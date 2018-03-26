₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|PDP Apologizes To Nigerians For Their Mistakes, Nigerians React by Clerverly: 1:43pm
As the National Chairman of @OfficialPDPNig we admit that we have made some mistakes and we want to apologize for our past mistakes. We have learnt from our mistakes and we say “sorry” to all Nigerians that has entrusted so much to us
#NewThinking
#RescueNigeria
https://www.thecable.ng/just-sorry-mistakes-says-pdp/amp?__twitter_impression=true
|Re: PDP Apologizes To Nigerians For Their Mistakes, Nigerians React by Clerverly: 1:44pm
See Reactions..
|Re: PDP Apologizes To Nigerians For Their Mistakes, Nigerians React by Clerverly: 1:44pm
lalasticlala Seun
|Re: PDP Apologizes To Nigerians For Their Mistakes, Nigerians React by Clerverly: 1:50pm
Okay, when are you returning the over 100Billlion Dollars frittered away in those infamous 16 years of "Stealing is not Corruption" regime?
Until you do that, you guys should continue your preach of hate, bigotry and corruption to your useless ipob members..
|Re: PDP Apologizes To Nigerians For Their Mistakes, Nigerians React by doublewisdom: 1:51pm
PDP has never claimed to be perfect unlike self righteous APC.
|Re: PDP Apologizes To Nigerians For Their Mistakes, Nigerians React by donstan18(m): 2:01pm
Clerverly:
Your tribal bigotry hatred for IPOB couldn't allow you hide your bemused infectious level of reasoning and inability to understand and comprehend a simple apology that came from a party filled with members of many tribes, rather you chose to expose and channel your bitterness to type IPOB even when the post v'got nothing to do with IPOB. Can APC apologize?
Keep masturbating over IPOB.
Keep having nightmares over IPOB.
Keep having high blood pressure over IPOB
Keep having sleepless nights over IPOB
Keep celebrating over fullani killings.
Keep defeating Bokoharam technically.
Keep worshiping cows.
Keep fro-licking the feet of the real terrorists.
Keep supporting a party that only succeeded in dragging this nation backward within few years.
Keep worshiping a party that said An attack to Bokoharam is an attack to the north, but an attack to the harmless agitators will bring peace to the nation
APC is not done with you all, they are yet to be done with you lots, this is just first half, i'm sure with the help of fullani hersdsmen and Bokoharam, APC will TECHNICALLY make Nigeria worst than a shithole country.
|Re: PDP Apologizes To Nigerians For Their Mistakes, Nigerians React by Paperwhite(m): 2:01pm
As the National Chairman of @OfficialPDPNig we admit that we have made some mistakes and we want to apologize for our past mistakes. We have learnt from our mistakes and we say “sorry” to all Nigerians that has entrusted so much to us.
This is responsible leadership.Buhari cum APC will never,never do this but will shamelessly be passing buck
Forgiven! At least PDP also have fuckups but were very sincere to Nigerians unlike the present useless santimonious bunch of corrupt people leading Nigeria today with unimaginable impunity.
|Re: PDP Apologizes To Nigerians For Their Mistakes, Nigerians React by Clerverly: 2:16pm
Paperwhite:
Unfortunately for you and other Nnamdi Kanu 's puppet, sane Nigerians are not buying this useless crap, you penned above... Not when they are still using the evil to buy houses abroad, sponsor Ipob miscreants, and dividing Nigerians along tribal and religious linings ....
|Re: PDP Apologizes To Nigerians For Their Mistakes, Nigerians React by magoo10(m): 2:26pm
Funny enough most of those who were in PDP either as governors, senators ,house of reps etc for the 16years are now leaders and saints in the APC scam government.
Safe to say that PDP is also making apology on behalf of APC .
|Re: PDP Apologizes To Nigerians For Their Mistakes, Nigerians React by neezar: 2:30pm
Clerverly:Just shut up please.......Ur terrorist leader Buhari was the one that brought bigotry with his hate speech and please show me where Ipob was mentioned in the post
|Re: PDP Apologizes To Nigerians For Their Mistakes, Nigerians React by neezar: 2:31pm
Clerverly:Sane nigerians don't believe in Apc and Pdp again, we want this contraption 2 be settled
|Re: PDP Apologizes To Nigerians For Their Mistakes, Nigerians React by Ngokafor(f): 3:02pm
Clerverly:
You have no shame...PDP is apologising for the mistakes her members made in the past,more than half of whom are in your useless party called APC,yet here you are monkeying around..
