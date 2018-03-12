Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Man Reacts To Picture Of Bill Gates And Elite Nigerians Seated Round A Table (19830 Views)

Bill Gates At The Wedding Of Fatima Dangote & Jamil Abubakar In Lagos (Photos) / Bill Gates Speaks Pidgin English On BBC (Video) / Jeff Bezos Overtakes Bill Gates To Become World's Richest Man (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)







https://www.wotzup.ng/man-reacts-fatima-dangotes-wedding/ Is this hilarious? 6 Likes 1 Share





Table shakers will nt come nw to shake this table nw The most expensive tableTable shakers will nt come nw to shake this table nw 32 Likes

Aswr 1 Like

The way foods go to waste at Rich people party en.. non of them are even touching their food. 27 Likes 1 Share

No body knows my pain wey i dey hustle baba honestly o. The rich dine , the others wat b Check my signature....

Otedola z even standing.. Damn 27 Likes

Lalasticlala

oboy! Na different type of money Na him sidan for that table ooo, otedola no even qualify...... this is D real 30billion gang. 54 Likes 2 Shares

mayweather145:

oboy! Na different type of money Na him sidan for that table ooo, otedola no even qualify......

Money Pass Money Money Pass Money 26 Likes 2 Shares

Gg

chai....too much money in one photo

This is the kind of party you go with your CV, just incase. 57 Likes 7 Shares

Bill is the Alpha Male... 4 Likes

internationalman:

The way foods go to waste at Rich people party en.. non of them are even touching their food. Do they fear being poisoned? Do they fear being poisoned? 3 Likes

all I see are poor people 2 Likes 1 Share

Hmmm

Bill Gates, the quintessential Alpha Male...

LOL

sinaj:

The most expensive table



Table shakers will nt come nw to shake this table Lol, this table is unshakable. No be say I dey worried o," oh Lord where my own table dey? Hope no be brother Kamoru wan knack am together nah this kind one I want o" MY MIND RIGHT NOW Lol, this table is unshakable. No be say I dey worried o," oh Lord where my own table dey? Hope no be brother Kamoru wan knack am together nah this kind one I want o" MY MIND RIGHT NOW 5 Likes

mayweather145:

oboy! Na different type of money Na him sidan for that table ooo, otedola no even qualify...... but hushpuppy is qualified right? but hushpuppy is qualified right?

Just two billionaires. Others are Naira millionaires 1 Like

Wish my husband is on that table! 13 Likes 1 Share

internationalman:

The way foods go to waste at Rich people party en.. non of them are even touching their food. hungry citizen spotted



Awon mogbo moya crew hungry citizen spottedAwon mogbo moya crew 18 Likes 1 Share

After money, it is still money. 3 Likes

mayweather145:

oboy! Na different type of money Na him sidan for that table ooo, otedola no even qualify...... i swear down

Almighty Otedola with the money standing i swear downAlmighty Otedola with the money standing 7 Likes 1 Share

May God answer his prayers.

Funny guy

mayweather145:

oboy! Na different type of money Na him sidan for that table ooo, otedola no even qualify......

Not really..

Otedola is not there as a guest, but as one of those hosting guests, and running things to make sure it all goes smoothly.

Its obvious they (Dangote and Otedola) are very close paddies, i think he's just supervising and putting an eye on things. It may not be necessary, but he probably feels its his way of showing support. He also has a tag on his neck, I also wonder why the afeferity? Not really..Otedola is not there as a guest, but as one of those hosting guests, and running things to make sure it all goes smoothly.Its obvious they (Dangote and Otedola) are very close paddies, i think he's just supervising and putting an eye on things. It may not be necessary, but he probably feels its his way of showing support. He also has a tag on his neck, I also wonder why the afeferity? 23 Likes 1 Share