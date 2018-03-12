₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Reacts To Picture Of Bill Gates And Elite Nigerians Seated Round A Table by WotzupNG: 2:30pm
Is this hilarious?
|Re: Man Reacts To Picture Of Bill Gates And Elite Nigerians Seated Round A Table by sinaj(f): 2:33pm
The most expensive table
Table shakers will nt come nw to shake this table nw
|Re: Man Reacts To Picture Of Bill Gates And Elite Nigerians Seated Round A Table by Samcine(m): 2:40pm
Aswr
|Re: Man Reacts To Picture Of Bill Gates And Elite Nigerians Seated Round A Table by internationalman(m): 2:55pm
The way foods go to waste at Rich people party en.. non of them are even touching their food.
|Re: Man Reacts To Picture Of Bill Gates And Elite Nigerians Seated Round A Table by thanki410(m): 3:16pm
No body knows my pain wey i dey hustle baba honestly o. The rich dine , the others wat b Check my signature....
|Re: Man Reacts To Picture Of Bill Gates And Elite Nigerians Seated Round A Table by ominilongest(m): 3:28pm
Otedola z even standing.. Damn
|Re: Man Reacts To Picture Of Bill Gates And Elite Nigerians Seated Round A Table by WotzupNG: 3:57pm
Lalasticlala
|Re: Man Reacts To Picture Of Bill Gates And Elite Nigerians Seated Round A Table by mayweather145: 3:59pm
oboy! Na different type of money Na him sidan for that table ooo, otedola no even qualify...... this is D real 30billion gang.
|Re: Man Reacts To Picture Of Bill Gates And Elite Nigerians Seated Round A Table by Adulphus(m): 4:18pm
mayweather145:
Money Pass Money
|Re: Man Reacts To Picture Of Bill Gates And Elite Nigerians Seated Round A Table by miqos02(m): 4:22pm
Gg
|Re: Man Reacts To Picture Of Bill Gates And Elite Nigerians Seated Round A Table by Sabadon(m): 4:25pm
chai....too much money in one photo
|Re: Man Reacts To Picture Of Bill Gates And Elite Nigerians Seated Round A Table by braine: 4:25pm
This is the kind of party you go with your CV, just incase.
|Re: Man Reacts To Picture Of Bill Gates And Elite Nigerians Seated Round A Table by maestroferddi: 4:25pm
Bill is the Alpha Male...
|Re: Man Reacts To Picture Of Bill Gates And Elite Nigerians Seated Round A Table by LAFO: 4:25pm
internationalman:Do they fear being poisoned?
|Re: Man Reacts To Picture Of Bill Gates And Elite Nigerians Seated Round A Table by Benjom(m): 4:25pm
|Re: Man Reacts To Picture Of Bill Gates And Elite Nigerians Seated Round A Table by Hunry: 4:25pm
all I see are poor people
|Re: Man Reacts To Picture Of Bill Gates And Elite Nigerians Seated Round A Table by cecymiammy(f): 4:25pm
Hmmm
|Re: Man Reacts To Picture Of Bill Gates And Elite Nigerians Seated Round A Table by maestroferddi: 4:25pm
Bill Gates, the quintessential Alpha Male...
|Re: Man Reacts To Picture Of Bill Gates And Elite Nigerians Seated Round A Table by datola: 4:26pm
LOL
|Re: Man Reacts To Picture Of Bill Gates And Elite Nigerians Seated Round A Table by pweshboi(m): 4:26pm
sinaj:Lol, this table is unshakable. No be say I dey worried o," oh Lord where my own table dey? Hope no be brother Kamoru wan knack am together nah this kind one I want o" MY MIND RIGHT NOW
|Re: Man Reacts To Picture Of Bill Gates And Elite Nigerians Seated Round A Table by qualityGod(m): 4:26pm
mayweather145:but hushpuppy is qualified right?
|Re: Man Reacts To Picture Of Bill Gates And Elite Nigerians Seated Round A Table by project4OO: 4:26pm
Just two billionaires. Others are Naira millionaires
|Re: Man Reacts To Picture Of Bill Gates And Elite Nigerians Seated Round A Table by ngwababe(f): 4:26pm
Wish my husband is on that table!
|Re: Man Reacts To Picture Of Bill Gates And Elite Nigerians Seated Round A Table by doctorkush(m): 4:26pm
internationalman:hungry citizen spotted
Awon mogbo moya crew
|Re: Man Reacts To Picture Of Bill Gates And Elite Nigerians Seated Round A Table by saintol: 4:26pm
After money, it is still money.
|Re: Man Reacts To Picture Of Bill Gates And Elite Nigerians Seated Round A Table by IgbosAreOsus: 4:26pm
|Re: Man Reacts To Picture Of Bill Gates And Elite Nigerians Seated Round A Table by snazzy5050(m): 4:27pm
mayweather145:i swear down
Almighty Otedola with the money standing
|Re: Man Reacts To Picture Of Bill Gates And Elite Nigerians Seated Round A Table by Memories12411: 4:27pm
May God answer his prayers.
|Re: Man Reacts To Picture Of Bill Gates And Elite Nigerians Seated Round A Table by coluka: 4:28pm
Funny guy
|Re: Man Reacts To Picture Of Bill Gates And Elite Nigerians Seated Round A Table by eyinjuege: 4:28pm
mayweather145:
Not really..
Otedola is not there as a guest, but as one of those hosting guests, and running things to make sure it all goes smoothly.
Its obvious they (Dangote and Otedola) are very close paddies, i think he's just supervising and putting an eye on things. It may not be necessary, but he probably feels its his way of showing support. He also has a tag on his neck, I also wonder why the afeferity?
|Re: Man Reacts To Picture Of Bill Gates And Elite Nigerians Seated Round A Table by simonlee(m): 4:29pm
NAIRALANDERS BE RUSHING TO COMMENT ON THIS THREAD LIKE ITS GONE CREDIT SOME OF THEIR MONEY TO THERE ACCOUNT
