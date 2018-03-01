₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,980,267 members, 4,155,712 topics. Date: Monday, 26 March 2018 at 09:13 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / ”I Started My Business With N5,000, I Now Have 5 Bedroom Mansion In Lagos"- Lady (18684 Views)
If You Have 5 Of These 7 Qualities, You Are Good To Start A Business / "2 Years Ago I Started My Business With N30K But Now.."Nigerian Man Reveals.PICS / Start Your Own Boxers Business With N5, 000 (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|”I Started My Business With N5,000, I Now Have 5 Bedroom Mansion In Lagos"- Lady by dadanelson: 3:51pm
A Nigerian lady who is a hair dealer has taken to Instagram to show off her new mansion just 2 weeks after giving birth to a new baby.
The excited lady shared a video of the new mansion and also hinted her followers on how she started her business on a low key. According to her she went into business with jut N5,000 and just under 5 years, it has grown into a multi-million naira venture.
The lady even mentioned that she started the business as a student where she was always spotted from locations to locations trying to convince people to buy her merchandise.
Read her post below.
”I started my business with just 5,000 naira and in less than 5 years I have achieved so much from it.
The struggle was real from selling from my hostel , persuading peeps to buy from me , opening my page on Instagram and started selling there , delivering by myself, stocking goods at home
Of all things, acquiring this 5 bedroom mansion and a detached b/q in a perfect location in the city of Lagos makes me truly understand that consistent drop of water can make an ocean .
The grass can only get greener for hard worker I always knew my hard work will pay real big coz whenever I see people do great things whether on Instagram or on the outside I always make their success my prayer point
Broken crayons still colour
My 2018 has just started and I haven’t even achieved anything , am coming for more , I believe many young ladies will achieve a lot this 2018 Because hard work pays
Interior designers get in here come furnish this to my taste All bills on @mrstilll
IT CAN ONLY BE GOD!
House warming plus child dedication in a bit
SOFT REMINDER: my market is selling like pure water
”.
https://www.mojidelano.com/2018/03/nigerian-lady-shows-off-her-new-mansion-2-weeks-after-welcoming-a-baby/
8 Likes
|Re: ”I Started My Business With N5,000, I Now Have 5 Bedroom Mansion In Lagos"- Lady by miqos02(m): 7:19pm
So wetin u dey sell??
What product abeg I wan buy
59 Likes
|Re: ”I Started My Business With N5,000, I Now Have 5 Bedroom Mansion In Lagos"- Lady by 1x2x3: 7:19pm
Obo business......tell us the diameter of your V when you started and now.
89 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: ”I Started My Business With N5,000, I Now Have 5 Bedroom Mansion In Lagos"- Lady by lilfreezy: 7:19pm
What was that thing that you were selling
72 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: ”I Started My Business With N5,000, I Now Have 5 Bedroom Mansion In Lagos"- Lady by wristbangle(m): 7:19pm
..... so I convince people to patronise my merchandise... lol weldone aunty merchandiser
We all know your fake riches stem from sugar daddies, friendzoned boyfriends and olosho business
When next you want to lie, find a smart story to make up your misery wealth.
32 Likes 1 Share
|Re: ”I Started My Business With N5,000, I Now Have 5 Bedroom Mansion In Lagos"- Lady by sweerychick(f): 7:19pm
cool but we all know how you got far with your beautiful face
3 Likes
|Re: ”I Started My Business With N5,000, I Now Have 5 Bedroom Mansion In Lagos"- Lady by abiodunalasa: 7:19pm
5 thousand naira with Sweet Face and Sweet Puna...
My sister nothing can be more resourceful
30 Likes 1 Share
|Re: ”I Started My Business With N5,000, I Now Have 5 Bedroom Mansion In Lagos"- Lady by Thickcok01: 7:19pm
Olosho
4 Likes
|Re: ”I Started My Business With N5,000, I Now Have 5 Bedroom Mansion In Lagos"- Lady by Follygunners: 7:19pm
Come and buy my rice... come and buy my bread... come and buy my tins of milk, the market woman begs. Abeg who remembers this very popular lines from the MacMillian Books in the '80s.
