₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,980,159 members, 4,155,206 topics. Date: Monday, 26 March 2018 at 03:32 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Accident Victim, Okoli Ezinne Cries Tears Of Gratitude, Mercy Said No (14607 Views)
Lagos Accident Victim Carried In A Wheelbarrow For Treatment (Photos) / Accident Victim Takes Selfie, Says "It Was Fun" (Photo) / Accident Victim Takes A Selfie At The Scene Posts It On Facebook (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Accident Victim, Okoli Ezinne Cries Tears Of Gratitude, Mercy Said No by AnonymousIP: 11:39am
@VIVIANGIST
So it happened that this morning, Ezinne who had an accident sometime last year woke up shedding tears of gratitude. She said the devil came late. Ezinne is very grateful to God that she is still drawing breath today.
Ezinne expressing herself wrote:
"TESTIMONY TIME
This morning i was just filled with tears, tears of gratitude. Around mid October last year I had an accident, a very serious one. But Mercy said No. My mum would usually say, the devil came late, he really did. Am alive to celebrate another birthday, its not by my grace but by His. If I don't talk about his Mercies in my Life, who will? Its not like am d best church goer, or that I dont sin, or that I pray always, wen I was in my hospital bed i kept on asking these questions. Like what did I even do to deserve this goodness, this unadulterated Love from the Lord? A common sinner like me? Oh Jesus! what would I have done without you? Uve been so good to me. Others have accident and die, others have accident and worse things happen to them, though ihad a deep injury but I can still walk with my two legs. How do I even start thanking you? I had different thoughts about sharing this pics, but at the end I decided to share it, so u guys will understand how deep the injury was, and thank this God for me, He is indeed wonderful. Pls nobody should feel sorry for me, am healed now and better. You can just comment by praising the Lord in any language you want. Thanks. For e.g "thank you Jesus" nobody should write," eiya its a pity, or sorry". I am fine now pls. Normally i wouldnt have shared this but My purpose of sharing this is that I want you to testify with me on the goodness of this God.
To my family, relatives, aunties and uncles who were there for me, thanks I really appreciate.
To my friends, the ones who called, texted, came to see me, thank you so much especially my eify, who was really really there for me I LOVE YOU. You have no idea how much I appreciate those moments. Then to the ones that knew and made little or no effort in calling, dont worry, its still OK, I forgive. Who am I to bear grudges kwanu? Hmm, wen God can forgive a sinner like me and save me. To my mum-- Even in my next life, I would still choose you as my mum, you're wonderful. You're my everything. I LOVE YOU with everything thats in me. I'll make you proud. I love you to infinty mama❤❤ Thank you so much.��
Happy birthday To me��
P.S--Viewers discretion is strongly adviced bikonu"
by VIVIANGIST - https://viviangist.com/news/accident-victim-okoli-ezinne-cries-tears-of-gratitude-mercy-said-no/
cc - Lalasticlala
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Accident Victim, Okoli Ezinne Cries Tears Of Gratitude, Mercy Said No by Solidkay(m): 11:49am
Indeed
"Mercy said NO"
You're more than a conqueror.. ..
to the guy below me,
whose the fool now
10 Likes
|Re: Accident Victim, Okoli Ezinne Cries Tears Of Gratitude, Mercy Said No by CastedAyo: 12:28pm
Happy for you
Solidkay:Merry ko Ferry ni
7 Likes
|Re: Accident Victim, Okoli Ezinne Cries Tears Of Gratitude, Mercy Said No by Asuokaa: 1:28pm
Cotenant.com.ng
We are giving 1000 new users the chance to test run our new website http://cotenant.com.ng for free. You can share your rent request or share an apartment ,office,store,cottages etc on http://cotenant.com.ng for the first 1000 users for free. Get started today for free no matter where you are in the world
1 Like
|Re: Accident Victim, Okoli Ezinne Cries Tears Of Gratitude, Mercy Said No by nairavsdollars(f): 1:28pm
God be praised
1 Like
|Re: Accident Victim, Okoli Ezinne Cries Tears Of Gratitude, Mercy Said No by kellynoah: 1:28pm
Death at a young age shall never be our portion IJN. Like in agreement.
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Accident Victim, Okoli Ezinne Cries Tears Of Gratitude, Mercy Said No by Oyindidi(f): 1:28pm
Solidkay:mercy
1 Like
|Re: Accident Victim, Okoli Ezinne Cries Tears Of Gratitude, Mercy Said No by heckymaicon(m): 1:29pm
Grateful heart .....
