add.And to your last statement “So u are trying to say that substance issues can't be talked about through online chat??”....which part of what I wrote definitively concluded that? 1 Like

MissRaine69:



If the intent is on building a foundation finding out essential detail via chat is necessary for instance if you have anything of substance to actully talk about if and when you do meet face to face. Nothing depresses me more like small talk. this is the answer to

your last question



MissRaine69:



Did you just select elements of what I wrote? Seems so!

You asked what would women prefer i stated my preference and now you are arguing contradictions incorrectly might I add.





And to your last statement “So u are trying to say that substance issues can't be talked about through online chat??”....which part of what I wrote definitively concluded that?



first thing to note here, i am not the op



again i didnt cherrypick any element



MissRaine69:



Does it matter if your end goal is just to do a drive by?

If you have no intention of getting to know the person mode of communication is irrelevant.



If the intent is on building a foundation finding out essential detail via chat is necessary for instance if you have anything of substance to actully talk about if and when you do meet face to face. Nothing depresses me more like small talk. MissRaine69:



Did you just select elements of what I wrote? Seems so!

You asked what would women prefer i stated my preference and now you are arguing contradictions incorrectly might I add.





And to your last statement “So u are trying to say that substance issues can't be talked about through online chat??”....which part of what I wrote definitively concluded that?



first thing to note here, i am not the op



again i didnt cherrypick any element this is the answer toyour last questionfirst thing to note here, i am not the opagain i didnt cherrypick any elementfirst thing to note here, i am not the opagain i didnt cherrypick any element

funmisticqueen:

Face to face, chatting is for cheap people. I dont do chat Lol... Niice Lol... Niice

Prechbills:







what angers me most on this forum is when broke people try to form shít, your words alone shows you're cheap.... BTW I don't roll with kids ,don't paste any insults /vulgar words on my mention not necessary not necessary 1 Like

MissRaine69:



Does it matter if your end goal is just to do a drive by?

If you have no intention of getting to know the person mode of communication is irrelevant.



If the intent is on building a foundation finding out essential detail via chat is necessary for instance if you have anything of substance to actully talk about if and when you do meet face to face. Nothing depresses me more like small talk. noted! noted!

Shugarlord213:

I don’t know what you people are saying. I have taken women as h.oes and treated all Nigerian girls as the same.



I stopped dealing with women for 5 months to enable me save money to buy a car, because with a car you have unlimited access to their kitty even your friends wives and girls will follow you just so you know how cheap they are.



Once I fvck a naija gal, I just drop her at the busstop and leave #500 for her hand. Sometimes as soon as she steps off my car, I zoom off



If the girl like male she call me again if she doesn’t call me I get over 40 number ladies women way day disturb me for WhatsApp



Why spend for a leech when you got a car and bills to pay. I even bought a dog so to tell you I can’t afford to spend money on another being with complete legs and hands



Guys get sense pls and pls. Get a car if you don’t have. If you are on leggedis benz we way get car go fvck your babe and we don’t care how you feel atall

Loll.. Eazi man Loll.. Eazi man 1 Like

highqueen:

lool,chyking me face to face?..its a no no for me cos I'm a very shy person. Lol.. The kind of girls.. I love most Lol.. The kind of girls.. I love most

chinedubrazil:



this is the answer to

your last question







first thing to note here, i am not the op



again i didnt cherrypick any element







first thing to note here, i am not the op



again i didnt cherrypick any element





I lack the fortitude to continue with this to be honest. I lack the fortitude to continue with this to be honest. 1 Like

Doesn’t really matter face to face or chat

It’s the content that’s important nd the message he or she is trying to pass ..





For me prefer face to face let me see the guys face .. as I read emotions and body language 2 Likes 1 Share

My dear even thou face to face or back to back, or online to online if u are broke d answer we be no, when a man ve money u can the best girl on earth

Lalas247:

Doesn’t really matter face to face or chat

It’s the content that’s important nd the message he or she is trying to pass ..





For me prefer face to face let me see the guys face .. as I read emotions and body language Then it matters.... Niice one Then it matters.... Niice one 1 Like

Hector09:

My dear even thou face to face or back to back, or online to online if u are broke d answer we be no, when a man ve money u can the best girl on earth Lol.. Abii... But I defer abit...girls will love u when broke once u r handsome... Just that it might not last Lol.. Abii... But I defer abit...girls will love u when broke once u r handsome... Just that it might not last

Shugarlord213:

I don’t know what you people are saying. I have taken women as h.oes and treated all Nigerian girls as the same.



I stopped dealing with women for 5 months to enable me save money to buy a car, because with a car you have unlimited access to their kitty even your friends wives and girls will follow you just so you know how cheap they are.



Once I fvck a naija gal, I just drop her at the busstop and leave #500 for her hand. Sometimes as soon as she steps off my car, I zoom off



If the girl like male she call me again if she doesn’t call me I get over 40 number ladies women way day disturb me for WhatsApp



Why spend for a leech when you got a car and bills to pay. I even bought a dog so to tell you I can’t afford to spend money on another being with complete legs and hands



Guys get sense pls and pls. Get a car if you don’t have. If you are on leggedis benz we way get car go fvck your babe and we don’t care how you feel atall







you balling boy... that's how we roll.. make that fvcking cash and fvck the hell outta the damn pussies.. if she was fat when you started fvcking her by the time you're done she should be slim and lousy.. no regrets, that's for my money! their future husbands gonna suffer the blow 2 Likes

Lalas247:

Doesn’t really matter face to face or chat

It’s the content that’s important nd the message he or she is trying to pass ..





For me prefer face to face let me see the guys face .. as I read emotions and body language



do you know emotions can be faked?

Prechbills:







do you know emotions can be faked?

