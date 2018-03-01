Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / BBNaija: Yul Edochie Supports Teddy A, Slams Those Insulting Him (5849 Views)

He slammed them saying it’s just a game. He first tweeted;



“His looks might make you think otherwise.

But Each time I watch #bbnaija I realize how much of a fine gentleman Teddy A is, and he’s got a lot of respect for women.

I’ll vote for you everyday till the end of the show.

You deserve the money.

Best of luck Teddy A.”



He then replied those insulting;



“Just supported Teddy A and our youths are busy insulting themselves & families because of it.

Its just a game, folks.

Shame!

No wonder the Govt never takes the youths seriously.

We should channel our grievances to real issues facing us. Fuel is still #145, dollar is #360, hardship”





Wow

No vex... You gave your own opinion and they gave theirs too. No Victor, no Van-Damme, I mean, vanquish 9 Likes

Wat concerns me 1 Like 1 Share

Mrs ugochuckwu! Mrs ugochuckwu!

No BS



Meanwhile on twitter a lady got savaged 8 Likes 1 Share

anambra people future governor. 1 Like

This boy just confirmed his stupidity.



The wisdom and valor of his father does not reflect on him.



A fool that calls himself a visionary spending valuable time on visionless program and exposing his mastery at foolery. 3 Likes

where is Drogba?

Whatever

I shake my head for some people watching this show including grown up so call celebrities. Some Niaja youths are so disappointing 2 Likes

so you're supporting the youths wasting their time on bbn when there are more pressing issues like fuel 140 and dollar 360



oga focus on your film acting he went ahead and contradicted himselfso you're supporting the youths wasting their time on bbn when there are more pressing issues like fuel 140 and dollar 360oga focus on your film acting

nothing concern anybody if him support Teddy-A or not itz hes choice





I don change citizenship to Swiss I jus tire for Nigeria, walahi....I don change citizenship to Swiss 1 Like

passyhansome:

No BS



Meanwhile on twitter a lady got savaged

Chai chai chai, what a comeback by village headmaster plz, after school, mk village headmaster join me for joint Chai chai chai, what a comeback by village headmasterplz, after school, mk village headmaster join me for joint

All this respect for women brouhaha like say na only em dey respect women besides who respecting women epp

he just succeeded in exposing his mental attitude. Hope he is not going for any political position, because he just lost a vote.

ok. in other news?

Mr. Yul won't even win counselorship election if he contests,

Idiot Yul. Waste of Pete Edochie's sperm!





An old man like you that "contested" for Governor of a state like Anambra is busy talking about BBN that is a programme for teenagers exploring their gen1talia. Now same kids have called you out and you are forming as if you are serious with your life.



How many times has Yul talked about the serious things confronting the country that he expects from his teenage audience?

Benjom:

No vex... You gave your own opinion and they gave theirs too. No Victor, no Van-Damme, I mean, vanquish How is insulting someone an opinion? How is insulting someone an opinion?





Madness everywhere.

Naija is busy collapsing.







This show is utterly useless



And I kinda like that guy oh This guy for no let people know say em dey watch this useless show....This show is utterly uselessAnd I kinda like that guy oh

President Buhari has instructed the Accountant General of the Federation to ensure that universities, other tertiary institutions and Nigerian military are enrolled into IPPIS before the end of 2018.



Expect thousands of ghost workers as the rank of Buhari's enemies will rise.

The amount of hate on social media these days eh! someone can't even post his/her own opinion without being bashed.

We still have a long way to go.

So help us God.