My Husband Allows Another Man To Make Love To Me,”.... Wife by ijustdey: 2:33pm
A five - year - marriage is on the brink of collapse as Mrs . Musilimat Olasuyi told an Igando Customary Court in Lagos that her husband , Oluwagbemiga , permitted another man to sleep with her in their matrimonial home .

The 48 - year - old trader told the court on Monday that the man made love to her in her matrimonial home with her husband’ s approval .

“ It was not my fault .

“ I did not voluntarily submit myself but the man in question charmed me to make love to me with my husband’ s agreement all because of his selfish ambition , ” she said .

The petitioner said that her husband threw her belongings out of her matrimonial home during her absence during which the money she kept (over N 800 , 000 ) kept inside her different boxes were stolen .

“ I went to the hospital to take care of my daughter from my first marriage , who suffered from a gas explosion.

“ There, I was told that my husband came with some boys to our matrimonial home to pack all my belongings outside .

“ After some days ; I came home and I discovered that all my boxes and bags had been ransacked ; some were missing and my money was stolen.

“ My jewellery valued at N 250 , 000 and the N 250 , 000 was given to me by my son- in - law to start the construction works on his landed property close to us were missing .

“ Also , N100,000 for my customer ’ s cassava (garri) , N 250 , 000 being our mosque’ s money kept in my custody and N 30, 000 my trading money got missing . ’’

Musilimat submitted a written petition to the court seeking redress and judicial actions against her husband .

The estranged wife wanted to know if it was proper for her husband to throw her property out without an order from the court.

She also demanded to know if her husband would not be liable for the cost of her lost money and property.

The petitioner was also requesting the court to know if her husband should not pay for the inconvenience as she and the only child of the marriage are homeless .

She pleaded with the court to dissolve the union saying that she no longer loves her husband.

However , the petitioner ’ s husband, Oluwagbemiga , accused his wife of infidelity.

“ My wife does not have respect for her marriage vow, she makes love to her concubine on our matrimonial bed . ”

The 55 - year - old sand supplier also said that his wife was fetish .

“ My wife is diabolical , she comes home with different charms and objects; she gave me a soap on nine consecutive times to bath with. ”

According to him , he had given his wife a three- month quit notice to vacate his house but she refused .

“ I gave her a quit notice to leave my house ; she told me to do my worse that she was going nowhere.

“ So , I do not have any other option than to pack her things out from my house , ” he said .

The respondent consented to the dissolution of marriage , saying the love between the two of them had long faded .

Responding to Musilimat’ s petition , the court ’ s president , Mr. Akin Akinniyi , said that it was wrong in a valid marriage for a husband to pack out his wife ’ s belongings from their matrimonial home .

“ It is legally wrong for a man to throw out his wife ’ s property.

“ The respondent should have requested for the return of the dowry he paid on the wife from the wife ’ s parents.

“ Better still , he should have sought the dissolution of the marriage at the court of law before such an action could take place.

“ The husband should have rented another apartment for the petitioner and the child since he does not want her again .

“ He should have moved her belongings there for safe custody , before the petitioner ’ s return .

“ The husband will be responsible for any cost of missing valuables and the wife is entitled to compensation, ’’ he said .

Akinniyi urged the estranged couple to maintain peace and adjourned the case until April 26 for judgment .



http://punchng.com/my-husband-allows-another-man-to-make-love-to-me-woman-tells-court/


Re: My Husband Allows Another Man To Make Love To Me,”.... Wife by LessNoise: 2:36pm
Ok
Re: My Husband Allows Another Man To Make Love To Me,”.... Wife by Ahmed0336(m): 2:45pm
shocked
Re: My Husband Allows Another Man To Make Love To Me,”.... Wife by midolian(m): 2:47pm
You claim your husband allows another man to make love to you. The same weirdo threw your things out and you have gone to court to fight it.

Is it that you have not learnt enough lesson or what? Or is it the money that was stolen? I am not understanding

When you see women behave like this, there is always more to it than meets the eye..It has to be that the man is extremely good in bed..

The wisest of women become foolish when they meet men with good "drilling" skills..decisions become hard to make even when things go awwwry for them..Thats a woman's "for better or worse"

Re: My Husband Allows Another Man To Make Love To Me,”.... Wife by donstan18(m): 3:08pm
cheesy
Re: My Husband Allows Another Man To Make Love To Me,”.... Wife by thanki410(m): 3:14pm
Funke! You said? War di u say? Oh my god! Abeg , abeg are weak well well..... Check my signature.....

Re: My Husband Allows Another Man To Make Love To Me,”.... Wife by Oyindidi(f): 3:42pm
This woman dey lie

Re: My Husband Allows Another Man To Make Love To Me,”.... Wife by miqos02(m): 4:48pm
Igando again

Re: My Husband Allows Another Man To Make Love To Me,”.... Wife by GURUGRAPHICS(m): 4:48pm
lol
Re: My Husband Allows Another Man To Make Love To Me,”.... Wife by MisterDreamz(m): 4:48pm
You,your husband and the other man are all mad together!

