President Buhari Receives Martin Luther King's Jnr Family (Photos) by zoba88: 6:30pm
President Muhammadu Buhari, SSAP Hon Abike Dabire Erewa, Dr Mrs Naomi Barbara King, Mr. Baba Onabanjo, Amb Erika Bennett and other family members of African-American Human Rights Activist, Late Martin Luther Jnr pictured during the conferment of The First Black History Month National Black Excellence and Exceptional African Leadership Award 2018 at the Council Chambers in Abuja
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/03/president-buhari-receives-in-audience.html
|Re: President Buhari Receives Martin Luther King's Jnr Family (Photos) by nwabobo: 6:31pm
zoba88:
So Bubu dey hug woman? Wonders shall never end.
|Re: President Buhari Receives Martin Luther King's Jnr Family (Photos) by anibirelawal(m): 6:44pm
BRB
|Re: President Buhari Receives Martin Luther King's Jnr Family (Photos) by Trustme2(m): 6:45pm
Baba wan tap current small na
EE be like say Aisha don abandon baba since baba body odour no good
|Re: President Buhari Receives Martin Luther King's Jnr Family (Photos) by amidel(m): 6:47pm
Who this one con help
|Re: President Buhari Receives Martin Luther King's Jnr Family (Photos) by ebukahandsome(m): 7:20pm
Buhari is a TERRORIST
|Re: President Buhari Receives Martin Luther King's Jnr Family (Photos) by miqos02(m): 7:49pm
Com
|Re: President Buhari Receives Martin Luther King's Jnr Family (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 7:49pm
MLK will be weeping in his grave right now.
It is such an insult to his memory and a demystification of his legacy for an offspring of his to stand next to a dûllard who is also a chief jihadist.
|Re: President Buhari Receives Martin Luther King's Jnr Family (Photos) by omooba969(m): 7:49pm
If PMB understands the values & all MLK Jr. stood for, he will have a sober reflection & demonstrate fairness in his dealings.
|Re: President Buhari Receives Martin Luther King's Jnr Family (Photos) by fk002: 7:51pm
PMB is a blessing to us
I believe he will make Nigeria great again
IPOB won't like this news
Sai PMB till 2024
|Re: President Buhari Receives Martin Luther King's Jnr Family (Photos) by spongeisback: 7:51pm
The families that lost hundreds of loved ones in Omoku are waiting for you to meet them Mr president.
|Re: President Buhari Receives Martin Luther King's Jnr Family (Photos) by Nwaohafia1(f): 7:51pm
How will Buhari understand what they will say?
|Re: President Buhari Receives Martin Luther King's Jnr Family (Photos) by Andrewgame42: 7:52pm
See all the people the lord is sending to beg buhari for us.... Buh the pharaoh will not go back no daura
|Re: President Buhari Receives Martin Luther King's Jnr Family (Photos) by BiafraIShere(m): 7:52pm
Terrorist forming nice
|Re: President Buhari Receives Martin Luther King's Jnr Family (Photos) by amani63(m): 7:52pm
For what
So this is achievement to this administration
|Re: President Buhari Receives Martin Luther King's Jnr Family (Photos) by razy75: 7:52pm
Corrinthians:what's this clown saying. Dolt
|Re: President Buhari Receives Martin Luther King's Jnr Family (Photos) by tunjijones(m): 7:53pm
.
|Re: President Buhari Receives Martin Luther King's Jnr Family (Photos) by GoroTango(m): 7:53pm
Corrinthians:Sadly the lefelendum was without an erection
|Re: President Buhari Receives Martin Luther King's Jnr Family (Photos) by razy75: 7:53pm
Corrinthians:clod
|Re: President Buhari Receives Martin Luther King's Jnr Family (Photos) by iamKajogbola: 7:53pm
Who you Epp
|Re: President Buhari Receives Martin Luther King's Jnr Family (Photos) by Brymo: 7:54pm
Unfortunately, corruption is widespread in government agencies and public enterprises. Our political system promotes nepotism and wasting money. This has undermined our legal system and confidence in the functioning of the state. One of the consequences is that many citizens don't pay their taxes.
George Papandreou
|Re: President Buhari Receives Martin Luther King's Jnr Family (Photos) by almusay: 7:54pm
But like seriously, see PMB wanted to kiss the woman, but the woman turn her mouth to the other side.
|Re: President Buhari Receives Martin Luther King's Jnr Family (Photos) by Quality20(m): 7:54pm
PMB d best president of our time
|Re: President Buhari Receives Martin Luther King's Jnr Family (Photos) by razy75: 7:55pm
GoroTango:pls come jos make tidy ur f... up. Aboki pig
|Re: President Buhari Receives Martin Luther King's Jnr Family (Photos) by chuckjonesautos: 7:56pm
Corrinthians:
Don't worry my guy.. This is your time to gloat and make racist remarks. Let me use a local saying, " One day the wind will blow and we will see the fowl's yansh".
|Re: President Buhari Receives Martin Luther King's Jnr Family (Photos) by naijadriva: 7:56pm
Corrinthians:
When will the youths of this country stop this sentiments? Pigs are known to be dirty. of all the ethnic groups in Nigeria, are Igbo's one of the top two dirtiest? Channel your energy on productive ventures/discussions.
I hardly comment on threads like this but with the crop of youths like you, I pity what this country will be. Sometimes, I read comments on this forum and shake my head. Some even turn unrelated topics to ethnoreligious e-wars.
|Re: President Buhari Receives Martin Luther King's Jnr Family (Photos) by razy75: 7:56pm
Quality20:console urself
|Re: President Buhari Receives Martin Luther King's Jnr Family (Photos) by Youziz: 7:56pm
Ok