The lady even mentioned that she started the business as a student where she was always spotted from locations to locations trying to convince people to buy her merchandise.
Madam Ashana, gbenu e soun joor! They all come on here and start yarning dust like there's something they're doing better than the rest. Of course, there is na.
How come it's mostly the ladies that their "hard work" dey pay? Guys' hustle no dey pay anymore for 9ja abi? Kwantinue... Awon ashawo rada rada... Alai nitiju olofo of a somebody!
Awa kola soju, abi?
27 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: ”I Started My Business With N5,000, I Now Have 5 Bedroom Mansion In Lagos"- Lady by kennosklint(m): 7:20pm
Not only hair my dear something is attached to it.stop deceiving yourself
6 Likes
|Re: ”I Started My Business With N5,000, I Now Have 5 Bedroom Mansion In Lagos"- Lady by Icon79(m): 7:20pm
So what kinda business are we talking about here?
O pari o
8 Likes
|Re: ”I Started My Business With N5,000, I Now Have 5 Bedroom Mansion In Lagos"- Lady by phantonce(m): 7:20pm
SOFT REMINDER: my market is selling like pure water
”.
I think she has stylishly explained her business
1 Like
|Re: ”I Started My Business With N5,000, I Now Have 5 Bedroom Mansion In Lagos"- Lady by buygala(m): 7:20pm
where is the 'mansion' ?
where is her office so we can go verify her 'multi million naira venture'
Who can bear her witness that she started her hair hustle with just 5k?
can she swear that no one can point at her and identify her with some kinda crooked living?
I am not saying she is lying...but too many crooks and oloshos are laundering their money via ostensibly legitimate businesses so as to appear legit ...
after that, they become motivational speakers and make real legit hustlers look like utter failures
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: ”I Started My Business With N5,000, I Now Have 5 Bedroom Mansion In Lagos"- Lady by maxtop(m): 7:20pm
Are you sure you didn't go after Sugar Daddies?
|Re: ”I Started My Business With N5,000, I Now Have 5 Bedroom Mansion In Lagos"- Lady by gurunlocker: 7:20pm
I'm waiting for someone to expose her soon..
Congrats though
2 Likes
|Re: ”I Started My Business With N5,000, I Now Have 5 Bedroom Mansion In Lagos"- Lady by Papiikush: 7:20pm
Whatsoever business she might have done is none of my business.
She is successful and that is commendable. I don see olosho whey still never hammer. Na still the same one room she still dey stay after 5 years of collecting random dick(es)
34 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: ”I Started My Business With N5,000, I Now Have 5 Bedroom Mansion In Lagos"- Lady by IwILLnOTdIE: 7:20pm
inspired
|Re: ”I Started My Business With N5,000, I Now Have 5 Bedroom Mansion In Lagos"- Lady by gergemam: 7:20pm
Seeing his Believing
I understand the part of moving her "Merchandize from one spot to another"
#AwonPrivateJet crew
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: ”I Started My Business With N5,000, I Now Have 5 Bedroom Mansion In Lagos"- Lady by Homers123(m): 7:20pm
Hmmmm
|Re: ”I Started My Business With N5,000, I Now Have 5 Bedroom Mansion In Lagos"- Lady by veacea: 7:21pm
Hmmmmm
|Re: ”I Started My Business With N5,000, I Now Have 5 Bedroom Mansion In Lagos"- Lady by divicoded: 7:21pm
I know your type of business
Continue...
|Re: ”I Started My Business With N5,000, I Now Have 5 Bedroom Mansion In Lagos"- Lady by bercarray(m): 7:21pm
good evening folks, I want to go into one online business, assuming and I assumed people from far places might need it,I'm thinking of using haulage stuff or is there other way I can deliver it to them pls help me out?
|Re: ”I Started My Business With N5,000, I Now Have 5 Bedroom Mansion In Lagos"- Lady by TroubleMaker47(m): 7:21pm
Mtcheeeew. All dis sluts forming motivation upandan.
