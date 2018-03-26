₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Tecno Is Set To Launch Tecno Camon X – To Join The Camon Series by TalkTechNG: 5:43pm On Mar 26
Tecno Mobile, the Honk-Kong based OEM is set to launch an upgrade to Tecno Camon CX. The upgrade is to be called Tecno Camon X. As we all know, phones in the Camon series are well-known for their amazing camera functioning.
Source: http://talktech.com.ng/tecno-camon-x-pro-join-camon-series/
|Re: Tecno Is Set To Launch Tecno Camon X – To Join The Camon Series by Vistawaplord(m): 5:49pm On Mar 26
Nice upgrade from Tecno Mobile. Although I'm rocking my Leagoo KIICAA Power
|Re: Tecno Is Set To Launch Tecno Camon X – To Join The Camon Series by Tasmithanderson: 6:15pm On Mar 26
Nice upgrade Tecno
Vistawaplord:
Although I like Tecno Camon series, can you tell me your experience so far with Leagoo KIICAA Power
|Re: Tecno Is Set To Launch Tecno Camon X – To Join The Camon Series by calddon(m): 6:32pm On Mar 26
I thought camon CM was d crowned upgrade?
N it look like dis will have a front fingerprint sensor
|Re: Tecno Is Set To Launch Tecno Camon X – To Join The Camon Series by Freelancerx: 6:44pm On Mar 26
Now this is becoming real. I've seen a lot of post about a Camon X. Hopefully It will come out good.
|Re: Tecno Is Set To Launch Tecno Camon X – To Join The Camon Series by adeboyewareez(m): 6:47pm On Mar 26
Who needs a 60MP shooter for crying out loud!
|Re: Tecno Is Set To Launch Tecno Camon X – To Join The Camon Series by henry007(m): 7:44pm On Mar 26
Still rocking my Phantom 8
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nv2xfQ437QE
|Re: Tecno Is Set To Launch Tecno Camon X – To Join The Camon Series by splash809: 8:28pm On Mar 26
henry007:
Is a lie. Nah iPhone X you they use.
|Re: Tecno Is Set To Launch Tecno Camon X – To Join The Camon Series by princemillla(m): 2:44am
Wow this is d fone that is coming with fridge(cooling dystem)
Good good god
|Re: Tecno Is Set To Launch Tecno Camon X – To Join The Camon Series by omoadeleye(m): 7:14am
Uhm
|Re: Tecno Is Set To Launch Tecno Camon X – To Join The Camon Series by XXLDICK(m): 7:14am
The phone is beautiful. But sorry, I have my eyes fixated on Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 (China version)
|Re: Tecno Is Set To Launch Tecno Camon X – To Join The Camon Series by Lat1tudeO2: 7:14am
|Re: Tecno Is Set To Launch Tecno Camon X – To Join The Camon Series by everlymoore86(m): 7:15am
Africans are always their target when they produce new phones .
|Re: Tecno Is Set To Launch Tecno Camon X – To Join The Camon Series by talk2rotman(m): 7:15am
nah all dis oyinbo pple go help us spend our money finish
|Re: Tecno Is Set To Launch Tecno Camon X – To Join The Camon Series by onupeter(m): 7:15am
Hehehehe.... No finger print, no sensor?
|Re: Tecno Is Set To Launch Tecno Camon X – To Join The Camon Series by Patrick33(m): 7:16am
60 mp camera? Cause na stars una wan snap abi? Bring it and compare with 12mp galaxy s7 edge and it will still get dumpedm
|Re: Tecno Is Set To Launch Tecno Camon X – To Join The Camon Series by Emperor119(m): 7:17am
Nice upgrade from tecno
|Re: Tecno Is Set To Launch Tecno Camon X – To Join The Camon Series by directonpc(m): 7:18am
How
|Re: Tecno Is Set To Launch Tecno Camon X – To Join The Camon Series by CirocBoi(m): 7:19am
Lwkmd 60mp..... Even with face cap aboooooki na aboooooki
|Re: Tecno Is Set To Launch Tecno Camon X – To Join The Camon Series by omoadeleye(m): 7:20am
adeboyewareez:
Maybe we want to start shooting X-ray in 3D
|Re: Tecno Is Set To Launch Tecno Camon X – To Join The Camon Series by Tajbol4splend(m): 7:20am
Will I ever use another phone apart from Nokia and Samsung
|Re: Tecno Is Set To Launch Tecno Camon X – To Join The Camon Series by Teeboi56: 7:21am
Nice one from tecno
Am using my tecno cm
Then wen u launch it I we upgrade if I ave d money asap
|Re: Tecno Is Set To Launch Tecno Camon X – To Join The Camon Series by AnodaIT(m): 7:22am
I stopped reading at 60MP rear camera
It started sounding like APC
|Re: Tecno Is Set To Launch Tecno Camon X – To Join The Camon Series by nobsalis: 7:22am
lamba
|Re: Tecno Is Set To Launch Tecno Camon X – To Join The Camon Series by Amdatguy: 7:26am
60mp ,dat Wan dey snap pics in d future Abeg dey Shud borrow Carl Zeiss camera let us rest�
|Re: Tecno Is Set To Launch Tecno Camon X – To Join The Camon Series by Newsprex(m): 7:27am
Wow!
You can see other 3 devices Tecno will launch this year via https://prexblog.com/tecno-mobile-set-to-release-3-new-smartphones-running-on-android-8-1-oreo/
|Re: Tecno Is Set To Launch Tecno Camon X – To Join The Camon Series by infj: 7:36am
If it's not iphone, Samsung, xiaomi, Google Pixel, huawei, oneplus, Nokia please shift
|Re: Tecno Is Set To Launch Tecno Camon X – To Join The Camon Series by ritababe(f): 7:37am
onupeter:
it has facial recognition
|Re: Tecno Is Set To Launch Tecno Camon X – To Join The Camon Series by tokrizy(m): 7:42am
TECNO will just be launching u and down
|Re: Tecno Is Set To Launch Tecno Camon X – To Join The Camon Series by oluwayoungzi(m): 7:45am
shey na water proof? wetn be d battery mah? dis 1 dat u will buy d phone but b4 a weak Dem go Don drop another one
|Re: Tecno Is Set To Launch Tecno Camon X – To Join The Camon Series by NaijaCover(m): 7:49am
Nice Phone
|Re: Tecno Is Set To Launch Tecno Camon X – To Join The Camon Series by Cokoxtrablog: 7:51am
