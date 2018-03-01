Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / AY Celebrates Wife, Mabel Makun As She Wins Entrepreneur Of The Year Award (1261 Views)

Popular Nigerian Comedian, Ayo Makun aka AY took to social media to celebrate his wife, Mabel Makun as she wins Business Entrepreneur of the year in Nigeria's Women Achievers Awards 2018.



Sharing the photo above, he wrote;



"Congratulations to @midas_interiors for winning the Nigeria Women Achievers Awards 2018! I am proud of you! #BusinessEntrepreneurOfTheYear"

Good for the best, respect baba

So of all the wealthy multimillionaire and billionaire business women in Nigeria,, It's the wife of Ay that won the award of women achievers?



Group of people will just eat and fill up their big big stomach then organize an award ceremony that nobody recognize..



Very soon She will list this 5,000 naira image given to her as an award, as part of her achievement..



Nonsense.. 3 Likes

Wow

Housewife is now the entrepreneur of the year.



Possibly the entrepreneur of the year in her house and to all the parties she had attended and still attending.



Rubbish. 1 Like

Ok

What is she into sef?

victorian:

1 Like

unbelievable

Opinionless

Was it really on merit or I have connections

the effigy get k-leg. The sculptor did a lazy job.

Representing women everywhere and anywhere

Congrats

Nice one.. .



Award na Award.. ..





Congratulations.