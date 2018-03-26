₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|My Husband Allows Another Man To Make Love To Me,”.... Wife by ijustdey: 2:33pm
A five - year - marriage is on the brink of collapse as Mrs . Musilimat Olasuyi told an Igando Customary Court in Lagos that her husband , Oluwagbemiga , permitted another man to sleep with her in their matrimonial home .
http://punchng.com/my-husband-allows-another-man-to-make-love-to-me-woman-tells-court/
|Re: My Husband Allows Another Man To Make Love To Me,”.... Wife by LessNoise: 2:36pm
Ok
|Re: My Husband Allows Another Man To Make Love To Me,”.... Wife by Ahmed0336(m): 2:45pm
|Re: My Husband Allows Another Man To Make Love To Me,”.... Wife by midolian(m): 2:47pm
You claim your husband allows another man to make love to you. The same weirdo threw your things out and you have gone to court to fight it.
Is it that you have not learnt enough lesson or what? Or is it the money that was stolen? I am not understanding
When you see women behave like this, there is always more to it than meets the eye..It has to be that the man is extremely good in bed..
The wisest of women become foolish when they meet men with good "drilling" skills..decisions become hard to make even when things go awwwry for them..Thats a woman's "for better or worse"
|Re: My Husband Allows Another Man To Make Love To Me,”.... Wife by donstan18(m): 3:08pm
|Re: My Husband Allows Another Man To Make Love To Me,”.... Wife by thanki410(m): 3:14pm
Funke! You said? War di u say? Oh my god! Abeg , abeg are weak well well..... Check my signature.....
|Re: My Husband Allows Another Man To Make Love To Me,”.... Wife by Oyindidi(f): 3:42pm
This woman dey lie
|Re: My Husband Allows Another Man To Make Love To Me,”.... Wife by miqos02(m): 4:48pm
Igando again
|Re: My Husband Allows Another Man To Make Love To Me,”.... Wife by GURUGRAPHICS(m): 4:48pm
lol
|Re: My Husband Allows Another Man To Make Love To Me,”.... Wife by MisterDreamz(m): 4:48pm
You,your husband and the other man are all mad together!
|Re: My Husband Allows Another Man To Make Love To Me,”.... Wife by Annnonymous: 4:49pm
What a gentleman!
Your husband is kindhearted
|Re: My Husband Allows Another Man To Make Love To Me,”.... Wife by ZombieTAMER: 4:50pm
What a lovely husband
|Re: My Husband Allows Another Man To Make Love To Me,”.... Wife by lukency(m): 4:50pm
Story! Story! Show us the picture or video to believe you.
|Re: My Husband Allows Another Man To Make Love To Me,”.... Wife by voicelez: 4:50pm
Y
|Re: My Husband Allows Another Man To Make Love To Me,”.... Wife by hotwax: 4:53pm
WHat court ruling?
|Re: My Husband Allows Another Man To Make Love To Me,”.... Wife by bestman09(m): 4:53pm
Adults behaving like kids. Is this one marriage?
|Re: My Husband Allows Another Man To Make Love To Me,”.... Wife by hotwax: 4:53pm
WHat court ruling? Were they legally married in the first place?
Nigerian legal system sha
|Re: My Husband Allows Another Man To Make Love To Me,”.... Wife by jayraster(m): 4:54pm
LessNoise:[color=#000099][/color]
|Re: My Husband Allows Another Man To Make Love To Me,”.... Wife by Pavore9: 4:54pm
"The husband will be responsible for any cost of missing valuables and the wife is entitled to compensation, ’’ he said ....The man don enter one chance!
|Re: My Husband Allows Another Man To Make Love To Me,”.... Wife by AFONJAPIG(f): 4:54pm
The original Yoruba culture does not consider sex a sin. It considers sex a natural thing.average Yoruba man wants to be like his grandparents, he doesn’t mind his woman cheating. Yoruba men don’t have a stringent ownership culture towards cheating, once you sleep with a Yoruba woman, you are her husband. If she has a child for you, you’re her husband, there is actually nothing like a bastard with the Yoruba culture. both dia men and women can cheat 4 Africa, it's only in dia land, u wil see a jobless young guy getting married, at d end, d lady is left to cater 4 herself and her kids and Dats where d cheating comes in 4 d lady
|Re: My Husband Allows Another Man To Make Love To Me,”.... Wife by autonomous22: 4:56pm
This is a judicial gang up against d man.....
|Re: My Husband Allows Another Man To Make Love To Me,”.... Wife by Watermelonman: 4:56pm
.
|Re: My Husband Allows Another Man To Make Love To Me,”.... Wife by DIKEnaWAR: 4:57pm
This story tire me.
|Re: My Husband Allows Another Man To Make Love To Me,”.... Wife by Kobicove(m): 5:00pm
Is this one a marriage?
|Re: My Husband Allows Another Man To Make Love To Me,”.... Wife by maklelemakukula(m): 5:00pm
Naija's first cuckold couple.
|Re: My Husband Allows Another Man To Make Love To Me,”.... Wife by BiafranBushBoy: 5:01pm
Same as this story...
How I made love with my Landlord's wife in his husband's house
|Re: My Husband Allows Another Man To Make Love To Me,”.... Wife by JORDAN202: 5:02pm
************FOOLISH WOMAN*****************
IT IS PEOPLE LIKE THIS THAT ALLOW rat-poison TO STILL BE AVAILABLE IN NIGERIA.
IF THE HUSBAND TRULY ABUSED HER BY FORCING HER TO SLEEP WITH ANOTHER, WHY DID SHE NOT VISIT THE rat-poison SELLER
SOME WOMEN LIKE TELLING VERY LONG STORIES OVER A USELESS MAN
SHE WAS LUCKY THAT THE COURT GRANTED HER PLEA FOR THE RETURN OF HER MONEY.
ANY WOMAN WHO ALLOWS ANY MAN TO ABUSE HER AND SHE KEEPS QUIET, IS JUST A PRIME-TIME-IDIOT !
|Re: My Husband Allows Another Man To Make Love To Me,”.... Wife by Rigel95(m): 5:02pm
THIS IS MY JUDGEMENT:
1. The woman is a free gift of nature to the street and beyond.
2. The husband is a wimp . He wasn't man enough to pack the woman's load out himself, he needed the help of street louts who had probably eaten the woman's cookie before.
3. The man bite more than he can chew by marrying a woman with so much baggage.
|Re: My Husband Allows Another Man To Make Love To Me,”.... Wife by maberry(m): 5:05pm
Why always Igando?
|Re: My Husband Allows Another Man To Make Love To Me,”.... Wife by maberry(m): 5:05pm
Why always Igando court?
