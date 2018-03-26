₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
University Of Lagos (UNILAG) To Establish Refineries by Tuteebrain: 12:24pm
BREAKING NEWS
The University of Lagos, UNILAG, have announced it would soon set up conventional and standard locally-built refineries to boost the nation’s refinery capacity.
The Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, made this known at the 1st Annual General Meeting, AGM, and 2nd Alumni Lecture of the UNILAG Faculty of Engineering Alumni Association.
According to Ogundipe, the students of the school needed to be exposed to refining process as an institution that produced graduates in Chemical Engineering.
According to him, “Committee has been set up to under-study the process from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.
“If you go to some of the universities in Texas, when their students graduate, because they have refineries in their universities they do not need to do certain courses when it comes to professional courses. Engineering has left that level of just setting down and starts computing.
“It is now about turning ideas to realities. It is about producing entrepreneurial skills and developing the skills in the life our students.
“We need to develop our students, all of them have skills that are unique to them, and the skills can help them set up their own businesses in future.
“Most of our students can develop application while some are with different skills. As a Vice Chancellor, faculty by faculty I am going to interact with students to encourage them, to develop their skills and we have already gotten the commitment of Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, and Bank of Industry, BOI for funds.”
SOURCE: http://www.lagosmp3.com.ng/naija-news/unilag-set-establish-refineries/
Re: University Of Lagos (UNILAG) To Establish Refineries by gentleloadedkit: 12:26pm
Good, UNILAG nice improvement!
Re: University Of Lagos (UNILAG) To Establish Refineries by FarahAideed: 12:39pm
They should fix the their smelly hostels first
Re: University Of Lagos (UNILAG) To Establish Refineries by oluemmakay(m): 12:59pm
That's what I call developing competent student
Re: University Of Lagos (UNILAG) To Establish Refineries by lagosmp3(m): 1:41pm
oluemmakay:Yes bro
Re: University Of Lagos (UNILAG) To Establish Refineries by nairavsdollars(f): 2:20pm
why can't they fix the existing ones first that clueless Buhari cannot fix?
Re: University Of Lagos (UNILAG) To Establish Refineries by Abfinest007(m): 2:21pm
ok oh we are watching
Re: University Of Lagos (UNILAG) To Establish Refineries by Gidah: 2:21pm
That's sweet
Re: University Of Lagos (UNILAG) To Establish Refineries by Olukat(m): 2:21pm
It's a joke right ?D
Nigeria universities will never depart from solving mathematics to problem solving!
Talk is so cheap o!
Great
Hope rising for Chemical Engineers.
Thank God for Elect/Elect. There is always a place for us.
Re: University Of Lagos (UNILAG) To Establish Refineries by invigilator(m): 2:23pm
Another way of channeling money to their Swiss lagoons
Re: University Of Lagos (UNILAG) To Establish Refineries by simonlee(m): 2:23pm
Tuteebrain:
Afonja's still following north up and down...
Re: University Of Lagos (UNILAG) To Establish Refineries by sotall(m): 2:23pm
Joke of the century.
Re: University Of Lagos (UNILAG) To Establish Refineries by Blackfire(m): 2:25pm
Is this not another scam?
I dont understand
Re: University Of Lagos (UNILAG) To Establish Refineries by obi58: 2:27pm
Publicity stunt. Big lie
Re: University Of Lagos (UNILAG) To Establish Refineries by tobyemmanuel(m): 2:27pm
FarahAideed:
Re: University Of Lagos (UNILAG) To Establish Refineries by frankbonus(m): 2:28pm
Greatest akokite. Yes its possible just channel the cash.
Re: University Of Lagos (UNILAG) To Establish Refineries by Pepsi101: 2:28pm
How about the locally made refineries in the creeks of Niger delta,how about developing them to a greater capacity.
Re: University Of Lagos (UNILAG) To Establish Refineries by IdeyFindWife: 2:28pm
FarahAideed:
He's gotta be efffin' kidding, right?
Blowing gas outta ur arss is obviously still free in Africa, attracts no charge!
In his mind, i bet my sweet arss, that VC's thinking he's just taking an evening walk and blowing gas out his arss!
Taking shyt 'bout Refinery building! With what money btw? Even modular gonna cost him big? Dumbass VC
Re: University Of Lagos (UNILAG) To Establish Refineries by naughtychild: 2:29pm
Nice one!
Re: University Of Lagos (UNILAG) To Establish Refineries by Peterjosh: 2:31pm
When the whole world is talking renewables and better engines... What is our educational goal in this country
Re: University Of Lagos (UNILAG) To Establish Refineries by strangest(m): 2:31pm
Tuteebrain:
Dreaming big... is definitely not an achievement...
its just a vision.... Accomplishing the mission is the real deal.... Till then...... thats acting like APC party... always filling the media with what they want to accomplish, without accomplishing nothing
Re: University Of Lagos (UNILAG) To Establish Refineries by Mandrake007(m): 2:33pm
waste of time.
Re: University Of Lagos (UNILAG) To Establish Refineries by Hemanwel(m): 2:34pm
According to him, " the committee has been set up to under-study the process from Ahmadu Bello University"....
Later, their students will be shouting all over the media space that they have the best uni in Nigeria.
I am not an ABU product; but UNILAST (sorry Unilag) students would not allow us to drink water and drop the cup peacefully.
BTW, what refinery are we talking about here - Sugar refinery or Ogogoro refinery?
Re: University Of Lagos (UNILAG) To Establish Refineries by Omololu2121: 2:35pm
IdeyFindWife:only God knows where dull guys like this crawl out from
Some of the funds will be provided by BOI
Re: University Of Lagos (UNILAG) To Establish Refineries by realmindz: 2:35pm
The best school in Nigeria but obviously not among the best in the world
Re: University Of Lagos (UNILAG) To Establish Refineries by BabatCargo(m): 2:36pm
Do they have the fund for such venture
Re: University Of Lagos (UNILAG) To Establish Refineries by Maycher(m): 2:37pm
lol. They think say na hostel dem won build. They should use the funds to improve the standard of the school.
Re: University Of Lagos (UNILAG) To Establish Refineries by Man2utd: 2:47pm
Unilag should build power plants and nuclear energy, enough of refinaries.
