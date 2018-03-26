₦airaland Forum

Tecno Is Set To Launch Tecno Camon X – To Join The Camon Series by TalkTechNG: 5:43pm On Mar 26
Tecno Mobile, the Honk-Kong based OEM is set to launch an upgrade to Tecno Camon CX. The upgrade is to be called Tecno Camon X. As we all know, phones in the Camon series are well-known for their amazing camera functioning.

Tecno Camon X, Android 8.0 Oreo pre-loaded, will come with a 60MP super pixel zoom rear camera and a powerful dual-lens selfie camera. According to Tecno Mobile, Tecno Camon X will offer a “unique and previously unheard-of camera features”.

It is also said that the phone will feature a Facial recognition system and a liquid cooling mechanism to prevent it from overheating. Other specifications include, 6-inch Full HD display with 18:9 aspect ratio.

The phone will come in two types – which are Tecno Camon X and Tecno Camon X Pro. Tecno Camon X will feature 3GB RAM and Tecno Camon X Pro will have a 4GB RAM, both phone will get 128GB internal storage.


Tecno Camon X and Tecno Camon X Pro will be launched in April this year

Source: http://talktech.com.ng/tecno-camon-x-pro-join-camon-series/

Re: Tecno Is Set To Launch Tecno Camon X – To Join The Camon Series by Vistawaplord(m): 5:49pm On Mar 26
Nice upgrade from Tecno Mobile. Although I'm rocking my Leagoo KIICAA Power cheesy wink

Re: Tecno Is Set To Launch Tecno Camon X – To Join The Camon Series by Tasmithanderson: 6:15pm On Mar 26
Nice upgrade Tecno



Vistawaplord:
Nice upgrade from Tecno Mobile. Although I'm rocking my Leagoo KIICAA Power cheesy wink

Although I like Tecno Camon series, can you tell me your experience so far with Leagoo KIICAA Power
Re: Tecno Is Set To Launch Tecno Camon X – To Join The Camon Series by calddon(m): 6:32pm On Mar 26
I thought camon CM was d crowned upgrade?

N it look like dis will have a front fingerprint sensor
Re: Tecno Is Set To Launch Tecno Camon X – To Join The Camon Series by Freelancerx: 6:44pm On Mar 26
Now this is becoming real. I've seen a lot of post about a Camon X. Hopefully It will come out good.
Re: Tecno Is Set To Launch Tecno Camon X – To Join The Camon Series by adeboyewareez(m): 6:47pm On Mar 26
Who needs a 60MP shooter for crying out loud!

Re: Tecno Is Set To Launch Tecno Camon X – To Join The Camon Series by henry007(m): 7:44pm On Mar 26
Still rocking my Phantom 8


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nv2xfQ437QE
Re: Tecno Is Set To Launch Tecno Camon X – To Join The Camon Series by splash809: 8:28pm On Mar 26
henry007:
Still rocking my Phantom 8


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nv2xfQ437QE

Is a lie. Nah iPhone X you they use. grin grin grin grin
Re: Tecno Is Set To Launch Tecno Camon X – To Join The Camon Series by princemillla(m): 2:44am
Wow this is d fone that is coming with fridge(cooling dystem)

Good good god

Re: Tecno Is Set To Launch Tecno Camon X – To Join The Camon Series by omoadeleye(m): 7:14am
Uhm

Re: Tecno Is Set To Launch Tecno Camon X – To Join The Camon Series by XXLDICK(m): 7:14am
The phone is beautiful. But sorry, I have my eyes fixated on Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 (China version)
Re: Tecno Is Set To Launch Tecno Camon X – To Join The Camon Series by Lat1tudeO2: 7:14am
Re: Tecno Is Set To Launch Tecno Camon X – To Join The Camon Series by everlymoore86(m): 7:15am
Africans are always their target when they produce new phones .
Re: Tecno Is Set To Launch Tecno Camon X – To Join The Camon Series by talk2rotman(m): 7:15am
nah all dis oyinbo pple go help us spend our money finish
Re: Tecno Is Set To Launch Tecno Camon X – To Join The Camon Series by onupeter(m): 7:15am
Hehehehe.... No finger print, no sensor?
Re: Tecno Is Set To Launch Tecno Camon X – To Join The Camon Series by Patrick33(m): 7:16am
60 mp camera? Cause na stars una wan snap abi? Bring it and compare with 12mp galaxy s7 edge and it will still get dumpedm

Re: Tecno Is Set To Launch Tecno Camon X – To Join The Camon Series by Emperor119(m): 7:17am
Nice upgrade from tecno
Re: Tecno Is Set To Launch Tecno Camon X – To Join The Camon Series by directonpc(m): 7:18am
How
Re: Tecno Is Set To Launch Tecno Camon X – To Join The Camon Series by CirocBoi(m): 7:19am
Lwkmd 60mp..... Even with face cap aboooooki na aboooooki

Re: Tecno Is Set To Launch Tecno Camon X – To Join The Camon Series by omoadeleye(m): 7:20am
adeboyewareez:
Who needs a 60MP shooter for crying out loud!



Maybe we want to start shooting X-ray in 3D
Re: Tecno Is Set To Launch Tecno Camon X – To Join The Camon Series by Tajbol4splend(m): 7:20am
Will I ever use another phone apart from Nokia and Samsung
Re: Tecno Is Set To Launch Tecno Camon X – To Join The Camon Series by Teeboi56: 7:21am
Nice one from tecno
Am using my tecno cm
Then wen u launch it I we upgrade if I ave d money asap
Re: Tecno Is Set To Launch Tecno Camon X – To Join The Camon Series by AnodaIT(m): 7:22am
I stopped reading at 60MP rear camera

It started sounding like APC
Re: Tecno Is Set To Launch Tecno Camon X – To Join The Camon Series by nobsalis: 7:22am
lamba
Re: Tecno Is Set To Launch Tecno Camon X – To Join The Camon Series by Amdatguy: 7:26am
60mp ,dat Wan dey snap pics in d future Abeg dey Shud borrow Carl Zeiss camera let us rest�
Re: Tecno Is Set To Launch Tecno Camon X – To Join The Camon Series by Newsprex(m): 7:27am
Wow!

You can see other 3 devices Tecno will launch this year via https://prexblog.com/tecno-mobile-set-to-release-3-new-smartphones-running-on-android-8-1-oreo/

shocked shocked
Re: Tecno Is Set To Launch Tecno Camon X – To Join The Camon Series by infj: 7:36am
If it's not iphone, Samsung, xiaomi, Google Pixel, huawei, oneplus, Nokia please shift
Re: Tecno Is Set To Launch Tecno Camon X – To Join The Camon Series by ritababe(f): 7:37am
onupeter:
Hehehehe.... No finger print, no sensor?

it has facial recognition
Re: Tecno Is Set To Launch Tecno Camon X – To Join The Camon Series by tokrizy(m): 7:42am
TECNO will just be launching u and down
Re: Tecno Is Set To Launch Tecno Camon X – To Join The Camon Series by oluwayoungzi(m): 7:45am
shey na water proof? wetn be d battery mah? dis 1 dat u will buy d phone but b4 a weak Dem go Don drop another one
Re: Tecno Is Set To Launch Tecno Camon X – To Join The Camon Series by NaijaCover(m): 7:49am
Nice Phone
Re: Tecno Is Set To Launch Tecno Camon X – To Join The Camon Series by Cokoxtrablog: 7:51am
