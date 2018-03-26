₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,979,951 members, 4,154,363 topics. Date: Monday, 26 March 2018 at 08:08 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / Big Brother Naija Anto And Khloe Return To The House (watch Full Video) #bbnaija (4475 Views)
|Big Brother Naija Anto And Khloe Return To The House (watch Full Video) #bbnaija by Naijal: 6:55am
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_RzzaNaMVpU
www.naijal.com
In an unexpected twist, Big Brother has decided to give two evicted housemates a shot at re-entering the #BBNaija house.
It was a mix of joy, amusement and surprise as Big Brother Naija EX Hms Anto And Khloe Return To The House. The Housemates were elated to see Anto and Khloe. Recall that Ebuka on Sunday announced that two ex-housemates will be allowed back into the house. The voting process saw Anto and Klhoe topping the chart.
The two Ladies made sure not to make any unnecessary noise as they made their entrance into the house at around 3am.
Many who had thought the entrance will be loud and dramatic well left disappointed. Apparently, a lot of views kept vigil till around 3am waiting for the ground entrance. Oh well, biggie played everyone.
Anto and Miracle already dancing together. What a feeling.
Watch full video
@Giel
5 Likes
|Re: Big Brother Naija Anto And Khloe Return To The House (watch Full Video) #bbnaija by sage101(f): 7:27am
YOU are WISE
|Re: Big Brother Naija Anto And Khloe Return To The House (watch Full Video) #bbnaija by Onyinye15(f): 7:28am
And here we are asking Buhari why
If them like let them dance, cry and break nyash
I care less
|Re: Big Brother Naija Anto And Khloe Return To The House (watch Full Video) #bbnaija by SeniorZato(m): 7:30am
I thought this BBNaija is supposed to be a basketball game
1 Like
|Re: Big Brother Naija Anto And Khloe Return To The House (watch Full Video) #bbnaija by Chriswazo(m): 7:30am
For this early Monday morning, na BBN una wan discuss, sighs.
|Re: Big Brother Naija Anto And Khloe Return To The House (watch Full Video) #bbnaija by joeaz58(m): 7:31am
Monday morning??
|Re: Big Brother Naija Anto And Khloe Return To The House (watch Full Video) #bbnaija by kuntash: 7:31am
On a Monday Morning ,,
this is what comes to Front Page...
clap for yourselves - @Moderators ..
1 Like
|Re: Big Brother Naija Anto And Khloe Return To The House (watch Full Video) #bbnaija by ajoyeleke(m): 7:32am
*a lot of people stayed awake to witness their entrance"
This same useless people will complain if u ask them to read for few hours in d night.
Naija youths are
6 Likes
|Re: Big Brother Naija Anto And Khloe Return To The House (watch Full Video) #bbnaija by Thegamingorca(m): 7:32am
I thought twitter said dey tiptoed in
|Re: Big Brother Naija Anto And Khloe Return To The House (watch Full Video) #bbnaija by kuntash: 7:32am
joeaz58:
I didnt even read your post before I shared mine,,
its really appalling !
what does the show promote ?
|Re: Big Brother Naija Anto And Khloe Return To The House (watch Full Video) #bbnaija by Zionista(m): 7:32am
Imagine Nigeria eliminating Brazil and Argentina in group stages but FIFA brought them back in the Semi Finals.
That's what Biggie has just done with the return of Khloe and Anto..The housemates are clearly not happy about the twist.
This game just started all over.
For those shouting Monday morning, you shouldn't even click the post when you saw BBN.
Wait for Wall Street post or abi you don't know where to get Bloomberg or the Economist.
3 Likes
|Re: Big Brother Naija Anto And Khloe Return To The House (watch Full Video) #bbnaija by ajimotoke(m): 7:33am
in Happy mode
|Re: Big Brother Naija Anto And Khloe Return To The House (watch Full Video) #bbnaija by smiliyB(f): 7:34am
|Re: Big Brother Naija Anto And Khloe Return To The House (watch Full Video) #bbnaija by Sixaxis: 7:34am
Oh nooo!!
I must have a gud day ahead..
|Re: Big Brother Naija Anto And Khloe Return To The House (watch Full Video) #bbnaija by marvin906(m): 7:34am
ajoyeleke:
are you surprised
|Re: Big Brother Naija Anto And Khloe Return To The House (watch Full Video) #bbnaija by inoki247: 7:35am
The joy of their Akant. More scam sms loading.... Legal scamming
|Re: Big Brother Naija Anto And Khloe Return To The House (watch Full Video) #bbnaija by odikenny(m): 7:36am
I need a good graphic designer..holla at me at kennyjodeci@yahoo.com
|Re: Big Brother Naija Anto And Khloe Return To The House (watch Full Video) #bbnaija by vicola0281: 7:37am
their 4cking businees
|Re: Big Brother Naija Anto And Khloe Return To The House (watch Full Video) #bbnaija by Demonicide(f): 7:37am
See cee-c face, her face be like this mad girl is back to wage war with me.
