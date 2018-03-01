₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"I Have Suffered In Life" – Bayo Omoboriowo, Buhari’s Photographer by queensera(f): 7:19am
President Muhammadu Buhari official photographer, Bayo Omoboriowo, took to his instagram page to reminisced on how he cried at a time in his life when he didn’t even have garri to drink while schooling with a #2,000 allowance at Unilag.
Read What He Wrote Below:
his Bayo Omoboriowo… Incase you don’t know, I have suffered very well in my life o..I cried at a time in my life cos I didn’t have garri to drink, my allowance in Unilag days was N2000 per month. I have also hawked pure water before and at different times it looked as though I was never going to be great. Today I look back at all those days and smile cos God has been super good to me. I am so convinced and excited about tomorrow cos I know the path of the righteous is like shining light and it shines brighter and brighter everyday. Don’t give up, your light would shine and you shall be celebrated. Trust God and Trust your Unique Journey!
|Re: "I Have Suffered In Life" – Bayo Omoboriowo, Buhari’s Photographer by DrinkLimca(m): 7:21am
Better start saving and investing because in 2019 you and your master will leave aso rock..
|Re: "I Have Suffered In Life" – Bayo Omoboriowo, Buhari’s Photographer by Homeboiy: 7:26am
It's seems tough but through every dark night, there is a brighter day ahead
better days
|Re: "I Have Suffered In Life" – Bayo Omoboriowo, Buhari’s Photographer by IeatPussy: 7:26am
Almost every successful people in Nigeria has one story to give us on how they hawk pure water while starting life. Even B-red eye whom his father is rich is complaining of been broke once in his life. What about our own richest woman in Africa.
Let me compose my own lie , How i push barrow, hawk orange , sell gala etc and dish out to public.
|Re: "I Have Suffered In Life" – Bayo Omoboriowo, Buhari’s Photographer by Ahmed0336(m): 7:27am
Frank Edward said similar stuff last week and today this?
If all of us for nairaland ll yarn our own nobody go hear word.
|Re: "I Have Suffered In Life" – Bayo Omoboriowo, Buhari’s Photographer by northvietnam(m): 7:28am
DrinkLimca:Save or no saving Ooo....
Dude is made for life...
|Re: "I Have Suffered In Life" – Bayo Omoboriowo, Buhari’s Photographer by Skepticus: 7:28am
No wonder you be Buhari Photographer!
Bunch of Suffer-head people!
|Re: "I Have Suffered In Life" – Bayo Omoboriowo, Buhari’s Photographer by northvietnam(m): 7:41am
DrinkLimca:
you sound so pained
|Re: "I Have Suffered In Life" – Bayo Omoboriowo, Buhari’s Photographer by OrestesDante(m): 8:59am
Ahmed0336:
☣ ☠
∆ I tire bros!!!
People are tired already of these I-have-suffered-before stories. You've suffered before now God has blessed you Move on! And stop disturbing people ∆
☣ ☠
|Re: "I Have Suffered In Life" – Bayo Omoboriowo, Buhari’s Photographer by partnerbiz4: 9:20am
Nawao.
Phd in photography..
But in 2019.....
I won't talk now before my oga at the top says another...
|Re: "I Have Suffered In Life" – Bayo Omoboriowo, Buhari’s Photographer by Angelb4: 12:59pm
There is always light at the end of the tunnel
|Re: "I Have Suffered In Life" – Bayo Omoboriowo, Buhari’s Photographer by rozayx5(m): 1:00pm
Every one get story
Save yours
|Re: "I Have Suffered In Life" – Bayo Omoboriowo, Buhari’s Photographer by eleojo23: 1:01pm
All of us have suffered too.
|Re: "I Have Suffered In Life" – Bayo Omoboriowo, Buhari’s Photographer by BabatCargo(m): 1:01pm
Not New anymore
Everyone have one time or the other go through Hard time
Ship from China now and enjoy discount on shipping rate
|Re: "I Have Suffered In Life" – Bayo Omoboriowo, Buhari’s Photographer by nairavsdollars(f): 1:02pm
Original Suffer Head
And you are still suffering even when your oga is the president of the most populous black nation in the world
|Re: "I Have Suffered In Life" – Bayo Omoboriowo, Buhari’s Photographer by Angelb4: 1:02pm
Homeboiy:
Stop beefing dude
|Re: "I Have Suffered In Life" – Bayo Omoboriowo, Buhari’s Photographer by tivta(m): 1:02pm
sharappppppppppppppppppppp, buhari is going to daura
|Re: "I Have Suffered In Life" – Bayo Omoboriowo, Buhari’s Photographer by Rolly83(m): 1:03pm
I celebrate you my brother!!
|Re: "I Have Suffered In Life" – Bayo Omoboriowo, Buhari’s Photographer by paymentvoucher: 1:03pm
Everybody have suffered Joor
|Re: "I Have Suffered In Life" – Bayo Omoboriowo, Buhari’s Photographer by MANNABBQGRILLS: 1:03pm
If we all say stories about our past.. teary eyes will be everywhere.