|Re: ”I Started My Business With N5,000, I Now Have 5 Bedroom Mansion In Lagos"- Lady by joeyswift(m): 7:21pm
If you agree she made it without lamba click like,if you think she made it with lamba click share
2 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: ”I Started My Business With N5,000, I Now Have 5 Bedroom Mansion In Lagos"- Lady by seuncyber(m): 7:21pm
Mine just 200 naira and am the owner of Lagos airport
And planning to buy arsenal club
2 Likes
|Re: ”I Started My Business With N5,000, I Now Have 5 Bedroom Mansion In Lagos"- Lady by nairaman66(m): 7:21pm
Really? What’s the secret?? Maybe she is into general merchandise!!!
|Re: ”I Started My Business With N5,000, I Now Have 5 Bedroom Mansion In Lagos"- Lady by uchman48(m): 7:22pm
what is she selling sef
1 Like
|Re: ”I Started My Business With N5,000, I Now Have 5 Bedroom Mansion In Lagos"- Lady by Pepsi101: 7:22pm
Stop deceiving yourself, we already know what you sold.
|Re: ”I Started My Business With N5,000, I Now Have 5 Bedroom Mansion In Lagos"- Lady by Troublemaker007(m): 7:22pm
gurunlocker:
Some gals have no shame. Keep on deceiving urself. Like u said Bro, we are waiting for someone to expose her soon.
|Re: ”I Started My Business With N5,000, I Now Have 5 Bedroom Mansion In Lagos"- Lady by onlytiles(m): 7:22pm
miqos02:Hair dealer
|Re: ”I Started My Business With N5,000, I Now Have 5 Bedroom Mansion In Lagos"- Lady by Neutrobcorp: 7:22pm
See..... I hate what I don't like....
These are the kind of stories I don't want to hear. Keep it to yourself, not after all sorts of cele house, IFA house and Runz... They will now start advocating hardwork.
If you worked hard and got these stuffs legit, no one made you a motivational speaker, keep it to yourself.
I just hate what I don't like....
5 Likes
|Re: ”I Started My Business With N5,000, I Now Have 5 Bedroom Mansion In Lagos"- Lady by grayht(m): 7:22pm
I Have Been Scammed! Read Fast!!!! / Cybercafe Mega Business Opportunity @ Your Doorsteps / Step-by-step Guide On Setting Up E-commerce Website Using Wordpress
Viewing this topic: wilybebsy(m), chichomchin(m), lambinkin, ObaKlaz(m), 21Bandit, uzomachine(m), dupzy05, maureen44(f), Ony10, betty1983(f), coolluk(m), nairavsdollars(f), Asour, bosun06, yaki84, mwise(m), ClintonNzedimma(m), waistbead, Charleslewizy(m), megafaraday(m), Adeyemismith(m), Mattiegold, charlisco(m), debonairprinx(m), Emmafe(m), joegab, MetroBaba1(m), latup4real(m), stronglink, bolafez(m), missyojo(f), Nwereonye(m), nahd, afroxyz, jampro123(m), geok12(f), inertia007, uluocha, phemswag, Maltaleeza(f), cchiagom(f), johnstar(m), ademide0710, gymnasium(m), kestino(m), mamatayour(f), dammyloye(m), justanie(f), Ridbreezy, mankettle(m), mamadsquare, krem(m), monlawal(m), Viruslord(m), jossy26, hushdaddy, Richnero(m), obiora71, sonofthunder, potbelly(m), jekomo, domack99(m), malcomvee, stunningjudy(f), Tiamtuiyo, jaddo, Estim07, icn121, m2cad(m), blazerzz, greatbygrace, rgjs, akinola98, Dejmax(m), slyfoxxjoe(m), Lucasbalo(m), acevic, unixt(f), obamma, sunylatsega(m), mattychuks2017, Kenjohn2020(m), jendoakino(m), kingobozy, lagdmark(m), Philmathew, gafiyung(m), Jointhemiltons2(m) and 114 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3