The Key Differences Between A Chauffeur And A Driver by AutoJoshNG: 11:35pm On Mar 25
If you have been in the middle of friends arguing about this topic, you would have recognised that there are similarities between a chauffeur and a driver.
However, the similarities stop with the fact that they both drive.
To give you a hint, the man behind the wheels in a Presidential car is a chauffeur. The man riding top businessmen to a conference is a chauffeur.
A Kabukabu driver is a driver.
Do these statements give you enough insights? Let me give you a more accurate explanation.
The Key Differences between a Chauffeur and a Driver
1. Anyone can be a driver; few can be called a chauffeur
If you drive yourself, you are a driver just the same way your personal driver is a driver. However, the man who is called a chauffeur doesn’t just drive himself; he is an expert in the field and they offer their service as real businesspeople because they are held responsible for their actions.
Chauffeurs are well-trained which is why they are hired to drive the crème de la crème.
2. They drive top quality vehicles
To some, this is the major difference between a driver and a chauffeur. But, it isn’t really the major difference. It is the result you get following the depth of knowledge and expertise you have in this chosen field.
3. They Offer Customer-centric Services
When was the last time you were abused by a danfo driver just because of a negligible amount of money? They are not really that customer-centric. They don’t have to be because they know they’ll sell whether they’re cool or not.
However, a chauffeur doesn’t have this mindset. First, a chauffeur rides the richest among the populace. Second, he/she is hired to offer a specialised service
https://autojosh.com/chauffeur-and-a-driver/
|Re: The Key Differences Between A Chauffeur And A Driver by YOUNGrapha(m): 12:06am
MY FRIEND CHAUFFEUR simply means DRIVER IN FRENCH
so vous comprand pas me langue francais....foi cherche a compra!
43 Likes
Re: The Key Differences Between A Chauffeur And A Driver by YOUNGrapha(m): 12:06am
MY FRIEND CHAUFFEUR simply means DRIVER IN FRENCH
si vous comprand pas me langue francais....foi cherche a compra!
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The Key Differences Between A Chauffeur And A Driver by AyoSammyTunDe(m): 12:23am
Driver is for the poor while chaffeur is for the rich
4 Likes
|Re: The Key Differences Between A Chauffeur And A Driver by Aldebaran(m): 6:44am
Funny
|Re: The Key Differences Between A Chauffeur And A Driver by airlord2020: 7:04am
Some differences between the two, though chauffeur is actually a driver
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Uv5ZRiAreHA
http://www.cli-worldwide.net/chauffeur-vs-driver-whats-the-difference-2/
http://info.coolride.com/bid/221853/Difference-Between-a-Chauffeur-and-a-Driver
https://klsla.com/driver-vs-chauffeur-what-is-the-difference/
https://thinklimo.com/3-key-differences-between-drivers-and-chauffeurs/
|Re: The Key Differences Between A Chauffeur And A Driver by OBAGADAFFI: 7:24am
Differences Between A Chauffeur And A Driver is the Differences Between An Escort And A prostitute.
12 Likes
|Re: The Key Differences Between A Chauffeur And A Driver by phlame(m): 7:24am
Hushpuppi comes 2 mind
|Re: The Key Differences Between A Chauffeur And A Driver by ifyalways(f): 7:25am
No difference abeg.
In Francophone countries, anyone behind the wheels is chauffeur. Chauffeur is a French word, actually. The English uses driver.
C'est finis
12 Likes
|Re: The Key Differences Between A Chauffeur And A Driver by brainpulse: 7:26am
Another difference is...
Driver sleeps with his Oga's wife but Chauffeur does not
1 Like
|Re: The Key Differences Between A Chauffeur And A Driver by Olalan(m): 7:27am
Na English be the difference
|Re: The Key Differences Between A Chauffeur And A Driver by inoki247: 7:27am
Okay. Chopper and butcher nko?
|Re: The Key Differences Between A Chauffeur And A Driver by oneda(m): 7:27am
Buhari is a driver... NNAMDI KANU IS A CHAUFFEUR
2 Likes
|Re: The Key Differences Between A Chauffeur And A Driver by MrHighSea: 7:27am
Chauffeur are skilled in other areas like Tactical or Arranging quality hoes for the boss without running his mouth.