|Re: Big Brother Naija Anto And Khloe Return To The House (watch Full Video) #bbnaija by IeatPussy: 7:37am
Zionista:
Yeah. I sense that from their reactions especially Cceecce Teddy A Nina .
|Re: Big Brother Naija Anto And Khloe Return To The House (watch Full Video) #bbnaija by joeaz58(m): 7:38am
kuntash:it's really confusing for a matured person to wake and start talking about something that can't add any good to their lives...so annoying
|Re: Big Brother Naija Anto And Khloe Return To The House (watch Full Video) #bbnaija by gmoney12: 7:38am
OK..
|Re: Big Brother Naija Anto And Khloe Return To The House (watch Full Video) #bbnaija by ayookunlee: 7:39am
SeniorZato:� u are a fish
|Re: Big Brother Naija Anto And Khloe Return To The House (watch Full Video) #bbnaija by krisinfo: 7:44am
Wetin be this one on a productive Monday morning? OP is your Fuel pump no longer supplying to your brain again? gerrarahia!
|Re: Big Brother Naija Anto And Khloe Return To The House (watch Full Video) #bbnaija by frank317: 7:50am
kuntash:
See ur life... on a Monday morning, u saw BBnaija link and u quickly click on it. U must b jobless this morning.
Your type could be gay but will go around make hate statements about gays. U will even go to a gay club to diss them
1 Like
|Re: Big Brother Naija Anto And Khloe Return To The House (watch Full Video) #bbnaija by Penisinpenisout(m): 7:53am
Lol. Tobi is brushing his mouth. My guy no kuku trust him morning breath.
|Re: Big Brother Naija Anto And Khloe Return To The House (watch Full Video) #bbnaija by eamon360(m): 7:54am
e go hard for dem to keep quiet nah
|Re: Big Brother Naija Anto And Khloe Return To The House (watch Full Video) #bbnaija by Ijaya123: 7:59am
Zionista:
|Re: Big Brother Naija Anto And Khloe Return To The House (watch Full Video) #bbnaija by Oluwambo147(m): 8:00am
Nina no dey happy at all Alex is a very kind hearted girl Nina is evil someone had to ask her if she is ok khole even let her know that she is not cheerful she said it's because she just wake up
|Re: Big Brother Naija Anto And Khloe Return To The House (watch Full Video) #bbnaija by Colemanz(m): 8:06am
9mobile Nigeria Recruitment 2018/2019 How to Apply for Graduate Vacancies – careers.9mobile.com.ng 9mobile Nigeria Recruitment 2018/2019 and How to Apply for Graduate Vacancies – careers.9mobile.com.ng How to Apply for Graduate Vacancies – careers.9mobile.com.ng 9mobile Nigeria Recruitment 2018 9mobile, is a Nigerian private restricted risk organization. EMTS gained a Unified Access Service License from the Nigerian
https://jobandschool.com.ng/9mobile-nigeria-recruitment-2018-2019-and-how-to-apply-for-graduate-vacancies-careers-9mobile-com-ng/
(0) (Reply)
STUDY IN GEORGIA Europe's Fastest Developing Country / So Funny! Watch Wowo Boyz’ Cover Of Stay With Me – “cook For Me” / The Absolutely Worst Excuses For Not Keeping Fit
Viewing this topic: BigSarah(f), Naijamate, dre44k(m), boyexale, jessytra(f), life2017, eghosa77, yommitte00(m), Bradnat, oyeworldwide, mig007(m), kraspsberr, LEGHEND(m), Liyan(f), foghifote, iamolatunay(m), salvo18, salykely(m), ProfEinstein, pillan(f), madey1302, BrutalJab, itsMrIke(m), Tabitha03, ringi82(m), bridggyx(f), bola565, ammyluv2002(f), olarmide(f), OKorowanta, jokkyluv(f), Hizzojay(m), codeb(m), blaise26abj(m), fmorrah(m), ayanda3, phlamingboy(m), SirBaro, justcallmenuel(m), Tiw78, teamb, MrEndowed1, Ajumafaith01(f), uchebest2006(m), justifeany, olusayeroyagi(m), Tman66(m), aristokrat, Drabeey(m), inteli, Codedzng, Deeldorado, richymillzz, koolbe(m), Jexyme(f), Justanodadude, rasakkenny, saintjoel(m), Bio386(m), Akinkunmi69(m), luvissweet2f(f), Esomchi800(m), hayurmidey(m), Samusu(m), Lily4star(f), jayson87, peterarm077, onyenku1, Coldfeets, crazygod(m), Schoolala, Colemanz(m), kizboy, warrior13, ask4double(m), farm2008, Crying4NIGERIA(m), macaphan007(m), madamGift(f), jovialswag(m), Agunne, dozofavour(m), juniorolan(m), newtayo, adedayoa2(f), Shegman22(m), mylesJ, KingAspas(m), sp2002(m), terry7932 and 141 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3