Let's keep thanking God for life
|Re: "I Have Suffered In Life" – Bayo Omoboriowo, Buhari’s Photographer by lovelylad(m): 1:03pm
the whole nigeria have suffered.
|Re: "I Have Suffered In Life" – Bayo Omoboriowo, Buhari’s Photographer by talk2percy(m): 1:05pm
Good luck to u when u follow him to Daura
|Re: "I Have Suffered In Life" – Bayo Omoboriowo, Buhari’s Photographer by 360degreess(m): 1:05pm
Ipob pigs won't like this
|Re: "I Have Suffered In Life" – Bayo Omoboriowo, Buhari’s Photographer by Nwaohafia1(f): 1:06pm
That is how many Nigerians are currently suffering under your boss
|Re: "I Have Suffered In Life" – Bayo Omoboriowo, Buhari’s Photographer by passyhansome(m): 1:06pm
Okay
|Re: "I Have Suffered In Life" – Bayo Omoboriowo, Buhari’s Photographer by fk002: 1:06pm
Never give up easily in Life
|Re: "I Have Suffered In Life" – Bayo Omoboriowo, Buhari’s Photographer by FarahAideed: 1:06pm
Nonsense, after serving this wicked and evil govt you will still suffer again .aint no hiding place for the wicked ..all of you that served Buhari on the blood shed of innocent Nigerian must meet you comeuppance soon
|Re: "I Have Suffered In Life" – Bayo Omoboriowo, Buhari’s Photographer by chloride6: 1:08pm
northvietnam:
Big fat lie.
That dude doesn't have 10 m in his account.
|Re: "I Have Suffered In Life" – Bayo Omoboriowo, Buhari’s Photographer by DIKEnaWAR: 1:08pm
Shame
|Re: "I Have Suffered In Life" – Bayo Omoboriowo, Buhari’s Photographer by 2016v2017: 1:09pm
7
queensera:
you are yet to suffer when buhari drop you for your corruption
General Gowon blast Buhari.
Buhari stop blaming your failures on corruption in Nigeria.
Gowon Yakubu shared in his facebook page list of achievements by past leaders irrespective of corruption. There was corruption in Nigeria when Awolowo built Cocoa House, TV station and the first university in Africa
There was corruption in Nigeria when IBB built Third Mainland Bridge, built Aso Rock, National Assembly Complex, turned Abuja into our Federal capital territory.
http://www.newslinknaija.com/2018/03/politics-gowon-yakubu-blast-buhari-stop.html
There was corruption in Nigeria when Obasanjo brought Gsm, banking reform, police reform, civil defense, There was corruption in Nigeria when Jonathan introduced BVN and PVC, built 12 new federal universities, revamped railway lines, made Our economy fastest growing in Africa & third in the world.
http://www.newslinknaija.com/2018/03/politics-gowon-yakubu-blast-buhari-stop.html
If anyone tell you the reason Buhari is not working is because he inherited corruption, tell them great leaders don't blame people and events for their failures. They simply accept responsibility and move on. Ask them, what has Buhari done after all the fake promise of fixing power in 6wks, reducing pump price to #45 naira, making N1 equal to a $ 1, stopping Boko Haram etc. It's a shame.
The inferno truth is, corruption started from heaven when Satan violated a privilege given him. That never stop God's works.
He waited for God to create man and brought his lawlessness and corruption into the garden of eden.
God wasn't moved. He introduced a redemption plan. The Savior was born. Sadly, Judas Iscariot was there.
Not discouraged yet, He gave us God the Holy Spirit.
If anyone tell you the reason Buhari is not working is because he inherited corruption, tell them corruption is rooted in the DNA of homo sapiens ( Latin: wise man ) because we are just mere mortal infected with a virus of good & evil.
Yet, great leaders don't blame people and events for their failures. They simply accept responsibility and move on.
#InecWillNotCountPrayerPointsButVotes.
Please, strive and endeavor to collect your PVC.
