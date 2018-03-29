₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Side Chicks Will Always Be Side Chicks by MissRaine69(f): 3:56pm On Mar 26
Side chick will always be the side chick
A woman’s worst enemy is herself not a man, not her friend but her own good self.
You are the reason why you are the side chick ...
You meet a guy , he tells you that he is in a relationship why is that not an immediate deterrent? You persist, he tells you that he is not looking for something serious and he wants to just have fun. You accept this and declare that is exactly what you are also looking for. So why do you get upset when days go by and he does not call? Why are repeatedly texting him, calling him getting your friends to call him if it’s not a serious thing? Why are you expecting him to be emotionally available when he made it clear he was not looking for anything.
A man tells a woman he does not want a child what does the woman do she gets pregnant despite telling him she is taking oral contraceptives, she was lying. A child does not make a relationship if there was nothing there in the first place. A child is not going to make him stay. Using a child as leverage benefits no one. Why are you disappointed when he leaves you or disappears altogether? A condom does not factor because you like it raw? How many more abortions are you going to have? Every guy you have dated you have had at least 2 abortions and when some unfortunate man does marry you will he ever find out about the unmarked graves that litter the land behind your parents home?
He is married and you compete with his wife to have children because somehow you have convinced yourself he will leave her. Fifteen years later you are still the side chick. If he dies tomorrow the wife gets everything and what will you be left with hungry mouths and memory of his d1ck? What example are you setting for your daughters and sons? It’s ok to accept scraps as long as those scraps come with Naira? And for your sons as long you give her money a woman is yours to do as you please?
Why are you disappointed that he never does anything with you, introduces you as his “friend” and shows you no commitment when from the very beginning his position was clear? He told you what he wanted so what’s changed now?
What about when there is three of you? The wife , the situations and the problem.
The situation was created because he met you and told you “his situation” is complicated and he is not for a girlfriend and you accepted it and told him you were happy to help him solve his situation. But then you wanted more so a baby came along? How has that helped the situation? It hasn’t because he then meets another woman and tells her his problems in a warped attempt to help she now becomes his problem.
All three of you know of each other’s existence and the first side chick is quite disconcerting to the third woman. There is no hierarchy both of you are side chicks because the fact of the matter is men like that never leave their wives. Why should there when the doors are always open when he comes calling!
If a man in genuinely not happy he will leave with the full knowledge of the person he is with . Being the reason why a couple have marital strife especially if you are aware of his situation tends not to end well. Because if the side chick becomes the wife all of a sudden all she sees around her are side chicks trying to steal her man the conscience of the guilty tends to border on paranoia and quite rightly so....:when a man marries his side chick
A vacancy is created .........
|Re: Side Chicks Will Always Be Side Chicks by CAPSLOCKED: 4:05pm On Mar 26
A LOT OF LADIES ARE COMFORTABLE WITH THIS SITUATION AS LONG AS THERE'S A FINANCIAL GAIN, JUST AS A LOT OF MEN ARE COMFORTABLE WITH THE SIDEMAN SPACE AS LONG AS THEY GET HONEY.
|Re: Side Chicks Will Always Be Side Chicks by Cutehector(m): 4:12pm On Mar 26
Lol...they have dumped this one for a side chick and she is coming to cry foul.
|Re: Side Chicks Will Always Be Side Chicks by lefulefu(m): 4:15pm On Mar 26
Most side chicks accept their position as side chicks.their main aim in that relationship for most reasons are for the financial benefit of it.there are situations some married men spend more on their side chics than on their own wife. There have been situations where some single moms who are sidechics,their married manfriends send their kids abroad for further studies while the man's own kids are in Nigeria and he's unable to pay their school fees.the sidechic profession that a number of ladies embark on is for mainly the financial benefit.nothing more nothing less.
|Re: Side Chicks Will Always Be Side Chicks by highqueen(f): 4:18pm On Mar 26
na dem side chicks day even benefit well,a guy may give his girlfriend 5k after visit because he believes the lady understands him,but the same guy will spend 50k on his side chick,what an irony.
|Re: Side Chicks Will Always Be Side Chicks by DrinkLimca(m): 5:01pm On Mar 26
Indeed side chick will always be side chick..
Though the man might shower you with money and things money can buy, but it is only temporary..
No matter how hot and sexy a side chick is, The man will never put her name on his will..
At the end of the day, the wife and the children gets to be the owner and rightful and lawful occupant of all the wealth the man has..
If care is not taken, the side chick might end up in shame if the family of both the man and his wife decide to make the life of the side chick a living hell..
The truth is that, the man will always side with his family and he will dumb you with immediate effect if the whole family decide to get involve..
