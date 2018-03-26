Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Sagay Backs Danjuma’s Self-Defence, Says Law Allows Nigerians Defend Themselves (8700 Views)

Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC) chairman Prof Itse Sagay (SAN) on Sunday said the law allows Nigerians to defend themselves from being massacred.



He backed the advice by a former Minister of Defence and an elder statesman, Lt. Gen. Theophilus Danjuma (rtd.) that Nigerians should defend themselves against killers.



Sagay urged the Federal Government to investigate Danjuma’s allegations that the armed forces were not neutral.



According to him, the allegation that the armed forces guide the bandits to kill people and cover them up were “serious”.



Sagay said: “General Danjuma did not say that the military is incapable. But he accused them of bias and not protecting the people deliberately. That’s a very, very serious accusation.



“And this is coming from such a senior man in Nigeria’s military – probably apart from former General Olusegun Obasanjo and General Yakubu Gowon, he (Dajuma) is the most senior former military officer we have – and he’s a man who has tremendous influence.



“He has held important positions – chief of staff, minister of defence – so, he won’t speak lightly. So, his allegation needs to be investigated.



“If there are elements within the military doing this, then the government has to take immediate steps to deal with them and put people who are responsible and patriotic in the positions.”



Asked whether resort to self-defence by Nigerians would not result in anarchy, he said: “That’s an interesting point. It’s a point I’ve always made myself. It’s not an illegal measure for Nigerians to defend themselves. If you look at our criminal law, there is the principle of self-defence.



“If someone attacks you, and you feel endangered, and you defend yourself, and in the process you kill the person, the fact that you were defending yourself is a complete defence to any charge. The right already exists.



“So, I think what General Danjuma is saying is that instead of each individual exercising that right, they should begin to exercise it collectively in their communities. I think that’s reasonable too.



“There is breakdown of law and order if you’re in your house and someone comes and kills you. I think there will be less danger of breakdown of law and order if that person knows that the next time he comes to your house, all your neighbours would gather and stop him.



“So, I think it’s worse for people to lie down complacently doing nothing while they’re being massacred,” Sagay said.



http://thenationonlineng.net/law-allows-nigerians-defend-attacks-sagay/

you suppose to lie down and be slaughter like nama. Killer herdsmen have right to kill anybody YOWAAAAA !!!! Itse Sagay is a iPod yoot and a terroristyou suppose to lie down and be slaughter like nama. Killer herdsmen have right to kill anybody YOWAAAAA !!!! 47 Likes 5 Shares

Is like APC they release this man senses sometimes 33 Likes 2 Shares

Hm, is that itse sagay? 17 Likes 1 Share

As a yoruba muslim, I disavow Sagay from our BMC group..... 21 Likes

Is this man speaking Buhari's thoughts on this issue? One asks because he doesn't get sacked after saying things like this.



Having said that, we need quick embrace of #CommercialCattleRanching to prevent boycott of beef and solve this issue once and for all. 2 Likes 1 Share

Very well said.

The person of T.Y Danjuma notwithstanding, do people actually expect the hapless Middle Beltans to continue to submit cheaply to the marauders whenever they come calling?



BTW, I hope Prof Sagay hasn't forgotten his promised revelation on the NASS spending 7 Likes

The army pretending like they don't know what the law says or are they lacking learned people in their fold.



Buhari is putting Nigeria on a brink of civil war even when it is clear that it can dissolve peacefully. 11 Likes

"If you look at our criminal law, there is the principle of self-defence. “If someone attacks you, and you feel endangered, and you defend yourself, and in the process you kill the person, the fact that you were defending yourself is a complete defence to any charge. The right already exists."

