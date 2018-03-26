Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / Big Brother Naija Anto And Khloe Return To The House (watch Full Video) #bbnaija (4475 Views)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_RzzaNaMVpU

In an unexpected twist, Big Brother has decided to give two evicted housemates a shot at re-entering the #BBNaija house.



It was a mix of joy, amusement and surprise as Big Brother Naija EX Hms Anto And Khloe Return To The House. The Housemates were elated to see Anto and Khloe. Recall that Ebuka on Sunday announced that two ex-housemates will be allowed back into the house. The voting process saw Anto and Klhoe topping the chart.



The two Ladies made sure not to make any unnecessary noise as they made their entrance into the house at around 3am.

Many who had thought the entrance will be loud and dramatic well left disappointed. Apparently, a lot of views kept vigil till around 3am waiting for the ground entrance. Oh well, biggie played everyone.





Anto and Miracle already dancing together. What a feeling.





Watch full video



YOU are WISE





If them like let them dance, cry and break nyash



I thought this BBNaija is supposed to be a basketball game 1 Like

For this early Monday morning, na BBN una wan discuss, sighs.

Monday morning??

On a Monday Morning ,,



this is what comes to Front Page...



clap for yourselves - @Moderators .. 1 Like





This same useless people will complain if u ask them to read for few hours in d night.



I thought twitter said dey tiptoed in

joeaz58:

Monday morning??

I didnt even read your post before I shared mine,,



its really appalling !



Imagine Nigeria eliminating Brazil and Argentina in group stages but FIFA brought them back in the Semi Finals.



That's what Biggie has just done with the return of Khloe and Anto..The housemates are clearly not happy about the twist.



This game just started all over.





For those shouting Monday morning, you shouldn't even click the post when you saw BBN.





Wait for Wall Street post or abi you don't know where to get Bloomberg or the Economist.

in Happy mode

Oh nooo!!

I must have a gud day ahead..

ajoyeleke:

*a lot of people stayed awake to witness their entrance"



This same useless people will complain if u ask them to read for few hours in d night.



The joy of their Akant. More scam sms loading.... Legal scamming

I need a good graphic designer..holla at me at kennyjodeci@yahoo.com

their 4cking businees

See cee-c face, her face be like this mad girl is back to wage war with me.

Zionista:





Imagine Nigeria eliminating Brazil and Argentina in group stages but FIFA brought them back in the Semi Finals.



Yeah. I sense that from their reactions especially Cceecce Teddy A Nina .

kuntash:





OK..

SeniorZato:

I thought this BBNaija is supposed to be a basketball game � u are a fish � u are a fish

Wetin be this one on a productive Monday morning? OP is your Fuel pump no longer supplying to your brain again? gerrarahia!

kuntash:

On a Monday Morning ,,



this is what comes to Front Page...



Lol. Tobi is brushing his mouth. My guy no kuku trust him morning breath.

e go hard for dem to keep quiet nah

Zionista:

Imagine Nigeria eliminating Brazil and Argentina in group stages but FIFA brought them back in the Semi Finals.



Nina no dey happy at all Alex is a very kind hearted girl Nina is evil someone had to ask her if she is ok khole even let her know that she is not cheerful she said it's because she just wake up