According to Gifty, the show does not deserve to be called ‘Double Wahala’ it should be called ‘I have connections.’



True talk. 37 Likes 3 Shares

She is right and so much on point.



Nonsense show 51 Likes 3 Shares

Best University Graduate Was Given #20,000, Bbnaija Winner Took 25.000000m Home, I Dont Know Why We Rate This Show That Promotes Immorality Over Our Future, Fvck Ya'll 23 Likes

And that's the way most of the things in the country are. 1 Like 1 Share

I concur.

Everyone in there got in based on who they knew and not on merit.

If not how come nobody from NL got in.

Not Papiikush, not IamAirforce1, not Brunclezuma, not even OrestesDante who all went for the auditions.



Let me just start and end with Linda Ikeji.

Linda Ikeji did not only get her presenter Ahneeka into the house as a housemate, she also got her sister as the host of the BBN trivia game.

Is Laura Ikeji-Kanu an alumni of any Big Brother?



If I made it to big brother's house, I am 100% sure I wouldn't win because of nairalanders and their bad mouth.



First time she used her brains





True on this one. 1 Like

This show is a well played script to the gullible audience 1 Like

I think I totally agreed with her though BBN is a piece of trash.

Not untill people start to make every damn topic on this Bb naija thing a football debate section. I think this Op and those always in haste to push those fuckery would have sense and begin to post meaningful, educational and innovative stuffs. 1 Like

She is right for the first time 1 Like

She may be right

Hahaha...aunty stop crying

Gifty said some truth shaa.





Big Brother is concerned with the money they make. 3 Likes

Shame on y'all

She said the fact, those two housmate will start living a fake life. Kloe that is so insultive will change her game plan now. 1 Like

