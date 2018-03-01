Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / #bbnaija: Tobi Wins Head Of House, Picks Khloe To Share His Luxury Bedroom (16764 Views)

His immunity and veto power will be decided later this evening before nominations.



This is the 4th time Tobi is wining the Head of house challenge.





as head of the house he picked khloe so he can give her..................HEAD!!!!! as head of the house he picked khloe so he can give her..................HEAD!!!!! 14 Likes 1 Share

The gal brezz be like biafra vs Naija war... Yimu 6 Likes

You need to see Cee C's face when he picked Chloe. I come dey pity madam "high levels" 36 Likes 3 Shares

kuzi1:

Savage! Savage!

de Oza rum will be interesting for Tobi. de Oza rum will be interesting for Tobi. 2 Likes

If i watch this make amadioha punish me.. 7 Likes

Some money are making money from this show, already! 1 Like

He's juz tryin to form an ally. With her coz she knows too much outside. 24 Likes



Sharp guy Sharp guy 3 Likes

Tobi wants to do Amebo tonight lowkey wants to know if his Twitter followers have increased 15 Likes 1 Share

Kate 1 Like

Please who and who did he save and replace 1 Like

14 Likes 3 Shares

Meanwhile 4 Likes

Wow... You saw that too? She was deflated and the camera wouldn't just go off her face. I loved that scene sha.... Wow... You saw that too? She was deflated and the camera wouldn't just go off her face. I loved that scene sha.... 1 Like

Omo Serbia go flog Nigeria o 1 Like

Good pick Tobi. 1 Like

Soft porn

Ok

This dude needs psychological help. What's the relevance of these to the issue at hand? This dude needs psychological help. What's the relevance of these to the issue at hand?

69 nr go bad sha

Seen...

statrboiTolu:

My fart/poop dey smell like lavender!! Does this mean i'm living a healthy life lol. walking dead 2 Likes

He made a wise choice...

He could get information from the girl... 1 Like

Bobo wan do amebo small. Or khloe has something to tell him from the outside

You need the help more because you can no longer think outside BBNaija. You need the help more because you can no longer think outside BBNaija.