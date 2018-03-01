₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ex Bbnaija Housemate, Gifty Slams Big Brother Naija Organizers by Issakendrick: 4:22pm
Former BBN housemate, Gifty took to her social media platforms to share her thoughts about this year’s show tagged ‘Double Wahala.’
According to Gifty, the show does not deserve to be called ‘Double Wahala’ it should be called ‘I have connections.’
|Re: Ex Bbnaija Housemate, Gifty Slams Big Brother Naija Organizers by TemiGod: 4:28pm
Issorite
my third ftc today still nothing!
pls what's really the rule for ftc o.�
|Re: Ex Bbnaija Housemate, Gifty Slams Big Brother Naija Organizers by Treasuredlove: 4:29pm
Na u know. Bad belle
|Re: Ex Bbnaija Housemate, Gifty Slams Big Brother Naija Organizers by maurinique4sure(f): 4:33pm
True talk.
|Re: Ex Bbnaija Housemate, Gifty Slams Big Brother Naija Organizers by pp802: 4:37pm
She is right and so much on point.
Nonsense show
|Re: Ex Bbnaija Housemate, Gifty Slams Big Brother Naija Organizers by Ayoemrys(m): 4:39pm
Best University Graduate Was Given #20,000, Bbnaija Winner Took 25.000000m Home, I Dont Know Why We Rate This Show That Promotes Immorality Over Our Future, Fvck Ya'll
|Re: Ex Bbnaija Housemate, Gifty Slams Big Brother Naija Organizers by fuckerstard: 4:39pm
Gifty Powers, fine girl wey no dey shy
|Re: Ex Bbnaija Housemate, Gifty Slams Big Brother Naija Organizers by Tonythriller(m): 4:43pm
If you think this hoe makes no iota of sense click like. If you think otherwise, click your rough butt
|Re: Ex Bbnaija Housemate, Gifty Slams Big Brother Naija Organizers by ClintonEmex: 5:34pm
And that's the way most of the things in the country are.
|Re: Ex Bbnaija Housemate, Gifty Slams Big Brother Naija Organizers by DrinkLimca(m): 5:37pm
It's paining her because she never had such connections..
She should concentrate on posting nude on Instagram for Vaseline crews..
|Re: Ex Bbnaija Housemate, Gifty Slams Big Brother Naija Organizers by NwaAmaikpe: 7:32pm
I concur.
Everyone in there got in based on who they knew and not on merit.
If not how come nobody from NL got in.
Not Papiikush, not IamAirforce1, not Brunclezuma, not even OrestesDante who all went for the auditions.
Let me just start and end with Linda Ikeji.
Linda Ikeji did not only get her presenter Ahneeka into the house as a housemate, she also got her sister as the host of the BBN trivia game.
Is Laura Ikeji-Kanu an alumni of any Big Brother?
If there was any fairness... Bassey should have been given that slot.
|Re: Ex Bbnaija Housemate, Gifty Slams Big Brother Naija Organizers by miqos02(m): 7:33pm
Hmmm
|Re: Ex Bbnaija Housemate, Gifty Slams Big Brother Naija Organizers by Papiikush: 7:35pm
NwaAmaikpe:
This guy again
If I made it to big brother's house, I am 100% sure I wouldn't win because of nairalanders and their bad mouth.
Even My own bad mouth here on nairaland would make them campaign against me
|Re: Ex Bbnaija Housemate, Gifty Slams Big Brother Naija Organizers by Euouae: 7:35pm
First time she used her brains
True on this one.
|Re: Ex Bbnaija Housemate, Gifty Slams Big Brother Naija Organizers by Olalan(m): 7:35pm
This show is a well played script to the gullible audience
|Re: Ex Bbnaija Housemate, Gifty Slams Big Brother Naija Organizers by AngelicBeing: 7:35pm
NwaAmaikpe:
|Re: Ex Bbnaija Housemate, Gifty Slams Big Brother Naija Organizers by smithsydny(m): 7:36pm
olosho
|Re: Ex Bbnaija Housemate, Gifty Slams Big Brother Naija Organizers by MXrap: 7:36pm
I think I totally agreed with her though BBN is a piece of trash.
|Re: Ex Bbnaija Housemate, Gifty Slams Big Brother Naija Organizers by castrol180(m): 7:38pm
Obo pupa
|Re: Ex Bbnaija Housemate, Gifty Slams Big Brother Naija Organizers by Euouae: 7:38pm
NwaAmaikpe:
E-money will rather go to BBN
|Re: Ex Bbnaija Housemate, Gifty Slams Big Brother Naija Organizers by Trigger127: 7:39pm
Not untill people start to make every damn topic on this Bb naija thing a football debate section. I think this Op and those always in haste to push those fuckery would have sense and begin to post meaningful, educational and innovative stuffs.
|Re: Ex Bbnaija Housemate, Gifty Slams Big Brother Naija Organizers by bobnatlo(m): 7:39pm
Na soo
|Re: Ex Bbnaija Housemate, Gifty Slams Big Brother Naija Organizers by orlymat: 7:40pm
She is right for the first time
|Re: Ex Bbnaija Housemate, Gifty Slams Big Brother Naija Organizers by veacea: 7:40pm
OMG
|Re: Ex Bbnaija Housemate, Gifty Slams Big Brother Naija Organizers by Obierika: 7:41pm
She may be right
|Re: Ex Bbnaija Housemate, Gifty Slams Big Brother Naija Organizers by talk2percy(m): 7:42pm
Hahaha...aunty stop crying
|Re: Ex Bbnaija Housemate, Gifty Slams Big Brother Naija Organizers by Nwaohafia1(f): 7:43pm
Gifty said some truth shaa.
Big Brother is concerned with the money they make.
|Re: Ex Bbnaija Housemate, Gifty Slams Big Brother Naija Organizers by rattlesnake(m): 7:49pm
Shame on y'all
|Re: Ex Bbnaija Housemate, Gifty Slams Big Brother Naija Organizers by sisipelebe(f): 7:50pm
She said the fact, those two housmate will start living a fake life. Kloe that is so insultive will change her game plan now.
|Re: Ex Bbnaija Housemate, Gifty Slams Big Brother Naija Organizers by Divay22(f): 7:54pm
NwaAmaikpe:I concur
|Re: Ex Bbnaija Housemate, Gifty Slams Big Brother Naija Organizers by adaksbullet(m): 7:56pm
That's his while am whant too go too big brothers on nest year
|Re: Ex Bbnaija Housemate, Gifty Slams Big Brother Naija Organizers by Olumaeme: 8:00pm
Ayoemrys:
Stops going to school and audition for BBNaija
