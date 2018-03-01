₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|#bbnaija: Tobi Wins Head Of House, Picks Khloe To Share His Luxury Bedroom by Amagite2: 4:19pm
Tobi has won this week's Head of House and is entitled to the luxury bedroom, which he picked Khloe to share with him.
His immunity and veto power will be decided later this evening before nominations.
This is the 4th time Tobi is wining the Head of house challenge.
|Re: #bbnaija: Tobi Wins Head Of House, Picks Khloe To Share His Luxury Bedroom by forreelinc(m): 4:21pm
as head of the house he picked khloe so he can give her..................HEAD!!!!!
|Re: #bbnaija: Tobi Wins Head Of House, Picks Khloe To Share His Luxury Bedroom by YomzzyDBlogger: 4:25pm
|Re: #bbnaija: Tobi Wins Head Of House, Picks Khloe To Share His Luxury Bedroom by kuzi1(m): 4:39pm
The gal brezz be like biafra vs Naija war... Yimu
|Re: #bbnaija: Tobi Wins Head Of House, Picks Khloe To Share His Luxury Bedroom by pp802: 4:39pm
You need to see Cee C's face when he picked Chloe. I come dey pity madam "high levels"
|Re: #bbnaija: Tobi Wins Head Of House, Picks Khloe To Share His Luxury Bedroom by nextstep(m): 9:23pm
kuzi1:
Savage!
|Re: #bbnaija: Tobi Wins Head Of House, Picks Khloe To Share His Luxury Bedroom by asumo12: 9:24pm
|Re: #bbnaija: Tobi Wins Head Of House, Picks Khloe To Share His Luxury Bedroom by noble71(m): 9:24pm
de Oza rum will be interesting for Tobi.
|Re: #bbnaija: Tobi Wins Head Of House, Picks Khloe To Share His Luxury Bedroom by partnerbiz4: 9:24pm
If i watch this make amadioha punish me..
|Re: #bbnaija: Tobi Wins Head Of House, Picks Khloe To Share His Luxury Bedroom by Flexherbal(m): 9:25pm
Some money are making money from this show, already!
|Re: #bbnaija: Tobi Wins Head Of House, Picks Khloe To Share His Luxury Bedroom by YINKS89(m): 9:25pm
He's juz tryin to form an ally. With her coz she knows too much outside.
|Re: #bbnaija: Tobi Wins Head Of House, Picks Khloe To Share His Luxury Bedroom by Biggaboi(m): 9:25pm
Sharp guy
|Re: #bbnaija: Tobi Wins Head Of House, Picks Khloe To Share His Luxury Bedroom by nanakgh(m): 9:25pm
Tobi wants to do Amebo tonight lowkey wants to know if his Twitter followers have increased
|Re: #bbnaija: Tobi Wins Head Of House, Picks Khloe To Share His Luxury Bedroom by miqos02(m): 9:25pm
Kate
|Re: #bbnaija: Tobi Wins Head Of House, Picks Khloe To Share His Luxury Bedroom by eosigwe(m): 9:26pm
Please who and who did he save and replace
|Re: #bbnaija: Tobi Wins Head Of House, Picks Khloe To Share His Luxury Bedroom by blessedweapon(m): 9:27pm
Meanwhile
Meanwhile
|Re: #bbnaija: Tobi Wins Head Of House, Picks Khloe To Share His Luxury Bedroom by thoniann(m): 9:27pm
pp802:
Wow... You saw that too? She was deflated and the camera wouldn't just go off her face. I loved that scene sha....
|Re: #bbnaija: Tobi Wins Head Of House, Picks Khloe To Share His Luxury Bedroom by marttol: 9:28pm
Omo Serbia go flog Nigeria o
|Re: #bbnaija: Tobi Wins Head Of House, Picks Khloe To Share His Luxury Bedroom by Ellabae(f): 9:28pm
Good pick Tobi.
|Re: #bbnaija: Tobi Wins Head Of House, Picks Khloe To Share His Luxury Bedroom by nairaman66(m): 9:28pm
Soft porn
|Re: #bbnaija: Tobi Wins Head Of House, Picks Khloe To Share His Luxury Bedroom by Thickcok01: 9:29pm
Ok
|Re: #bbnaija: Tobi Wins Head Of House, Picks Khloe To Share His Luxury Bedroom by thoniann(m): 9:29pm
fasterwell:
This dude needs psychological help. What's the relevance of these to the issue at hand?
|Re: #bbnaija: Tobi Wins Head Of House, Picks Khloe To Share His Luxury Bedroom by statrboiTolu(m): 9:29pm
My fart/poop dey smell like lavender!! Does this mean i'm living a healthy life
|Re: #bbnaija: Tobi Wins Head Of House, Picks Khloe To Share His Luxury Bedroom by Neimar: 9:29pm
69 nr go bad sha
|Re: #bbnaija: Tobi Wins Head Of House, Picks Khloe To Share His Luxury Bedroom by bedspread: 9:30pm
Seen...
But in other News
See pics below for yourself..
|Re: #bbnaija: Tobi Wins Head Of House, Picks Khloe To Share His Luxury Bedroom by Deltayankeeboi: 9:31pm
statrboiTolu:lol. walking dead
|Re: #bbnaija: Tobi Wins Head Of House, Picks Khloe To Share His Luxury Bedroom by Amirullaha(m): 9:31pm
He made a wise choice...
He could get information from the girl...
|Re: #bbnaija: Tobi Wins Head Of House, Picks Khloe To Share His Luxury Bedroom by Orpe7(m): 9:31pm
Bobo wan do amebo small. Or khloe has something to tell him from the outside
|Re: #bbnaija: Tobi Wins Head Of House, Picks Khloe To Share His Luxury Bedroom by ikemesit4477: 9:38pm
partnerbiz4:but you are commenting! Why not just shun the thread!
|Re: #bbnaija: Tobi Wins Head Of House, Picks Khloe To Share His Luxury Bedroom by fasterwell(m): 9:44pm
thoniann:
You need the help more because you can no longer think outside BBNaija.
|Re: #bbnaija: Tobi Wins Head Of House, Picks Khloe To Share His Luxury Bedroom by IgbosAreOsus: 9:46pm
Good.
He's done and dusted with that
Ugly
Rude
Arrogant OSU BÌTCH
