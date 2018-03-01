₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
BBNaija: Yul Edochie Supports Teddy A, Slams Those Insulting Him by Amagite2: 1:05pm
Politician/actor, Yul Edochie few hours ago took to his Twitter handle to campaign for Teddy A, and apparently most people insulted him on the platform.
He slammed them saying it’s just a game. He first tweeted;
“His looks might make you think otherwise.
But Each time I watch #bbnaija I realize how much of a fine gentleman Teddy A is, and he’s got a lot of respect for women.
I’ll vote for you everyday till the end of the show.
You deserve the money.
Best of luck Teddy A.”
He then replied those insulting;
“Just supported Teddy A and our youths are busy insulting themselves & families because of it.
Its just a game, folks.
Shame!
No wonder the Govt never takes the youths seriously.
We should channel our grievances to real issues facing us. Fuel is still #145, dollar is #360, hardship”
Re: BBNaija: Yul Edochie Supports Teddy A, Slams Those Insulting Him by billynoni(m): 1:07pm
Wow
Re: BBNaija: Yul Edochie Supports Teddy A, Slams Those Insulting Him by Benjom(m): 1:13pm
No vex... You gave your own opinion and they gave theirs too. No Victor, no Van-Damme, I mean, vanquish
Re: BBNaija: Yul Edochie Supports Teddy A, Slams Those Insulting Him by itspzpics(m): 2:00pm
Wat concerns me
Re: BBNaija: Yul Edochie Supports Teddy A, Slams Those Insulting Him by ikemesit4477: 2:55pm
Amagite2:Mrs ugochuckwu!
Re: BBNaija: Yul Edochie Supports Teddy A, Slams Those Insulting Him by passyhansome(m): 3:18pm
No BS
Meanwhile on twitter a lady got savaged
Re: BBNaija: Yul Edochie Supports Teddy A, Slams Those Insulting Him by ahamonyeka(m): 3:18pm
anambra people future governor.
Re: BBNaija: Yul Edochie Supports Teddy A, Slams Those Insulting Him by MrMoney007: 3:19pm
This boy just confirmed his stupidity.
The wisdom and valor of his father does not reflect on him.
A fool that calls himself a visionary spending valuable time on visionless program and exposing his mastery at foolery.
Re: BBNaija: Yul Edochie Supports Teddy A, Slams Those Insulting Him by tukdi: 3:19pm
where is Drogba?
Re: BBNaija: Yul Edochie Supports Teddy A, Slams Those Insulting Him by manmind: 3:19pm
Re: BBNaija: Yul Edochie Supports Teddy A, Slams Those Insulting Him by Dammylois(f): 3:20pm
Whatever
Re: BBNaija: Yul Edochie Supports Teddy A, Slams Those Insulting Him by Cokoxtrablog: 3:20pm
Re: BBNaija: Yul Edochie Supports Teddy A, Slams Those Insulting Him by Flyingngel(m): 3:21pm
I shake my head for some people watching this show including grown up so call celebrities. Some Niaja youths are so disappointing
Re: BBNaija: Yul Edochie Supports Teddy A, Slams Those Insulting Him by DeadRat(m): 3:22pm
Re: BBNaija: Yul Edochie Supports Teddy A, Slams Those Insulting Him by GenbIoodykiller: 3:22pm
he went ahead and contradicted himself
so you're supporting the youths wasting their time on bbn when there are more pressing issues like fuel 140 and dollar 360
oga focus on your film acting
Re: BBNaija: Yul Edochie Supports Teddy A, Slams Those Insulting Him by adams345: 3:22pm
nothing concern anybody if him support Teddy-A or not itz hes choice
Re: BBNaija: Yul Edochie Supports Teddy A, Slams Those Insulting Him by thunderbabs: 3:23pm
I jus tire for Nigeria, walahi....
I don change citizenship to Swiss
Re: BBNaija: Yul Edochie Supports Teddy A, Slams Those Insulting Him by thunderbabs: 3:24pm
passyhansome:
Chai chai chai, what a comeback by village headmaster plz, after school, mk village headmaster join me for joint
Re: BBNaija: Yul Edochie Supports Teddy A, Slams Those Insulting Him by Luukasz(m): 3:25pm
All this respect for women brouhaha like say na only em dey respect women besides who respecting women epp
Re: BBNaija: Yul Edochie Supports Teddy A, Slams Those Insulting Him by Joshuaoseoboh(m): 3:26pm
he just succeeded in exposing his mental attitude. Hope he is not going for any political position, because he just lost a vote.
Re: BBNaija: Yul Edochie Supports Teddy A, Slams Those Insulting Him by Mayor38(m): 3:26pm
ok. in other news?
Re: BBNaija: Yul Edochie Supports Teddy A, Slams Those Insulting Him by biggerboyc(m): 3:27pm
Mr. Yul won't even win counselorship election if he contests,
Re: BBNaija: Yul Edochie Supports Teddy A, Slams Those Insulting Him by DIKEnaWAR: 3:28pm
Idiot Yul. Waste of Pete Edochie's sperm!
An old man like you that "contested" for Governor of a state like Anambra is busy talking about BBN that is a programme for teenagers exploring their gen1talia. Now same kids have called you out and you are forming as if you are serious with your life.
How many times has Yul talked about the serious things confronting the country that he expects from his teenage audience?
Re: BBNaija: Yul Edochie Supports Teddy A, Slams Those Insulting Him by Charliiee(m): 3:30pm
Benjom:How is insulting someone an opinion?
Re: BBNaija: Yul Edochie Supports Teddy A, Slams Those Insulting Him by chumaster(m): 3:30pm
Madness everywhere.
Naija is busy collapsing.
Madness everywhere.
Naija is busy collapsing.
Re: BBNaija: Yul Edochie Supports Teddy A, Slams Those Insulting Him by ZombieTAMER: 3:32pm
This guy for no let people know say em dey watch this useless show....
This show is utterly useless
And I kinda like that guy oh
Re: BBNaija: Yul Edochie Supports Teddy A, Slams Those Insulting Him by Teetopz: 3:34pm
Re: BBNaija: Yul Edochie Supports Teddy A, Slams Those Insulting Him by ChristyB(f): 3:35pm
The amount of hate on social media these days eh! someone can't even post his/her own opinion without being bashed.
We still have a long way to go.
So help us God.
Re: BBNaija: Yul Edochie Supports Teddy A, Slams Those Insulting Him by silastemplar: 3:37pm
GenbIoodykiller:naa those guys inside the house aint wasting their time. They all have their eyes focused on the money
