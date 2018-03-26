₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,980,267 members, 4,155,712 topics. Date: Monday, 26 March 2018 at 09:12 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Sagay Backs Danjuma’s Self-Defence, Says Law Allows Nigerians Defend Themselves (8700 Views)
Sagay Backs Danjuma’s Self-defence Advice, Says Law Allows Nigerians To Defend T / Danjuma’s Self Defense Call: Nigeria ‘tip Toeing Through Minefield’ – Shehu Sani / Stop Weeping, Arm Benue People To Defend Themselves, Sagay Tells Ortom (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Sagay Backs Danjuma’s Self-Defence, Says Law Allows Nigerians Defend Themselves by RZArecta2(m): 2:12pm
Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC) chairman Prof Itse Sagay (SAN) on Sunday said the law allows Nigerians to defend themselves from being massacred.
http://thenationonlineng.net/law-allows-nigerians-defend-attacks-sagay/
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Sagay Backs Danjuma’s Self-Defence, Says Law Allows Nigerians Defend Themselves by RZArecta2(m): 2:16pm
Itse Sagay is a iPod yoot and a terrorist you suppose to lie down and be slaughter like nama. Killer herdsmen have right to kill anybody YOWAAAAA !!!!
47 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Sagay Backs Danjuma’s Self-Defence, Says Law Allows Nigerians Defend Themselves by abokibuhari: 2:17pm
Is like APC they release this man senses sometimes
33 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Sagay Backs Danjuma’s Self-Defence, Says Law Allows Nigerians Defend Themselves by Nigeriabiafra80: 2:17pm
Hm, is that itse sagay?
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Sagay Backs Danjuma’s Self-Defence, Says Law Allows Nigerians Defend Themselves by obonujoker(m): 2:18pm
As a yoruba muslim, I disavow Sagay from our BMC group.....
21 Likes
|Re: Sagay Backs Danjuma’s Self-Defence, Says Law Allows Nigerians Defend Themselves by igbodefender: 2:21pm
Is this man speaking Buhari's thoughts on this issue? One asks because he doesn't get sacked after saying things like this.
Having said that, we need quick embrace of #CommercialCattleRanching to prevent boycott of beef and solve this issue once and for all.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Sagay Backs Danjuma’s Self-Defence, Says Law Allows Nigerians Defend Themselves by LibertyRep: 2:21pm
Very well said.
The person of T.Y Danjuma notwithstanding, do people actually expect the hapless Middle Beltans to continue to submit cheaply to the marauders whenever they come calling?
BTW, I hope Prof Sagay hasn't forgotten his promised revelation on the NASS spending
7 Likes
|Re: Sagay Backs Danjuma’s Self-Defence, Says Law Allows Nigerians Defend Themselves by magoo10(m): 2:49pm
The army pretending like they don't know what the law says or are they lacking learned people in their fold.
Buhari is putting Nigeria on a brink of civil war even when it is clear that it can dissolve peacefully.
11 Likes
|Re: Sagay Backs Danjuma’s Self-Defence, Says Law Allows Nigerians Defend Themselves by Paperwhite(m): 2:49pm
"If you look at our criminal law, there is the principle of self-defence. “If someone attacks you, and you feel endangered, and you defend yourself, and in the process you kill the person, the fact that you were defending yourself is a complete defence to any charge. The right already exists."
Sai baba zombiesm is highly infectious. This is Sagay of the days of old.Guess APC government will not accused him of hate speech
TY Danjuma said, “You must rise to protect yourselves from these people; if you depend on the armed forces to protect you, you will all die".
19 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Sagay Backs Danjuma’s Self-Defence, Says Law Allows Nigerians Defend Themselves by Ngokafor(f): 2:52pm
Except you are suicidal,self -presevation is the first law of nature ...Therefore protecting ourselves from being eliminated by any means necessary is a task that must be done.
21 Likes
|Re: Sagay Backs Danjuma’s Self-Defence, Says Law Allows Nigerians Defend Themselves by 4kDdullard: 2:57pm
He is an Ipod yoot ----- Afonja muslim pigs.
25 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Sagay Backs Danjuma’s Self-Defence, Says Law Allows Nigerians Defend Themselves by wordcat(m): 3:17pm
RZArecta2:
Yowaaaaaaa nwa nne, Fulani herdsmen are the only ones that have the right to kill
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Sagay Backs Danjuma’s Self-Defence, Says Law Allows Nigerians Defend Themselves by RZArecta2(m): 3:38pm
abokibuhari:once his BMC zombie 30k finish, his brain dey enter automatic reset
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Sagay Backs Danjuma’s Self-Defence, Says Law Allows Nigerians Defend Themselves by RZArecta2(m): 3:40pm
wordcat:especially the foreign ones from Mali and Kutuwanje since dem say na only foreigners dey kill
2 Likes
|Re: Sagay Backs Danjuma’s Self-Defence, Says Law Allows Nigerians Defend Themselves by horsepower101: 3:40pm
Have you all seen the double standards in Nigeria...
Wasn't Nnamdi Kanu saying the same things about the right to protect and defend oneself..