Side chick will always be side chick and the truth is that side chick business will always end in shame, pain and regret for the lady involved..
|Re: Side Chicks Will Always Be Side Chicks by MissRaine69(f): 5:20pm On Mar 26
Cutehector:lol
|Re: Side Chicks Will Always Be Side Chicks by OrestesDante(m): 5:29pm On Mar 26
☣ ☠
∆ Mtchew ∆
☣ ☠
|Re: Side Chicks Will Always Be Side Chicks by DeadRat(m): 5:32pm On Mar 26
|Re: Side Chicks Will Always Be Side Chicks by BdorianGray: 5:40pm On Mar 26
MissRaine69:
Rannie Rannie... You should publish a book on side chicks with this your litany... Kai! So u can have time to type all this.. I will settle down and read this when am less busy..
Meanwhile don't forget our... oh!
|Re: Side Chicks Will Always Be Side Chicks by uboma(m): 6:41pm On Mar 26
Some Ladies accept to be side chicks with the hope that they will become the main chick someday.
I have seen a couple who ended up becoming the main chick after all.
For others, it is just the material gains that attracts them.....
|Re: Side Chicks Will Always Be Side Chicks by MissRaine69(f): 7:23pm On Mar 26
BdorianGray:This is only a small thing ....I had a bit of time to articulate a few thoughts
|Re: Side Chicks Will Always Be Side Chicks by MissRaine69(f): 7:24pm On Mar 26
uboma:If you are still the chick the side aspect is still there
|Re: Side Chicks Will Always Be Side Chicks by MissRaine69(f): 7:25pm On Mar 26
DeadRat:Is that a recommendation?
|Re: Side Chicks Will Always Be Side Chicks by DaddyKross: 7:25pm On Mar 26
I have nothing to say.
Maybe Cadec007 has something to say
|Re: Side Chicks Will Always Be Side Chicks by DeadRat(m): 7:32pm On Mar 26
MissRaine69:it Is A Solution
|Re: Side Chicks Will Always Be Side Chicks by roarik(f): 7:36pm On Mar 26
true
|Re: Side Chicks Will Always Be Side Chicks by Grayjoy: 7:41pm On Mar 26
highqueen:Talking from experience?
|Re: Side Chicks Will Always Be Side Chicks by Cadec007(m): 10:01pm On Mar 26
DeadRat:choi!
|Re: Side Chicks Will Always Be Side Chicks by Cadec007(m): 10:02pm On Mar 26
DaddyKross:*chuckles*
|Re: Side Chicks Will Always Be Side Chicks by BdorianGray: 10:46pm On Mar 26
MissRaine69:
Hmmm Enigmatic Rannie...U call that litany.. Small thing? Odinma! I really need a chance to hang out with you...u seem like a heck of fun to be with... U just seem to have an answer to every question as it relates to mundane life. Let's fix a blind date @ some Nwkobi and pammy joint@ one korro in my hood... No side chick ..just 2 of us
|Re: Side Chicks Will Always Be Side Chicks by BdorianGray: 10:51pm On Mar 26
DeadRat:
So u don dey teach these children bad things abi.....
Sexybbstar come and see oh!!
|Re: Side Chicks Will Always Be Side Chicks by WORDWORLD: 11:05pm On Mar 26
MissRaine69 keep the TRUTH flowing biko. But come martin0 should we not ask how she came about the number 69, was is from calculus or em.............are you thinking wat am thinking martin0?
|Re: Side Chicks Will Always Be Side Chicks by McBrooklyn(m): 11:14pm On Mar 26
Lol...
|Re: Side Chicks Will Always Be Side Chicks by Martin0(m): 11:26pm On Mar 26
WORDWORLD:
hahahahah ask na
|Re: Side Chicks Will Always Be Side Chicks by Nobody: 12:53am On Mar 27
DeadRat:
Deadrat what happens after that?
|Re: Side Chicks Will Always Be Side Chicks by lefulefu(m): 1:16am On Mar 27
DeadRat:Decimal 10:10
|Re: Side Chicks Will Always Be Side Chicks by lenghtinny(m): 2:18am On Mar 27
All she needs is science....
As long as he's fvcking her, then she can displace whoever came before her
|Re: Side Chicks Will Always Be Side Chicks by CrescentMoon(m): 3:19am On Mar 27
BdorianGray:
You seem pusywhipped. Go through dating drills on this forum before coming here to expose yourself.
|Re: Side Chicks Will Always Be Side Chicks by emmayayodeji(m): 3:46am On Mar 27
DrinkLimca:what izz dis one saying laidiz
Who ask you?
|Re: Side Chicks Will Always Be Side Chicks by MissRaine69(f): 5:03pm On Mar 27
emmayayodeji:You were forced to read it?
A gun was placed against your temple perhaps?
