|AY Celebrates Wife, Mabel Makun As She Wins Entrepreneur Of The Year Award by YomzzyDBlogger: 4:44pm On Mar 26
Popular Nigerian Comedian, Ayo Makun aka AY took to social media to celebrate his wife, Mabel Makun as she wins Business Entrepreneur of the year in Nigeria's Women Achievers Awards 2018.
Sharing the photo above, he wrote;
"Congratulations to @midas_interiors for winning the Nigeria Women Achievers Awards 2018! I am proud of you! #BusinessEntrepreneurOfTheYear"
|Re: AY Celebrates Wife, Mabel Makun As She Wins Entrepreneur Of The Year Award by YomzzyDBlogger: 4:44pm On Mar 26
|Re: AY Celebrates Wife, Mabel Makun As She Wins Entrepreneur Of The Year Award by solutionmi: 4:54pm On Mar 26
Good for the best, respect baba
|Re: AY Celebrates Wife, Mabel Makun As She Wins Entrepreneur Of The Year Award by DrinkLimca(m): 5:11pm On Mar 26
So of all the wealthy multimillionaire and billionaire business women in Nigeria,, It's the wife of Ay that won the award of women achievers?
Group of people will just eat and fill up their big big stomach then organize an award ceremony that nobody recognize..
Very soon She will list this 5,000 naira image given to her as an award, as part of her achievement..
Nonsense..
|Re: AY Celebrates Wife, Mabel Makun As She Wins Entrepreneur Of The Year Award by itspzpics(m): 5:55pm On Mar 26
Wow
|Re: AY Celebrates Wife, Mabel Makun As She Wins Entrepreneur Of The Year Award by victorian(f): 9:58am
Housewife is now the entrepreneur of the year.
Possibly the entrepreneur of the year in her house and to all the parties she had attended and still attending.
Rubbish.
|Re: AY Celebrates Wife, Mabel Makun As She Wins Entrepreneur Of The Year Award by Odioko1(m): 10:53am
Ok
|Re: AY Celebrates Wife, Mabel Makun As She Wins Entrepreneur Of The Year Award by Primusinterpares(m): 10:53am
What is she into sef?
|Re: AY Celebrates Wife, Mabel Makun As She Wins Entrepreneur Of The Year Award by adekhingz(m): 10:54am
victorian:
|Re: AY Celebrates Wife, Mabel Makun As She Wins Entrepreneur Of The Year Award by Thickcok01: 10:54am
unbelievable
|Re: AY Celebrates Wife, Mabel Makun As She Wins Entrepreneur Of The Year Award by constance500: 10:54am
Opinionless
|Re: AY Celebrates Wife, Mabel Makun As She Wins Entrepreneur Of The Year Award by cyndy1000(f): 10:54am
Was it really on merit or I have connections
|Re: AY Celebrates Wife, Mabel Makun As She Wins Entrepreneur Of The Year Award by tlops(m): 10:54am
the effigy get k-leg. The sculptor did a lazy job.
|Re: AY Celebrates Wife, Mabel Makun As She Wins Entrepreneur Of The Year Award by lekkan(m): 10:54am
Women Achievement Award Never heard of that before... Besides its all connections jare
|Re: AY Celebrates Wife, Mabel Makun As She Wins Entrepreneur Of The Year Award by labake1(f): 10:56am
Representing women everywhere and anywhere
Congrats
|Re: AY Celebrates Wife, Mabel Makun As She Wins Entrepreneur Of The Year Award by Kaxmytex(m): 10:56am
Nice one.. .
Award na Award.. ..
Congratulations.
|Re: AY Celebrates Wife, Mabel Makun As She Wins Entrepreneur Of The Year Award by Nwaohafia1(f): 10:56am
ok