They are defensive drivers too.
1 Like
|Re: The Key Differences Between A Chauffeur And A Driver by ajoyeleke(m): 7:29am
A chauffeur is a white while a driver wears black
|Re: The Key Differences Between A Chauffeur And A Driver by sagitariusbaby(m): 7:29am
If the chauffeur no dey fly for air or move on top water then na driver himself be.
Make una leave matter this early morning
1 Like
|Re: The Key Differences Between A Chauffeur And A Driver by ziccoit: 7:31am
You tried but ended up telling us no difference.
6 Likes
|Re: The Key Differences Between A Chauffeur And A Driver by mohiozua(m): 7:31am
YOUNGrapha:
Votre français est terrible.
2 Likes
|Re: The Key Differences Between A Chauffeur And A Driver by shankara7: 7:32am
The difference is the name.
1 Like
|Re: The Key Differences Between A Chauffeur And A Driver by NaWetinDey(m): 7:32am
"I must lecture," 'I must go to school," "We must have many schools..." these are some of the problems in this society. Why? Because we are good at half-baking things.
|Re: The Key Differences Between A Chauffeur And A Driver by jeronimo(m): 7:33am
What's the difference between egg roll and scotched egg, kpekere and plantain chips, ash...wo and escort, etc. All na packaging.
Meanwhile holla at my siggy if you need door-step delivery service in port harcourt and environs. Let's help you take those sales to the south-south
1 Like
|Re: The Key Differences Between A Chauffeur And A Driver by Unseriousboy: 7:33am
Maybe the op is now a taxi driver
but wants people to address him a chauffeur
|Re: The Key Differences Between A Chauffeur And A Driver by Tajbol4splend(m): 7:35am
What of those that ride expensive bike
|Re: The Key Differences Between A Chauffeur And A Driver by Nwaohafia1(f): 7:36am
chauffeur wears uniform and driver wears polo/singlet.
1 Like
|Re: The Key Differences Between A Chauffeur And A Driver by twosquare: 7:38am
.
|Re: The Key Differences Between A Chauffeur And A Driver by chronique(m): 7:41am
There's no difference between both. Stop spreading wrong information up and down. It's not compulsory that you create a topic.
3 Likes
|Re: The Key Differences Between A Chauffeur And A Driver by feedapet: 7:51am
In Benin Republic, we hail Taxis by screaming “Chauffeur”.
1 Like
|Re: The Key Differences Between A Chauffeur And A Driver by dominique(f): 7:59am
All na driver
|Re: The Key Differences Between A Chauffeur And A Driver by AnodaIT(m): 7:59am
From wetin you put here, a Chauffeur na white man wey dey drive car while you Driver na black man wey dey drive car
If the black man wan do like white man, dem fit call am chauffeur join
Viewing this topic: allanphash7(m), phoexix, teflonjake(m), Steviewonder, sinaj(f), Stallion93(m), danyel09(m), nogasimplicity, Freeezzz1(m), texzola(m), BlackUhuru77(m), Here2day, ivandragon, Okundaye4(m), ernwale(m), captainbell, tunbosun002(f), Tajbol4splend(m), vakjay08(m), devigblegble, aaizaya, Adeelijah17, kakale1, Nathseun(m), Kaeyth, frankyfranky(m), tens4real(m), eepris88, fabrista(m), Kingwizzy16(m), Valdavies007, Hugoboy, Topestbilly(m), jcflex(m), Phoenix6278(m), Towncrier247, Deolaw, lordkay10(m), rexlims(m), Trills10, PHIDEL007(m), Deen112, Phoenix111, FreshBoss007, cygnus05(m), PezzoNovante(m), Deltayankeeboi, Olusharp(m), Ijaya123, MrMicholo(m), salvo583, Virus777, Missbizy(f) and 94 guest(s)