Wicked people..
26 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Sagay Backs Danjuma’s Self-Defence, Says Law Allows Nigerians Defend Themselves by RZArecta2(m): 3:42pm
Paperwhite:the constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria shall be charge to military tribunal in Daura for hate speech
|Re: Sagay Backs Danjuma’s Self-Defence, Says Law Allows Nigerians Defend Themselves by RZArecta2(m): 3:43pm
DEHVEHLOP:Buhari is an idíot lesbian goat.
3 Likes
|Re: Sagay Backs Danjuma’s Self-Defence, Says Law Allows Nigerians Defend Themselves by saaron: 3:48pm
Though this man's brain is still infected with Zombiesm, he's right on this one.
Nobody can provide you security better than yourself! Self Defence is your Right! Protect yourself, protect your community!!
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Sagay Backs Danjuma’s Self-Defence, Says Law Allows Nigerians Defend Themselves by RZArecta2(m): 3:52pm
Where are nairaland resident zombies na ?
2 Likes
|Re: Sagay Backs Danjuma’s Self-Defence, Says Law Allows Nigerians Defend Themselves by wordcat(m): 3:57pm
RZArecta2:
You forgot the special ones, "the untouchables" from Tuareg and Libya
1 Like
|Re: Sagay Backs Danjuma’s Self-Defence, Says Law Allows Nigerians Defend Themselves by nwabobo: 4:01pm
RZArecta2:
Sagay finally makes sense after such a long time.
3 Likes
|Re: Sagay Backs Danjuma’s Self-Defence, Says Law Allows Nigerians Defend Themselves by RZArecta2(m): 4:55pm
wordcat:those ones na expatriate niggas ni, Buhari special forces
1 Like
|Re: Sagay Backs Danjuma’s Self-Defence, Says Law Allows Nigerians Defend Themselves by Esseite: 5:17pm
Sagay urged the Federal Government to investigate Danjuma’s allegations that the armed forces were not neutral. According to him, the allegation that the armed forces guide the bandits to kill people and cover them up were “serious”. Sagay said: “General Danjuma did not say that the military is incapable. But he accused them of bias and not protecting the people deliberately. That’s a very, very serious accusation. “
Say no more....
1 Like
|Re: Sagay Backs Danjuma’s Self-Defence, Says Law Allows Nigerians Defend Themselves by wordcat(m): 5:29pm
RZArecta2:
Kai?
You sabi am!!!
Special forces ni
1 Like
|Re: Sagay Backs Danjuma’s Self-Defence, Says Law Allows Nigerians Defend Themselves by RZArecta2(m): 6:31pm
wordcat:I dey laugh dem, no wonder the idíots wanted to suspend the constitution. This is what the criminals really wanted
1 Like
|Re: Sagay Backs Danjuma’s Self-Defence, Says Law Allows Nigerians Defend Themselves by miqos02(m): 8:00pm
This man
|Re: Sagay Backs Danjuma’s Self-Defence, Says Law Allows Nigerians Defend Themselves by natedat: 8:03pm
.
|Re: Sagay Backs Danjuma’s Self-Defence, Says Law Allows Nigerians Defend Themselves by fk002: 8:04pm
If everyone will defend himself who will be at the loose end?
Lame advice coming out from two over grown babies
|Re: Sagay Backs Danjuma’s Self-Defence, Says Law Allows Nigerians Defend Themselves by Nutase: 8:04pm
A pack of cards falling apart like Maiduguri zoo.
1 Like
|Re: Sagay Backs Danjuma’s Self-Defence, Says Law Allows Nigerians Defend Themselves by enemyofprogress: 8:05pm
Revolution loading. Buhari you see your life?
|Re: Sagay Backs Danjuma’s Self-Defence, Says Law Allows Nigerians Defend Themselves by Iceman2017(m): 8:08pm
I support Danjuma... Buhari and co should come to my house and arrest me
1 Like
Nigerians Losing Hope On Change Promised Them - NLC / San Drowns In Lagos Beach Trying To Rescue Secretary / Rascals In Govt: Jonathan A Drunk Fisherman -tinubu !
Viewing this topic: cleric(m), triplechoice(m), suco01(m), Dammyofficial(m), klamba(m), stifej, Claroo(m), yomtolly(f), Majikals(m), Dreadful, realnate, onkachi(m), jimkramar(m), collinsoft(m), Chuksaluta(m), SlyIg(f), Reborn14(m), vocalprince(m), confidencetimi, Ogonimilitant(m), ronaldbecky(m), fokye(m), EngrIKEM, Tobistephen, earthcrust, pavana, dataking, kay7, Rogz85(m), Mypeoplemypipo, itriumph(m), Charliiee(m), Paperwhite(m), jossypet(m), largeoseni(m), Kemimarch16(f), luvola(m), ElGood, Iambees(m), TPAND, Soundmind(m), chiefoo26(m), tinsel, Emma5097, alpacino2014(m), cegno(m), AseV, goat22, thunder74(m), nelson1200, ab2014(m), ONWARDBABA, prettymaxy(f) and 112 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3