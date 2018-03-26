Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / PDP Apologizes To Nigerians For Their Mistakes, Nigerians React (4522 Views)

#NewThinking

#RescueNigeria





As the National Chairman of @OfficialPDPNig we admit that we have made some mistakes and we want to apologize for our past mistakes. We have learnt from our mistakes and we say "sorry" to all Nigerians that has entrusted so much to us#NewThinking#RescueNigeria

See Reactions..

lalasticlala Seun

Okay, when are you returning the over 100Billlion Dollars frittered away in those infamous 16 years of "Stealing is not Corruption" regime?



Until you do that, you guys should continue your preach of hate, bigotry and corruption to your useless ipob members.. 19 Likes 3 Shares

PDP has never claimed to be perfect unlike self righteous APC. 17 Likes 1 Share

Your tribal bigotry hatred for IPOB couldn't allow you hide your bemused infectious level of reasoning and inability to understand and comprehend a simple apology that came from a party filled with members of many tribes, rather you chose to expose and channel your bitterness to type IPOB even when the post v'got nothing to do with IPOB. Can APC apologize?



Keep masturbating over IPOB.

Keep having nightmares over IPOB.

Keep having high blood pressure over IPOB

Keep having sleepless nights over IPOB

Keep celebrating over fullani killings.

Keep defeating Bokoharam technically.

Keep worshiping cows.

Keep fro-licking the feet of the real terrorists.

Keep supporting a party that only succeeded in dragging this nation backward within few years.

Keep worshiping a party that said An attack to Bokoharam is an attack to the north, but an attack to the harmless agitators will bring peace to the nation



Your tribal bigotry hatred for IPOB couldn't allow you hide your bemused infectious level of reasoning and inability to understand and comprehend a simple apology that came from a party filled with members of many tribes, rather you chose to expose and channel your bitterness to type IPOB even when the post v'got nothing to do with IPOB. Can APC apologize?

Keep masturbating over IPOB.
Keep having nightmares over IPOB.
Keep having high blood pressure over IPOB
Keep having sleepless nights over IPOB
Keep celebrating over fullani killings.
Keep defeating Bokoharam technically.
Keep worshiping cows.
Keep fro-licking the feet of the real terrorists.
Keep supporting a party that only succeeded in dragging this nation backward within few years.
Keep worshiping a party that said An attack to Bokoharam is an attack to the north, but an attack to the harmless agitators will bring peace to the nation

APC is not done with you all, they are yet to be done with you lots, this is just first half, i'm sure with the help of fullani hersdsmen and Bokoharam, APC will TECHNICALLY make Nigeria worst than a shithole country.

As the National Chairman of @OfficialPDPNig we admit that we have made some mistakes and we want to apologize for our past mistakes. We have learnt from our mistakes and we say “sorry” to all Nigerians that has entrusted so much to us.

This is responsible leadership.Buhari cum APC will never,never do this but will shamelessly be passing buck



Forgiven! At least PDP also have fuckups but were very sincere to Nigerians unlike the present useless santimonious bunch of corrupt people leading Nigeria today with unimaginable impunity. 12 Likes 2 Shares

Unfortunately for you and other Nnamdi Kanu 's puppet, sane Nigerians are not buying this useless crap, you penned above... Not when they are still using the evil to buy houses abroad, sponsor Ipob miscreants, and dividing Nigerians along tribal and religious linings ....

Funny enough most of those who were in PDP either as governors, senators ,house of reps etc for the 16years are now leaders and saints in the APC scam government.



Safe to say that PDP is also making apology on behalf of APC . 11 Likes

Clerverly:





Sane nigerians don't believe in Apc and Pdp again, we want this contraption 2 be settled

You have no shame...PDP is apologising for the mistakes her members made in the past,more than half of whom are in your useless party called APC,yet here you are monkeying around..



You have no shame...PDP is apologising for the mistakes her members made in the past,more than half of whom are in your useless party called APC,yet here you are monkeying around..

When will you guys come up with another kidnap series??...since kidnapping is the new governing strategy for your party..'.Mitachi Kidnap' or kituchim kidnap perhaps?

If we can forgive the PDP, we might as well, forgive boko harm, some Fulani herds men who kill people and all the kidnappers and armed robbers in Nigeria 8 Likes

I can never forgive PDP and APC. Don't be deceive bro. These people can go any length to seek the masses empathy. Their mentality has always been a use and dump strategy. I would never give in to devilish act.

Indeed, there should be a new criterion for withdrawing the registration of a party like the PDP which has failed both as a ruling and an opposition party! If a party cannot rule and cannot be in opposition, what else can it do?.....Lai Muhammed 2 Likes

This party known for looting should go and hibernate for 100 years...we don't need them 2 Likes

HIGHESTPOPORI:

APC is worst because they never agree they have made mistakes

After 20 Years?

HIGHESTPOPORI:

You mean we should give the 90percent of APC politicians that where former PDP members 20 years?

Continue to deceive yourself.. Continue to deceive yourself..

First return the loot or keep ya useless tongue in cheek apology. 1 Like

Responsible leadership is all I am seeing...



PDP are a listening party with a soul and living conscience.





They are different from the horde of iconoclastic elements running the affairs of Nigeria at the moment.



We must reclaim Nigeria... 2 Likes

Comedians! Ipob yoots are really confused.

Clerverly:





Comedians! Ipob yoots are really confused. You should rather save your tears for the day of reckoning...



The House Lies/Falsehood Built whose chief architect and principal designer are Muhammadu Buhari and APC respectively are crumbling before your eyes.



There will be no place to hide.



You should rather save your tears for the day of reckoning...

The House Lies/Falsehood Built whose chief architect and principal designer are Muhammadu Buhari and APC respectively are crumbling before your eyes.

There will be no place to hide.

APC/Buhari sowed the wind, the whirlwind is gathering to sweep them off the plain...

You will still cry tears next year as usual, before demanding for a phantom Biafra! You will still cry tears next year as usual, before demanding for a phantom Biafra! 2 Likes