When will you guys come up with another kidnap series??...since kidnapping is the new governing strategy for your party..'.Mitachi Kidnap' or kituchim kidnap perhaps?
|Re: PDP Apologizes To Nigerians For Their Mistakes, Nigerians React by Sirjamo: 3:03pm
If we can forgive the PDP, we might as well, forgive boko harm, some Fulani herds men who kill people and all the kidnappers and armed robbers in Nigeria
|Re: PDP Apologizes To Nigerians For Their Mistakes, Nigerians React by wristbangle(m): 3:04pm
Paperwhite:
I can never forgive PDP and APC. Don't be deceive bro. These people can go any length to seek the masses empathy. Their mentality has always been a use and dump strategy. I would never give in to devilish act.
|Re: PDP Apologizes To Nigerians For Their Mistakes, Nigerians React by myboy2111: 3:09pm
Indeed, there should be a new criterion for withdrawing the registration of a party like the PDP which has failed both as a ruling and an opposition party! If a party cannot rule and cannot be in opposition, what else can it do?.....Lai Muhammed
|Re: PDP Apologizes To Nigerians For Their Mistakes, Nigerians React by abc115: 3:21pm
This party known for looting should go and hibernate for 100 years...we don't need them
|Re: PDP Apologizes To Nigerians For Their Mistakes, Nigerians React by HIGHESTPOPORI(m): 3:53pm
Clerverly:APC is worst because they never agree they have made mistakes
|Re: PDP Apologizes To Nigerians For Their Mistakes, Nigerians React by Clerverly: 3:54pm
HIGHESTPOPORI:
After 20 Years?
|Re: PDP Apologizes To Nigerians For Their Mistakes, Nigerians React by HIGHESTPOPORI(m): 3:58pm
Clerverly:You mean we should give the 90percent of APC politicians that where former PDP members 20 years?
|Re: PDP Apologizes To Nigerians For Their Mistakes, Nigerians React by Clerverly: 4:02pm
HIGHESTPOPORI:
Continue to deceive yourself..
|Re: PDP Apologizes To Nigerians For Their Mistakes, Nigerians React by HIGHESTPOPORI(m): 4:04pm
Clerverly:You are the one deceiving yourself, thinking Nigerians are stil foolish like they were in 2015,but people are wiser now,hunger don reset their Brain.
|Re: PDP Apologizes To Nigerians For Their Mistakes, Nigerians React by usba: 4:06pm
First return the loot or keep ya useless tongue in cheek apology.
|Re: PDP Apologizes To Nigerians For Their Mistakes, Nigerians React by maestroferddi: 4:07pm
Responsible leadership is all I am seeing...
PDP are a listening party with a soul and living conscience.
They are different from the horde of iconoclastic elements running the affairs of Nigeria at the moment.
We must reclaim Nigeria...
|Re: PDP Apologizes To Nigerians For Their Mistakes, Nigerians React by Clerverly: 4:10pm
maestroferddi:
Comedians! Ipob yoots are really confused.
|Re: PDP Apologizes To Nigerians For Their Mistakes, Nigerians React by highqueen(f): 4:10pm
Clerverly:Seems you don't have work,stop quoting me
|Re: PDP Apologizes To Nigerians For Their Mistakes, Nigerians React by maestroferddi: 4:15pm
Clerverly:You should rather save your tears for the day of reckoning...
The House Lies/Falsehood Built whose chief architect and principal designer are Muhammadu Buhari and APC respectively are crumbling before your eyes.
There will be no place to hide.
APC/Buhari sowed the wind, the whirlwind is gathering to sweep them off the plain...
|Re: PDP Apologizes To Nigerians For Their Mistakes, Nigerians React by Clerverly: 4:20pm
maestroferddi:
You will still cry tears next year as usual, before demanding for a phantom Biafra!
|Re: PDP Apologizes To Nigerians For Their Mistakes, Nigerians React by kbabajide(m): 4:28pm
They should keep their apology
