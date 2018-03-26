Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / Tecno Is Set To Launch Tecno Camon X – To Join The Camon Series (2360 Views)

Rumored Specs And Spy Information For Tecno's Latest Camon Series. / The Actual Difference(s) Between The Camon C9 And Camon C7 [photos] / Tecno Is Going Premium And It Is Frightening. Here's Why (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Tecno Mobile, the Honk-Kong based OEM is set to launch an upgrade to Tecno Camon CX. The upgrade is to be called Tecno Camon X. As we all know, phones in the Camon series are well-known for their amazing camera functioning.



Tecno Camon X, Android 8.0 Oreo pre-loaded, will come with a 60MP super pixel zoom rear camera and a powerful dual-lens selfie camera. According to Tecno Mobile, Tecno Camon X will offer a “unique and previously unheard-of camera features”.



It is also said that the phone will feature a Facial recognition system and a liquid cooling mechanism to prevent it from overheating. Other specifications include, 6-inch Full HD display with 18:9 aspect ratio.



The phone will come in two types – which are Tecno Camon X and Tecno Camon X Pro. Tecno Camon X will feature 3GB RAM and Tecno Camon X Pro will have a 4GB RAM, both phone will get 128GB internal storage.





Tecno Camon X and Tecno Camon X Pro will be launched in April this year

Source: Source: http://talktech.com.ng/tecno-camon-x-pro-join-camon-series/ 4 Likes 2 Shares

Nice upgrade from Tecno Mobile. Although I'm rocking my Leagoo KIICAA Power 2 Likes 1 Share









Vistawaplord:

Nice upgrade from Tecno Mobile. Although I'm rocking my Leagoo KIICAA Power

Although I like Tecno Camon series, can you tell me your experience so far with Leagoo KIICAA Power Nice upgrade TecnoAlthough I like Tecno Camon series, can you tell me your experience so far with Leagoo KIICAA Power

I thought camon CM was d crowned upgrade?



N it look like dis will have a front fingerprint sensor

Now this is becoming real. I've seen a lot of post about a Camon X. Hopefully It will come out good.

Who needs a 60MP shooter for crying out loud! 2 Likes







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nv2xfQ437QE Still rocking my Phantom 8

henry007:

Still rocking my Phantom 8





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nv2xfQ437QE

Is a lie. Nah iPhone X you they use. Is a lie. Nah iPhone X you they use.

Wow this is d fone that is coming with fridge(cooling dystem)



Good good god 1 Like

Uhm

The phone is beautiful. But sorry, I have my eyes fixated on Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 (China version)

Pls if you know anybody who wants to sell his or her car, any model & any colour, with AC and you are sure it's in perfect working condition & valid papers, with price around 2.5 or 3 million, as long as the engine is not weak yet, please let the person sell it,it's none of my business.

Africans are always their target when they produce new phones .

nah all dis oyinbo pple go help us spend our money finish

Hehehehe.... No finger print, no sensor?

60 mp camera? Cause na stars una wan snap abi? Bring it and compare with 12mp galaxy s7 edge and it will still get dumpedm 2 Likes

Nice upgrade from tecno

How

Lwkmd 60mp..... Even with face cap aboooooki na aboooooki 2 Likes

adeboyewareez:

Who needs a 60MP shooter for crying out loud!





Maybe we want to start shooting X-ray in 3D Maybe we want to start shooting X-ray in 3D

Will I ever use another phone apart from Nokia and Samsung

Nice one from tecno

Am using my tecno cm

Then wen u launch it I we upgrade if I ave d money asap

I stopped reading at 60MP rear camera



It started sounding like APC

lamba

60mp ,dat Wan dey snap pics in d future Abeg dey Shud borrow Carl Zeiss camera let us rest�





You can see other 3 devices Tecno will launch this year via



Wow!You can see other 3 devices Tecno will launch this year via https://prexblog.com/tecno-mobile-set-to-release-3-new-smartphones-running-on-android-8-1-oreo/

If it's not iphone, Samsung, xiaomi, Google Pixel, huawei, oneplus, Nokia please shift

onupeter:

Hehehehe.... No finger print, no sensor?

it has facial recognition it has facial recognition

TECNO will just be launching u and down

shey na water proof? wetn be d battery mah? dis 1 dat u will buy d phone but b4 a weak Dem go Don drop another one

Nice Phone