Eru n' dupe
|Re: Accident Victim, Okoli Ezinne Cries Tears Of Gratitude, Mercy Said No by miqos02(m): 1:30pm
May God provide help
@viviangist, long time no post
|Re: Accident Victim, Okoli Ezinne Cries Tears Of Gratitude, Mercy Said No by Jhayeahsam01(m): 1:30pm
thanks to God
I remember that day I had free accident riding on wheel barrow
|Re: Accident Victim, Okoli Ezinne Cries Tears Of Gratitude, Mercy Said No by Collins0609(m): 1:30pm
Ok
|Re: Accident Victim, Okoli Ezinne Cries Tears Of Gratitude, Mercy Said No by usquare250(m): 1:30pm
ThankGod for life! The numbers of your says you would fulfil.......... Keep staying alive to enjoy life... I celebrate with you and I declare that affliction would not rise the secnd time
|Re: Accident Victim, Okoli Ezinne Cries Tears Of Gratitude, Mercy Said No by tosyne2much(m): 1:30pm
She's lucky that she can walk again
|Re: Accident Victim, Okoli Ezinne Cries Tears Of Gratitude, Mercy Said No by Destined2win: 1:33pm
Glory to God who gave Ezinne a second chance at life
|Re: Accident Victim, Okoli Ezinne Cries Tears Of Gratitude, Mercy Said No by yomcity: 1:33pm
It's Worthy of praise, keep praising him and the Lord is yur strength.
|Re: Accident Victim, Okoli Ezinne Cries Tears Of Gratitude, Mercy Said No by OtedolaSon: 1:33pm
Go and sin no more
|Re: Accident Victim, Okoli Ezinne Cries Tears Of Gratitude, Mercy Said No by Destined2win: 1:34pm
Jhayeahsam01:.
|Re: Accident Victim, Okoli Ezinne Cries Tears Of Gratitude, Mercy Said No by bobnatlo(m): 1:35pm
Yes What a loving & wonderful God.
Always there looking out for us n dishing out second chances.
Thank u Lord once again!
|Re: Accident Victim, Okoli Ezinne Cries Tears Of Gratitude, Mercy Said No by lexzyg: 1:35pm
Oluwa ese ooooo
|Re: Accident Victim, Okoli Ezinne Cries Tears Of Gratitude, Mercy Said No by TechwiZzy5: 1:36pm
if you need any of this:
Zoosk; eharmony; chemistry; mate1; mingle2; Iamnaught; connectingsingles; Jdate; match; pof; paid for both male/female acct.
call or drop me a message on WhatsApp zero. Nine.zero.seven. three.six.two.seven. eight. Seven.eight...limited acct available
|Re: Accident Victim, Okoli Ezinne Cries Tears Of Gratitude, Mercy Said No by Divay22(f): 1:37pm
This God is too good..
Happy for you dear and Happy birthday
|Re: Accident Victim, Okoli Ezinne Cries Tears Of Gratitude, Mercy Said No by MANNABBQGRILLS: 1:40pm
It can only be God.
|Re: Accident Victim, Okoli Ezinne Cries Tears Of Gratitude, Mercy Said No by realmindz: 1:41pm
We thank yahweh for proving to us that he exist by allowing her to have an accident then saving her life so she can testify of his infinite mercies and love
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Accident Victim, Okoli Ezinne Cries Tears Of Gratitude, Mercy Said No by kissenger: 1:41pm
God keep us all---http:///2hCWqL8
|Re: Accident Victim, Okoli Ezinne Cries Tears Of Gratitude, Mercy Said No by Paradigm777: 1:50pm
Op, what happens to graphic pictures
|Re: Accident Victim, Okoli Ezinne Cries Tears Of Gratitude, Mercy Said No by Ugolynn(f): 1:51pm
Thank you Jesus. Happy birthday to you
|Re: Accident Victim, Okoli Ezinne Cries Tears Of Gratitude, Mercy Said No by Emmy9ite(m): 2:03pm
Our God is faithful!
Praise be to God!!
|Re: Accident Victim, Okoli Ezinne Cries Tears Of Gratitude, Mercy Said No by FTrebirth(m): 2:07pm
who can explain that phrase to me please?
"mercy said no"
|Re: Accident Victim, Okoli Ezinne Cries Tears Of Gratitude, Mercy Said No by hahn(m): 2:15pm
realmindz:
And no thanks to Jehovah for the great work done by the doctors
|Re: Accident Victim, Okoli Ezinne Cries Tears Of Gratitude, Mercy Said No by piagetskinner(m): 2:16pm
great testimony... thank God for his mercies
|Re: Accident Victim, Okoli Ezinne Cries Tears Of Gratitude, Mercy Said No by bishopbishop123: 2:19pm
all the glory must be to the Lord alone.
Flying With Iberia Airline / Attractions To Visit In Abuja / 28 Nigerians Deported From Italy,belgium
Viewing this topic: Follygunners, Iammehdi(m), cyanohydrin, Adezworld(m), Exceptionalgod(f), shedgoz(m), Taiwo20(m), Yamprince, Opipi, Nkjay(f), EMERALDGIL(f), akheen(m), Mumibaby(f), sulaidon(m), Aadetola1(m), Vanpascore(m), jholiz, merteenez(m), Barmzy(m), Maris0427, Marcofranz(m), myright, nnemmpi(m), nuroegbu(m), dukechilezie(m), tunbosun002(f), manmind, LebanonCedars2(m), whisper2esi(m) and 72 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12