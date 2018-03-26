BREAKING NEWS



The University of Lagos, UNILAG, have announced it would soon set up conventional and standard locally-built refineries to boost the nation’s refinery capacity.



The Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, made this known at the 1st Annual General Meeting, AGM, and 2nd Alumni Lecture of the UNILAG Faculty of Engineering Alumni Association.



According to Ogundipe, the students of the school needed to be exposed to refining process as an institution that produced graduates in Chemical Engineering.



According to him, “Committee has been set up to under-study the process from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.



“If you go to some of the universities in Texas, when their students graduate, because they have refineries in their universities they do not need to do certain courses when it comes to professional courses. Engineering has left that level of just setting down and starts computing.



“It is now about turning ideas to realities. It is about producing entrepreneurial skills and developing the skills in the life our students.



“We need to develop our students, all of them have skills that are unique to them, and the skills can help them set up their own businesses in future.



“Most of our students can develop application while some are with different skills. As a Vice Chancellor, faculty by faculty I am going to interact with students to encourage them, to develop their skills and we have already gotten the commitment of Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, and Bank of Industry, BOI for funds.”



