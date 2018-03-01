Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / "I Have Suffered In Life" – Bayo Omoboriowo, Buhari’s Photographer (14939 Views)

Read What He Wrote Below:



his Bayo Omoboriowo… Incase you don’t know, I have suffered very well in my life o..I cried at a time in my life cos I didn’t have garri to drink, my allowance in Unilag days was N2000 per month. I have also hawked pure water before and at different times it looked as though I was never going to be great. Today I look back at all those days and smile cos God has been super good to me. I am so convinced and excited about tomorrow cos I know the path of the righteous is like shining light and it shines brighter and brighter everyday. Don’t give up, your light would shine and you shall be celebrated. Trust God and Trust your Unique Journey!



President Muhammadu Buhari official photographer, Bayo Omoboriowo, took to his instagram page to reminisced on how he cried at a time in his life when he didn't even have garri to drink while schooling with a #2,000 allowance at Unilag.

Better start saving and investing because in 2019 you and your master will leave aso rock.. 85 Likes 4 Shares

It's seems tough but through every dark night, there is a brighter day ahead



better days 14 Likes 1 Share

Almost every successful people in Nigeria has one story to give us on how they hawk pure water while starting life. Even B-red eye whom his father is rich is complaining of been broke once in his life. What about our own richest woman in Africa.



Let me compose my own lie , How i push barrow, hawk orange , sell gala etc and dish out to public. 16 Likes

Frank Edward said similar stuff last week and today this?

If all of us for nairaland ll yarn our own nobody go hear word. 3 Likes 1 Share

DrinkLimca:

Better start saving and investing because in 2019 you and your master will leave aso rock.. Save or no saving Ooo....



Dude is made for life... Save or no saving Ooo....Dude is made for life... 5 Likes





No wonder you be Buhari Photographer!



Bunch of Suffer-head people! No wonder you be Buhari Photographer!Bunch of Suffer-head people! 3 Likes

DrinkLimca:

You and the whole APC and the guy are all mad..

you sound so pained you sound so pained 3 Likes 1 Share

Ahmed0336:

Frank Edward said similar stuff last week and today this?

If all of us for nairaland ll yarn our own nobody go hear word.





☣ ☠





∆ I tire bros!!!



People are tired already of these I-have-suffered-before stories. You've suffered before now God has blessed you Move on! And stop disturbing people ∆







☣ ☠ 13 Likes 1 Share

Nawao.



Phd in photography..





But in 2019.....









I won't talk now before my oga at the top says another... 1 Like

There is always light at the end of the tunnel 1 Like

Every one get story









Save yours 1 Like

All of us have suffered too. 1 Like

Not New anymore

Everyone have one time or the other go through Hard time





Original Suffer Head

And you are still suffering even when your oga is the president of the most populous black nation in the world 1 Like

Homeboiy:

It's seems tough but through every dark night, there is a brighter day ahead



better days

Stop beefing dude Stop beefing dude 1 Like

sharappppppppppppppppppppp, buhari is going to daura 1 Like

I celebrate you my brother!! 2 Likes

Everybody have suffered Joor 1 Like

If we all say stories about our past.. teary eyes will be everywhere.

Let's keep thanking God for life 2 Likes 1 Share

the whole nigeria have suffered. 1 Like

Good luck to u when u follow him to Daura 2 Likes

Ipob pigs won't like this

That is how many Nigerians are currently suffering under your boss 1 Like

Okay

Never give up easily in Life

Nonsense, after serving this wicked and evil govt you will still suffer again .aint no hiding place for the wicked ..all of you that served Buhari on the blood shed of innocent Nigerian must meet you comeuppance soon 4 Likes

northvietnam:



Save or no saving Ooo....



Dude is made for life...





Big fat lie.



That dude doesn't have 10 m in his account. Big fat lie.That dude doesn't have 10 m in his account. 1 Like

Shame