Re: My Husband Allows Another Man To Make Love To Me,”.... Wife by Annnonymous: 4:49pm
What a gentleman!

Your husband is kindhearted smiley

Re: My Husband Allows Another Man To Make Love To Me,”.... Wife by ZombieTAMER: 4:50pm
What a lovely husband
Re: My Husband Allows Another Man To Make Love To Me,”.... Wife by lukency(m): 4:50pm
Story! Story! Show us the picture or video to believe you.
Re: My Husband Allows Another Man To Make Love To Me,”.... Wife by voicelez: 4:50pm
Y
Re: My Husband Allows Another Man To Make Love To Me,”.... Wife by hotwax: 4:53pm
WHat court ruling?
Re: My Husband Allows Another Man To Make Love To Me,”.... Wife by bestman09(m): 4:53pm
Adults behaving like kids. Is this one marriage?
Re: My Husband Allows Another Man To Make Love To Me,”.... Wife by hotwax: 4:53pm
WHat court ruling? Were they legally married in the first place?

Nigerian legal system sha

Re: My Husband Allows Another Man To Make Love To Me,”.... Wife by jayraster(m): 4:54pm
LessNoise:

“ I went to the hospital to take care of my daughter from my first marriage
[color=#000099][/color] cry

Re: My Husband Allows Another Man To Make Love To Me,”.... Wife by Pavore9: 4:54pm
"The husband will be responsible for any cost of missing valuables and the wife is entitled to compensation, ’’ he said ....The man don enter one chance!

Re: My Husband Allows Another Man To Make Love To Me,”.... Wife by AFONJAPIG(f): 4:54pm
The original Yoruba culture does not consider sex a sin. It considers sex a natural thing.average Yoruba man wants to be like his grandparents, he doesn’t mind his woman cheating. Yoruba men don’t have a stringent ownership culture towards cheating, once you sleep with a Yoruba woman, you are her husband. If she has a child for you, you’re her husband, there is actually nothing like a bastard with the Yoruba culture.  both dia men and women can cheat 4 Africa, it's only in dia land, u wil see a jobless young guy getting married, at d end, d lady is left to cater 4 herself and her kids and Dats where d cheating comes in 4 d lady

Re: My Husband Allows Another Man To Make Love To Me,”.... Wife by autonomous22: 4:56pm
This is a judicial gang up against d man.....

Re: My Husband Allows Another Man To Make Love To Me,”.... Wife by Watermelonman: 4:56pm
.
Re: My Husband Allows Another Man To Make Love To Me,”.... Wife by DIKEnaWAR: 4:57pm
This story tire me.
Re: My Husband Allows Another Man To Make Love To Me,”.... Wife by Kobicove(m): 5:00pm
Is this one a marriage? undecided
Re: My Husband Allows Another Man To Make Love To Me,”.... Wife by maklelemakukula(m): 5:00pm
Naija's first cuckold couple.

Re: My Husband Allows Another Man To Make Love To Me,”.... Wife by BiafranBushBoy: 5:01pm
Same as this story...

How I made love with my Landlord's wife in his husband's house

cry
Re: My Husband Allows Another Man To Make Love To Me,”.... Wife by JORDAN202: 5:02pm
************FOOLISH WOMAN*****************


IT IS PEOPLE LIKE THIS THAT ALLOW rat-poison TO STILL BE AVAILABLE IN NIGERIA.


IF THE HUSBAND TRULY ABUSED HER BY FORCING HER TO SLEEP WITH ANOTHER, WHY DID SHE NOT VISIT THE rat-poison SELLER


SOME WOMEN LIKE TELLING VERY LONG STORIES OVER A USELESS MAN


SHE WAS LUCKY THAT THE COURT GRANTED HER PLEA FOR THE RETURN OF HER MONEY.


ANY WOMAN WHO ALLOWS ANY MAN TO ABUSE HER AND SHE KEEPS QUIET, IS JUST A PRIME-TIME-IDIOT !

Re: My Husband Allows Another Man To Make Love To Me,”.... Wife by Rigel95(m): 5:02pm
THIS IS MY JUDGEMENT:

1. The woman is a free gift of nature to the street and beyond.

2. The husband is a wimp . He wasn't man enough to pack the woman's load out himself, he needed the help of street louts who had probably eaten the woman's cookie before.

3. The man bite more than he can chew by marrying a woman with so much baggage.

Re: My Husband Allows Another Man To Make Love To Me,”.... Wife by maberry(m): 5:05pm
Why always Igando?
Re: My Husband Allows Another Man To Make Love To Me,”.... Wife by maberry(m): 5:05pm
Why always Igando court?