Sai baba zombiesm is highly infectious. This is Sagay of the days of old.Guess APC government will not accused him of hate speech



TY Danjuma said, “You must rise to protect yourselves from these people; if you depend on the armed forces to protect you, you will all die". Sai baba zombiesm is highly infectious.This is Sagay of the days of old.Guess APC government will not accused him of hate speech 19 Likes 3 Shares

Except you are suicidal,self -presevation is the first law of nature ...Therefore protecting ourselves from being eliminated by any means necessary is a task that must be done. 21 Likes

He is an Ipod yoot ----- Afonja muslim pigs. 25 Likes 3 Shares

RZArecta2:

Itse Sagay is a iPod yoot and a terrorist you suppose to lie down and be slaughter like nama. Killer herdsmen have right to kill anybody YOWAAAAA !!!!

Yowaaaaaaa nwa nne, Fulani herdsmen are the only ones that have the right to kill Yowaaaaaaa nwa nne, Fulani herdsmen are the only ones that have the right to kill 13 Likes 1 Share

abokibuhari:

Is like APC they release this man senses sometimes once his BMC zombie 30k finish, his brain dey enter automatic reset once his BMC zombie 30k finish, his brain dey enter automatic reset 10 Likes 1 Share

wordcat:





Yowaaaaaaa nwa nne, Fulani herdsmen are the only ones that have the right to kill especially the foreign ones from Mali and Kutuwanje since dem say na only foreigners dey kill especially the foreign ones from Mali and Kutuwanje since dem say na only foreigners dey kill 2 Likes

Have you all seen the double standards in Nigeria...



Wasn't Nnamdi Kanu saying the same things about the right to protect and defend oneself..



Wicked people.. 26 Likes 3 Shares

Paperwhite:

"If you look at our criminal law, there is the principle of self-defence. “If someone attacks you, and you feel endangered, and you defend yourself, and in the process you kill the person, the fact that you were defending yourself is a complete defence to any charge. The right already exists."

Sai baba zombiesm is highly infectious. This is Sagay of the days of old.Guess APC government will not accused him of hate speech the constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria shall be charge to military tribunal in Daura for hate speech the constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria shall be charge to military tribunal in Daura for hate speech

DEHVEHLOP:

PMB till 2023 by God's grace

Buhari is an idíot lesbian goat. Buhari is an idíot lesbian goat. 3 Likes

Though this man's brain is still infected with Zombiesm, he's right on this one.

Nobody can provide you security better than yourself! Self Defence is your Right! Protect yourself, protect your community!! 3 Likes 1 Share

Where are nairaland resident zombies na ? 2 Likes

RZArecta2:

especially the foreign ones from Mali and Kutuwanje since dem say na only foreigners dey kill

You forgot the special ones, "the untouchables" from Tuareg and Libya You forgot the special ones, "the untouchables" from Tuareg and Libya 1 Like

RZArecta2:

Sagay finally makes sense after such a long time. Sagay finally makes sense after such a long time. 3 Likes

wordcat:





You forgot the special ones, "the untouchables" from Tuareg and Libya those ones na expatriate niggas ni, Buhari special forces those ones na expatriate niggas ni, Buhari special forces 1 Like

Sagay urged the Federal Government to investigate Danjuma’s allegations that the armed forces were not neutral. According to him, the allegation that the armed forces guide the bandits to kill people and cover them up were “serious”. Sagay said: “General Danjuma did not say that the military is incapable. But he accused them of bias and not protecting the people deliberately. That’s a very, very serious accusation. “

Say no more.... Say no more.... 1 Like

RZArecta2:

those ones na expatriate niggas ni, Buhari special forces

Kai ?

You sabi am!!!



Special forces ni KaiYou sabi am!!!Special forces ni 1 Like

wordcat:





Kai ?

You sabi am!!!



Special forces ni I dey laugh dem, no wonder the idíots wanted to suspend the constitution. This is what the criminals really wanted I dey laugh dem, no wonder the idíots wanted to suspend the constitution. This is what the criminals really wanted 1 Like

This man

.

?











Lame advice coming out from two over grown babies If everyone will defend himself who will be at the loose endLame advice coming out from two over grown babies

A pack of cards falling apart like Maiduguri zoo. 1 Like

Revolution loading. Buhari you see your life?