President Buhari Receives Martin Luther King's Jnr Family (Photos) by zoba88: 6:30pm
President Muhammadu Buhari, SSAP Hon Abike Dabire Erewa, Dr Mrs Naomi Barbara King, Mr. Baba Onabanjo, Amb Erika Bennett and other family members of African-American Human Rights Activist, Late Martin Luther Jnr pictured during the conferment of The First Black History Month National Black Excellence and Exceptional African Leadership Award 2018 at the Council Chambers in Abuja


Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/03/president-buhari-receives-in-audience.html

Re: President Buhari Receives Martin Luther King's Jnr Family (Photos) by nwabobo: 6:31pm
zoba88:
So Bubu dey hug woman? Wonders shall never end.

Re: President Buhari Receives Martin Luther King's Jnr Family (Photos) by anibirelawal(m): 6:44pm
Re: President Buhari Receives Martin Luther King's Jnr Family (Photos) by Trustme2(m): 6:45pm
Baba wan tap current small na grin grin grin grin grin cool
EE be like say Aisha don abandon baba since baba body odour no good grin grin grin grin grin

Re: President Buhari Receives Martin Luther King's Jnr Family (Photos) by amidel(m): 6:47pm
Who this one con help angry
Re: President Buhari Receives Martin Luther King's Jnr Family (Photos) by ebukahandsome(m): 7:20pm
Buhari is a TERRORIST

Re: President Buhari Receives Martin Luther King's Jnr Family (Photos) by miqos02(m): 7:49pm
Re: President Buhari Receives Martin Luther King's Jnr Family (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 7:49pm
shocked


MLK will be weeping in his grave right now.

It is such an insult to his memory and a demystification of his legacy for an offspring of his to stand next to a dûllard who is also a chief jihadist.

Re: President Buhari Receives Martin Luther King's Jnr Family (Photos) by omooba969(m): 7:49pm
If PMB understands the values & all MLK Jr. stood for, he will have a sober reflection & demonstrate fairness in his dealings. cool

Re: President Buhari Receives Martin Luther King's Jnr Family (Photos) by fk002: 7:51pm
PMB is a blessing to us

I believe he will make Nigeria great again


IPOB won't like this news




Sai PMB till 2024 cheesy

Re: President Buhari Receives Martin Luther King's Jnr Family (Photos) by spongeisback: 7:51pm
The families that lost hundreds of loved ones in Omoku are waiting for you to meet them Mr president.

Re: President Buhari Receives Martin Luther King's Jnr Family (Photos) by Nwaohafia1(f): 7:51pm
How will Buhari understand what they will say?

Re: President Buhari Receives Martin Luther King's Jnr Family (Photos) by Andrewgame42: 7:52pm
See all the people the lord is sending to beg buhari for us.... Buh the pharaoh will not go back no daura

Re: President Buhari Receives Martin Luther King's Jnr Family (Photos) by BiafraIShere(m): 7:52pm
Terrorist forming nice

Re: President Buhari Receives Martin Luther King's Jnr Family (Photos) by amani63(m): 7:52pm
For what


So this is achievement to this administration

Re: President Buhari Receives Martin Luther King's Jnr Family (Photos) by razy75: 7:52pm
Corrinthians:
Honestly, Baba is not living up to expectation but the attitude of pigs make it difficult not to support him. angry
what's this clown saying. Dolt

Re: President Buhari Receives Martin Luther King's Jnr Family (Photos) by tunjijones(m): 7:53pm
Re: President Buhari Receives Martin Luther King's Jnr Family (Photos) by GoroTango(m): 7:53pm
Corrinthians:
Honestly, Baba is not living up to expectation but the attitude of pigs make it difficult not to support him. angry
Sadly the lefelendum was without an erection grin
Re: President Buhari Receives Martin Luther King's Jnr Family (Photos) by razy75: 7:53pm
Corrinthians:
Honestly, Baba is not living up to expectation but the attitude of pigs make it difficult not to support him. angry
clod
Re: President Buhari Receives Martin Luther King's Jnr Family (Photos) by iamKajogbola: 7:53pm
Who you Epp

Re: President Buhari Receives Martin Luther King's Jnr Family (Photos) by Brymo: 7:54pm
Unfortunately, corruption is widespread in government agencies and public enterprises. Our political system promotes nepotism and wasting money. This has undermined our legal system and confidence in the functioning of the state. One of the consequences is that many citizens don't pay their taxes.
George Papandreou
Re: President Buhari Receives Martin Luther King's Jnr Family (Photos) by almusay: 7:54pm
But like seriously, see PMB wanted to kiss the woman, but the woman turn her mouth to the other side.

Re: President Buhari Receives Martin Luther King's Jnr Family (Photos) by Quality20(m): 7:54pm
PMB d best president of our time

Re: President Buhari Receives Martin Luther King's Jnr Family (Photos) by razy75: 7:55pm
GoroTango:
Sadly the lefelendum was without an erection grin
pls come jos make tidy ur f... up. Aboki pig

Re: President Buhari Receives Martin Luther King's Jnr Family (Photos) by chuckjonesautos: 7:56pm
Corrinthians:
Honestly, Baba is not living up to expectation but the attitude of pigs make it difficult not to support him. angry

Don't worry my guy.. This is your time to gloat and make racist remarks. Let me use a local saying, " One day the wind will blow and we will see the fowl's yansh".

Re: President Buhari Receives Martin Luther King's Jnr Family (Photos) by naijadriva: 7:56pm
Corrinthians:
Honestly, Baba is not living up to expectation but the attitude of pigs make it difficult not to support him. angry

When will the youths of this country stop this sentiments? Pigs are known to be dirty. of all the ethnic groups in Nigeria, are Igbo's one of the top two dirtiest? Channel your energy on productive ventures/discussions.

I hardly comment on threads like this but with the crop of youths like you, I pity what this country will be. Sometimes, I read comments on this forum and shake my head. Some even turn unrelated topics to ethnoreligious e-wars.

Re: President Buhari Receives Martin Luther King's Jnr Family (Photos) by razy75: 7:56pm
Quality20:
PMB d best president of our time
console urself

Re: President Buhari Receives Martin Luther King's Jnr Family (Photos) by Youziz: 7:56pm
