The excited lady shared a video of the new mansion and also hinted her followers on how she started her business on a low key. According to her she went into business with jut N5,000 and just under 5 years, it has grown into a multi-million naira venture.





The lady even mentioned that she started the business as a student where she was always spotted from locations to locations trying to convince people to buy her merchandise.



Read her post below.



”I started my business with just 5,000 naira and in less than 5 years I have achieved so much from it.



The struggle was real from selling from my hostel , persuading peeps to buy from me , opening my page on Instagram and started selling there , delivering by myself, stocking goods at home



Of all things, acquiring this 5 bedroom mansion and a detached b/q in a perfect location in the city of Lagos makes me truly understand that consistent drop of water can make an ocean .



The grass can only get greener for hard worker I always knew my hard work will pay real big coz whenever I see people do great things whether on Instagram or on the outside I always make their success my prayer point

Broken crayons still colour



My 2018 has just started and I haven’t even achieved anything , am coming for more , I believe many young ladies will achieve a lot this 2018 Because hard work pays

Interior designers get in here come furnish this to my taste All bills on @mrstilll



IT CAN ONLY BE GOD!

House warming plus child dedication in a bit

SOFT REMINDER: my market is selling like pure water

”.



So wetin u dey sell??



What product abeg I wan buy 59 Likes

Obo business......tell us the diameter of your V when you started and now. 89 Likes 5 Shares

What was that thing that you were selling 72 Likes 4 Shares

lol weldone aunty merchandiser



We all know your fake riches stem from sugar daddies, friendzoned boyfriends and olosho business



When next you want to lie, find a smart story to make up your misery wealth. ..... so I convince people to patronise my merchandise...lol weldone aunty merchandiserWe all know your fake riches stem from sugar daddies, friendzoned boyfriends and olosho businessWhen next you want to lie, find a smart story to make up your misery wealth. 32 Likes 1 Share

cool but we all know how you got far with your beautiful face cool but we all know how you got far with your beautiful face 3 Likes



My sister nothing can be more resourceful 5 thousand naira with Sweet Face and Sweet Puna...My sister nothing can be more resourceful 30 Likes 1 Share

Olosho 4 Likes

Come and buy my rice... come and buy my bread... come and buy my tins of milk, the market woman begs. Abeg who remembers this very popular lines from the MacMillian Books in the '80s.



The lady even mentioned that she started the business as a student where she was always spotted from locations to locations trying to convince people to buy her merchandise.

Madam Ashana, gbenu e soun joor! They all come on here and start yarning dust like there's something they're doing better than the rest. Of course, there is na.



How come it's mostly the ladies that their "hard work" dey pay? Guys' hustle no dey pay anymore for 9ja abi? Kwantinue... Awon ashawo rada rada... Alai nitiju olofo of a somebody!



Awa kola soju, abi? . Abeg who remembers this very popular lines from the MacMillian Books in the '80s.Madam Ashana, gbenu e soun joor! They all come on here and start yarning dust like there's something they're doing better than the rest. Of course, there is na.How come it's mostly the ladies that their "" dey pay? Guys' hustle no dey pay anymore for 9ja abi? Kwantinue... Awon ashawo rada rada... Alai nitiju olofo of a somebody!Awa kola soju, abi? 27 Likes 2 Shares

Not only hair my dear something is attached to it.stop deceiving yourself 6 Likes







O pari o So what kinda business are we talking about here?O pari o 8 Likes

SOFT REMINDER: my market is selling like pure water

”.



I think she has stylishly explained her business I think she has stylishly explained her business 1 Like





where is her office so we can go verify her 'multi million naira venture'





Who can bear her witness that she started her hair hustle with just 5k?



can she swear that no one can point at her and identify her with some kinda crooked living?





I am not saying she is lying...but too many crooks and oloshos are laundering their money via ostensibly legitimate businesses so as to appear legit ...



after that, they become motivational speakers and make real legit hustlers look like utter failures where is the 'mansion' ?where is her office so we can go verify her 'multi million naira venture'Who can bear her witness that she started her hair hustle with just 5k?can she swear that no one can point at her and identify her with some kinda crooked living?I am not saying she is lying...but too many crooks and oloshos are laundering their money via ostensibly legitimate businesses so as to appear legit ...after that, they become motivational speakers and make real legit hustlers look like utter failures 16 Likes 1 Share

Are you sure you didn't go after Sugar Daddies?

I'm waiting for someone to expose her soon..



Congrats though 2 Likes





She is successful and that is commendable. I don see olosho whey still never hammer. Na still the same one room she still dey stay after 5 years of collecting random dick(es) Whatsoever business she might have done is none of my business.She is successful and that is commendable. I don see olosho whey still never hammer. Na still the same one room she still dey stay after 5 years of collecting random dick(es) 34 Likes 3 Shares

inspired







I understand the part of moving her "Merchandize from one spot to another"







#AwonPrivateJet crew Seeing his BelievingI understand the part of moving her#AwonPrivateJet crew 3 Likes 1 Share

Hmmmm

Hmmmmm

I know your type of business

Continue...

good evening folks, I want to go into one online business, assuming and I assumed people from far places might need it,I'm thinking of using haulage stuff or is there other way I can deliver it to them pls help me out?

Mtcheeeew. All dis sluts forming motivation upandan.

If you agree she made it without lamba click like,if you think she made it with lamba click share 2 Likes 4 Shares

Mine just 200 naira and am the owner of Lagos airport



And planning to buy arsenal club 2 Likes

Really? What’s the secret?? Maybe she is into general merchandise!!!

what is she selling sef 1 Like

Stop deceiving yourself, we already know what you sold.

gurunlocker:

I'm waiting for someone to expose her soon..





Congrats though

Some gals have no shame. Keep on deceiving urself. Like u said Bro, we are waiting for someone to expose her soon. Some gals have no shame. Keep on deceiving urself. Like u said Bro, we are waiting for someone to expose her soon.

miqos02:

So wetin u dey sell??

What product abeg I wan buy Hair dealer Hair dealer